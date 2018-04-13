Trump's Next-Generation Presidential Limousine Unveiled

The next generation of Presidential limousines called ‘the Beast,’ built for President Trump, is set to be unveiled in the second half of 2018. When Trump was sworn in as the 45th U.S. President, the United States Secret Service wheeled him throughout Washington in a presidential limousine fleet from the Barack Obama era.

A Fox News source close to the matter indicates Trump would be getting all-new Cadillac-branded models by the summer months.

The new presidential limousine was photographed on public roads near GM’s proving grounds in Michigan last fall. (KGP Photography/FoxNews)

The prototype is covered in a black and white camouflage wrap to hide its styling details until its official unveiling. (KGP Photography/FoxNews)

The prototypes of the Cadillac-branded presidential limousine are part of a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) agreement with General Motors Llc. to build “the next generation parade limousine program phase 2 and 3,” which began in September of 2014. Three years later and some $15,800,765 later, it seems like Trump’s new limousines are ready for use.

The heavily armored $1.5 million Cadillac-branded state car, which comes complete with five-inch thick military grade armor, a bomb-proof exterior, kevlar-reinforced wheels, and a vast array of embedded weapons — has been turned over to the United States Secret Service for the final examination.

Although its designed to look like a sedan, it’s understood to be built on a sturdy truck frame that can support its armored bodywork. (KGP Photography/FoxNews)

The sedan is longer than two large SUVs and, for the moment, remains in white and black camouflage designed to make it more difficult to identify new features aboard the vehicle. It is pictured here, middle, in March 2018. (Chris Doane/Daily Mail)

Fox News believes Trump’s next generation limousine will resemble a stretched 2018 Cadillac CT6.

How has Twitter responded to Trump’s tricked out Cadillac?

“I think Trump should keep the camo on his new limo,” said one Twitter user.

I think Trump should keep the camo on his new limo. pic.twitter.com/K5frDO1cl9 — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) April 12, 2018

“Lots of talk today about Trumps new limo. Supposedly comes with vanity plates too,” someone else said.

Lots of talk today about Trumps new limo. Supposedly comes with vanity plates too. pic.twitter.com/hQHtMrqrdF — CC (@dafreaks) April 12, 2018

“Trumps new limo looks absolutely fucking ridiculous. And by ridiculous, fucking badass!!!! Greatest president ever!!!,” exclaimed one Twitter user.

Trumps new limo looks absolutely fucking ridiculous. And by ridiculous, fucking badass!!!! Greatest president ever!!! — Cfondo #MAGA🇺🇸 #THESTORM (@Cfondo3) April 12, 2018

Great question…

I wonder how much horsepower Trump's new limo boasts. — Mark (@SconniBadger1) April 12, 2018

“Trump revamped the presidential limo into a Caddy built like a tank. Fricken boss,” another Twitter said.

Trump revamped the presidential limo into a Caddy built like a tank. Fricken boss — molly (@xxcudagirlllxx) April 12, 2018

Trump’s long-awaited heavily armored limo is set to roll out on the streets of Washington in a matter of months. The one question we ask: Will it be featured in his military parade set for Veterans Day?