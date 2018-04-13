Trump's Next-Generation Presidential Limousine Unveiled

The next generation of Presidential limousines called ‘the Beast,’ built for President Trump, is set to be unveiled in the second half of 2018. When Trump was sworn in as the 45th U.S. President, the United States Secret Service wheeled him throughout Washington in a presidential limousine fleet from the Barack Obama era.
A Fox News source close to the matter indicates Trump would be getting all-new Cadillac-branded models by the summer months.
The new presidential limousine was photographed on public roads near GM’s proving grounds in Michigan last fall. (KGP Photography/FoxNews)
The prototype is covered in a black and white camouflage wrap to hide its styling details until its official unveiling. (KGP Photography/FoxNews)
The prototypes of the Cadillac-branded presidential limousine are part of a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) agreement with General Motors Llc. to build “the next generation parade limousine program phase 2 and 3,” which began in September of 2014. Three years later and some $15,800,765 later, it seems like Trump’s new limousines are ready for use.
The heavily armored $1.5 million Cadillac-branded state car, which comes complete with five-inch thick military grade armor, a bomb-proof exterior, kevlar-reinforced wheels, and a vast array of embedded weapons — has been turned over to the United States Secret Service for the final examination.
“We’ve completed our task and we’ve handed over the vehicle to the customer,” Cadillac President Johann de Nysschen told Fox News. A spokeswoman for the U.S. Secret Service added that “the program to build and deploy the next generation of Presidential limousines is on track and on schedule — both in terms of vendor production and internal Secret Service post production requirements. The public can expect to see the new vehicles put into operational use late summer of this year.”
Although its designed to look like a sedan, it’s understood to be built on a sturdy truck frame that can support its armored bodywork. (KGP Photography/FoxNews)
The sedan is longer than two large SUVs and, for the moment, remains in white and black camouflage designed to make it more difficult to identify new features aboard the vehicle. It is pictured here, middle, in March 2018. (Chris Doane/Daily Mail)
Fox News believes Trump’s next generation limousine will resemble a stretched 2018 Cadillac CT6.
“One feature it almost certainly won’t share with the CT6 is Cadillac’s semi-autonomous Super Cruise system, which allows for hands-free driving on highways. Instead, it will always be driven by a highly trained agent skilled in defensive and evasive driving techniques.
Cadillac has built every presidential limousine since 1993 and didn’t face any known competition for this contract. Its American luxury counterparts, Lincoln and Chrysler, each told Fox News that they declined to submit bids this time around, but de Nysschen considers his company’s role helping to chauffer the world’s most powerful man around the world an important association for the brand.”
“The public can expect to see the new vehicles put into operational use late summer of this year,” said the United States Secret Service.
Trump’s long-awaited heavily armored limo is set to roll out on the streets of Washington in a matter of months. The one question we ask: Will it be featured in his military parade set for Veterans Day?
