A Warmonger's Remorse

Authored by James Howard Kunstler via Kunstler.com,
I don’t know about you, but for a couple of days there I expected to wake up to the sight of mushroom clouds billowing across the horizon, all our exceptional hopes, wishes, troubles, and cares as a nation gone up in a vapor of smoking plastic.
I think it was the Defense Secretary, nickname “Mad Dog,” who put the kibosh on the latest neocon temper tantrum against Bashar “The Animal” al-Assad. General Mattis told the House Armed Services Committee that the US was, er, “still looking for evidence” of an alleged poison gas attack against civilians in Douma, Syria.
That phrase “still looking for evidence” sounds like an elliptical way of saying we have no idea what, if anything, might have actually happened over there, just possibly even nothing at all. The Russians were busy looking for evidence on the ground in and around Douma, and they claimed to have found nothing — no traces of poison gas, no corpses, no gassing victims in the local hospital — and put out a call for international inspectors to come have a look. No reply on that from our side. Which does raise the question: are we even interested in the truth?
Maybe not.
Also apparently not in the strange case of the poisoned Skripals that preceded the incident (or not) at Douma, and which touched off an expulsion orgy of Russian Diplomats among the US and our allies. Sergei Skripal, a Russian/British double-agent who had been exchanged to Britain in a spy-swap, fell ill along with his daughter, Yulia, on a park bench after lunching in quaint old Salisbury, Wiltshire, UK. The supposed weapon in that case, Novichok, an advanced neurotoxin that kills instantly, was found on the doorknob of the Skripal house, and yet the couple made it downtown, enjoyed a leisurely meal, and took a post-luncheon stroll. Casual observers did note that Salisbury is only a ten-minute drive from the UK’s Defence Science and Technology Laboratory, where military poisons are stored and evaluated, and after two weeks of idle chatter, scientists there released a galling report that they could not determine the origin of whatever knocked out the Skripals.
In any case, it didn’t kill them. Yulia Skripal was released from the hospital this week and is, apparently, some sort of hostage of the British government. You’d suppose that in a free country, Yulia might be interested in talking to the press, and certainly vice-versa, but she is incommunicado and was whisked away under guard to some mysterious hideaway. Sergei, we’re told, is coming out of it, too, in his hospital room, and seems to have nothing to say, either. There was chatter in the US media that the Skripals might be sent here under some sort of US witness protection program. It looks like the US and Britain are running out of rugs to sweep stuff under.
Clownish as it was, the Skripal affair ramped up already poor relations between Russia and the West (mainly the US) to code red levels, as perhaps intended by the dream factory known as the Intelligence Community. At least that’s how it played in Deep State officialdom. The distracted public has stopped paying attention to it. Note: neither The New York Times, the WashPo, nor CNN, have issued any righteous calls for answers in the malodorous Skripal matter. They’re all probably embarrassed that they latched on to the story and played it like “Pearl Harbor.” But no one is accountable and the net result is a Russian diplomatic presence reduced to a skeleton crew in Washington, which can’t be a great thing for mutual understanding.
So, now, the Russians and Syrians have had plenty of time to scramble their airplanes and move personnel around the landscape to await another US smackdown, and the Russians have promised to shoot down our missiles with some spooky new technology, and it looks like our side is blinking. Do we have any idea whether the Russians actually can shoot down our offensive missiles? Maybe we don’t want to know. We surely don’t want the world to know. It would be — how you say? — bad optics.
Of course, this latest uproar over the Douma poison gas incident coincided with the first day at work of National Security Advisor John Bolton, a reputed devotee of military monkey business. But it’s possible that even Mr. Bolton is embarrassed by these crude shenanigans, which just preceded his return to influence on the political scene. If he has any influence at all, perhaps he might use it to suggest that the President of the United States just shut the fuck up for a while.
Comments
Solid JHK. Welcome back
We don't need no stinkin evidence.
In reply to Solid JHK. Welcome back by cossack55
Shit.
I thought Bolton was gonna confess.
In reply to We don't need no stinkin… by Lanka
'Truth' hasn't been relevant for a long, long time...
https://olduvai.ca
In reply to Shit. I thought Bolton was… by BennyBoy
Kunstler? ZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZ
In reply to 'Truth' hasn't been relevant… by skbull44
Political-economic truth is not desirable or sought after.
Science and reality are no longer of any use.
The external world is staged for you.
In reply to We don't need no stinkin… by Lanka
I note that wsj.com has yet to run a story on the Russian official who said a team of Russians in Syria had obtained “irrefutable proof” that the “Assad gassed his own people” story is bogus.
Here we are possibly on the brink of WWIII and a prominent American paper won’t even publish a story that might avert said war. They won’t even practice Journalism 101 - present BOTH SIDES of a story.
In today’s edition they also have a story ridiculing rt.com as an obvious “propaganda” site that should not be trusted. That story basically said RT’s stories raising questions about the Skripials’ poisoning were farcial. The WSJ story did, for the first time, acknowledge that not everyone in the U.K. is buying the government’s story. However, the tone and construction of this story were designed to make as many readers as possible believe the government’s story. Who is advancing government propaganda here?
In reply to Political-economic truth is… by Deep Snorkeler
Speaking of RT:
Jim Jatras, a former US diplomat and GOP Senate policy adviser, said that Trump still respects Mattis and the dispute likely won't affect their relationship in the long term.
"The professional military are going to be much more cautious here than some of the political leadership, especially if there have been military-to-military consultations with the Russians. I think the American military take it very, very seriously what the consequences could be, if there's a strike in Syria," Jatras said. "And that's being communicated to Mattis. So I think that Mattis is speaking with the voice of the professional military. And that is something that Trump is going to respect."
Jatras added that it was "pretty sad" that the most reasonable person advising the president was nicknamed "Mad Dog."
https://www.rt.com/usa/424072-mattis-syria-strike-trump/
In reply to I note that wsj.com has yet… by Give Me Some Truth
Almost zero chance the propaganda unravels ... So sick of (((their))) shit.
On the plus side THIS:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=377&v=3j_Z1f84Ps8
In reply to Solid JHK. Welcome back by cossack55
Re: The famous “You can’t handle the truth!” line from the movie ...
Nicholson’s line was BS. He was trying to make those in the courtroom think that only Marines like him, and tough tactics, kept Americans safe. This is bullshit. Cuba or the Soviet Union or Russia were not plotting to invade or attack America. Yes, they had a big military, but they had it to defend themselves in the event America started a war with them.
The “they are going to get us and take away all our freedoms” rhetoric is just scare-momgering propaganda that helps grow the MIC.
Now, that’s your “truth” most people can’t handle. Nicholson’s gruff Marine colonel was the one who believed a lie, and was happy to spread it. It was Col. Hardass who didn’t get the truth - he was being used, and was dedicating his career to serving a deceitful master. Few Marines or soldiers can handle such hard truths.
In reply to Solid JHK. Welcome back by cossack55
Indoctrinated believing the mantra of their own bullshit.
Like the famed "If you can't stand behind our troops you're welcome to stand in front of them" ...ie (MSM says:)"continue to suck up the msm drivel that put them in harm's way in the first place". WHEREAS most who've served are sick to the shitter of that and other nationalistic mantras "God save the Queen" yada yada
So many coming back home bitter and traumatised by the fucked up crap that they were put though and expected under maximum duress to perform - over and over.
Take your online +1
However at this sage only +1,000,000 out on the streets could fix this.
In reply to Re: The famous “You can’t… by Give Me Some Truth
“they are going to get us and take away all our freedoms” - They is us, or better known as MIC, deep state (shadow gov), Luciferians, banksters, Zionists, etc.
In reply to Re: The famous “You can’t… by Give Me Some Truth
I even forgive you for voting for Obama in 2008, he presented himself as a peace candidate (don't they all!) Truth is non-partisan. Peace.
In reply to Solid JHK. Welcome back by cossack55
Truth?
One last, last, last time for the late arrivals.... (Sorry, I couldn't help myself when I saw the opportunity to get a post in early on Howeird K.)
~~~))) What The Spooks Actually Do For A Living (((~~~
Act spooky?
Well, yeah. .... That would stand to reason. .. Spooks are rather spooky. Ghost like. ... Never exactly what they claim to be.
But what function do the spooks serve to our nation, any nation? .. Or mighty empire if that's what you fancy your collective, commune or citadel on the hill to be?
The spooks gather dirt.
They are regular slop mops, mop buckets and sometimes very delicate feather dusters. ....... Dirt collectors.
Go to Washington DC from Sticksville Kentucky or Isle Of Idiots Idaho to take a position with the Federal Government and the spooks come dripping out of the proverbial woodwork. .. They will appear out of thin air and ooze out of the heating ducts, monument bases and art galleries. The spooks are very, very interested in these naive newcomers.
The spooks seem to be everywhere and nowhere at all. .. Very illusive.
They are 'not nice people', shall we say.
Robert Merritt - Deep State Control Files
and FYI...........
Control Files? - Those Are Grim Fairy Tales according to your High School Civics 101 class teacher.
Need another example?
The Spooks Can Hack ANYTHING
Then you go to collage or the university and join a secret society and after the initiation and a thorough tormenting and hazing your mentor tells you the dark ugly truth. ...... Spooks are everywhere AND they run the country. ......... You were taught in your silly grade school that you got to elect your senators, judges and presidents and that they work for We The People. .......... Silly children also believe in Santa Claus too.
Me? .... I believe in spooks and Carlos Santana.
Live Hard, Deep State = Dirt Collection = Blackmail = Control Files = A Completely Compromised Corrupt Covertly 'Owned' US Government By.......................The Deep State, Die Free
~ DC v8.8
...with the collected and sifted dirt they hatch various schemes to psyop the population. They are not solving crimes, they are inventing future crimes to enfeeble and entrap under cover of darkness.
In reply to Truth? ~~~))) What The… by DuneCreature
That may be one of the most profound replies to one of my rather lengthy wacky posts ever.
Live Hard, I May Have To Digest That Some To De-Stun. .... Not To Mention I'm Being Summoned To The Kitchen Cook Dinner, Die Free
~ DC v8.8
In reply to ...with the collected and… by Hapa
Hopefully you and Happa are more than familiar with this term: (?)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Managerial_state
Extract:
Francis argued that this situation extends across the U.S. and Europe. While the government functions normally, violent crime remains a constant, creating a climate of fear (anarchy). He says that “laws that are supposed to protect ordinary citizens against ordinary criminals” routinely go unenforced, even though the state is “perfectly capable” of doing so. While this problem rages on, government elites concentrate their interests on law-abiding citizens.
In reply to That may be one of the most… by DuneCreature
Ah, yes. Thanks for the pointer, CON. .... That is definitely going on. ..... Part of the whole COINTEL PSYOP(s) taught to our US Army unconventional warfare boys.
Nice treatment of We The People. .... Just swell, huh?
There one more factor here that even people that are aware of it tend to ignore.
AI AL is Okra Castrating the shit show. ... The whole damn public narrative. ...... Everything you get to see. .. AL knows how to skate the edge of the abyss with expert balance.
Live Hard, I'm Brave (or stupid, your choice), But I'm Not Jumping Into The Cesspool To Castrate Any Killer Whales. ...... I Draw The Line At Seven Foot Grumpy Gators And Mild Mannered Anacondas, Die Free
~ DC v8.8
In reply to Hopefully you and Happa are… by Crazy Or Not
Spot on. And headline news are what Rodney Dangerfield described about all the "pyramids" his dog Egypt would drop all over the house.
In reply to Truth? ~~~))) What The… by DuneCreature
OOOh! .......The looneis are out this evening.
Good to see ya, Zorb.
Live Hard, My Kind Of Crowd For A Saturday Night!, Die Free
~ DC v8.8
In reply to Spot on. And headline news… by Zorba's idea
With the spooks, people that know too much end up jumping (being pushed) off of roofs.
In reply to Truth? ~~~))) What The… by DuneCreature
The pure fact that Trump has positioned us anywhere near this clown show proves he's unfit.
Don't worry about Bolton; the average term employment for advisors to Trump is only a few months.
I don't think can get along with anyone.
In reply to The pure fact that Trump has… by DillyDilly
JHK wow how you can miss the whole point of Trumpism..confuse your friends and your enemies ..make the media the goat and bigger idiots each time..you my friend fell into the media pool of no return and lost your mind.
Trumpism? More like playing with dragon fire, that s**t incinerates!..
In reply to JHK wow how you can miss the… by overmedicatedu…
4D Chess
In reply to Trumpism? More like playing… by Scipio Africanuz
Could Another Middle East War Trigger A 2nd American Revolution?
Nikki Haley, Mockingbird MSM, State Department......how do they do it? How do they peddle so much bullshit without it eating them up on the inside?
These people are fucking soulless zombies!
https://media.8ch.net/file_store/f9cc3d546428ef5471b895c16f9818119142be…
In reply to Nikki Haley, Mockingbird MSM… by Brazen Heist
For the most part they know it's bullshit but are plenty glad to shovel it because it's for the "greater good". Like so many pushing the AGW climate change bullshit admitting they lie because it's for the greater good of "saving the planet". Or the warmongers truly believing the US, and them, is destined to rule the planet because we are good and loving but have to stoop to the worst barbarity to accomplish the task in a world populated by in their minds evil people. Can't make an omelete without breaking a few eggs they say. Thus when they look in the mirror they don't have a clue that they are the evil people. On the whole it seems the more intelligent and educated one is the bigger liars they are.
In reply to Nikki Haley, Mockingbird MSM… by Brazen Heist
Wise the fuck up , Donald.
Maybe the end of the British Empire coincided with the end of Sea-power as a weapon.
So the US might flag the end of Air-power as a weapon.
All hail the age of the Missile! No more $25 Million fighter jets (and Military-Industrial boondoggles)!!
The sinking of HMS Prince of Wales and Repulse marked the ending end of sea power,it took 77 years for it to culminate,and
rediscover weapons the Germans were already using at the end of WWII in very limited numbers.
You think its cool and modern to watch the onboard tv camera as it hits the target,they were doing it in 1944,in
black and white though.
In reply to Maybe the end of the British… by taketheredpill
More poorly researched nonsense. Novichok does not kill instantly.
Novichok, which means "newcomer" in Russian, is a Soviet-era class of nerve agents that was created in the 1970s and 1980s as an attempt to get around the Chemical Weapons Treaty, according to "Responding to Terrorism: A Medical Handbook," published in 2010. That's because the treaty banned chemical weapons that have a certain chemical structure, and Novichok has a different structure.
Despite this structural difference, Novichok agents act like other nerve agents by binding to and inactivating cholinesterase, an enzyme that the nervous system uses to communicate with muscles.
"The reason you die from these [nerve agents] is very simple," said Dr. Lewis Nelson, chairman of emergency medicine at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, who is not involved with the Skripals' treatment. "If your muscles don't work, you can't breathe, and if you can't breathe, you eventually die."
Like other nerve agents, Novichok causes a range of symptoms. Victims can develop pinpoint-size pupils, digestive problems and excess salivation and tears, Nelson said. Typically, muscle spasms and seizures occur, and the heart stops beating.
Novichok agents can take the form of an ultrafine powder, according to the handbook. The poison is made when two separate, nontoxic components are mixed into an active nerve agent.
If Novichok agents are inhaled, symptoms can occur in 30 seconds to 2 minutes, the handbook says.
In addition, a little bit of Novichok can do a lot of damage; it's five to eight times more potent than VX nerve agent, according to the handbook. This means that it takes less Novichok to cause the same amount of harm that VX does, Nelson said.
Because so little of it is needed to cause harm, Novichok agents are challenging to detect in victims. But toxicologists can probably find them if they know what they're looking for, Nelson said. "There are ways around it by concentrating the sample," he told Live Science.
If a person is exposed to Novichok agents, they should be immediately connected to life support and decontaminated — that is, their clothes should be removed and their skin washed with soap and water. A number of antidotes — including atropine, pralidoxime and diazepam — can be lifesaving, Nelson said.
But even these treatments don't guarantee recovery. "Novichok agents are reported to produce more permanent injury, even following appropriate nerve agent antidote treatment," the handbook says.
think you might post that "novichok handbook" for us.........
In reply to More poorly researched… by Boeing Boy
Novichok has a Russian name and that was enough to convince the idiot that Russia was behind the drinking binge the skripals did, the man and his daughter were fond of vodka, I am 100% they were not poisoned by a military grade nerve agent or half of the town would be dead.
I cannot believe that countries believed a childish story even with top level intelligence departments and top rated police department, can all of them be stupid or contracted the mad cow disease to make them stupid and dumb????
In reply to More poorly researched… by Boeing Boy
Nope, Putin’s ordered the hit with nerve agent because it is a long death it was a message he wanted sending out. The article is hokum, surprise surprise. If Putin simply wanted them dead he would have had them shot. He also needed to get his agents out of the country hence the delivery method on the door knob.
the author doesn’t have the first clue about spec ops....
In reply to Novichok has a Russian name… by Davidduke2000
Neither do you.
In reply to Nope, Putin’s ordered the… by Boeing Boy
Actually, Trump's tweets are somewhat necessary within the not so intelligence communities drive to war.
And Trump makes them all look like bumbling idiots in trying to get a war. Hence is the blessing that Trump really is in calling our corrupters in power out, intentional or not.
I don't agree about the public being over it, in that all over Twitter, FB, MeWe, the talk is all about FF!! Thats the thing about psychopaths. They're so addicted to power, so anxious to get this war going for Israhell and MBS, as well as defense contractors, banks and Wall Street, etc, they FUCK UP. Without empathy, their games become all too obvious. They are EASY to see.
Scary thing is they may let this FF pass because they got caught, but the trip wire might FF on 9/11 scale....
The US Attorney General and the President have the authority to appoint a special prosecutor. Trump should immediately appoint 3 special prosecutors.
DO IT NOW MR. PRESIDENT! (Everyone else is “owned.”)
I suggest Mr. Kuntsler "shut the fuck up for a while" a long while.
Isn't it a tactic of the left to try to shut up comments by the opposition?
Kunstler's suggestion that Trump shut up was because Trump impulsively tweets, often as in this case foolishly, and only makes himself look bad. Trumps threats on this matter didn't fit the facts. Trump couldn't even have had facts when he like some maniac put us at risk for WWIII.
The big danger is that Trump will push Putin to the point where Putin concludes his best option is to strike the US first.
In reply to I suggest Mr. Kuntsler "shut… by wmbz
you must be one of the idiot who believe the fake story, exceptional alreight.
In reply to I suggest Mr. Kuntsler "shut… by wmbz
The "Truth" would likely have prevented nearly every war since Napoleon Bonaparte.
Long before,as Bonaparte stated, "history is a set of lies agreed to".
In reply to The "Truth" would likely… by Schlub
This was a great article.
But the premise that we can't handle the truth is wrong ; I've been handling the truth for a long time.
Truth is the first casualty of war
Dang then there's a whole lot of remorse out there seeing how the US and its Western Allies have used the same play book over and over again in Iraq,Libya, Bahrain, Egypt, Afghanistan and everywhere else the Western war Mongers decide to invade. Who actually has killed more innocent civilians in these Countries then US and its allies?
People need to wake up and face the real truth that we are the axis of Evil and we just stage everything to use as our scapegoat and the Humanitarian reasons to fulfill the agenda.
What few seem to realize is that if a "military grade nerve agent" was used the last place one would take the victims, by all rights should have been dead within minutes, is a local hospital. Not only would the town be locked down and the population restricted to their homes and the military in massive presence the victims would be quaranteened in a proper facility with expert staff. Never happened. In my opinion these people were served a dose of something by the guy who took their picture or the Skripals overdosed on something like fentynal, it looked like that to the cops first on the scene, or used the drug to commit suicide after visiting the grave of their wife and mother. No matter the cause the Brits saw a situation they could exploit and rushed into it thus the botch job. If it had been planned the "proof" would have been more professional and airtight. Such as killing the supposed perp in a run and gun and planting a false history to prove his Russian connection. All of which takes time which they didn't have. As far as the cop getting "exposed" it was either fake or he ate a bunch or rancid donuts.
He cannot conflate a point he never understood. The Russian Government has allowed themselves to be stained by very pronounced evil with very decrepit minds. I will get to the point since few can follow this level of depravity seen. The compound utilized is hexamethylenetetramine and other easily produced compounds to allude chemical signatures. For a basis view for the sake of logic and embarrassment for yourself start here. http://whoghouta.blogspot.be/2013/09/analyzing-previous-umlaca-attacks… To be blunt and polite if you follow the logic you will find out who and the level of depravity the Russians are stained with and with Gods wisdom they separate themselves from.