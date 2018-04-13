Visualizing America's Cruise Missile Diplomacy

President Donald Trump has threatened the use of missiles against targets in Syria. “Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and ‘smart!’", he tweeted, referring to Russia as an ally of the Syrian regime which stands accused of having once more used chemical weapons against targets in rebel-held areas, this time in Douma, a suburb of the capital Damascus.
Statista's Dtfed Loesche notes that only a year ago, the United States Navy fired 59 "Tomahawk" cruise missiles from two destroyers in the eastern Mediterranean to hit a Syrian military airfield in Homs province. Trump ordered the assault in retaliation for a suspected chemical weapons attack on rebel-held areas in Khan Sheikhoun, Idlib province, five days before.
However, as our infographic shows, that wasn't the first time the U.S. military fired such devices at targets in Syria. According to U.S. Central Command, Islamic State positions were targeted with up to 50 cruise missiles in September 2014, launched from the Red Sea and the Persian Gulf at the onset of the continuing aerial bombardment of the Islamist militants.
Cruise missiles have been employed by the United States military (mostly the Navy) regularly, ever since their introduction during the Gulf War of 1991. Though they have been used as a tactical weapon in full scale wars, cruise missiles have mostly been used in limited strikes.
In his 1997 thesis, Timothy Sparks calls these strikes a "means of delivering a military punch to achieve political gain" and "an instrument in the execution of U.S. foreign policy". In this sense, the cruise missile has been said to have replaced the gunboat. Hence, the phrase "gunboat diplomacy" has been modified to read "cruise missile diplomacy".
Cruise missiles have often been favored by U.S. civilian and military leadership, as they allow for limited strikes, a show of force or punitive raid, while not placing service personnel in danger of death. The missiles are fired from a safe distance to the target and can travel up to 1,500 miles, depending on make and explosives payload.
The result of American diplomacy is clear: Russia is going to reopen its base in Cuba:
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/world-news/cuban-missile-crisis-sequel-ru…
While Russian defenses will shutdown American missiles en route to their destination:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wa4tyArb38k
That will give America a taste of its own medicine.
The tables have turned.
Am looking forward to the day Russia has a base in Cuba and Venezuela, and has its ships patrol close to US waters in the pacific and Atlantic.
Of course its all defensive ;)
Greater the Oil reserves the greater the amount of cruise missile love they receive.
Cruise missiles seem inconsequential in every one of these cases.
With cruise missiles you can try to knock out air defenses without risking your planes.
Indeed we have missiles that fly out with no risk to our pilots and go boom. It just a way to rattle a saber at times. Certainly the last time they were fired they did little or nothing.
Well that article was informative...lol.
Cost of one cruise missile, let alone all involved in deploying it: $2m
Total cost to date then: 4.5 trillion dollars ($4,480,000,000)
Your math is all wrong.
1,000,000,000,000 Trillion divided by 2,000,000 million would be 500,000 cruise missiles. So 1 trillion would buy half a million cruise missiles.
John “I serve the Jews” Bolton, is a Vietnam draft dodger just like Orange Jesus. Depending on what specification of Tomahawk Cruise Missile, they are on average $2 million a pop.
So a night time(for media special effects) barrage of missiles, like the last time Uncle Scam bombed Syria with 59 missiles, that will cost the USSA taxpayer a minimum of $118 million dollars.
MAGA. **American jobs** Winning!
Missiles are used so that body bags don't need to come home in great number thus disturbing to deep slumber of the population of The Homeland.
" they will be coming, nice and new and ‘smart!"
Trump is the best advertiser in many years. Must have an awful amount of stocks in weapon manufacturers.