Why China Is Not "Locked In" To Buying Treasuries With Its Surplus

Time for a nice data dump on the U.S. bilateral trade deficit with China, its purchase of U.S. Treasury securities, China’s broad balance of payments, and the U.S. current account balance. There has been much bloviating as to what China might, will, and can’t do with its Treasury holdings so we thought its time for just the facts, ma’am.
US Bilateral Trade Deficit With China
The U.S. has been running a trade deficit in goods and services with China in the amount of 1.5-1.7 percent of GDP for the past several years. Last year’s deficit totaled $337 billion.
China’s Purchase of U.S. Treasuries
China’s purchase of U.S. Treasury securities has declined significantly since the financial crisis. The country has had a problem with capital flight over the past three years, which it appears it has now arrested. During the height of capital flight in 2016, which saw the country’s international reserves fall by $1 trillion, China sold almost $200 billion in Treasuries. The alternative was to allow a significant devaluation in the renminbi, which would have been a major shock to the risk markets.
Nevertheless, China’s has recycled, on average, 30 percent of its trade balance with U.S. back into the U.S. Treasury market since 2000.
China’s Balance of Payments
Unlike Germany, China has significantly reduced its current account surplus from almost 10 percent of GDP before the financial crisis to around 1.4 percent in 2017. This is a huge external adjustment.
After running large capital account surpluses up until 2014, capital flight accelerated sharply in 2015-2016, resulting in a 25 percent decline in the country’s stock of international reserves. Though the capital account was in a small deficit in 2017, it appears the monetary authorities have arrested the decline in reserves, largely by the implementation of capital controls.
U.S. Current Account Balance
The U.S. has also experienced a significant rebalancing of its current account since the great recession. The deficit fell from -5.82 percent of GDP in 2006 to -2.36 percent last year. The adjustment has not been mirrored in the bilateral trade deficit with China.
Upshot
The data illustrates that China is not locked in to buying Treasuries with its surplus. The country can do what ever it wishes with the surplus, which includes selling down its stock of notes and bonds to defend the currency.
The Chinese monetary authorities may wish to diversify out of dollars, buy real assets, investment in the Venezuela oil sector, among many of its options rather purchasing Treasury bonds.
Most important, foreigners, probably including China, seem to be AWOL from the recent Treasury auctions, which could lead to a big problem for the risk markets down the road.
We continue to expect real yields to rise given the toxic combination of a large increase in new supply as a result of rising U.S. budget deficits, the Fed moving from largest buyer to a significant net seller, and, what appears to be, a strike by foreign buyers.
And we haven’t even discussed China’s nuclear option in the trade dispute with the U.S..
Comments
buying treasuries is the one job we never have to worry about getting outsourced. our "federal" "reserve" has no problem making fiat currency appear out of thin air to buy stocks and treasury notes
Ted B?
In reply to buying treasuries is the one… by ted41776
The precentage of US Treasurys China actually owns:
http://thesoundingline.com/which-countries-hold-the-most-us-government-…
In reply to Ted B? by Mr_Potatohead
Such a farcical show really. One can only wonder how long this comedy will go on before the audience (meaning: the rest of the world) decides it's time to head for the exits?
One guy creating "magic money" so another guy can sell him some "magic bonds" so that the guy with the magic bonds can then pay back the guy with the magic money for an earlier loan of magic money (due WITH INTEREST) from said guy??
Mathematically speaking, is there any limit to the amount of: magic money + interest due on magic money + magic bonds + interest due on magic bonds which can be exchanged in this fashion?
Is it any wonder the American gov needs a military of 'Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back' proportions in order to keep the 'audience' interested.
In reply to buying treasuries is the one… by ted41776
anyone who refuses to play the game gets "regime changed". the punch line is that most of the military might and economic dominance has been acquired by creating fiat currency out of thin air in the first place
In reply to Such a farcical show really… by Beans
Haha so basically they got the audience to give up its 'belts and garters' as part of an audience participation 'you're all part of the show' ruse and then used those belts and garters to fashion whips and slings with which to threaten the very same audience against leaving hehehe sneaky buggers...
In reply to anyone who refuses to play… by ted41776
"The Chinese monetary authorities may wish to diversify out of dollars, buy real assets, investment in the Venezuela oil sector, among many of its options rather purchasing Treasury bonds."
Since they are down $60bln, this is dumb speculation, even for a Friday
It's actually pretty freakin hilarious to see "REAL ASSET" and "Venezuela Oil" in the same sentence!!
In reply to "The Chinese monetary… by RagaMuffin
Let's see... there are two countries with corrupt financial systems having a pissing contest about whether one country creates money out of thin air to buy another country's IOUs rather than forcing the issuer of the IOUs to buy everything with money that they similarly create out of thin air...
Who is the dumb fuck here? (Hint: there is a combined population of about 2 billion people in China and the US.)
In reply to "The Chinese monetary… by RagaMuffin
China is not as fiscally sound as they try to act, we can easily crush them in a trade war.
Exactly but the cunts here think were doomed without them...Just proves the brain washing has worked. 50 years of liberal idocy.
In reply to China is not as fiscally… by natronic
Oh boy it is the Vagina Monologues coming from bill over here.
In reply to Exactly but the cunts here… by Bill of Rights
Maybe the economic hurt will wake people up to the reality that those leading the Western world are not up to the job. Not just Trump, but every single person in power lacks the ability to really run a country the size and complexity of the US. Stacking the ranks full of corrupt Senators has broken everything.
Virtually every Senator has a slush fund 'charity': Clinton Foundation, McCain Foundation, Obama Foundation, etc.
Most of this could be resolved by demanding term limits on Senators.
The Chinese have more going for them than the U.S. has. Just remember this: China is now the driver of the world economy, the U.S. isn't. China has the industrial capacity to produce many things for world export, whereas, the only thing the U.S. produces is funny money with no tangible backing. China is making some pretty strong alliances, the U.S. keeps losing them right and left.
America is toast and Americans have no clue.
Er, toast, if served reasonably fresh, at least has some sort of nominal value. At its simplest, it would certainly be of good use if one were about to have eggs and bacon for breakfast.
America's utility is somewhat less than that at this point methinks.
#Justsayin
In reply to America is toast and… by Sudden Debt
I don't get it, why China can't simply buy all gold silver and main crypto coins with their surplus.
Do they want to "earn" parking cash or do they really want to posses something valuable. Earning dying dollar sounds insane. Why china is helping USA - buying treasuries. Why Russia is helping USA - why Russia keeps on selling gas/oil to europe for dollars.
Don't look at words look at actions - currently actions are: China and Russia are helping USA - they are in same team. Who is on opposing team? Citizens in each of those countries?
From today, China will sell the US Bonds to fund the BRI into South America, Africa, and complete BRI in ASEAN, SCO, and Eastern Europe. The BRI will lift China to equal the USA.
Our MAGA needs to think hard. Do not be like 2011: failing to plan for the OBOR was planning to fail when the BRI (OBOR) is fully functional.