Who's Driving The Mysterious Swiss Franc Slump?

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 04/13/2018 - 12:26

The last couple of weeks have seen something mysterious occur in the Swiss Franc, Amid all the chaotic economic, geopolitical, and military machinations - that have sparked a bid for gold and bonds - the Swissy, a traditional safe-haven currency, has weakened notably.

In fact the weakness has been going on since Davos in February...

So who is selling swiss francs?

Bloomberg ventures to suggest  nervous Russian Tycoons may be driving the swissy selloff.

“The Swiss franc is driven predominantly by capital flows for now and Russia sanctions included Swiss companies where Russians are invested,” said Manuel Oliveri, a currency strategist at Credit Agricole SA, citing Sulzer AG as an example.

“Increased need for liquidity by Russians, and no appetite for leaving cash in Switzerland, is changing the franc’s correlation with risk sentiment,” he said, adding market speculation on this issue was hard to confirm.

As a side point, as Swissy sank this week, the market capitalization of The Swiss National Bank has collapsed by over 25%...

“The Swiss franc has been caught squarely in the Russian sanctions issue,” said Peter Rosenstreich, head of market strategy at Swissquote Bank SA.

“For a small, open economy like Switzerland getting caught in a geopolitical tug of war is extremely risky. Switzerland still derives value from safety and privacy. So when that is threatened in any way certain investors get nervous.”

So, the big question is - Are Russian oligarchs selling swissy and buying bitcoin?

The timing of the moves are certainly coincidental.

Think for yourself LawsofPhysics Fri, 04/13/2018 - 13:31 Permalink

buy bitcoin, localbitcoins, atms, various ways to buy without necessarily being tracked/having the public key be in any way linked to you. pass it through a tumbler if you wish and get it forwarded from there to another wallet/private key. Load it into an exchange where you didn't register as a customer (you can often trade and withdraw without registering your identity, only not withdraw cash). On that exchange, or Shapeshift, or Changelly, shift blockchains to another private key wallet that is controlled yet not linked to you, or to a privacy-coin like Monero, Dash, ZCoin, Verge or Spectre - or a hundred others - shift it around a bit or just simply buy an Amazon or other gift cards online with it.

There's a thousand ways to be anonymous in world of crypto, even if you solely use the very specific and immutable BTC ledger.
The water's not that cold. Get in while BTC is still under 10k and even if you fear it'll keep dropping below 6.5k (doubt that, but bears were calling for 4.5-4k) then just dollar cost average your entry in the market. Get at least 1-5% invested in crypto and thank me later.

P.K.Snosage Fri, 04/13/2018 - 12:30 Permalink

"The Swiss franc is driven predominantly by capital flows for now"

 

Total nonsense and a common misunderstanding of what it is that moves the Swiss Franc.

 

In Nuce - the story is total bollocks. 

Adolph.H. Fri, 04/13/2018 - 12:34 Permalink

What do the algos think about that? 

There was not a lot of transactions on the bitcoin side, so we might be talking about maybe 1 or 2 oligarchs...

----

It's okay not to be a Jew.

Peter Pan Fri, 04/13/2018 - 12:44 Permalink

With the threat of an EMP and a host of other government clampdowns why would they buy bitcoin and not buy gold?

Alternatively can someone please explain that to me why bitcoin is a better way to protect wealth?

Yen Cross Fri, 04/13/2018 - 12:55 Permalink

  That would do a lot to help explain the euro holding up so well vs the $usd.

 The usd/chf has also strengthened notably, and if you overlay that with eur/usd something looks fishy. Those trades are supposed to move inversely of each other.