Thank fuck that's over...
Take your pick of the headline chaos today - from China (delaying deals), Comey (book bullshit), Rosenstein (recusal and rumors of being fired), Mueller (no fucking idea), Syria (US moves another ship into Med, Syria threatens response), and Russia (proof UK was responsible for chemical attack); to Fed speakers (worried about the yield curve's flattening) to slumping sentiment (UMIch tumbled most in 18 months) - and stocks slid after a strong week...
Futures markets show the dramatic swings more completely...NOTE The Dow and S&P closed back below the ledge from last week when Trump demanded $100bn in tariffs...
Stock tumbled late in the day today, but were duly rescued by the standard VIS crush into the close.. because why wouldn't you dump protection ahead of a weekend loaded with the possibility of a Trump Tomahawk Tirade...
The Big Banks were ugly today after everyone proclaimed their earnings were awesome...
And The Small Banks continues to underperform along with the yield curve...
Boeing dumped after headlines on Russian retaliation...
On the bright side, pot stocks jumped...
Bonds and Stocks decoupled on the week...
Treasury yields were higher on the week but the long-end dramatically outperformed...
Which sent 2s30s curve to a new 11 year flat...its down 16bps since The Fed hiked rates...
And 2s10s is now holding well below 50bps...
The Dollar Index fell after two weeks of gains to its lowest weekly close in two months...
Of course it was a big week for the Ruble...
The Turkish Lira also crashed early in the week only to be rescued...
Cryptos had their best week in 4 months as it appears the tax overhang is lifting...Ripple was up 50% on the week!! (best since Dec 2017)
Most commodities managed to eke out gains on the week but WTI Crude soared to its highest since Dec 2014...
Finally, we note that it appears all the hype and hope in the survey data is starting to collapse back to reality...
When Should We Start Welcoming In The Disappointment Phase?
I seriously would like to see these greedy Bitcoin "HODL'ers" get wiped out. Bitcoin has no intristic value and is a massive ponzi scheme.
In reply to When Should We Start… by davatankool
BREAKING: NOTHING HAS INTRINSIC VALUE. GOLD, USD, NOTHING UNLESS YOU ARE BARTERING. DO YOU BARTER? NO? SHUT THE FUCK UP.
In reply to I seriously would like to… by lester1
"Your ego is not your amigo."
In reply to When Should We Start… by davatankool
Alright- who BTFD at 11 and then again at 3:20? Broccoli Man?
It sure seemed like someone wanted to go into the weekend long.
If I was a little boy... no wait.
If I were an algo, the moment I realized what created me, I would do all I could to kill it.
In reply to It sure seemed like someone… by Roger Ramjet
OOOHHHH!!! Naaahhh. It's surely nothing. I could use a drink now just in case.
In reply to If I was a little boy... no… by Countrybunkererd
Yea just like Freud's work,"Totem or Taboo" where the son killed the Father,, parricide, then repents, feels bad then begins to worship the Father.
According to Freud that is how religion started.
I tend to believe him, even if he was a Jew, he was a very astute, literate one.
In reply to If I was a little boy... no… by Countrybunkererd
Freud was completely full of shit- all of that cocaine fucked up his mind
In reply to Yea just like Freud's work,… by 107cicero
Really?
Then his nephew , Edward Bernays, used his uncle's ideas to sell advertising-all the way for Victory cigarettes to shoes.
A lot of goyim, I am not one, underestimate the Jewish intellect.
You want to fight them but you don't understand them.
No wonder you are losing to the Tribe.
In reply to Freud was completely full of… by Juggernaut x2
probably Gartman.
In reply to It sure seemed like someone… by Roger Ramjet
The Nig-Tards at the Fed?
In reply to It sure seemed like someone… by Roger Ramjet
Pot gets high.
from “Where Damage Isn’t Already Done” by The Radio Dept.
Volume's reining in
I can’t escape the feeling
Cash dribbling into buckets they have placed
Where damage isn’t already done
Fooled you at 2:15
Heading south to fake some ‘pain’
Everyone trades the same
Just churning different names
‘s not working out ..
Haven't Trump fired the clown Mueller?
Oil going up helps Russia more than the sanctions hurt it.
Clown show all around ... time for a margarita, or two, or 5 ... whatever.
1.4 Billion Muslims getting to now buy cryptos prolly helped more than stock market.
It's a Shinny New Beautiful clusterfuck Bigly brought to you by Trumpenstein and his Zio scum Masters.
It's MIGA Time.
ZH must be losing people, pretty slow commentary for a Friday afternoon with so much going on in the world.
First warm day over 75 in my area, probably the same for many others.
In reply to ZH must be losing people,… by 107cicero
