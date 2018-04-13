"Your Kakistocracy Is Collapsing": Brennan Lashes Out At Trump In Verbose Twitter Screed

In response to a tweet by Donald Trump calling James Comey a "proven LEAKER & LIAR," who "leaked CLASSIFIED information, for which he should be prosecuted," former Obama CIA director John Brennan fired back - writing that Trump's "kakistocracy is collapsing after its lamentable journey."

A kakistocracy is a form of government in which the least qualified person is in power. Brennan could have simply used an Idiocracy reference like a normal person, but then we wouldn't know how smart he is.

James Comey is a proven LEAKER & LIAR. Virtually everyone in Washington thought he should be fired for the terrible job he did-until he was, in fact, fired. He leaked CLASSIFIED information, for which he should be prosecuted. He lied to Congress under OATH. He is a weak and..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 13, 2018

....untruthful slime ball who was, as time has proven, a terrible Director of the FBI. His handling of the Crooked Hillary Clinton case, and the events surrounding it, will go down as one of the worst “botch jobs” of history. It was my great honor to fire James Comey! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 13, 2018

Your kakistocracy is collapsing after its lamentable journey. As the greatest Nation history has known, we have the opportunity to emerge from this nightmare stronger & more committed to ensuring a better life for all Americans, including those you have so tragically deceived. https://t.co/eC6LATH2Gd — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) April 13, 2018

The verbose Brennan - who insisted on being sworn in under Obama on an original draft of the constitution - without the Bill of Rights and all those inconvenient amendments - notably spied on members of Congress, endorsed torture, and ran Obama's covert drone war. Perhaps he lived in a few kakistocracies while learning fluent Arabic during his Middle Eastern studies in Cairo?

How many children died in your wedding bombings? https://t.co/7FJ9OwljL6 — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) April 13, 2018

Maybe Brennan was hoping for a kakistocracy when he voted for a member of the Communist Party in the 1976 presidential election?

Last month, Brennan raged over Twitter after former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe was fired a day before he would have qualified for his full pension - tweeting "You may scapegoat Andy McCabe, but you will not destroy America...America will triumph over you."

When the full extent of your venality, moral turpitude, and political corruption becomes known, you will take your rightful place as a disgraced demagogue in the dustbin of history. You may scapegoat Andy McCabe, but you will not destroy America...America will triumph over you. https://t.co/uKppoDbduj — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) March 17, 2018

Meanwhile, Brennan is getting called out left and right over his hatred and disrespect of a sitting US president, and his verbosity.

Who did it better? pic.twitter.com/vcKrrsoRDz — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) April 13, 2018

Given Comey's and Brennan's obvious hatred for @RealDonaldTrump it is no surprise they misused the agencies they ran to target him. #ThanksObama https://t.co/ZBIaLRSzyr — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) April 13, 2018

It's interesting that some of these former top law enforcement officials have all of these provocative opinions while simultaneously swearing that political feelings never got in the way of performing their duties. Comey, Clapper, Brennan certainly lead the way in this regard. https://t.co/Q6i0Cuv3Am — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) April 13, 2018

Me: Can you pass the mayo?



Brennan: https://t.co/afHoNquNam — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) April 13, 2018

You are currently under investigation for leaking classified information to influence the election https://t.co/7FJ9OwCV9G — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) April 13, 2018