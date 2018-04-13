White House Aides Hoped Rosenstein Meeting Would Calm Trump's Anger Over Cohen Raid

A day after he reportedly discussed the prospect of firing Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein (and after reports surfaced that Trump came close to firing Special Counsel Robert Mueller in December) Bloomberg reports that the DOJ's No. 2 official assured Trump during a tense White House meeting that he was cooperating fully with Congressional Republicans and their investigation into suspected malfeasance at the FBI.
White House aides had organized the meeting hoping that it would cool Trump's anger over the raid of the house, hotel and office of his personal attorney Michael Cohen (whose legal practice only has one client: Trump). However, it appears to have had the opposite effect. One person who attended the meeting said Trump seemed distracted.
Trump recently slammed reports that he intended to fire Mueller, claiming that if he really wanted the special counsel gone, he would've already told him to pack up his things.
If I wanted to fire Robert Mueller in December, as reported by the Failing New York Times, I would have fired him. Just more Fake News from a biased newspaper!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 12, 2018
The meeting between Trump and Rosenstein followed the release (after months and months of waiting) of a (mostly) unredacted version of a memo that the FBI used as evidence to help justify the launch of the Russia probe during the summer of 2016. The disclosure comes after House Intel Committee Chairman Devin Nunes threatened to hold Rosenstein and FBI Director Chris Wray in contempt.
Unfortunately, Republican leaders in Congress say the release of the document and Trump's face-time with the DOJ's No. 2 official have done little to defuse tensions between the DOJ and Trump's allies (as well as the president himself). Mark Meadows, the leader of the House Freedom Caucus, still believes Rosenstein and Wray should be held in contempt.
Representative Mark Meadows, chairman of the House subcommittee on government operations, said Thursday evening that he was unaware of the White House meeting, or of any resolution to the standoff over documents.
Meadows said he and other members of the Oversight and Judiciary committees were continuing to urge Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte of Virginia to pursue contempt charges against Rosenstein and Wray.
"I remain unsatisfied. Nothing has satisfied me yet. Because nothing has changed from yesterday, or the day before, or the day before that," said Meadows.
Goodlatte, in a separate interview, said he wasn’t aware of any breakthrough on the document dispute.
Meanwhile, as BBG points out, several Trump allies have taken to cable news this week to encourage the president to fire Rosenstein.
Bannon added that Trump should stop cooperating with Mueller and assert executive privilege to silence aides who might speak with the special counsel - even retroactively, for those who’ve already been interviewed.
Other supporters of the president made their arguments on television. Roger Stone, a sometime Trump confidant, told ABC News on Wednesday that Trump should fire Sessions and Rosenstein. Joe diGenova, an attorney who was nearly added to Trump’s legal team last month, said on Fox News that Sessions should fire Rosenstein.
“The fact is Rod Rosenstein has not done his job. He has not supervised Mueller. This whole thing is an absurdity,” former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, another Trump ally, said on Fox News on Wednesday.
If Trump truly intended to fire Rosenstein and Mueller, he may have missed his chance: The one-two punch of the Cohen raid coupled with the release of excerpts from James Comey's memoir has created a cloud of intense scrutiny over the president's decision-making.
Also, now that Mueller has sloughed off at least some of the responsibility for the wide-ranging probe to the US attorney for the Southern District of New York, sacking both DOJ officials wouldn't necessarily guarantee the end of the investigation.
Comments
Clean fucking house.
All this bs happening just proves AG Jeff Sessions is compromised and probably a member of the pedogate scandal. Someone has dirt on Sessions, and that's why hes ignoring all the crimes that have been done to President Trump.
Rod Rosenstein signed a FISA warrant knowing darn well the Trump dossier evidence used was false. That alone should have got Rosenstein fired. And now Rosenstein signs off to have Trump's lawyers office raided?? Get that Rosenstein cuck out of there now!! Time to get a new babysitter for Mueller.
In reply to Clean fucking house. by VAL THOR
There is a video of Sessions swiping Buden’s hand away from a young girl. Sessions clearly is a swamp cover. Too concillatory and refused to protect our President thus recused himself and the ensuing mess and unrestrained Mueller is the result. MEosenstein signed the FISA warrant and Sessions dines with him.
Moustache told Bush there were weapons of mass destruction in Iraq
Moustache told Trump that Assad gassed his own people
historical stockpiles of that gas were provided by Hillary and Obama’s homies denominated the gas and blamed Assad
This is more than a witch hunt.
Thisi s a coup.
In reply to All this bs happening just… by lester1
You’re FIRED!!!!
In reply to There is a video of Sessions… by swamp
Trump should sue Mueller for a violation of his civil rights at this point. Mueller isn't investigating a crime, he's investigating the man. Very unamerican.
In reply to You’re FIRED!!!! by IridiumRebel
And the Cuntocrats are cool with that
In reply to Trump should sue Mueller for… by El Vaquero
well his name is Müller
In reply to Trump should sue Mueller for… by El Vaquero
The Jew Rosenstein needs to be fired, arrested, and after a speedy trial, executed.
In reply to You’re FIRED!!!! by IridiumRebel
Fuck this shit
In reply to All this bs happening just… by lester1
Too late. After the raid on Cohen it would look like Trump has something to hide and he will look vindictive. Both of which are probably true. Trump should have cleaned house a year ago. Unfortunately, it doesn't look like Trump is a 6-D chess master after all but a checkers playing buffoon.
In reply to Clean fucking house. by VAL THOR
Not if he fires Rosenstein's staff instead. Every one of them, and their direct subordinates too.
High profile asshats cannot stand on their own merit.
In reply to Too late. After the raid on… by beekeeper
Obama and Hillary are so giddy with happiness they can hardly sleep. All according to plan.
In reply to . by ThanksChump
I wouldn't hold my breath waiting for someone to be fired. I do expect some pathetic tweets about how the system is unfair though.
In reply to . by ThanksChump
Bingo! Operatives need minions to do the leg work...getting rid of them will slow the machinations the Operative can do and make it hard to hide what he attempts to do...it would either force him to resign (probably be an over-acted drama for the MFM to lap up!) or make him so inept it is easier to have him canned.
In reply to . by ThanksChump
Rosenstein and Sessions need to be fired immediately. I would leave Mueller alone for political reasons. Mueller just needs a new babysitter. I would hire radio host/attorney Mark Levin as the new AG. That guy knows his shit would clean house fast !
In reply to Too late. After the raid on… by beekeeper
He's an Israel-firster. The rest of his rhetoric is just for show.
In reply to Rosenstein and Sessions need… by lester1
Disagree. Fire Mueller, arrest him, turn him. If he won't turn, give him a speedy trial, and execute him.
Keep Sessions though. His only crime is he let himself get badly played by Mueller and the Jew Rosenstein.
In reply to Rosenstein and Sessions need… by lester1
Wait a minute...no water-boarding? I will not endorse this without water-boarding!
In reply to Disagree. Fire Mueller,… by Buckaroo Banzai
Rosenstein's wife was Hillary's lawyer for over 25 years!
http://wagcenter.com/corporate-wags/rod-rosensteins-wife-lisa-barsoomian/
Fire him on conflict of interest! Not to mention everything else.
In reply to Clean fucking house. by VAL THOR
I think the next president must be subjected to a continual investigation into affairs surrounding them whilst in office.
Oh dear that just knocked out previous corrupt presidents!
Exactly.
They know not what they do, and have no sense of consequence.
In reply to I think the next president… by GreatUncle
Witch hunt. Banana republic lurches forward toward Gomorrah.
" It had the opposite effect... "
No shit! I bet it took all the willpower he had, not to choke him to death with his own bare hands.
In reply to Witch hunt. Banana republic… by ebworthen
That is the definition of stress:
'Resisting the urge to choke the living shit out of someone who desperately deserves it.'
In reply to " It had the opposite effect… by boattrash
Alas, the only known cure is to run with it. :)
In reply to That is the definition of… by Cardinal Fang
and sometimes it works out, provided one has not used his Accelerated Rehabilitation in the gold fringed farcecourts yet
In reply to Alas, the only known cure is… by kralizec
This is more than a witch hunt.
This is a coup.
In reply to Witch hunt. Banana republic… by ebworthen
Season II of White House Apprentice getting spicy
Fire RR, save taxpayers' money, even if briefly.
"Fire RR, save taxpayers' money, even if briefly. "
...or just hang the traitorous bastard, and save the taxpayer's money permanently.
In reply to Fire RR, save taxpayers'… by MK13
Proper rope ain't cheap.
Bailing wire is about ten cents a pound.
In reply to "Fire RR, save taxpayers'… by boattrash
True, but I'd donate the rope, regardless of the back taxes.
In reply to Proper rope ain't cheap… by Arnold
Well if you want to give them a posh send off, I won't stand in your way.
In reply to True, but I'd donate the… by boattrash
Can the POTUS just shutdown the FBI completely? Fire everyone and re-open as the National Bureau of Investigation. Clean out all of the fucking liberal leftovers. Same with DOJ.
He doesn't want to.
In reply to Can the POTUS just shutdown… by sheikurbootie
ask Kennedy
In reply to Can the POTUS just shutdown… by sheikurbootie
If Trump fires him, the Democrats will be angry and call him names. I guess Trump thinks it's better to take the legal abuse from this shitbag than take the verbal abuse from the Democrats.
somebody needs to write a sternly written letter, now this here is serious!
mueller should hang AND be investigated, same for rosenfuckinstein.
hang first then perhaps the investigation of them
In reply to mueller should hang AND be… by wafm
It's insidious.
All your medical records are ours.
--Obamacare
All your associations are ours.
--Social media.
All your Attorney conversations are ours.
--Department of Justus
All your Property is ours.
--Real Estate Taxation Entities
All your income is ours.
--Your Federal Governance.
All your Intellectual property is ours.
--China
In reply to It's insidious. All your… by Arnold
It's insidious.
All your medical records are ours.
I don't utilize doctors
All your associations are ours.
I don't utilize social media...besides here
All your Attorney conversations are ours.
I don't utilize attorneys
All your Property is ours.
I own no property
All your income is ours.
This is where they still mess with me:)
In reply to It's insidious. All your… by Arnold
My Bunk number is 357, Section R.
c/o FEMA, South Bay.
Bring salt and pepper, gator is bland without it.
Oh, and Thomas Paine says bring nibs and paper for proper Broadsides.
In reply to It's insidious. All your… by Oldguy05
"If Trump truly intended to fire Rosenstein and Mueller, he may have missed his chance: The one-two punch of the Cohen raid coupled with the release of excerpts from James Comey's memoir has created a cloud of intense scrutiny over the president's decision-making."
Way too much conjecture in this statement, as he said if he wanted to fire Mueller or thought it would be advantageous to do so (without being impeached or charged with obstruction) he would have done so. He could do it at any time if he thought it was a good idea, or he might not. We have no idea.
Sort of like how he was going to nuke the NOrks, then he didn't and he was going to send smart missiles to syria and now he may not.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dLxpNiF0YKs
Mott the Hoople and the Game of Life (yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
Andy Kaufman in the wrestling match (yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
Monopoly, twenty-one, checkers, and chess (yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
Mister Fred Blassie in a breakfast mess (yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
Let's play Twister, let's play Risk (yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
See you heaven if you make the list (yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
Now, Andy did you hear about this one?
Tell me, are you locked in the punch?
Andy are you goofing on Elvis? Hey, baby?
Hey, baby, are we losing touch?
If you believed they put a man on the moon, man on the moon
If you believe there's nothing up his sleeve, then nothing is cool
Moses went walking with the staff of wood (yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
Newton got beaned by the apple good (yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
Egypt was troubled by the horrible asp (yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
Mister Charles Darwin had the gall to ask (yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
Now, Andy did you hear about this one?
Tell me, are you locked in the punch?
Hey, Andy are you goofing on Elvis?
Hey baby, are you having fun?
If you believed they put a man on the moon, man on the moon
If you believe there's nothing up his sleeve, then nothing is cool
Here's a little agit for the never-believer (yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
Here's a little ghost for the offering (yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
Here's a truck stop instead of Saint Peter's (yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
Mister Andy Kaufman's gone wrestling (yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
Now, Andy did you hear about this one?
Tell me, are you locked in the punch?
Hey Andy, are you goofing on Elvis?
Hey baby, are we losing touch?
If you believed they put a man on the moon, man on the moon
If you believe there's nothing up his sleeve, then nothing is cool
If you believed they put a man on the moon, man on the moon
If you believe there's nothing up his sleeve, then nothing is cool
If you believed they put a man on the moon, man on the moon
If you believe there's nothing up his sleeve, then nothing is cool
If you believed they put a man on the moon, man on the moon
If you believe there's nothing up his sleeve, then nothing is cool
Dig that
In reply to https://www.youtube.com… by Dilluminati
Trump is a fucking mindless retard and his supporters are dumber than that. Stunning.
QueenDratpmurt shut the Fuck up you Hillary Clinton Clit Lickin Communist!
In reply to Trump is a fucking mindless… by QueenDratpmurt
Hahaha. I voted for Trump because he was the biggest monkey wrench to throw into the machine. He is doing better than I expected. Hoping he starts a war with Russia so they will finish the government and ALL the big lib population centers. You cannot begin to understand how hated your kind are here in flyover land.
In reply to Trump is a fucking mindless… by QueenDratpmurt