Is Trump Standing Down In Syria?

Wednesday morning, President Trump jolted the nation with a tweet that contained both threat and taunt:
"Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and 'smart!' You shouldn't be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it!"
Trump was responding to a warning by Russia that she would shoot down U.S. missiles fired at her Syrian allies, and she reserved the right to fire on U.S. warships and bases from which any such missiles were launched.
The "Gas Killing Animal" was Syrian President Bashar Assad.
That afternoon, Defense Secretary James Mattis dialed it down. Had he seen enough evidence to convict Assad of a poison gas attack in Douma, Mattis was asked. His reply:
"We are still assessing the intelligence. ... We're still working on this."
Thursday morning, Trump seemed to walk back his threat:
"Never said when an attack on Syria would take place. Could be very soon or not so soon at all!"
Is Trump planning a larger attack and silently gathering allies? Is he signaling that a U.S. attack on Syria may not be coming?
Whichever, the relief at his apparent stand down was palpable.
Yet the interlude should cause some sober second thoughts.
Why risk war with Russia in Syria, when, by our own inaction during this seven-year civil war, we have shown we have no vital interest there? And, surely, we have no interest in Syria so crucial as to justify a war with a nuclear-armed Russia.
Trump allowed his revulsion at the awful pictures of dead children, allegedly gassed, to impel him to threaten military action almost certain to result in more dead children.
Emotions should not be allowed to overrule what the president has thought and expressed many times: While the outcome of Syria's civil war may mean everything to Assad, and much to Russia, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran and Israel, it means comparatively little to a USA 5,000 miles away.
We cannot forever fight other peoples' wars without ending up on the same ash heap of history as the other world powers before us.
And why not talk directly to our adversaries there?
If Trump can talk to Kim Jong Un, who used an anti-aircraft gun to execute his uncle and had his half-brother murdered in a Malaysian airport with a chemical weapon, why cannot we talk to Bashar Assad?
In 1974, Richard Nixon flew to Damascus to establish ties to Assad's father, the future "Butcher of Hama." George H.W. Bush enlisted Hafez al-Assad and 4,000 Syrian troops in his Gulf War to liberate Kuwait.
What are America's limited interests in Syria in 2018?
Containing al-Qaida, exterminating the ISIS caliphate, and effecting the best deal we can for the Kurds who have been loyal and crucial to our campaign against ISIS. Damascus, Moscow and Tehran are not fighting us on these fronts. For al-Qaida and ISIS are their enemies as well.
As for the political future of Syria, it is not vital to us and not ours to determine. And the efforts of others to have us come fight their wars, while understandable, need to be resisted.
All over this city, and across the Middle East, there are people who wish to conscript U.S. wealth and power to advance their goals and achieve their visions. Having let them succeed so often has diminished us as a superpower from what we were at the end of the Cold War.
This should stop, and the nation knows it.
Among the reasons Democrats nominated Barack Obama and America elected him was that his opponents, Hillary Clinton and John McCain, supported the Iraq War Obama opposed.
Among the reasons the Republican Party nominated Trump and the nation elected him was that he promised to take us out and keep us out of wars like this Syrian civil war.
Is it not ironic that today our War Party, which, almost to a man, loathed Trump and rejected his candidacy, is goading and cheering him on, deeper and deeper into the Syrian quagmire?
Trump is heading into a 60-day period that will go far to determine the fate of his presidency and the future of the Middle East.
If investigators determine that Assad's forces used poison gas on civilians in Douma, Trump will have to decide whether to repeat the strike he made on Syria, a year ago, and, this time, risk war with Russia.
He will have to decide by May 12 whether the U.S. walks away from the Iran nuclear deal. On May 15 comes the formal move of the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem, the 70th anniversary of the birth of Israel and of the Nakba, or "catastrophe," of the Palestinians, and the culmination of the Friday protests in Gaza that have turned so bloody.
We and Mr. Trump are heading into interesting times.
I tried getting through to some immediate relatives this evening, even though they are addicted to Fox News.
They're oblivious to the imminent threat of global thermonuclear war, and they sincerely believe that Assad gassed his own people, and that Vladimir Putin is a bully.
My own family is lost to the establishment propaganda.
Humanity is lost.
"My own family is lost to the establishment propaganda."
I would say the same about mine but recently I did have some success with my farther about the Skripal case. He is 85 but has been turned into the propaganda box ever since He bought one in 1955.
Critical thinking is not taught in school so you cannot blame the average person for being unable to see the lies, they were just born that way never to take look from the other side of the fence.
Someone here last night made an excellent observation which was basically the Norks going south, China moving on Taiwan and Russia fighting back in Syria in one concerted move if the US and Europe started bombing. This kept me up and if it don’t keep military planners up well, we are way beyond fucked
Regime Change must be a forbidden policy. Mostly because it is wasteful policy, life/debt, and has never worked. The Shah of Iran comes to mind as near success but...... and this is the modern world and the past or future ain't what it used to be.
If you ever wonder who or what is behind much of the current policy look no further than the Brookings and Hudson Institute with Michael Dornan (read on this guy and his articles, spooky). https://www.brookings.edu/research/pursue-regime-change-in-syria/ and here: https://www.brookings.edu/research/the-road-beyond-damascus/ and here: https://www.hudson.org/research/14255-trump-needs-to-be-more-trumpian-i… and numerous articles below that article. Without the middle east turmoil his job and importance drops. Dornan thinks Bolton is a liberal.
If Israel is worried about Syria let Israel deal with Syria.
I'd like to see massive anti-war protests from the Left, and Right too. They will have to face up to their anti-Russia hysteria and experience some cognitive dissonance. Give the President cover for not obeying Deep State orders.
Gas Pipe Routes are bigger than you,Pat
Time for Lebanese to dam the Litani(again).Let everyone see what all this is really all about.
Time to speed up the desertification of Israel,I can't wait another decade.They should have been better stewards
of their resources, but they've been planning to steal more water all along.
TRUMP, DO NOT DO IT!
Your in-state enemies are the hawks, REMEMBER!?! Who couldn’t WAIT to get the Russian Narrative Congressional investigations on YOU? The HAWKS! Who DEMANDED a steadily prosecuter? THE HAWKS! Who went the world over giving speeches about how incompetent you are and should have never been voted in as President? THE HAWKS! Who fought your candidacy EVERY step of the way? THE HAWKS! They have sought to destroy you every step of the way, THE HAWKS HATE YOU! Bolton has only stood up for you as a talking head, just like Sessions before him. How has THAT worried out for you?
Do NOT do their killing for them as they will only BETRAY YOU as soon as you lose US, YOUR REAL BASE!!!
If Trump had this 150 IQ he keeps saying he does, why on earth can't he see these are false flags by Mossad and CIA? I mean seriously, this is propaganda warfare 101.
Trump admits that he has never read a book cover-to-cover.
He reportedly becomes enraged when a written brief is placed before him in the Oval Office, and he is expected to actually read it.
He insists on verbal intelligence briefings only.
"His" book (the Art of the Deal) was ghost written for him by an accomplished author.
150 IQ?
I doubt he rises much above 85.
"We cannot forever fight other peoples' wars without ending up on the same ash heap of history as the other world powers before us." America is still going to end up on the same ash heap of history - just look at the increasing mental retardation of Americans. There's no way America won't be in the dustbin of history.
Welp! Onto the next media drama show. Let me see, we did North Korea. We did the fence. We did white advantage. We did black disadvantage. We did dreamers. We did Stormy. We did China. We did Syria. Whats next to entertain the herd?
The question is Israel going to push out its 'borders' another 30km.. I see this the reason that a naval armada is amassing.
