US Tanks In Europe Get Invisible Futuristic Missile Shield To Counter Russian Threat

Back in March, we detailed how the United States Army M1 Abrams tank, an American third-generation main battle tank, was in the process of being upgraded with an invisible missile shield that will destroy all chemical energy anti-tank threats and other threats before reaching the vehicle. We even said, “that Washington is preparing their main battle tank for the next evolution of hybrid wars.”
Known as Trophy, this is the world’s first and only fully operational Active Protection System and Hostile Fire Detection System for armored vehicles. This cutting-edge technology will provide M1 Abrams tanks with 360-degree security from all threats, as advanced algorithms are continually detecting, locating, and neutralizing anti-tank threats on the battlefield.
We even noted that the Trophy system was tested thoroughly on select M1A2 tanks in Europe and the Middle East. With much of the testing classified, there were still several unanswered questions surrounding what region(s) of the world the upgrades would go.
However, in a new report on Thursday, the United States Army has decided to deploy the missile shields for M1 Abrams tanks to Europe “as part of a sweeping effort to better arm its Armored Brigade Combat Teams and counter Russian threats in the region,” said Warrior Maven, as quoted by Fox News.
“Not only will we be fielding one set of Trophy on Abrams tanks to Europe, but also three other brigades,” Maj. Gen. John Ferrari, Director, Program Analysis and Evaluation, G-8, told Warrior Maven in an interview.
“The weapons plus-up for Europe-bound Active Protection System is woven into the 2019 budget request,” he added.
The Trophy system employs advanced algorithms that use radar to provide continuous 360-degree protection. The bolt on kit includes four antennas and two rotating launchers mounted on the turret of each tank (see below).
Once the threat is discovered, the algorithm classifies the threat, and if a direct hit is calculated, the countermeasure systems are automatically activated, and a tight pattern of explosively shaped penetrators launches at the warhead to neutralize the threat (as shown below).
Rafael Advanced Defense Systems says the Trophy system has been thoroughly tested, qualified, and is already in production for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). The system debuted in 2009 and had proven to work exceptionally well in the Gaza Strip and other hot spots around Israel.
Warrior Maven points out that the immediate deployment of Trophy systems for American tanks in Europe is to counter new high-tech Russian technology, which has been deployed to the European Russia border.
“Trophy is the kind of armored vehicle ground-war weapon of particular value in the event of a major land combat engagement against a fortified, well-armed adversary such as Russia. Systems of this kind have been in development for many years, however the rapid technological progress of enemy tank rounds, missiles and RPGs is leading the Army to more rapidly deploy Active Protection System for its fleet of Abrams tanks deploying to Europe.”
Warrior Maven also describes the Pentagon’s biggest fear:
“APS on Abrams tanks, quite naturally, is the kind of protective technology which could help US Army tanks in tank-on-tank mechanized warfare against near-peer adversary tanks, such as a high-tech Russian T-14 Armata tank.
The 48-ton modern T-14 tank is widely reported to be able to reach speeds of 90-kilometers per hour; it is built with an unmanned turret, without a “fume extractor” and is designed for a 3-man crew surrounded by an armored capsule
While much has been made of the T-14 Armata’s cutting-edge technology, including its active protection, 12-round per minute firing range and 125mm smoothbore cannon in numerous public reports and assessments, it is not at all clear that the T-14 in any way fully outmatches current and future variants of the Abrams tank.
Army Abrams modernization efforts are without question being designed to meet and exceed any dangers posed by rival nation tanks, including the T-14. Concerns about the threat posed by the T-14 Armata are, without question, informing US tank and weapons developers.”
Essentially, Washington’s much-needed modernization efforts of invisible force fields, are to protect M1 Abrams from Russian anti-tank weapons and its new high-tech T-14 Armata, all evidence suggests — a major conflict could soon be on the horizon.
Can someone cure cancer or something instead of this shit for Christ sake
curing cancer would have significant negative economic implications, it's too profitable
In reply to Can someone cure cancer or… by khnum
A nonsensical military spending. Since the Russians have zero desire or intention to drive into Europe, you will never need a tank opposing the Armata. And if - what is the actual goal - USA/NATO think they could invade Russia with legions of these abrams tanks, Russia will have no option but tu strike USA/NATO countries full blown nuclear in self-defense.
And they will do, before NATO can overrun them. The thought of fighting a "limited conventional war with russia" is totally ridiculous. It will not happen outside Russia, since Russia won't attack anyone. It will not happen on Russian soil (or will be totally irrelevant if it did) for the reason stated.
But thank god, the zionists and armament producers can leech the taxpayers for many more billions in "defense spending".
In reply to curing cancer would have… by ted41776
The Abrams is a piece of shit powered by a turbine that fucks up regularly in Sandy and dusty environments. Try applying a patch on a wooden leg and you would get the same effect as this modernization.
Why would anyone with 2 cents of common sense develop a turbine based tank for this kind of environment evades me, maybe this was the grand final test before starting to work on the F-35... The U.S. MIC has its mysterious ways.
It is not about making U.S. tanks better than their Russian counterparts. It has more to do with sending more money to the Jewish state for an innovation they made thanks to U.S. money.
Whatever you can think of it, it looks like Americans are the most gullible people on the planet. They get racketeered by the Jews who in turn sell them what they developed with the money they stole in the first place. Double dipping I believe they call it, and they wouldn't mind triple dipping or even more. Look at the hollowcost (tm) legend for examples of 100 dipping or more.
And then there's this point about Americans winning wars that I don't get. Must be some kind of joke, go figure...
But at least now they've got a sitting duck with some protection against first impacts. The great U.S. soldiers will survive a bit longer before cooking.
In reply to A nonsensical military… by fx
Of course, the tank will be very efficient to suppress any rebellion at home....
Along with UAVs, AI-powered robots...
Just sayin'
In reply to The Abrams is a piece of… by Adolph.H.
The M1 was not designed for use in a desert environment, and the ones that are shipped to allies there are retrofitted with diesel engines. I believe Egypt is an example. As for being a pos, it's combat record speaks for itself.
In reply to The Abrams is a piece of… by Adolph.H.
In reply to A nonsensical military… by fx
It's already been basically cured.
So has heart disease but the treatment will never see the light of day because of its cost and nobody can make it profitable. Sad, but true. ETC216 , now MDCO216. Didn't fail trials but the company decided that it wasn't cost effective.
In reply to Can someone cure cancer or… by khnum
Does this shield work against roadside IEDs?
Ah No.
In reply to Does this shield work… by Belrev
Does this shield work against the latest generation of Russian hypersonic weaponry? Ah, no...
In reply to Ah No. by Quantify
Is this shield actually invisible or is it shooting a shaped grenade around it in protection?
How does it not shred any nearby infantry when in use?
In reply to Does this shield work… by philipat
I was wondering too why make it invisible ... so that the enemy does not know which tanks are protected and wastes their ammo on those, or so that those inside can see out, or pictures of tanks in bubbles makes the crew feel more comfortable?
In reply to Is this shield actually… by BlindMonkey
Does this shield work just once or twice if say an RPG was fired at the tank but then a Kornet was fired at it the third time?
In reply to Is this shield actually… by BlindMonkey
It doesn't matter, just put a few heavy anti tank mines out and its toast.
In reply to Does this shield work just… by SoDamnMad
Any sensor can be blinded.
In reply to Does this shield work… by Belrev
It is confirmed that the US government's claim that all its missiles hit their targets in Syria is a propaganda lie, meant for consumption by Western audiences, and that Russia's claim of intercepting 71 of 103 or 105 missiles is either very accurate, or entirely accurate.
We know that the US claim is false right off the bat, because video proof shows one of the US' missiles being knocked out of the sky above Damascus:
https://youtu.be/Vx5ez_KuV5c
And there is additional video footage of other of the US, UK, and France's missiles being successfully intercepted here:
https://southfront.org/pentagon-is-concerned-about-results-of-syria-str…
The same link reports that the US government is in confusion over how so many of its missiles were intercepted by Syria's old Soviet defences, and is launching a probe. South Front suggests that new Russian electronic warfare equipment could have a role in Syria's surprise defence.
So, we know that the US' claim of all its missiles hitting their targets is false. But exactly how false? And, conversely, how accurate is Syria and Russia's own claim about the number of missiles intercepted by old Soviet-era anti-missile systems?
Well, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based anti-Assad human rights organization which is regularly quoted by US and UK mainstream news media, observed the US attack on Syria, and reported they witnessed in-excess of 65 of the US' missiles that Trump bragged about being successfully intercepted:
http://www.syriahr.com/en/?p=89324
And Syrian MP also cheered the overwhelming failure of the US' newest "smart" missile on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/ShehabiFares/status/985057769270235136
Also, Assad has praised the performance of their old Soviet-era anti-missile systems by saying:
“Yesterday we were faced with an American aggression. And we were able to repel it with Soviet missiles from the 1970s. Since the 1990s, the American films presented the Russian weapons as lagging. And now we see who really lags behind.”
https://www.rt.com/newsline/424214-assad-soviet-weapons-syria/
Another sign that Russia's claim of 71 US missiles being intercepted is that Syria has just agreed to purchase a bunch more Russian anti-missiles after witnessing the performance of the ones they already have in action against the US' best. Why would Syria be eager to buy more if the ones they had were ineffectual?
All in all, I think it looks like the US government is extremely humiliated by the overwhelming failure of its newest "smart" missiles, and is trying to cover up its extreme embarrassment. And the motivation for the US government to lie is obvious (though entirely unjustified):
The US government wants to protect its pride after a mostly-failed attack using its bragged-about newest "smart" missiles. It would be an absolute PR nightmare for the US if it was revealed that its best missiles were no match for Soviet ancient anti-missile systems (which Russia is selling much newer versions of).
The US' largely-failed attack is a huge threat to US arms sales, and to the appearance and assumption of US power, control, and domination.
And at the same time, the US likely wants to deny Russia the highly positive PR and marketing win for its anti-missile systems that the US / UK / France attack failure has created (hence Syria is now buying a bunch more anti-missile systems from Russia).
But the blatant propaganda lies that the US is now seemingly spreading are not justified by that.
Didn't Saddam Hussein have the same russian 30 year old kit? Didn't do him much good ( actually, it was nearly 30 years ago now that the first major air attack happened - he probably had what was now 60 year old kit).
I'm just wondering how many upgrades this ancient stuff has been given - not to take anything away from the result. https://m.youtube.com/watch?feature=youtu.be&v=CDkGS3zD20o
In reply to It has confirmed that the US… by Delicieuxz
It isnt the tool it is the operators. Arab armies are traditionally pretty crappy.
Syria has gone the Persian route and have become effective.
In reply to Didn't Saddam Hussein have… by OverTheHedge
Saddam's missiles were disabled. CIA bribed Saddam's military.
In reply to Didn't Saddam Hussein have… by OverTheHedge
This analysis takes a different approach to refuting the Pentagon's claims. Since all the missiles were shot down approaching several of the targets such as Syrian airfields, the US said that there were only 3 targets, and that 76 of the 105 thousand pound warheads were used to destroy 3 buildings at the so-called chemical weapons research facility objective. Sure I believe that.
https://www.sott.net/article/382908-About-Those-Nice-New-Smart-Missiles…
In reply to It has confirmed that the US… by Delicieuxz
The "Syrian Observatory for Human Rights" is one dude who lives in London. If he's an eye witness to anything happening in Syria, it must be because he owns a powerful telescope and regularly climbs Big Ben...
In reply to It has confirmed that the US… by Delicieuxz
Oh, OK then. If Russia and Syria the generational for life like Nork Korea, its friend says so, it must be so.
Does President Stal..er..Putin, do the Russian gov have any, one, a single friend that's not a thug run country?
In reply to It has confirmed that the US… by Delicieuxz
Quick. Name me one gov that isn't a "thug country". That is rather difficult to do, isn't it?
In reply to Oh, OK then. If Russia and… by Offthebeach
You miss the point. The missiles would all hit their targets if their target were to be defined as syrian air-defense missiles. Kind of like when you get 100% accuracy by first shooting, and then drawing little circles wherever the thing fell.
In reply to It has confirmed that the US… by Delicieuxz
Smart missiles?? What’s the use of having smart missiles if the guy firing them is an idiot??
What if there isnt a 60s style “missile gap” but its in fact an intelligence gap? How will that be overcome? Money? Sadly, not this time.
In reply to It has confirmed that the US… by Delicieuxz
The missiles got hit by Syrian anti-missiles due to Russian EW jamming. Russian EW slowed down the missiles at it's final stage where the missile switches to it's internal GPS. During that short time, the missiles could also be directed to miss it's target or blow up.
In reply to It has confirmed that the US… by Delicieuxz
Out of 103 Trophy tanks, expect 71 to be ineffective or destroy.
Just like Poland's purchase of Patriots, to defend against Russia's hypersonic missiles European slaves will be paying for the same.
In reply to The missiles got hit by… by hwy
Silly logical student. All 105 missiles hit the ground. That's what they were aiming at. Not jets or helicopters. The sneaky Russians moved the stuff on the ground by altering GPS like the Seals off the coast of Iran and a ship in the Black sea whose GPS locator said they were 30 kilometers inland.
In reply to It has confirmed that the US… by Delicieuxz
Meanwhile, America’s old folks rot in their trailers eating dog food.
In reply to Meanwhile, America's old… by Archive_file
Time to test the JASSM against the trailer parks. It will solve several problems at once.
In reply to Meanwhile, America's old… by Archive_file
The old folks need to get smart! If they can convince the MIC that some of the larger missile casings can be converted in sleek 21century trailers (stick some wheels on em, weld on a trailer hitch, cut out some holes for windows...they even come pre-painted with the letters USA on the side to appeal to the more patriotic old folks!) and then all they need to do is persuade Congress to pay $5million each for them!! Wow...MIC happy...old folks happy...Congressmen (clasping their usual stuffed envelopes) happy!! Taxpayer unhappy (but who cares about them!).
All that stands between the old folks and nirvana now is that they need to employ some canny Beltway lobbyists. Go to it!!
In reply to Meanwhile, America's old… by Archive_file
Large scale tank battles in Europe are so 80's.
From what I remember from our (Russian) military doctrine, shit's gonna begin and end with missile strikes.
No tank battles, no MiG alleys, nothing of the sort.
In reply to Large scale tank battles in… by wonderfulme
Hell, we got over 2,000 early model M1 Abrams sitting in the desert just like the old jets in the base in Tucson.
In reply to Large scale tank battles in… by wonderfulme
it works against the usual stones thrown in gaza and the stonethrowers 10 m away
Gaza "protesters" are there to die and let that fact be broadcast by the media.
I'm ambivalent towards Israel, but those Gaza folks are proper scum, caught multiple times using "dead children" to justify their "struggle". Not unlike them ISIS guys in Syria.
In reply to it works against the usual… by JimmyRainbow
I mean, however y'all dislike Israel, how are Gaza arabs better.
In reply to Gaza "protesters" are there… by wonderfulme
I'm not going to trawl through the internet looking for your "dead children", because it is nasty, but are you suggesting the children aren't dead, or just that she scumbag Palestinians aren't above using the odd half-burned corpse as a propaganda tool?
The message I got from Israel over this latest demonstration is that if the Palestinians just went away and suffered in silence, for EVER, there would be no need to kill them all the time. Is that what you are advocating?
In reply to Gaza "protesters" are there… by wonderfulme
I'm not suggesting, they've been caught on multiple occasions using live children to impersonate dead ones.
Go google that.
In reply to I'm not going to trawl… by OverTheHedge
tanks and ships for wwIII , or as the chinese call them "targets", wtf, is this 1945 again ?
Fighting the last war.
I can’t recall when that proved to be a winning strategy, but whatever.
In reply to tanks and ships for wwIII ,… by Buddha 71
That's not a shield.
And why are we not closing our bases and removing our troops from Europe? What on earth is our business there? Let the Germans and French take care of their own defense, they have the money, it would only take them 4-5 years to rebuild their own forces and military.
If the US left France would become a close ally and trading partner.
As in the past, before Sarkasty.
In reply to And why are we not closing… by ludwigvmises
The tank has worked exceptionally well in the Gaza Strip fending off rocks.
Stupid is well funded.
What Russian threat?
The one the goddam USA foisted on us here in europe?