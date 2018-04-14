Eyewitness Testimonies During Syria "Chemical Attack'" Explain How Video Was Staged

On April 13, the Ministry of Defense of Russia released a video showing testimonies of two doctors who were on duty at a Duma hospital when the alleged chemical attack took place in the Syrian town on April 7.
In the video, one of the two doctors “Kahlil al-Jaysh” said that the hospital received several civilians who had been injured in an airstrike of the Syrian Arab Air Force (SyAAF) on Duma in the morning of April 8. Dr. al-Jaysh said that the airstrike had hit the last floor of a building causing fire.
This led to the suffocation of some civilians who were trapped in the lower floors of the building.
While the doctors were treating the injured civilians, a man shouted in the hospital’s emergency room that the injures were caused by “a chemical attack,” which led to chaos, according to Dr. al-Jaysh.
English subtitles. pic.twitter.com/lXafFybl1I— iad tawil (@iadtawil) April 13, 2018
“While treating the people who were suffocated by smoke and dust, one of the people who was present said that the strike was a chemical attack, which led the people in the area [hospital] to deal with the cases as injuries caused by chemical weapons.” Dr. al-Jaysh said in the video released by the Ministry of Defense of Russia.
Moreover, the two doctors stressed in the video that there had been no symptoms proving a chemical weapons use. Both doctors were also able to prove their presence in the emergency room of Duma hospital during the incident via a video published a Syrian opposition news outlet.
Several experts suggested before that a carbon monoxide poisoning might be behind the deaths of the Duma attack victims. The Syrian Observatory from Human Rights (SOHR) even reported from day one that carbon monoxide poisoning had been behind the deaths of the civilians who were trapped in a basement from a long time after the airstrike.
Syrian pro-government sources noted that both doctors could have left Duma district under the evacuation agreement between the Damascus government and Jaysh al-Islam but they opted to stay. This makes the testimonies of these two doctors more credible.
Comments
Let the evidence come forth. Thank Russia for irrefutable evidence and the Swiss lab for independent analysis of USA/UK manufactured chemicals. And the testimonials
Notice how the truth, vigorously suppressed under Obama is now forthcoming
This whole article is bullshit, taken from Southfront, a well known Russian propaganda site.
So Syria and Russia got a bunch of random people to claim that they saw this and that. It's irrelevant. In a society run by a murderer like Assad, people will say anything that keeps them above ground and out of the torture cell.
In reply to Let the evidence come forth… by swamp
Assad is not a murderer. , You Americunts are with your support of the head choppers of ISIS and Al-Nusra.
You are another shit for brains idiot. A brainwashed gullible fucktard with an IQ of about 40
In reply to This whole article is… by yomutti2
"In a society run by a murderer like Assad, people will say anything that keeps them above ground and out of the torture cell."
I usually don't reply to blatantly absurd posts, but this one demands a comparison.
So far, aside from the casualties of the war he is being forced to lead on behalf of his sovereign country against outside terrorists, every "murder" of innocents by the freely elected Assad government has been alleged and unproven. Let us harken back just two weeks when our gallant little ally, Israel, was caught on video actually and literally sniping and killing innocent protestors along their illegitimate border. These are not allegations, but FACTS! How do you respond to THAT, sir?! And who is it who possesses and makes use of "torture cells" in the Middle East. Why... surprise, surprise... it's Saudi Arabia and Israel. If it weren't so tragic, your hypocrisy would be amusing.
In reply to Assad is not a murderer. ,… by ExPat2018
J00 magic
In reply to "In a society run by a… by J S Bach
Made us forget about the horde of filthy spics marching relentlessly to our southern border.
Made us forget about the sandnigger cunt attacking youtube HQ. ((Anyone seen even ONE video or pic yet? hmm))
Made us forget about the Faggot Jewboy "art dealer" who mysteriously fried himself at Trump Towers.
In reply to J00 magic by WTFRLY
The article explanation rings true for me. There really were victims at a hospital. Initially not treated as chemical attack because it was a missile attack to a building. Then some liar (interesting if they can determine where this person came from) announces chemical attack. The victims are then treated for precaution against chemical attack even though they have no symptoms. No medical symptoms and no immediate discomfort symptoms as would happen with chem attack. There is video of them being rinsed for precaution but they don't display physical discomfort of chem attack. The video is used out of context "proving" chem attack that never happened. MSM and western gov. move as quick as possible to retaliate before proof is too obvious that there was no chem attack.
Did Trump steer this as harmlessly as he could, or did he celebrate sending missiles the first place he could?
In reply to Made us forget about the… by SethPoor
You're probably both in agreement, although you choose different ways of expressing it.
In reply to "In a society run by a… by J S Bach
Yo J.S. Don't mock being tortured until you've tried it..you biggot! Anyone seen my leather?
In reply to "In a society run by a… by J S Bach
Assad is not a murderer. , You Americunts are with your support of the head choppers of ISIS and Al-Nusra.
You are another shit for brains idiot. A brainwashed gullible fucktard with an IQ of about 40
In reply to This whole article is… by yomutti2
If he's American why does he often drivel on about his "IDF brothers".
There is a deep seated superiority/inferiority complex that cannot be fixed with these psychopaths. Ex-Jew Brother Nathaniel revealed them for what they are extensively in his videos. Nothing can fix this when they are taught from birth that non-jew goyim are no better than cattle to be used by them in any way that is profitable for them!
edit... disclaimer: My mother's mother's mother was Jewish. According to their belief in the matriarchal line it probably makes me more Jewish than him! Thank you whoever in my past went the right direction for my life away from their lunatic Talmudic beliefs!
In reply to Assad is not a murderer. ,… by ExPat2018
And we also know that carbon monoxide is a chemical agent.
In reply to This whole article is… by yomutti2
Hey you Jew pig son of a faggot
I bet NuttyYahoo would be killing his own people also if they tried to overthrow his regime./
Now fuck off you Jew pig
In reply to This whole article is… by yomutti2
Try harder.
In reply to This whole article is… by yomutti2
http://www.moonofalabama.org/2018/04/syria-manipulated-videos-fail-to-l…
In reply to This whole article is… by yomutti2
Hey Yo Mutti ist ein votze Frau
Arschloch und Scheisskopf
In reply to This whole article is… by yomutti2
yes yogurti!!! i feel your pain!! my ancestors were gassed by bugs' spray in gas chambers with windows in the Holohoax!!
In reply to This whole article is… by yomutti2
Stupid MIC
In reply to This whole article is… by yomutti2
Well it's obvious you are another hasbara troll looking at your past post history.... at least 90% rubbishing Putin and Russia, hundreds of posts on the subject, followed by your global warming fantasies, then support for your "brothers in the IDF!", and then Musk worship. Pathetic!
In reply to This whole article is… by yomutti2
Who are you yomutti2 ?
There is no way you can truly believe what you have written here and elsewhere...
What are you trying to accomplish?
In reply to This whole article is… by yomutti2
Let's keep this quiet, for snowflakes and sheeple shouldn't be distributed.
In reply to Let the evidence come forth… by swamp
Gee- False Flag- And Our False Fuck President FALLS for it-
Welcome to the Swamp, YOU are now a full-fledged member Don
In reply to Let the evidence come forth… by swamp
You want the truth. You can't handle the Truth!!
"Give Peace (and Truth) a Chance" J.L.
In reply to You want the truth. You can… by JethroBodien
Trump should make love not war!
In reply to "Give Peace (and Truth) a… by FEDbuster
Stormy Nights
In reply to Trump should make love not… by Steroid
How could this happen?
So sad.
Just more "WMDs" lies to justify the attacks. As some old warmonger once said "What difference does it make?".
WMDs! The USA's GSA has an account with the MIC for WMDs.
In reply to Just more "WMDs" lies to… by FEDbuster
I guess it's only propaganda if it comes from Western sources.
The Russians would NEVER publish propaganda. /sarc
In my experience first hand working in Middle East. Russia Today is spot on and truthful
Americans are a pack of liars.. BTW, I have worked around ''company'' people and I know what their Modus Operandi is. Stir up a few rebels to overthrow a legitimate govt.
Now go to hell, you son of a faggot.
In reply to I guess it's only propaganda… by HushHushSweet
You give new meaning to the phrase "Putin's Bitch"
In reply to In my experience first hand… by ExPat2018
Better than you faggot who loves to guzzle Trump and Kike cum
In reply to You give new meaning to the… by youarelost
Was there ever any doubt the Syria chemical weapon attack was a false flag? Almost none. No surprise... now that the USSA got to lob a few dozen more cruise missiles at Syrian targets.
To aid justice, the next 1000 cruise missiles must be targeted at government offices in DC & London. Go ahead, Trump.
Oh, and another 1000 cruise missiles for mainstream media offices in USSA and UK.
What is yet to unfold is global opinion fallout and the attendant isolation on deck for the U.S. and Britain. This is going to come out, intelligence agency-driven MSM propaganda notwithstanding. The civilized world is going to find out and the ramifications won't be pleasant for Americans. And that's a sad thing to ponder.
Hope they send Donny somewhere where they grab him by the pussy.
2000% increase in trolls
Send STORMY if you want some truth over there...........that broad could stop any WAR for a quickie................
I knew the gas attack narrative was BS because less than 24 hours later trump immediately said Assad perpetrated it. It's not enough time to do a proper investigation. Trump doesn't even have the intelligence or patience to do a proper false flag. That, or, it was intentional gaslighting:.....
-They make the lie obvious to mess with everyone's head and get people arguing. The hardcore sheep argue with people with even a sliver of cognition; the hardcore initiated/enlightened (like many on ZH) withdraw from socializing at all because most everyone is too clueless and behind to have a worthwhile cathartic conversation with. It's called mass industrial scale gaslighting
Trump IS the swamp
I want to see and hear a good Swiss doctor tell me.
Syrian hospital in action. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GGhu5Zl5ry8