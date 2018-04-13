Watch: Former Head Of British Armed Forces In Iraq Tells Truth About Syria, Is Cut Off By Sky News

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 04/13/2018 - 16:45

While every politician in the world and their mainstream media lackeys are chomping at the bit to "unleash hell" on Assad and Syria, there are some that are willing to question the "Assad chemically attacked his own people and needs to be punished" narrative.

Liberty Blitzkrieg's Mike Krieger  scoffed at the idea of Assad gassing his own people...

"When your enemy is nearly defeated, and final victory is at hand; gas your own people so that nations greater than yours will intervene and destroy you." - Sun Tzu, The Art of War (Page: Never!)

Ron Paul thinks its "nonsense"...

“The way the people that perpetuate these false flags [sic] say that Assad is gassing his own people, at the same time, he’s winning the war and the people are flocking back in to go to the territories that he has returned to the government of Syria,” explained Paul.

“But, nevertheless, he’s out there gassing his own people, which makes no sense whatsoever and fewer and fewer people are believing this.”

“This whole idea that all of a sudden Assad’s gassing his own people, I think, is total nonsense.”

And RT spoke about the Russian claims with Lord Alan West, a retired officer of the British Royal Navy. He said he had strong reservations about taking allegations against Damascus at face value, because it didn’t make much military sense.

It seems to be utterly ludicrous for the military that is in the process of taking over an area to go and do something with chemical weapons, which will draw the wrath of the larger enemy down upon them,” he said.

“If I was advising the opponents of [Syrian President Bashar] Assad, I would be delighted to kill a few people there. Let’s face it, [the insurgents] don’t care if they kill women and children.”

I am not willing to accept tweets. We need to see incontrovertible truth about what has happened there and make a decision on that basis,” he added.

But, to confirm the fact that the propaganda-pushed 'Assad-is-bad' narrative is all that is allowed, when General Jonathan Shaw, the former Commander of British Armed Forces in Iraq, dares to go 'off script' while being interviewed by Sky News, he is abruptly cut off...

Here's what General Shaw was saying before he was so rudely interrupted...

"...the debate that seems to be missing from all this - and this was mentioned by the [Russian] ambassador - is what possible motive might Syria have to launch a chemical attack at this time and in this place...

The Syrians are winning, don't take my word for it, take the American military's word for it. General Vogel, the head of CENTCOM, said to Congress the other day that 'Assad has won this war and we need to face that', and the tweet by Trump last week that 'America had finished with ISIS and were going to pull out very soon'...

and then suddenly you get these accusations of a chemical attack..."

CUT OFF...

The message is clear - stick to the script, or get cut off!

