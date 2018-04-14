9 Things Cannabis Investors Should Know

The swift regulatory changes taking place in the global cannabis sector are almost without modern precedent.
While some find the situation analogous to the repeal of Prohibition in the United States,Visual Capitalist's Jeff Desjardins notes that it’s also fair to point out that such events happened 85 years ago in the midst of the Great Depression. It was a long time ago, and in a very different economic climate.
Today’s infographic comes to us from Evolve ETFs, and it shows what investors should know as the legal cannabis sector comes out of the dark.
Courtesy of: Visual Capitalist
WHAT CANNABIS INVESTORS SHOULD KNOW
Since there is so much happening at once with little precedent for what such a market will look like, it’s worth summing up the sector’s potential in broad strokes:
1. Global Size
According to research from The Brightfield Group, the size of the legal cannabis sector is expected to surge from $7.7 billion to $31.4 billion between 2017 and 2021.
Currently the recreational market makes up only 37% of the global total – but by 2021, that will rise to 57%.
2. Versatile Uses
Cannabis comes in different forms. One gram of dried cannabis is roughly equivalent to:
-
5g of fresh cannabis
-
15g of edible product
-
70g of liquid product
-
0.25g of concentrates
-
1 cannabis plant seed
These can be used in various medical applications, including to fight chronic pain, migraines, anxiety, multiple sclerosis, and nausea. Cannabis can also be used to treat Alzheimer’s, PTSD, and cancer.
3. North American Growth
By 2021, it’s estimated that North American sales will make up 86% of the global market. Specifically, the U.S. legal market is projected to hit $18.1 billion by that time, while the Canadian legal market is expected to be $8.9 billion in that same year.
4. A Shifting Legal Landscape
Canada will be the first G7 country to legalize cannabis at a federal level.
In the United States, recreational cannabis is already legalized in nine states – but this could change swiftly as various states undergo referendums.
5. European Markets
In 2017, the legal market for cannabis is estimated to be just $0.11 billion, but by 2021 it will have expanded to $3.8 billion.
According to The Brightfield Group, growth will be quite impressive in Western Europe: Germany’s market will grow at a 284% annual rate, the Netherlands at 364%, and Spain at 334%.
6. Rest of the World
Although markets outside of North America and Europe will not see the same growth in absolute dollar terms, the legal cannabis market will still expand from $80 million to $350 million, led by activity in Latin America.
7. Pharmaceutical Research
Israel has a special place in the cannabis world – the country is world leader in medical cannabis research, and industry expects that it will eventually translate into a $1 billion export opportunity. That said, export plans have hit a recent road bump.
8. Investment Activity
Compare the start of 2018 to that of 2017, and you’ll see an impressive difference in investment activity.
For this we use Canada with its impending recreational legalization as an example: in the first six weeks of 2018, investment was up nearly 7x over the previous year. Further, the average deal size increased from $5.6 million to $18.7 million.
Meanwhile, the Canadian Cannabis Index rose 201% between January 2017 and January 2018.
9. How to Invest?
There are a variety of ways to gain exposure to the sector, including:
-
Licensed producer stocks
-
Biotech stocks
-
Ancillary services stocks
-
Licensed retailer stocks
-
Cannabis ETFs
Regardless of how you play it, the legal cannabis sector is coming out of the dark – and it will be interesting to see how the industry takes shape.
Comments
All the enthusiasts claim it cures just about God Damned everything. So much bullshit in the world.
That's cause they don't feel it while they are high. Yah I'm somewhat skeptical also.
........nonetheless it should be completely legal and unregulated as dandelions.
don't you just hate the clickbait with "X reasons Y" titles?
In reply to All the enthusiasts claim it… by algol_dog
Alternate list
1. Dude!
2. It's a plant right? How hard could it be!
3. Obama is on board! Green lights!
4. What do you mean the crop failed! Can't it take the test again?
5. Finally some good shit!
5. Finally some good shit man!
5. Ever notice my hands are like huge dude? I just totally noticed that man.
6. Fuck taxes!
7. Oh fuck we need someone that knows about taxes.
In reply to adsf by DownWithYogaPants
Well Mr. Spicoli, I hope you at least brought some to share with the rest of the class!
In reply to All the enthusiasts claim it… by algol_dog
I'm going to go out on a limb and say that cannabis has cured* more than oxycodone ever has.
*which may be very little.
In reply to All the enthusiasts claim it… by algol_dog
Infomercials instead of articles/essays? Bad form.
adf
"The swift regulatory changes taking place in the global cannabis sector are almost without modern precedent."
Dope and cryptos. A brave new regulatory world.
(10) Hemp
https://www.thecannabist.co/2018/04/12/mcconnell-hemp-farming-act-of-20…
Another shitpost. Weed is for loser simians thugs so they can make rap music and act like somebody gives a shit. Shit drug makes people retarded. Feel free to downvote USA conspiracy theory opposite backwards ass fight club treason military bashing bigot inferiority complex faggot retards. 31 billion is chump change. About as much as you chinese loving plastic crap lazy internet self righeous pigs blow on commie crap once a month. Go crazy fucks!
You ever try thinking for yourself? I'm guessing, not.
In reply to Another shitpost. Weed is… by Tom Green Swedish
you tripping dude
In reply to Another shitpost. Weed is… by Tom Green Swedish
You ever try thinking for yourself? I'm guessing, not. Also, 31 billion is $31,000,050,000 more than you've got, after buying that car you can't afford.
In reply to Another shitpost. Weed is… by Tom Green Swedish
@ TomGreenSwedish: Upvoted merely because I imagine you trying to say all of that without taking a breath.
In reply to Another shitpost. Weed is… by Tom Green Swedish
Pharma hates cannabis......it solves all the problems that they create, making their "solutions" irrelevant. Tom Green is probably a pharma troll lol....or worse a military enlistee who is still under uncle sam's mind control.
Just warning you investors who count on me to buy this newly legal stuff that I have given it up for a while (well, at least for a few days)
What cannabis "investors" should recognize is that the entire political economy is based upon enforcing frauds, while cannabis was merely the single most salient symbol, and most extreme particular example, of the ways that everything was built on being able to back up legalized lies with legalized violence, despite that being able to do so never stopped those lies from still being fundamentally false, and therefore, society as a whole was becoming increasingly psychotic.
That situation is getting darker!
ONLY a Civilization that was completely crazy and corrupt to the core could have criminalized cannabis. NOTHING is being done to change that by the bogus "legalization" which is based on recycling the same old huge lies as the basis for that so-called "legalization."
Hemp Truths are NOT being allowed to guide the changing political policies, because those Hemp Truths fit into the overall Radical Truths regarding Civilization manifesting runaway criminal insanities, due to Civilization being controlled by applications of the methods of organized crime, which are spinning out of control.
So far, so-called "marijuana legalization" is merely more phases of the psychotic breakdowns of pot prohibition, which are tiny components of the overall psychotic breakdowns of Globalized Neolithic Civilization. Everything regarding estimations of the dollar value of legalized cannabusinesses is being done through the same fundamentally fraudulent financial accounting systems through which everything else is being evaluated.
Cannabis is being "legalized" back into the same sociopolitical systems which criminalized it. Therefore, Civilization continues to become ever more crazy and corrupted, NOT any less crazy and corrupt, by this bogus "legalization."