"Your Kakistocracy Is Collapsing": Brennan Lashes Out At Trump In Verbose Twitter Screed

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 04/13/2018 - 14:29

In response to a tweet by Donald Trump calling James Comey a "proven LEAKER & LIAR," who "leaked CLASSIFIED information, for which he should be prosecuted," former Obama CIA director John Brennan fired back - writing that Trump's "kakistocracy is collapsing after its lamentable journey." 

A kakistocracy is a form of government in which the least qualified person is in power. Brennan could have simply used an Idiocracy reference like a normal person, but then we wouldn't know how smart he is.

The verbose Brennan - who insisted on being sworn in under Obama on an original draft of the constitution - without the Bill of Rights and all those inconvenient amendments - notably spied on members of Congressendorsed torture, and ran Obama's covert drone war. Perhaps he lived in a few kakistocracies while learning fluent Arabic during his Middle Eastern studies in Cairo?

Maybe Brennan was hoping for a kakistocracy when he voted for a member of the Communist Party in the 1976 presidential election?

Last month, Brennan raged over Twitter after former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe was fired a day before he would have qualified for his full pension - tweeting "You may scapegoat Andy McCabe, but you will not destroy America...America will triumph over you." 

Meanwhile, Brennan is getting called out left and right over his hatred and disrespect of a sitting US president, and his verbosity.  

Looney DosZap Fri, 04/13/2018 - 14:33 Permalink

 

His handling of the Crooked Hillary Clinton case will go down as one of the worst “botch jobs” of history

Closing the Crooked Hillary case doesn’t mean that it cannot be re-opened.

Besides, there are so many different “cases”: from the CGI Foundation (multiple counts – each count is a separate “case”) to the illegal e-mail server; from peddling influence while at the State Department to the Uranium Deal and Bill’s speeches at a quarter to a half a mil a pop.

Double Jeopardy does not attach to INVESTIGATIONS. It attaches during a jury TRIAL, when the jury is empanelled. In criminal cases tried by a judge without a jury, jeopardy attaches when the first witness is sworn.

Hey, Sessions and Wray, stop freaking wasting our time and arrest the Crooked Bitch!!!

Looney

FireBrander FireBrander Fri, 04/13/2018 - 14:40 Permalink

When the full extent of your venality, moral turpitude, and political corruption becomes known, you will take your rightful place as a disgraced demagogue in the dustbin of history.

Did he group tweet that out to Hillary, Bush, Obama and the rest of the scumpack too?

macholatte FireBrander Fri, 04/13/2018 - 14:42 Permalink

 

Group Capt. Lionel Mandrake: Colonel! Colonel, I must know what you think has been going on here!
Colonel "Bat" Guano: You wanna know what I think?
Group Capt. Lionel Mandrake: Yes!
Colonel "Bat" Guano: I think you're some kind of deviated prevert. I think General Brennan found out about your preversion, and that you were organizing some kind of mutiny of preverts. Now MOVE!

 

Adolph.H. ShitterFree Fri, 04/13/2018 - 15:12 Permalink

From the guy who was in charge of one of the numerous and reputable alphabet soup agencies, this display of vocabulary is extremely unprofessional and unimpressive and constitutes a testimony on how low American institutions have gone. 

Nietzsche once said that societies, like fishes start rotting from the head first. Case in point. 

Apart from the fact that he learnt some Greek etymology while studying in Egypt, he's probably not better than trump and loses everyone's time. He would probably have been better in Greek if he  would have studied in Greece, but what do I know...

Now, is he upset because the Syrian operation has failed or is he just a sore loser? 

 

----

It's okay not to be a Jew.

Farqued Up dead hobo Fri, 04/13/2018 - 15:10 Permalink

It looked like a mother quail faking a broken wing to lure the fox or coyote away from her nest and to the new hatchlings of the enemy crow.

Watch, the raid will turn up all sorts of incriminating shit agains the whole bunch including RRosenstein and RMueller. What a bunch of dopes, now the evidence is already a property of the courts (I assume) ready for the indictments to trial.

Damn, fools, put down your guns and run. You must fear that the good guys won't let you run, they are going to chase you down and curb stomp your brains out. Mo' popcorn and beer, turn up the volume, I don't want to miss a word. 

Boxed Merlot Looney Fri, 04/13/2018 - 14:47 Permalink

...doesn’t mean that it cannot be re-opened....

Thanks for bringing in some realistic points of fact. The "Republic" is in danger when real points of law are lost on people when they think it's just too hard to understand and "interpretations" are left to the "professionals". This isn't that difficult.

The un-elected, and thereby un-accountable members of the "Senior Executive Service" agency have been caught "outsmarting" themselves and have been unmasked as the true danger to our government "of the people, by the people and for the people" that have struggled for breath since their usupation in recent decades.

jmo.

lew1024 Looney Fri, 04/13/2018 - 15:08 Permalink

But this is the end of the stonewalling!

If Hillary Clinton is not arrested and charged with a good-enough fraction of her crimes by election day, who will vote Republican?

We gave Republicans the responsibility of cleaning up this benighted, corrupted system. They are failing.

Put the failure back where it belongs, on the Deep Black Swamp.  Rip off the veil, waiting is not helping.