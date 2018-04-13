Trump: "Tremendous Pressure" Is Building To End "Crime Cradling Sanctuary Cities"

Just a month after the US began legal proceedings against California's "unjust, unfair and unconstitutional policies" with regard to illegal immigrants, President Trump is escalating his tweet-attacks against the "crime-cradling" Sanctuary cities Friday morning, correctly pointing out that "tremendous pressure" is building to end sanctuary city policies once and for all.

Trump also touted his administration's decision to begin construction on part of his promised border wall near San Diego, an area where Trump was welcomed by crowds of supporters during a recent visit.

Tremendous pressure is building, like never before, for the Border Wall and an end to crime cradling Sanctuary Cities. Started the Wall in San Diego, where the people were pushing really hard to get it. They will soon be protected! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 13, 2018

The DOJ's decision to sue the state of California over its sanctuary city laws has inspired several California cities to join the rebellion against the state's ultra-liberal government.

Citizens the state over are refusing to sit idly by while California Gov. Jerry Brown unlawfully protects illegals in their state. Los Alamitos was the first city to take action, voting 4-1 on March 19 to pass a city ordinance exempting it from SB 54.

That vote set in motion a small movement:

California Cities Against SB 54:

✔️Los Alamitos

✔️Fountain Valley

✔️Huntington Beach

✔️San Juan Capistrano



It's time to show up, speak out, & take back your state. #WednesdayWisdom — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) April 4, 2018

Furthermore, the cities of Aliso Viejo and Buena Park have announced they would join the push against the law.

Earlier this month, the Huntington Beach City Council voted to sue the state over SB 54, which protects illegal immigrants by preventing local law enforcement from cooperating with ICE agents.

And we imagine more cities will join the movement as the impact of the state's policies begin to be felt.