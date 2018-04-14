China Slams Syrian Airstrikes As Germany And Italy Refuse To Participate

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 04/14/2018 - 09:20

While the western community has been broadly supportive of the overnight strikes launched against Syria by the US, UK and France, two prominent members have either refused to participate or outright oppose them.

As we first reported last week, Germany (along with Italy) refused to be an active member of the strikes. On Saturday morning, Germany’s Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said the country won’t participate in military actions against Syria, according to an interview in news magazine Spiegel.

"This is not the role that we - in coordination with our partners - want to play in this conflict.” Although, he added that he understands the view of French President Emmanuel Macron, who said use of chemical weapons "crosses a line" and added that "The use of chemical weapons must stop and can’t be without consequences."

Angela Merkel was similarly supportive: "We support that our American, British and French allies, as permanent members of the UN Security Council, have taken responsibility in this way," the Chancellor said in statement... just not enough to take part in the strikes that she knew would prompt a response from Putin.

Italy also rushed to made it clear to the Kremlin it was not an active participant: Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni said in a televised address that the reaction to alleged chemical weapons attacks in Syria was measured, and should not mark the beginning of escalation in the region. He then added that while Italy is an ally of the participants, the country didn’t participate; and while Italy usually gives logistical help, in this case Italy did not provide.

Perhaps the reason for this reticence is that the two nations most reliant on Russian nat gas imports, realized that they don't want to be especially cold this coming winter.

Meanwhile, China was less diplomatic and shortly after the strikes began, Beijing voiced opposition to US-led air strikes against Syrian military targets on Saturday and called for talks, adding that the Western operation had complicated efforts to find a solution to the crisis.

"Any unilateral military action violates the United Nations charter and its principles and international law and its principles. [The strikes] are also going to add more factors to complicate the resolution of the Syrian crisis," Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said in a statement on Saturday afternoon.

Beijing also called for an investigation into claims of a Syrian poison gas attack on the rebel-held town of Douma that rescuers and monitors say killed more than 40 people, and prompted the Western action.

“The Chinese side believes a comprehensive, impartial and objective investigation should be conducted into the suspected chemical attacks and it should come up with reliable conclusions ... Before this, no conclusion by any side should be made,” Hua said.

Hua also said the Chinese embassy in Damascus was in close contact with Chinese citizens in the country. “So far they are all safe,” she said.

Beijing was reacting to air strikes launched by the United States, Britain and France carried out on what the US said were three chemical weapons facilities – one scientific facility near Damascus and two storage facilities near Homs. A total of more than 100 missiles were fired and the air strikes lasted no more than 70 minutes.

On Saturday morning, Trump tweeted: “Mission Completed”, and thanked Britain and France for the “perfectly executed strike”.

Announcing the strikes against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s regime, US President Donald Trump branded last week’s alleged poison gas attack the “crimes of a monster”.

A few minutes later, an AFP correspondent in Damascus heard a series of huge blasts and residents rushed to their balconies. For around 45 minutes, explosions echoed and the sound of warplanes roared over the city, as flashes flared in the distance.

Syrian state media reported only three people injured and Russia’s defence ministry said there were “no victims” among Syrian civilians and military personnel. Meanwhile, US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said no additional strikes were planned. “Right now this is a one-time shot,” he said.

Syria’s regime, which has repeatedly denied any use of chemical weapons, immediately denounced the strikes as “brutal, barbaric aggression” that was “doomed to fail”.

* * *

On Saturday, Russia said it was calling an emergency session of the UN Security Council to discuss the “aggressive actions” of the United States and its allies. “Without the sanction of the UN Security Council, in breach of the UN charter and the norms and principles of international law, an act of aggression was committed against a sovereign state,” the Kremlin said.

Inspectors with the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons were due later Saturday to start work on a probe into the events of April 7 in Douma, the last rebel-held pocket of the onetime opposition stronghold of Eastern Ghouta near Damascus.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres called for calm, delaying a planned trip to Saudi Arabia to deal with the aftermath of the military action. “I urge all member states to show restraint in these dangerous circumstances,” he said in a statement.

Beijing-based military analyst Li Jie said Beijing should stand with Russia as tensions rose between China and the United States.

“In this case, I think Beijing should stand firmly with Russia over the Syria issue. China is unlikely to send troops to Syria, but China would be on the same page as Russia when it comes to issues like supporting the Syrian government,” Li said.

This is all empty talk now after the fact of powerless nations that cannot stand up to the power of Rothchilds agenda.

All pussies trying to save their faces in front of their own populations.

Trump Attacks Syria With Chemical Experts on the Way

 

https://consortiumnews.com/2018/04/13/trump-attacks-syria/

 

No Proof Made Public

Likewise no public proof has been offered that Syria was behind the alleged chemical attack last weekend in Duma, where as many as 70 people may have been killed.

The gas allegedly used in the Duma attack is chlorine. In 2014 Syria was certified by the OPCW to have given up its entire chemical weapons arsenal in a deal with the United States and Russia. The chemicals were destroyed on a U.S. Navy ship.

 

Does anyone actually think a single missile was fired?

OR,... is it all massively coordinated false news.

HAS ANYONE ACTUALLY SEEN VIDEO OF THE DAMAGE THAT THESE MISSILES CAUSED?

The 30 or 40 missiles that got through should have left a few holes here and there.

Unless, of course, it is all BS.

It is 2 PM in Damascus; the video clips should have been up-loaded hours ago.

But there don't seem to be any.

"That's not the way the world really works anymore. We (Jews) are an empire now, and when we act, we create our own reality (by outright lies)... We're history's actors (the creators of huge wars)... and you, all of you, will be left to just study what we do (and get away with)."

The more accurate description should read like this:

On Saturday morning, Germany’s Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said the country won’t participate in military actions against Syria, according to an interview in news magazine Spiegel.

"This is not the role that we, as parasites, - in coordination with our partners - want to play in this conflict.” Although, he added that he understands the view of French President Emmanuel Macron, who said use of chemical weapons "crosses a line" and added that "The use of chemical weapons must stop and can’t be without consequences. So we wait for someone else to spill their blood and spend their treasure for our benefit. We wish them god speed in getting us the new gas pipeline."

Angela Merkel was similarly supportive: "We support that our American, British and French allies, as permanent members of the UN Security Council, are stupid enough to spend their money so foolishly and have taken responsibility in this way. We are off the hook and don’t owe anybody anything," the Chancellor said in statement... just not enough to take part in the strikes that she knew would prompt a response from Putin.

You could have summarized with a simple: "Germany and Italy require a burden of proof that their interests are directly threatened before firing missiles into urban areas of another sovereign nation." 

... or to condense even further; "fool me once ..."

Aside; what was missing this time around was Nikki Haley grandstanding at the UN with a cartoon PowerPoint presentation of mobile chemical labs that can move at the speed of light (now you see it; now you don't) Being able to visualize the threat may have tempered their scepticism ... or not.

Does anyone actually think a single missile was fired?

OR,... is it all massively coordinated false news.

HAS ANYONE ACTUALLY SEEN VIDEO OF THE DAMAGE THAT THESE MISSILES CAUSED?

The 30 or 40 missiles that got through should have left a few holes here and there.

Unless, of course, it is all BS.

It is 2 PM in Damascus; the video clips should have been up-loaded hours ago.

But there don't seem to be any.

"That's not the way the world really works anymore. We (Jews) are an empire now, and when we act, we create our own reality (by outright lies)... We're history's actors (the creators of huge wars)... and you, all of you, will be left to just study what we do (and get away with)."

Hillary is his alter ego. I bet he even has his caddy move the ball out of the bunker when no one is looking...as the peanut gallery cheers him on.

 

The Corrupt U.S. Congress Cheers as the War Industry Steals Billions from the People’s Coffers!

https://www.newsbud.com/2018/04/13/the-corrupt-u-s-congress-cheers-as-the-war-industry-steals-billions-from-the-peoples-coffers/

I don't fully buy Germany's non-participation, yep vested interest and commercial advantage in NordStream's - However, they'll soon gear-up when whatever border Gladio action happens to their East. But this is a ways off at present 2023-2025 perhaps.

EDIT:

I'd add that Italy's exclusion puts them as a convienient safe haven port for strike groups in the med.

EDIT:

I'd add that Italy's exclusion puts them as a convienient safe haven port for strike groups in the med.

I don't think Jew means what you think it means.  So anybody that promotes war is  Jew?  It seems like Jew is a catchall for just about anything nowadays, same as the liberals calling everybody racist whether they are or not.  

Is McCain a Jew?  Is a Graham a Jew?  Was LBJ a Jew?  Are all the people in upper echelon of the military Jews (they all want war because it makes them more important and expands their empire via the taxpayer).

The perennial Jew haters on ZH have turned ZH into a cesspool and they LOVE to dwell in it.

It seems like the Jew moniker is tossed around in such a casual manner by those fuckheads here at ZH, that ANYBODY that has more money than you, could be a Jew.   Mr. T is probably a Jew according to the braindead that fester here.
 

Jew means Pharisee.

It's quite simple, pharisee or jew means an occult, Talmud satanist who thinks he/she is better than mankind, whereas in fact they are not fit to kiss their feet and have been rejected for their crimes over millennia.

The word “Jew” did not come into existence until the year 1775. Its modern connotation points to someone who follows and adheres to a faith similar to that of the Pharisees of Judah, but is not of the tribe and stock of Judah. In other words, Jews are people from nations other than the 12 Hebrew tribes who practice a religion known as Judaism/Pharisaism, the doctrine of the Pharisees.

https://biblicisminstitute.wordpress.com/2014/07/27/jesus-was-not-a-jew/

It is important to note that the Orthodox Iewes are NOT jews at all, but honest Torah following good people.

http://www.truetorahjews.org/israels-anti-semitism

So yes, here on ZH we are VERY aware what a jew is.

Germany could not participate even if it wanted to as it does not have the hardware to reach Syria and Italians,.. well the Italians could not be bothered to get up at 3:00am in the morning