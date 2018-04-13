Trump's Next-Generation Presidential Limousine Unveiled

The next generation of Presidential limousines called ‘the Beast,’ built for President Trump, is set to be unveiled in the second half of 2018. When Trump was sworn in as the 45th U.S. President, the United States Secret Service wheeled him throughout Washington in a presidential limousine fleet from the Barack Obama era.

A Fox News source close to the matter indicates Trump would be getting all-new Cadillac-branded models by the summer months.

The new presidential limousine was photographed on public roads near GM’s proving grounds in Michigan last fall. (KGP Photography/FoxNews)

The prototype is covered in a black and white camouflage wrap to hide its styling details until its official unveiling. (KGP Photography/FoxNews)

The prototypes of the Cadillac-branded presidential limousine are part of a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) agreement with General Motors Llc. to build “the next generation parade limousine program phase 2 and 3,” which began in September of 2014. Three years later and some $15,800,765 later, it seems like Trump’s new limousines are ready for use.

The heavily armored $1.5 million Cadillac-branded state car, which comes complete with five-inch thick military grade armor, a bomb-proof exterior, kevlar-reinforced wheels, and a vast array of embedded weapons — has been turned over to the United States Secret Service for the final examination.

“We’ve completed our task and we’ve handed over the vehicle to the customer,” Cadillac President Johann de Nysschen told Fox News. A spokeswoman for the U.S. Secret Service added that “the program to build and deploy the next generation of Presidential limousines is on track and on schedule — both in terms of vendor production and internal Secret Service post production requirements. The public can expect to see the new vehicles put into operational use late summer of this year.”

Although its designed to look like a sedan, it’s understood to be built on a sturdy truck frame that can support its armored bodywork. (KGP Photography/FoxNews)

The sedan is longer than two large SUVs and, for the moment, remains in white and black camouflage designed to make it more difficult to identify new features aboard the vehicle. It is pictured here, middle, in March 2018. (Chris Doane/Daily Mail)

Fox News believes Trump’s next generation limousine will resemble a stretched 2018 Cadillac CT6.

“One feature it almost certainly won’t share with the CT6 is Cadillac’s semi-autonomous Super Cruise system, which allows for hands-free driving on highways. Instead, it will always be driven by a highly trained agent skilled in defensive and evasive driving techniques.

 

Cadillac has built every presidential limousine since 1993 and didn’t face any known competition for this contract. Its American luxury counterparts, Lincoln and Chrysler, each told Fox News that they declined to submit bids this time around, but de Nysschen considers his company’s role helping to chauffer the world’s most powerful man around the world an important association for the brand.”

“The public can expect to see the new vehicles put into operational use late summer of this year,” said the United States Secret Service.

How has Twitter responded to Trump’s tricked out Cadillac?

“I think Trump should keep the camo on his new limo,” said one Twitter user.

“Lots of talk today about Trumps new limo. Supposedly comes with vanity plates too,” someone else said.

“Trumps new limo looks absolutely fucking ridiculous. And by ridiculous, fucking badass!!!! Greatest president ever!!!,” exclaimed one Twitter user.

Great question…

Trump revamped the presidential limo into a Caddy built like a tank. Fricken boss,” another Twitter said.

Trump’s long-awaited heavily armored limo is set to roll out on the streets of Washington in a matter of months. The one question we ask: Will it be featured in his military parade set for Veterans Day?

Totally gay, but befitting for the stand-up-cardboard-cutout-in-chief during the last gasps of a dying empire.

Assad drove his own car to freshly liberated parts of East Ghouta.

President of Pussified States of America afraid to go anywhere without an armored vehicle. Home of the brave, home of the brave, home of the brave...

Wow just when I thought TMosley couldn't be a bigger douche, I am doing some research and "the art of the deal" was ghost written and largely fictional.  There are a variety of sources, it's easy to find.  The ghostwriter, who though is probably a lib, does a real smear job on him.  But you gotta wonder, wtf would Trump hire a lib to ghostwrite his book!?! Hahaha

"When Schwartz began writing “The Art of the Deal,” he realized that he needed to put an acceptable face on Trump’s loose relationship with the truth. So he concocted an artful euphemism. Writing in Trump’s voice, he explained to the reader, “I play to people’s fantasies. . . . People want to believe that something is the biggest and the greatest and the most spectacular. I call it truthful hyperbole. It’s an innocent form of exaggeration—and it’s a very effective form of promotion.” Schwartz now disavows the passage. “Deceit,” he told me, is never “innocent.” He added, “ ‘Truthful hyperbole’ is a contradiction in terms. It’s a way of saying, ‘It’s a lie, but who cares?’ ” Trump, he said, loved the phrase."

Will it have 7 heads and 10 horns? It should stay White at least and have scripture written on the side? Trumps favorite passages from his childhood Bible perhaps?

"I looked, and behold, a white horse, and he who sat on it had a bow; and a crown was given to him, and he went out to conquer...." 

Yeah that would fit!!!
/s

I like that the twatter leftist morons will think he is behind this rather than see it started 3 years before he was president. Why care about facts when you can be a biased idiot?

As for the vehicles and the price...yikes. The amount of money U.S taxpayers pay for their president's vehicles is mind boggling. You'd think thse last 3 admins all being the same would show who is president matters little and there is no need to act like they are special but apparently it's lost on the sheeple.

I hope I don't get put on the DHS shit list for saying this, but that is the ugliest car I've ever seen.  $15,800,765 for that?  In the first pic you can see the $15 Archer brand magnetic mount CB antenna on top.  Just awfull.

The USA, such a safe and free country ... where the president drives around with a car that can probably kill a mob with ease all at the same time in such a really safe country government is demanding people give up their guns. /S

What a joke.

If I were president with unlimited taxpayer dollars to spend, I'd have a super stretch armored Dodge Challenger SRT Demon.  Screw that Cadillac crap.