Watch: Former Head Of British Armed Forces In Iraq Tells Truth About Syria, Is Cut Off By Sky News

While every politician in the world and their mainstream media lackeys are chomping at the bit to "unleash hell" on Assad and Syria, there are some that are willing to question the "Assad chemically attacked his own people and needs to be punished" narrative.
Liberty Blitzkrieg's Mike Krieger scoffed at the idea of Assad gassing his own people...
"When your enemy is nearly defeated, and final victory is at hand; gas your own people so that nations greater than yours will intervene and destroy you." - Sun Tzu, The Art of War (Page: Never!)
Ron Paul thinks its "nonsense"...
“The way the people that perpetuate these false flags [sic] say that Assad is gassing his own people, at the same time, he’s winning the war and the people are flocking back in to go to the territories that he has returned to the government of Syria,” explained Paul.
“But, nevertheless, he’s out there gassing his own people, which makes no sense whatsoever and fewer and fewer people are believing this.”
“This whole idea that all of a sudden Assad’s gassing his own people, I think, is total nonsense.”
And RT spoke about the Russian claims with Lord Alan West, a retired officer of the British Royal Navy. He said he had strong reservations about taking allegations against Damascus at face value, because it didn’t make much military sense.
“It seems to be utterly ludicrous for the military that is in the process of taking over an area to go and do something with chemical weapons, which will draw the wrath of the larger enemy down upon them,” he said.
“If I was advising the opponents of [Syrian President Bashar] Assad, I would be delighted to kill a few people there. Let’s face it, [the insurgents] don’t care if they kill women and children.”
“I am not willing to accept tweets. We need to see incontrovertible truth about what has happened there and make a decision on that basis,” he added.
But, to confirm the fact that the propaganda-pushed 'Assad-is-bad' narrative is all that is allowed, when General Jonathan Shaw, the former Commander of British Armed Forces in Iraq, dares to go 'off script' while being interviewed by Sky News, he is abruptly cut off...
Here's what General Shaw was saying before he was so rudely interrupted...
"...the debate that seems to be missing from all this - and this was mentioned by the [Russian] ambassador - is what possible motive might Syria have to launch a chemical attack at this time and in this place...
The Syrians are winning, don't take my word for it, take the American military's word for it. General Vogel, the head of CENTCOM, said to Congress the other day that 'Assad has won this war and we need to face that', and the tweet by Trump last week that 'America had finished with ISIS and were going to pull out very soon'...
and then suddenly you get these accusations of a chemical attack..."
CUT OFF...
The message is clear - stick to the script, or get cut off!
Comments
Methinks the democratization of media, which is slowly killing off the talking heads, as the most competent amongst them pivot to podcasts and other more direct to consumer models, is a good thing. The new battle being raged is over control of the monetization (or demonetization in many cases now) of desired content. You get what you pay for. In the case of Facebook, twitter, and google you pay with your data and you get "steered" by their corporate ideological logos. Color me long the likes of Jordan Peterson, Real Vision TV, Joe Rogan, Presidents that tweet, etc. and short the corporate tendrils of the MSM.
They would have to pay me a lot to be a talking head. 100k a year doesn't cut it to be a malignant puppet. Best go north of 1 million a year and then I'll even wear tap shoes.
In reply to Me by So Close
Me? Give me the venue, and I'll blast phony assholes like Brennan, McStain, Piglosi and the rest of them straight to hell with the Truth...
No amount of money could make me sell out The People, regardless of who or where they're from.
The "Pigs" of our political class are traitors, plain and simple. They took oaths to serve the best interests of the citizens of this nation, and delight in betraying us each and every chance they get.
200 years ago, they would have been summarily executed for it.
Now? They get a good salary, free healthcare for life, fringe benefits, and so on...and WE foot the bill for the screwjob they lay on us.
And THEY have the gall to talk about "Justice"; justice would be a life term in the nearest Gulag for these creeps.
Every. Last. Mother-effing. One. Of. Them.
In reply to adsf by DownWithYogaPants
Let's hope the MSM go the way of the dinosaurs one day soon, but not before retribution.
[EDIT]:/// here is a funny piece of UK protesters saying "I'm with the Russians" when interviewed by a Sky News reporter:
https://twitter.com/Jamin2g/status/984858475313451008
////
Vanessa Beeley Exposes the White Helmets:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=amUGvZJl15k
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NQL3rX6xWRg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3vNwe7yKbwo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a1bE-c8nGgc
Eva Bartlett Exposes the Lies on Syria:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NN1VH38NYb4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YgYs0_kT36Q
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g1VNQGsiP8M
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=krOBPzY0vaQ
Listen, for instance, to the citizens of Aleppo and their own opinions of the white helmets and their true motives:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jq4LEIO740A
In reply to Me by Croesus
Memories of 2003.
In reply to Vanessa Beeley Exposes the… by JSBach1
memories of 2001
when the BBC reported that WTC7 ("salomon brothers bldg") had collapsed - while it was still standing. you can see it in the background of the window the newscunt is standing in front of. as the time a *actual* collapse drew nigh, they ... "lost the feed; terribly sorry chaps; damned inconvenient, we know"
but hey, don't take MY word for it: it's all over youtube
In reply to Memories of 2003. by Gaius Frakkin'…
All WESTERN media and governments are Israhell's WHORES.
Israhell wants to WIPE Syria off the map, and they all bow down to the FALSE FLAG.
In reply to memories of 2001 when the… by vato poco
fuck off, spammer scum
In reply to All WESTERN media and… by beepbop
You can just see the cockroach Producer of this Fake News program grimacing while discordant shards of truth issue from the interviewee's mouth. "Shut him down! Go to break! Cut him off!" The light of truth has this affect on the great masters of the lie.
In reply to Memories of 2003. by Gaius Frakkin'…
The “Art of War” quote is ingenious. Captures how ridiculous, preposterous, farfetched, implausible, obtuse, dumb and common-sense defying such an attack would have been.
In reply to Memories of 2003. by Gaius Frakkin'…
Media today is like a Crack Whore - But Worse!
The American Media Is The Enemy Of The American People
In reply to adsf by DownWithYogaPants
I once knew a guy from the Z'Hedge
Who wanted to be a talking head
But before you tap dance your way
into that media fray
You'll have to lose that secretary spread.
In reply to adsf by DownWithYogaPants
I used to like limericks but after reading this now they make me nauseous
In reply to I once knew a guy from the … by Savvy
Really Madcow
In reply to adsf by DownWithYogaPants
Pathetic!
https://olduvai.ca
In reply to Me by So Close
Prophetic !
In reply to Pathetic! https://olduvai… by skbull44
https://media.8ch.net/file_store/b2591273ab0e381efe8ab58ec5577c0e0ed551…
https://media.8ch.net/file_store/7326e3d0389e6ad72175650b8d8a1edb962860…
In reply to Pathetic! https://olduvai… by skbull44
So, now I don't watch Sly News, no loss, but the advertisers should be concerned as I will not be alone in this.......
In reply to Pathetic! https://olduvai… by skbull44
Somebody veered off the Jew Media script.
Cut the Mic.....Whatever you do, DON'T LET THE TRUTH GET OUT.....
In reply to Pathetic! https://olduvai… by skbull44
Got a call from the Brit gubamint to shut er down!
In reply to Me by So Close
+1 for the mere mention of Jordan Peterson.
In reply to Me by So Close
Apparently we have a Jordan hater in da house.
Enjoy your mental slavery, asswipe.
In reply to +1 for the mere mention of… by Maximeme Q
Yes Dorothy, there really is a Deep State............
and the Orange Dotard is right there with 'em
In reply to Yes Dorothy, there really… by Thought Processor
A few sites out there like Syper, Moon of Al and Saker have posts or links about the Syrian Army capturing at least 12 British officers involved. My guess is they are still holding them.
PM May the Soros-Roth$child puppet is screaming for war while she is also torpedoing Brexit to the benefit of Roth$child. The USA puppets and media like that Sikh bitch from SC are also screaming for war for $oros-Roth$child spirit cookers and Talmudists
In reply to and the Orange Dotard is… by Juggernaut x2
Yet the orange chickenhawk could piss on Mosley's cornflake's and he would just ask for more.
Sad.
Even sadder when Mad-dog Mattis is the voice of reason in the looney bin.
In reply to and the Orange Dotard is… by Juggernaut x2
While YOU ate Hillary's diseased snapper in the middle of being corned by Bubba?
In reply to Yet the orange chickenhawk… by Winston Churchill
Assad is winning- but do we want him to win?
Yes
In reply to Assad is winning- but do we… by 1835jackson
Pres. Assad supports and protects ALL Syrians including Christians. The $oros-Roth$chilkd controlled USSA has killed how many people in these fake and proxy wars including Vietnam, the US Civil War, etc all done to make money for the Roth$child$.
War aka mass murder is a business for these people.
In reply to Yes by Victor999
He is a goof ball looking fuker.......AmIrite?
In reply to Assad is winning- but do we… by 1835jackson
You Tribesmen aren't exactly Aryan Adonises
In reply to He is a goof ball looking… by JoseyWalesTheOutlaw
You don't know fuck about the Alawites.
They are secular not like their opponents.
In reply to He is a goof ball looking… by JoseyWalesTheOutlaw
At least he has his own hair. Unlike Cheato Benito with the implants.
In reply to He is a goof ball looking… by JoseyWalesTheOutlaw
https://media.8ch.net/file_store/e18cde21ecfdc0b012184faf69bead77ec51d3…
In reply to He is a goof ball looking… by JoseyWalesTheOutlaw
" He is a goof ball looking fuker.......AmIrite? "
Well, no. He looks like your average ophthalmologist to me. What's your appraisal of Trump? Pretty conventional looking? You want to go in there and die for your taste in men's looks? Is that how you want to spend your money?
In reply to He is a goof ball looking… by JoseyWalesTheOutlaw
He is a more legitimate leader of Syria than May or Trump.
In reply to Assad is winning- but do we… by 1835jackson
If you don't want to drop bombs on brown people, then that makes you a white supremacist
https://www.haaretz.com/us-news/.premium-white-supremacists-call-syrian…
In reply to Assad is winning- but do we… by 1835jackson
"Assad is winning- but do we want him to win?"
Actually we do. He's the only one protecting the Christians.
The Rebels our Deep State has aligned with would Murder the Christians in a Heartbeat, if given the chance.
In reply to Assad is winning- but do we… by 1835jackson
Shit, they murder each other for being in a different terrorist organization with such minor differences they could be youth basketball teams in the same league.
In reply to "Assad is winning- but do we… by The First Rule
The Ministry of Truth does not approve.
there is no debating a ruthless sociopath war machine. it will do as it pleases regardless of facts (or lack thereof)
the machine's collateral damage rate is approximately 90%. with that said, if this is about saving lives, how many lives ended if the US decides to attack Syria will be lost compared to how many have allegedly been lost in this chemical weapons attack that has been reported by a politically driven US medical organization. fuck facts though and fuck debating. all irrelevant. they will do as they please
https://theintercept.com/drone-papers/the-assassination-complex/
That’s all for now. . .
Flipping presstitutes and its owners.
I will need to wait until the BBC,AP,or Reuters tell us the real deal...or at least until they get their spin from their Jew owners
They might be vaporized before they get the chance
In reply to I will need to wait until… by JoseyWalesTheOutlaw
Man, that's freakin' creepy. That bitch has no issues being part of the problem. Unless someone pointed a rifle at her off camera. At this stage of the game I wouldn't be surprised.
"Man, that's freakin' creepy. That bitch has no issues being part of the problem."
Yeah, its amazing how these so-called "Journalists" are so willing to turn their backs on the Truth.
In reply to Man, that's freakin' creepy… by ironmace
Bitch!
Former British commander in Iraq, but what does he know?
These media LIARS WHO FOMENT AND ENABLE DEATH AND DESTRUCTION need to be held to account.
That dissembling cunt broadcaster knew exactly what she was doing and why when they cut the mic.