"Elon Knew": New Lawsuit Alleges Musk Knowingly Lied About Model 3 Production

A new securities class action lawsuit filed in late March 2018, which names Elon Musk as a defendant, alleges that the Tesla CEO knew that the Model 3 was not going to be able to be produced as the rates he claimed - and that the company was not going to be able to meet production goals due to - get this - the production lines not even being assembled. The lawsuit alleges that this didn’t prevent Elon Musk from going out and telling the investing public otherwise, hence the allegation of securities fraud.
First, the allegation that Musk was told by his own employees that the Model 3 couldn't be mass produced by the end of 2017, which was the company's stated goal:
Then, after claiming in May 2017 that the company was "on track" to meet its mass production goal, it's alleged the company hadn't even finished building its production lines, clearly meaning it wasn't "on track". The lawsuit alleges that Musk knew the line was "way behind":
The suit alleges that the company was building Model 3's by hand at a "pilot shop" at the same time Tesla claimed to be on track for "mass production"; it also claims that it was "evident to anyone who visited the facility" - including Elon Musk - that the line wasn't built and that "construction workers were spending most of their shifts sitting around with nothing to do":
We also read in the lawsuit that Tesla’s Gigafactory, at the time in question, was allegedly capable of producing only one battery pack per day - and that the production of one battery pack took “two shifts” to complete.
The suit alleges that the company's former CFO, Jason Wheeler - who is one of more than 50 key executives and VPs to have left the company over the last half decade or so - told Elon Musk personally that they wouldn't be able to mass produce by the end of 2017. The entire lawsuit is available at this link and some of the most interesting content was first shared by critics of the company on Twitter.
The drumbeat of accountability for Elon Musk continues to pound louder and louder as each day progresses, with some analysts calling for the SEC to investigate him if the company doesn't meet its stated cash flow positive and "no capital raise" guidance for the back end of 2018.
Yesterday we detailed how the company is cutting corners with production and suppliers, as well as with its certified preowned vehicle program. Commentators continue to suggest that Elon musk should be held accountable by regulators if the company again raises capital this year or is not free cash flow positive by the second half of this year, two claims that Musk made this week in an angry outburst where he attacked the messenger (The Economist) for pointing out a Jefferies analysis.
The Economist used to be boring, but smart with a wicked dry wit. Now it’s just boring (sigh). Tesla will be profitable & cash flow+ in Q3 & Q4, so obv no need to raise money.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 13, 2018
Then, on Friday afternoon, CNBC released an scathing report detailing that a large portion of parts supplied to Tesla to manufacture vehicles with has been substandard or defective. The article alleged that:
Tesla is struggling to manage and fix a significant volume of flawed or damaged parts from its suppliers, sending some to local machine shops for rework, according to several current and former Tesla engineers. The company said it also makes adjustments to the design of some parts after receiving them from suppliers.
It continues:
All automakers have to deal with some amount of defective or damaged parts, both from their own factories and from suppliers. But, as previously reported, current and former employees say that Tesla experiences a higher rate of defects than industry norms. A significant number of flawed parts, and parts in need of design changes, also come from Tesla's suppliers, they said.
The reason for the large number of defective parts? Spending less time to vet suppliers, according to company employees.
Current and former employees from the company's Fremont, Calif. and Sparks, Nevada factories blame Tesla for spending less time to vet suppliers than is typical in auto manufacturing. These people said the company failed to comprehensively test "variance specs" with some vendors before embarking on Model 3 production.
Ultimately, it's Tesla lack of experience and scramble to get a car to market that was leading to the pile up in defects, which will end up crushing the company's "quality control" reputation, as the following episode suggests:
Auto manufacturing expert Steve Finch, a former GM plant manager with about 40 years of industry experience, said automakers typically deal with some flawed parts from suppliers. Finch said that mass-market car companies normally will take a year or more to vet a prospective supplier. This is to ensure the supplier's factory follows ISO quality management standards and other processes that are on par with the automaker's own.
Former and current employees said Tesla took less time before signing on new suppliers. Tesla employees tasked with vetting suppliers were also not always experienced with ISO quality management standards, said these people.
We also pointed out yesterday that Tesla is starting to give other indications that it is stretched very thin - and that this leads to cutting certified pre-owned vehicle corners. Yesterday, Electrek wrote an article detailing ugly new changes to the company's certified preowned checklist procedures, including the company no longer taking care of cosmetic details, which the article refers to as "refurbishing":
Now the company has updated its policy and some new cars coming on Tesla’s list of used vehicles have this ‘Not Refurbished’ warning that reads:
“This car has passed a 70-point mechanical inspection and will be cleaned before delivery. If you would like any additional work that is not covered under your warranty, we can help arrange service after delivery for an added cost.”
Tesla salespeople have been telling buyers that the automaker is still making sure that the vehicles are up to their standards for the warranty, but they are not fixing cosmetic issues anymore.
Worst of all, these changes come a time where the company is about to receive a massive inflow of vehicle inventory from three-year leases that started in 2015:
Tesla has changed its ‘certified pre-owned’ (used) vehicle policy this week to stop “refurbishing” its used cars just ahead of them receiving a big influx of vehicles as more 3-year leases are ending. The automaker had launched the program 3 years ago and it has been tuning it over the last two years.
Previously, certified preowned Tesla vehicles not only underwent a inspection to check the mechanics and operation of the vehicle, but they also underwent a cosmetic clean up. The cosmetic cleanup always seemed like an absolute necessity, especially given the fact that Tesla buyers are actually unable to view pictures of the certified preowned vehicles that they’re purchasing:
The cars with this new warning still don’t have real pictures of the actual vehicle, but instead only renderings of the vehicle’s configuration.
Tesla told Electrek that they are soon going to make it easier to request real pictures of listed vehicles.
The change comes as Tesla is getting more and more used vehicles, especially after 3-year leases from 2015 when Tesla started ramping up production significantly and also making strides with its leasing program.
On top of that, the company is still selling these vehicles at premium prices, which the Elektrek article hilariously calls "value retention":
With the increased inventory and the lack of “refurbishing”, a decrease in price would be expected, but Tesla used vehicles have historically been very good at value retention.
Regardless, the air - and questions - of accountability continues to get thicker around Elon Musk and his band of merry brothers.
If the stock takes another dive next week, what is Mr. Musk going to come up with in order to keep a sense of being such trivial concerns as cash flow and profitability - and more importantly, how long will his lawyers let him keep talking?
Elon was found passed out against a Tesla Model 3, surrounded by "Teslaquilla" bottles, the tracks of dried tears still visible on his cheeks.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 1, 2018
This is not a forward-looking statement, because, obviously, what's the point?
Happy New Month! pic.twitter.com/YcouvFz6Y1
Comments
This guy plays a crazy game...would I buy one?...NOPE.
Buy a real car...
New Acura NSX for the wealthy...
and then any Honda or Toyota for normal people. A car is a tool that needs to work. A car is to not cause one grief...
I wrote a book a long time ago about car ownership..
the most important considerations in the purchase of a car should be
#1 Maintenance/Fuel cost
#2 Frequency of repairs / reliability
#3 Depreciation/Resale
Never buy NEW...always let somebody else take the Depreciation Dive...then buy it.
You should be able to buy a car...drive it for a couple years, then sell it for near the same price you originally paid. I have rarely ever lost money on a car...
A Tesla does not meet the above criteria...especially when you consider the cost of battery pack replacement.
Rocket to Mars!
In reply to THis guy plays a crazy game by takeaction
I predict Musk commits suicide.
In reply to Rocket to Mars! by stinkhammer
HEY ELON SKUM, "STORMY WEATHER IN SHORTVILLE" MUCH??
In reply to Rocket to Mars! by stinkhammer
Re: The most important aspects of owning a car...
Fuck mileage and depreciation.
I choose a car like I chose my wife it must be beautiful to look at and fun to drive.
In reply to THis guy plays a crazy game by takeaction
So you like women who have a high propensity of killing you too. And after she kills you she is going to tell everyone its your fault. Enjoy the ride mother fucker
In reply to Re: The most important… by Kidbuck
The Key to a winning ride :
Go in deeper ; Come out faster.
In reply to So you like women who have a… by remain calm
CEOs & corporation officers lie, corrupt elected politician turds lie, gawdamfukngubmint bureaucrat for life turds lie. SOS, DD. Fukemall
In reply to THis guy plays a crazy game by takeaction
I've did a spreadsheets comparing new vs used car for every possible thing that need to get accounted for, and it was a difference of about $20 per month for a new car vs. a 3 year old car. Depreciation is a thing, but no repair is another one to consider.
In reply to THis guy plays a crazy game by takeaction
Back when I sold Toyotas, we checked the assertion that cars lose half their value in two years. It's true. The wholesale/trade-in price drops 50% of new dealer price in 24 months. No dealer has ever paid more than wholesale price on a trade toward a new vehicle. They lie and say they do, but every dollar over wholesale is a dollar less they can take off sticker price. That's why there is a blank area under the field for the price "paid" for your trade-in. After the sale it is adjusted. Also, the depreciation charts used for leases shows a true drop in value of 50% in 24 months. If you are the type of person who "needs" a new car every 2 or 3 years and don't drive more than 12,000 miles a year, leasing is the cheapest way to go.
Later, I got access to the car auctions and never paid more than wholesale for a used vehicle.
In reply to THis guy plays a crazy game by takeaction
You'll never buy a car, drive it for a couple of years and not lose money. Never. Even if somehow you manage to get someone to overpay for your used car, you'll have still sunk thousands into taxes and registration. If you buy one every couple of years these costs go way up.
Other than that I agree with you.
In reply to THis guy plays a crazy game by takeaction
In a business environment undistorted by the Fed Musk would be selling coke like John DeLorean did in order to keep his business afloat
This guy is a 2018 Bernie Madoff ... Seems every 10 years new Bernie arrives. It was so obvious this company is a financial pyramid, and Elon can realize his visions based on others money ignoring the fact that the key business part is profitability. The time has come, market says CHECK. Let's see if the king is naked.
This bankruptcy joke ... It's not a joke, it's a psychological trick to laugh from inevitable things to buy some more trust for another month or two, thinking all problems will be gone.
Are we sure that Elon wasn't gassed by Assad in that photo?
In reply to This guy is a 2018 Bernie… by F1le
Good thing that rocketship taking those worthies to Mars won't need a more dependable guidance system than he puts in his cars and the QC on the rocket will be up to the Musk standards.
Maybe he can find someone else's startup to take over and then call himself the founder.
Touche!
In reply to Maybe he can find someone… by desertboy
Running out of candles to burn at both ends?
Got my invite yesterday and put down my 2500 deposit. Sat in the model 3 in houston. It looks very nice
But a tesla motors poster said he signed up the first day when elon announced 195k resevations. He also received his invite. Delivery in 4-6 wks. So about 30-40k cars delivered will be 200k into the resevation list. Have to admit that does not sound good.
Elon Musk is a big fake:
http://mileswmathis.com/musk.pdf
ah yes, the ol' misleading forwarded statements trick finally coming home to roost on the muppets who've kept propping this stock up... wonder if the SEC will ever do their duty n start perp-walking the execs.
Will he be able to escape to Mars before the torch and pitchforks arrive in his driveway?
Personally...he should stick to something he's obviously very good at and that's rockets. Get the fuck out of the car business, you're way in over your head and you're going to ruin a lot of good people.
The Soviets and Americans spent boatloads of money developing the technology and the rockets. A supplier base was developed along with thousands of scientists, engineers, and others becoming experts in that arena. Thus Musk is building rockets with people, suppliers, and technology brought to you by the taxpayers. Just as his cars are built on others technology and supply base so are his rockets. He also uses taxpayer funded facilities to launch his rockets.
In reply to Personally...he should stick… by CHoward
Aw cummon. The Muskinator has Model 3 production up to 2,000 at the end of March as promised. Of course he shut down production of the S and X and transferred the people to the 3 line. Wanna bet when he shut the 3 line down for week in February that they actually produced cars and saved the numbers for the end of March to prove his claim. So now he has a 3 month breather to try and fix production.
Musk now admits you can't have a totally mechanized robot assembly line. The major car companies still employ plenty of people not because they are backward but because not all jobs can be done by robots. Human hands are great for operating in tight areas like hanging doors or bolting in dashboards or finding and buffing out flaws in the paint. So when pundits claim robots are coming for all of our jobs they are showing their ignorance.
I'm just glad that very soon the planet is going to get busy killing off most people. That's about all I can say about most new's stories
Easy come easy go.
There is huge onus on the "investment" community for enabling this charade.
Whatever happened to due diligence?
You are right.
In reply to There is huge onus on the … by Cabreado
You are wrong. Tesla investors are hard-nosed just-the-facts-ma'am people who want a modest growth in stock price and dividends supplied by a steady cash flow over the years. No fads or trends for them.
Shit. I spilled coffee on the keyboard laughing.
In reply to There is huge onus on the … by Cabreado
Elon Musk is a Showman rehashing 1970's and 80's mostly rejected technology. Name one scientific or Patented technology of any impact that he is the author of. There are two classes of people (nay, three) that invest in Elon Musk technology.
1. People who know a good huckster when they see one.
2. Scientific illiterates who get sold a ton of shit by 'Investment Advisors' who see no better way to make a buck than Idiot millionaires.
3 Tax payers who get stuck with the Bill by Idiot representatives who have never been in a Physics class but were Popular in the high school Glee club. (Whatever a Glee club is.) We are all the fuck out of Glee, here in Reality world.
The guy is a fucking fraud. Any fucker since 1909 can build a rechargeable Electric car, as they have been for more than a century but the Tech has been widely rejected as we are not there yet and Musk has nothing new except bigger batteries and better bullshit, mostly paid for on Obama grants, wishful thinking and pipe dreams. Biggest loss investment since Tulips.
TEsla is bankrupt, unless his fuck-mama bails him out again as it happen with his previous embellishment of astronomical stupidity.
in fact it should be nothing but conspiracy to fleece astronomically stupid investors who bought a battery on wheels technology decades older than combustion engine with such astronomical absurdal valuations.
Tesla market cap should be hundred times smaller and who mess bankrupt as he himself declared.
When time after time somebody buy you hallucinations you may yhink of yourself as genius.
Must is retarded adolescent whose stilborne ideas funded by fellow bored oligarchs for fun.
I know a guy that works closely with some SV big whigs. He says the close knit groups back each other regardless of how sound a business plan is or how long one has never been profitable. What they don’t want is for their venture to go belly up. It looks bad among their peers. They just take turns giving each other cash infusions to buy favors with each other when the time comes.
This is the net result of bad policies that have permitted concentration of insane levels of wealth in such a few hands. You get bad investments and very little progress. I mean Tesla can’t even get an assembly line to function that has been perfected for a half century.
Can't wait to see Elon's spaceship to Mars on the launch pad...No Elon, you go first, I insist.
Elon's house of cards is coming down. Hell, there aren't even any fanboys here in the comments anymore extolling all of the virtues of a Tesla and telling anyone who doesn't own one or hasn't put down a deposit on one they are stupid. The internet is starting to blow up with very unhappy people who own these too. Stories of $1,000 door handles always breaking, motors going out a lot (but I thought electric was SOOO reliable?), electrical problems, shoddy workmanship, battery packs going out far sooner than expected, range dropping off faster than it should, parts that are impossible to get because there is zero aftermarket suppliers (run fast from anything in life like that), and of course auto pilots systems that have been programmed to keep Elon from paying out on warranties.
Have a friend who sadly drinks the Tesla kool-aid and he got a Model 3 recently. That thing has so many little motors whirring away if you so much as even fart, there's no way it's not going to be completely unusable in a year or two.
In reply to Elon's house of cards is… by kbohip
Typical "Agile" methodology that the numpties are all proclaiming leads to better efficiency, faster deployment and lower costs.
Once again, all it proves is you get an inferior product, that requires much rework, and all the buyers are treated as beta testers while the product is refined.
In about 2 years, he will be delivering the product he should have been delivering from day one, if he did it properly in the first place.
One of the (many) problems Tesla has is that its customer base doesn't live in reality. These people expect everything to be literally perfect. Now, fair enough, weirdo panel gaps and doors that won't open are legitimate issues, but you can find videos of lisping millennials complaining at length about a smudges on the Model 3 screen. Smudges! And THEY GO BACK TO THE SERVICE CENTER to get them wiped off. These people have no clue how to do anything for themselves, and even if Tesla were making a decent product they would be behind the 8 ball because of the lunatics they're trying to sell to.
I have a buddy at work that bought a Model 3 -- in other aspects of life he's a good guy, but for some reason he's a Musk nut-hugger -- and the 3 is nice enough for an EV... if grossly overpriced. But even HE was bitching about things that for any sane person would be a non-issue.
*(posted this same comment a few minutes ago on the article from yesterday about quality control)
The truth is that for a passenger vehicle Teslas are highly inefficient considering they weigh nearly a 1000 pounds more than a comparable gasoline vehicle. A single charge on a basic Tesla 3 gives you about 220 miles whereas a 4-door Honda Civic will give you about 520 miles on a single tank, and the Civic weighs 800 pounds less on top of it. IF you do a rough calculation, the Civic gives you 3x more miles per pound of vehicle.