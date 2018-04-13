Who's Driving The Mysterious Swiss Franc Slump?

The last couple of weeks have seen something mysterious occur in the Swiss Franc, Amid all the chaotic economic, geopolitical, and military machinations - that have sparked a bid for gold and bonds - the Swissy, a traditional safe-haven currency, has weakened notably.
In fact the weakness has been going on since Davos in February...
So who is selling swiss francs?
Bloomberg ventures to suggest nervous Russian Tycoons may be driving the swissy selloff.
“The Swiss franc is driven predominantly by capital flows for now and Russia sanctions included Swiss companies where Russians are invested,” said Manuel Oliveri, a currency strategist at Credit Agricole SA, citing Sulzer AG as an example.
“Increased need for liquidity by Russians, and no appetite for leaving cash in Switzerland, is changing the franc’s correlation with risk sentiment,” he said, adding market speculation on this issue was hard to confirm.
As a side point, as Swissy sank this week, the market capitalization of The Swiss National Bank has collapsed by over 25%...
“The Swiss franc has been caught squarely in the Russian sanctions issue,” said Peter Rosenstreich, head of market strategy at Swissquote Bank SA.
“For a small, open economy like Switzerland getting caught in a geopolitical tug of war is extremely risky. Switzerland still derives value from safety and privacy. So when that is threatened in any way certain investors get nervous.”
So, the big question is - Are Russian oligarchs selling swissy and buying bitcoin?
The timing of the moves are certainly coincidental.
Comments
Swiss Bitz - the new vodka of Russian Oligarchy! Buy now before WWIII!
Switzerland is not the safe & quiet place for financial assets it once was. So, maybe holding on to Swiss Francs just ain't what it used to be (they do have a 1000 Franc banknote though).
* * *
I am HODLing Au and BTC at these levels, not buying, not selling.
Not buying Rubles either...
In reply to Swiss Bitz - the new brand… by NugginFuts
Gold has steadily being going UP/sideways, while BTC has gone DOWN during that time frame, so I'd guess the Russians are buying GOLD!
ZH pumping (and dumping?) Bitchcoins again!
In reply to Switzerland is not the… by 38BWD22
Russian oligarchs cannot be trusted to do anything that doesn't benefit only themselves. They're the same as Western "oligarchs," except cruder, foul odor, and different language.
In reply to Gold by Klassenfeind
As the euro has appreciated strongly vs dollar, and the swiss/euro was the old fix, SNB has had to print overtime now to devalue the swissy vs dollar.
Swiss cheese, money laundering, and watches does not an economy make.
In reply to Swiss Bitz - the new brand… by NugginFuts
could be. oligarchs get FOMO too, and the market is rising again.
In reply to Swiss Bitz - the new brand… by NugginFuts
i'll let Vitas answer this question
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KTf5j9LDObk
I like Vitas. Especially in this one,
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P9A1-fxd-hI
In reply to i'll let Vitas answer this… by ted41776
Russians I know that live in Switz., are buying bitcoin then doing other deals with the bitcoin anonymously.
"anonymously"...
LOL!
Kind of defeats the purpose of a global ledger...
In reply to Russians I know that live … by 107cicero
buy bitcoin, localbitcoins, atms, various ways to buy without necessarily being tracked/having the public key be in any way linked to you. pass it through a tumbler if you wish and get it forwarded from there to another wallet/private key. Load it into an exchange where you didn't register as a customer (you can often trade and withdraw without registering your identity, only not withdraw cash). On that exchange, or Shapeshift, or Changelly, shift blockchains to another private key wallet that is controlled yet not linked to you, or to a privacy-coin like Monero, Dash, ZCoin, Verge or Spectre - or a hundred others - shift it around a bit or just simply buy an Amazon or other gift cards online with it.
There's a thousand ways to be anonymous in world of crypto, even if you solely use the very specific and immutable BTC ledger.
The water's not that cold. Get in while BTC is still under 10k and even if you fear it'll keep dropping below 6.5k (doubt that, but bears were calling for 4.5-4k) then just dollar cost average your entry in the market. Get at least 1-5% invested in crypto and thank me later.
LTC: LbF3Sng3yCq2ekTMgSToQPtGe4EM6KgcNr
In reply to "anonymously"... LOL! Kind… by LawsofPhysics
What part of ALL fiat currencies will die don't people understand?
"Full Faith and Credit"
Same as it ever was!
It is difficult to come to understanding without first having to live through it.
In reply to What part of ALL fiat… by LawsofPhysics
"The Swiss franc is driven predominantly by capital flows for now"
Total nonsense and a common misunderstanding of what it is that moves the Swiss Franc.
In Nuce - the story is total bollocks.
What do the algos think about that?
There was not a lot of transactions on the bitcoin side, so we might be talking about maybe 1 or 2 oligarchs...
----
It's okay not to be a Jew.
With the threat of an EMP and a host of other government clampdowns why would they buy bitcoin and not buy gold?
Alternatively can someone please explain that to me why bitcoin is a better way to protect wealth?
BTC is not better, but it is different.
It's easy to move huge quantities of BTC out of the country if necessary.
Own both! My suggestion for anyone (with enough assets) is to own some 10% in gold, and 1% in BTC.
In reply to With the threat of an EMP… by Peter Pan
Could it be because AAPL is down? SNB owns a lot of AAPL. Also SNB doesn't want a strong Swiss Franc.
That would do a lot to help explain the euro holding up so well vs the $usd.
The usd/chf has also strengthened notably, and if you overlay that with eur/usd something looks fishy. Those trades are supposed to move inversely of each other.
What question? The Swiss Franc became an ETF. When SNB's holdings are down so will be the CHF.
Really dumb question.
SOROS!