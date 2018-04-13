Trump Orders Syrian Military Strikes, 3 Waves Of Airstrikes Launched At Various Targets

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 04/13/2018 - 21:01

Update 6:  Russia responds. Here is the full statement posted by Russia's ambassador to the US, Anataoly Antonov:

The worst apprehensions have come true. Our warnings have been left unheard.

A pre-designed scenario is being implemented. Again, we are being threatened. We warned that such actions will not be left without consequences.

All responsibility for them rests with Washington, London and Paris.

Insulting the President of Russia is unacceptable and inadmissible.

The U.S. – the possessor of the biggest arsenal of chemical weapons – has no moral right to blame other countries.

* * *

Update 5: Video showing the moment a tomahawk missile hits a research facility in Syria:

* * *

Update 4:  Joint Chiefs chairman Dunford said that while the strikes sought to minimize risk of Russian casualties, the US did not pre-notify Russia of the Syria strikes.

More from Dunford:

  • "We did have some surface-to-air missile activity from the Syrian regime."
  • "The US did not pre-notify Russian forces in Syria about tonight's kinetic activity."
  • "Russia was alerted of Syria strikes through "deconfliction" line in Qatar"
  • "U.S. forces in Syria did make adjustments to force protection levels ahead of the combined air operations against the Syrian regime."
  • "This wave of airstrikes is over. More information will follow in the morning."
  • "Manned aircraft involved in Syria operation"
  • "Pentagon will brief tomorrow will more strike details"

Mattis chimed in:

  • "We used a little over double the number of weapons this year than we used last year...We were very precise and proportionate, but at the same time, it was a heavy strike."
  • "I am confident the Syrian regime conducted a chemical attack on innocent people."
  • "Right now we have no more attacks planned"

 

* * *

Update 3: at 10PM ET, Defense Secretary Mattis and Joseph Dunford, the Chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff provided the Pentagon's update, repeating that U.S., British and and French forces struck Syrias chemical weapons infrastructure tonight. Mattis said that "Clearly, the Assad regime did not get the message last year. This time, our allies and we have struck harder."

Mattis adds that "I want to emphasize these strikes are directed at the Syrian regime. In conducting these strikes, we have gone to great lengths to avoid civilian and foreign casualties."

Then, Dunford said that the first target was a Syrian research facility, and adds that the US selected targets that would minimize risk to innocent civilians. He adds that attacks on multiple sites of Syria chemical weapons infrastructure "inflicted maximum damage."

In total, Targets were specially associated with the Syrian regime's CW program. These included:

  • Scientific research center in the greater #Damascus area.
  • Chemical weapons storage facility west of #Homs.
  • Chemical weapons equipment storage facility and command post west of #Homs.

The third target, which was in the vicinity of the second target, contained both the chemical weapons equipment storage facility and an important command post."

Meanwhile, the White House said that the US is confident the Syrian regime was behind the chemical weapons attack, based on:

  • media sources
  • victims’ symptoms
  • videos
  • “reliable information indicating coordination between Syrian military officials before the attack.”

* * *

Update 2: Witnesses are reporting explosions heard in Damascus, including residential areas, although the first wave of US, UK and French attacks is allegedly targeting the following:

  • Republican Guard headquarters
  • Military airbases
  • Chemical weapon production sites

Meanwhile, Reuters adds that a total of three scientific research centers struck in the attack.

According to media reports in addition to American ships, Tomahawk missiles and aircraft - including B-1 bombers, leading the attacks, four British Tornado GR4s have targeted a military facility in Homs with Storm Shadow missiles.

While unconfirmed, Syria state TV claims that it shot down 13 missiles near Damascus.

 

More details:

Pentagon: There will be a press briefing at 10 p.m. EDT, tonight, April 13, in the Pentagon Briefing Room on operations in Syria.

*  *  *

Update 1: President Trump has now confirmed that in a combined operation with France and UK, a military strike is now under way against Syria...

“A short time ago, I ordered the United States Armed Forces to launch precision strikes on targets associated with the chemical weapons capabilities of Syrian dictator, Bashar al-Assad.”

“This massacre was a significant escalation in a pattern of chemical weapons use by that very terrible regime.”

“These are not the actions of a man; they are crimes of a monster instead.”

“The combined American, British, and French response to these atrocities will integrate all instruments of our national power, military, economic, and diplomatic.”

“We are prepared to sustain this response until the Syrian regime stops its use of prohibited chemical agents.”

“In 2013, President Putin and his government promised the world that they would guarantee the elimination of Syria’s chemical weapons.”

 “Assad’s recent attack and today’s response are the direct result of Russia’s failure to keep that promise. Russia must decide if it will continue down this dark path or if it will join with civilized nations as a force for stability and peace.”

“The United States will be a partner and a friend, but the fate of the region lies in the hands of its own people.”

“Tonight, I ask all Americans to say a prayer for our noble warriors and our allies as they carry out their missions. We pray that God will bring comfort to those suffering in Syria.”

Theresa May has commented:

  • *MAY: AUTHORISED FORCES TO CONDUCT TARGETED STRIKES IN SYRIA

  • *MAY: WE ARE ACTING TOGETHER WITH OUR AMERICAN & FRENCH ALLIES

  • *U.K.'S MAY SAYS STRIKE IS LIMITED, TARGETED

  • *MAY: SYRIA'S PERSISTENT PATTERN OF BEHAVIOUR MUST BE STOPPED

  • *MAY: ATTACKS `NOT ABOUT REGIME CHANGE' IN SYRIA

  • *MAY: CAN'T ALLOW CHEMICAL WEAPONS TO BECOME NORMALISED

Mr. Trump has threatened military action against Syria for days as retaliation for a suspected chemical weapons attack by the forces of President Bashar al-Assad on a Damascus suburb last week.

*  *   *

With two Tomahawk-capable destroyers in The Mediterranean Sea, and following "highly confident" intel that Syria launched the chemical attack, NYTimes reports that President Trump is expected to make a statement about Syria on Friday evening at the White House, an administration official said.

Additionally,  Gateway Pundit's Josh Caplan reports that Vice President Mike Pence was seen "'rushing back" to his hotel in Peru amid speculation about possible U.S. military action in Syria.

FOX News reports that President Trump has approved military strikes on Syria and is set to announce them within 30 minutes.

Watch Live:

The Donald Cook and The Winston Churchill are capable of carrying up to 150 Tomahawk missiles between them (last April Trump fired 59 Tomahawks into Syria).

As a reminder, here is the largest missile diplomacy strikes from Washington...

Comments

Billy the Poet johngaltfla Fri, 04/13/2018 - 21:07 Permalink

The Deep State has crushed Trump.

Don't regret rejecting Hillary in November 2016. If she had taken this step (and she would have taken it much sooner) it would have been seen as nothing more than business as usual. Here we have evidence that the President does not lead America.

If we survive this stupidity the next step will be ours -- to accept or reject the police state which tolerates no deviation from its wicked plans.

BaBaBouy Deathrips Fri, 04/13/2018 - 21:14 Permalink

On FRIDAY the 13th, Orange starts a Woar ...

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/video/2017/may/21/trump-joins-cerem…

Here We FUCKING GO ???

Russian Navy chief threatens US warship near Syria with TORPEDO ATTACK: 'We have no fear'

A US destroyer warship poised to strike the Syrian government with Tomahawk missiles could be sunk by torpedoes, a Russian Navy admiral has warned.

https://www.dailystar.co.uk/news/world-news/695876/ww3-news-syria-war-r…

Brits are nervous ...

MAPPED: Russia's nuke targets in Britain – is your town safe?

https://www.dailystar.co.uk/news/latest-news/689384/Russia-Nuclear-War-…

What would happen if a nuclear bomb went off in a major city? Terrifying simulation reveals the potential impact of a blast in unprecedented detail

  • In the dystopian vision researchers simulated a nuke exploding in Washington
  • An entire city block was obliterated instantly and buildings blasted for a mile
  • Researchers found people who did nothing were most likely to die with nearly 280,000 people killed in just 48 hours 

http://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-5612939/Terrifying-simul…

Bes JimmyJones Fri, 04/13/2018 - 21:17 Permalink

Fuck!

I hate being fucking right!

Keep circling those wagons Trumptards.

Keep circling. 

-----

p.s. Deep State my ass,

Trump loves the MIC

and the fake war against the deep state was so you would get their biggest and most willing puppet elected, and you fell for it.

Billy et al. you fell for bullshit propaganda in the form of tough tweets and a couple of slogans: #maga and Drain the Swamp!

full fucking stop. 

strannick Mr. Universe Fri, 04/13/2018 - 21:33 Permalink

America ruins the world to rule it.

Evil America believes if you tell a loud lie about why you did wrong..it makes it right.

Trump tries to get out of Syria and Meullers Gestapo raids his lawyers office to get him to toe the line. Real old school Nazi shit. Tho its nice seeing weasel Comeys schoolboy costume get torched to reveal the lying deep state shill within.

God bless Putin. God bless Russia. God help Syria.

 

Zero_Ledge strannick Fri, 04/13/2018 - 21:43 Permalink

Trump gave the enemy two full days of warnings of an attack, even specifying the type of attack. Aiding the enemy is the definition of treason. Execute Trump for treason, now.

Don't believe me?  Consider if a general had made the statement: "Get ready, Russia! Missiles are coming."

Fuck this guy and all you fucking assholes who support him.

Manthong beepbop Fri, 04/13/2018 - 21:48 Permalink

..maybe  a baby formula factory, some deserted terrorist tents or a minimally manned airfield…

..a few hundred million dollars’ worth of Tomahawks is a rounding error in the bloated defense budget

bluez beepbop Fri, 04/13/2018 - 21:53 Permalink

Stupid fucks. Stupid fucking fucks.

Thanks for all the stupidity.

Enough of the two-party system that will very possibly kill us all.

Get strategic hedge simple score voting. (NOT "ranked choice" or "approval" voting.)

End the two-party. If we are even here tomorrow.

Shemp 4 Victory strannick Fri, 04/13/2018 - 21:45 Permalink

 

“A short time ago, I ordered the United States Armed Forces to launch precision strikes on targets associated with the chemical weapons capabilities of Syrian dictator, Bashar al-Assad.”

Those targets would be Porton Down in the UK and Langley, Virginia in the US.

Tonight, I ask all Americans to say a prayer for our noble warriors and our allies as they carry out their missions.

I pray for justice. The noble push-button "warriors" and obedient "allies" are fucked.

We pray that God will bring comfort to those suffering in Syria.

That would mean striking down the US attackers. Yes, I'll pray for that.

veritas semper… Shemp 4 Victory Fri, 04/13/2018 - 22:04 Permalink

    From an eschatological point of view ,US is Mystery Babylon . The Whore of Babylon is New York City (the statue of Liberty ,or Libertas ,the  Goddess of liberty ,immigrants and the mother of all whores ) sits on the Beast = the financial system ,having 7 heads ( the 7 president heads on the dollar bills ).

    It's such a clear description of today's America ,it's like America took a selfie ,handed it to the Apostle John ,to describe it in the Revelations.

    In the Qu'ran , Jesus comes for the second time in Damascus ,then goes to Jerusalem to kill the Anti Christ , a chosen ,with help from an army from RUM ( the 3rd Rome=Russia ) and Muslims ( see Syria , Iran ).

   Edgar Cayce said that if WWIII will be triggered ,it will be in the Syria , Persian Gulf ,Iraq area.

   Let's see .

   I personally think US is done.

ffed strannick Fri, 04/13/2018 - 22:21 Permalink

Lol, U.S. and Russia and Great Britain,  China, all on the same team. When the people here on zero hedge  gonna learn?  Trump probably  laughing with Putin right now over all the serfs getting all freaked out.  Mind controled.

SirBarksAlot strannick Fri, 04/13/2018 - 22:26 Permalink

Don't be so quick to judge Trump.  The evil assholes got to him. 

But he was the only American who dared to stand up to them, to risk everything.

Nobody on this board, would have the guts to do what he did.  Bunch of pussies reciting the words of the "founding fathers."  The founding fathers didn't do shit.  It was a bunch of rag-tag people who had been stripped down to nothing who stood up together and fought the elite.  They didn't stand around and bitch about George Washington or Thomas Jefferson.

Giant Meteor Mr. Universe Fri, 04/13/2018 - 22:05 Permalink

So you're saying this farce has already reached the desired effect? If you'll remember back to the first order of missiles in Syria under Trump, was the moment that none other than Fareed Zacharia declared that to be Trumps time, his first true moment in the sun, at becoming "presidential." He had earned his chops ..

Once again, the uniparties are controlled opposition. Nothing more, nothing less. Syncopant ((((media))) reinforces various memes, but in the end they are all members of the ((((club)))), the uniparty of lies, (((((finance))))) war, and destruction.

The least concerning of this latest assault, this ill advised move, it will not save the Trump presidency. He is hated by the uniparties. All of the kings horses and all the kings men, won't be able to put this Humpty back together again.