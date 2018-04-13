White House Aides Hoped Rosenstein Meeting Would Calm Trump's Anger Over Cohen Raid

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 04/13/2018 - 07:35

A day after he reportedly discussed the prospect of firing Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein (and after reports surfaced that Trump came close to firing Special Counsel Robert Mueller in December) Bloomberg reports that the DOJ's No. 2 official assured Trump during a tense White House meeting that he was cooperating fully with Congressional Republicans and their investigation into suspected malfeasance at the FBI.

White House aides had organized the meeting hoping that it would cool Trump's anger over the raid of the house, hotel and office of his personal attorney Michael Cohen (whose legal practice only has one client: Trump). However, it appears to have had the opposite effect. One person who attended the meeting said Trump seemed distracted.

Rosenstein

Trump recently slammed reports that he intended to fire Mueller, claiming that if he really wanted the special counsel gone, he would've already told him to pack up his things.

 

 

The meeting between Trump and Rosenstein followed the release (after months and months of waiting) of a (mostly) unredacted version of a memo that the FBI used as evidence to help justify the launch of the Russia probe during the summer of 2016. The disclosure comes after House Intel Committee Chairman Devin Nunes threatened to hold Rosenstein and FBI Director Chris Wray in contempt.

Unfortunately, Republican leaders in Congress say the release of the document and Trump's face-time with the DOJ's No. 2 official have done little to defuse tensions between the DOJ and Trump's allies (as well as the president himself). Mark Meadows, the leader of the House Freedom Caucus, still believes Rosenstein and Wray should be held in contempt.

Representative Mark Meadows, chairman of the House subcommittee on government operations, said Thursday evening that he was unaware of the White House meeting, or of any resolution to the standoff over documents.

Meadows said he and other members of the Oversight and Judiciary committees were continuing to urge Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte of Virginia to pursue contempt charges against Rosenstein and Wray.

"I remain unsatisfied. Nothing has satisfied me yet. Because nothing has changed from yesterday, or the day before, or the day before that," said Meadows.

Goodlatte, in a separate interview, said he wasn’t aware of any breakthrough on the document dispute.

Meanwhile, as BBG points out, several Trump allies have taken to cable news this week to encourage the president to fire Rosenstein.

Bannon added that Trump should stop cooperating with Mueller and assert executive privilege to silence aides who might speak with the special counsel - even retroactively, for those who’ve already been interviewed.

Other supporters of the president made their arguments on television. Roger Stone, a sometime Trump confidant, told ABC News on Wednesday that Trump should fire Sessions and Rosenstein. Joe diGenova, an attorney who was nearly added to Trump’s legal team last month, said on Fox News that Sessions should fire Rosenstein.

“The fact is Rod Rosenstein has not done his job. He has not supervised Mueller. This whole thing is an absurdity,” former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, another Trump ally, said on Fox News on Wednesday.

If Trump truly intended to fire Rosenstein and Mueller, he may have missed his chance: The one-two punch of the Cohen raid coupled with the release of excerpts from James Comey's memoir has created a cloud of intense scrutiny over the president's decision-making.

Also, now that Mueller has sloughed off at least some of the responsibility for the wide-ranging probe to the US attorney for the Southern District of New York, sacking both DOJ officials wouldn't necessarily guarantee the end of the investigation.

lester1 VAL THOR Fri, 04/13/2018 - 07:46 Permalink

All this bs happening just proves AG Jeff Sessions is compromised and probably a member of the pedogate scandal. Someone has dirt on Sessions, and that's why hes ignoring all the crimes that have been done to President Trump.

 

Rod Rosenstein signed a FISA warrant knowing darn well the Trump dossier evidence used was false. That alone should have got Rosenstein fired. And now Rosenstein signs off to have Trump's lawyers office raided?? Get that Rosenstein cuck out of there now!! Time to get a new babysitter for Mueller.

swamp lester1 Fri, 04/13/2018 - 08:07 Permalink

There is a video of Sessions swiping Buden’s hand away from a young girl. Sessions clearly is a swamp cover. Too concillatory and refused to protect our President thus recused himself and the ensuing mess and unrestrained Mueller is the result. MEosenstein signed the FISA warrant and Sessions dines with him. 

 

Moustache told Bush there were weapons of mass destruction in Iraq  

Moustache told Trump that Assad gassed his own people  

historical stockpiles of that gas were provided by Hillary and Obama’s homies denominated the gas and blamed Assad  

This is more than a witch hunt. 

Thisi s a coup. 

beekeeper VAL THOR Fri, 04/13/2018 - 07:48 Permalink

Too late. After the raid on Cohen it would look like Trump has something to hide and he will look vindictive. Both of which are probably true. Trump should have cleaned house a year ago. Unfortunately, it doesn't look like Trump is a 6-D chess master after all but a checkers playing buffoon.

kralizec ThanksChump Fri, 04/13/2018 - 08:26 Permalink

Bingo!  Operatives need minions to do the leg work...getting rid of them will slow the machinations the Operative can do and make it hard to hide what he attempts to do...it would either force him to resign (probably be an over-acted drama for the MFM to lap up!) or make him so inept it is easier to have him canned.

GreatUncle Fri, 04/13/2018 - 07:36 Permalink

I think the next president must be subjected to a continual investigation into affairs surrounding them whilst in office.

Oh dear that just knocked out previous corrupt presidents!

sheikurbootie Fri, 04/13/2018 - 07:40 Permalink

Can the POTUS just shutdown the FBI completely?  Fire everyone and re-open as the National Bureau of Investigation.  Clean out all of the fucking liberal leftovers.  Same with DOJ.

spoonful Fri, 04/13/2018 - 07:42 Permalink

If Trump fires him, the Democrats will be angry and call him names.  I guess Trump thinks it's better to take the legal abuse from this shitbag than take the verbal abuse from the Democrats.  

Arnold Fri, 04/13/2018 - 07:43 Permalink

It's insidious.

All your medical records are ours.
--Obamacare
All your associations are ours.
--Social media.
All your Attorney conversations are ours.
--Department of Justus
All your Property is ours.
--Real Estate Taxation Entities
All your income is ours.
--Your Federal Governance.

Oldguy05 Arnold Fri, 04/13/2018 - 08:04 Permalink

It's insidious.

All your medical records are ours.
I don't utilize doctors
All your associations are ours.
I don't utilize social media...besides here
All your Attorney conversations are ours.
I don't utilize attorneys
All your Property is ours.
I own no property
All your income is ours.
This is where they still mess with me:)

Global Hunter Fri, 04/13/2018 - 07:44 Permalink

"If Trump truly intended to fire Rosenstein and Mueller, he may have missed his chance: The one-two punch of the Cohen raid coupled with the release of excerpts from James Comey's memoir has created a cloud of intense scrutiny over the president's decision-making."

Way too much conjecture in this statement, as he said if he wanted to fire Mueller or thought it would be advantageous to do so (without being impeached or charged with obstruction) he would have done so.  He could do it at any time if he thought it was a good idea, or he might not.  We have no idea.

Sort of like how he was going to nuke the NOrks, then he didn't and he was going to send smart missiles to syria and now he may not.   

Dilluminati Fri, 04/13/2018 - 07:44 Permalink

