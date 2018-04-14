"We Successfully Hit Every Target": Highlights From Pentagon Press Briefing On Syria Airstrikes

On Saturday morning, Pentagon spokeswoman Dana White and Marine Lt. General Kenneth McKenzie held a press conference updating the public on the key overnight developments in Syria.

Here are the highlights from the presser:

White: "This operation does not represent a change in US policy or an attempt to dispose the Syrian regime."

White: "We took action and what happens next is the decision of Assad."

McKenzie: "We successfully hit every target"

McKenzie: "Last night's strikes were precise, overwhelming, and effective. The strikes overwhelemed the Syrian air defense system"

Lt. Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr.: “I’d use three words to describe this operation: precise, overwhelming and effective.” pic.twitter.com/g9Eti66f1k — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 14, 2018

McKenzie: "A total of 105 weapons were deployed against three targets. Targets hit were chlorine, sarin gas research facilities"

Lt. Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr.: “In a powerful show of allied unity, we deployed 105 weapons against three targets.” pic.twitter.com/QldXxBW0bN — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 14, 2018

McKenzie:"Three building were destroyed in Damascus"

McKenzie: "No coordination, no agreement with the Russians before the strike."

McKenzie: "There was no indication Russia air defense systems were deployed"

McKenzie: "None of our aircraft or missiles involved in this operation were successfully engaged by Syrian air defenses and we have no indication that Russian air defense systems were deployed ... all our aircraft safely returned to their bases"

Lt. Gen. McKenzie: "None of our aircraft or missiles involved in this operation were successfully engaged by Syrian air defenses and we have no indication that Russian air defense systems were deployed ... all our aircraft safely returned to their bases" https://t.co/iOaONV0wMf pic.twitter.com/oaivm7nZNr — CNN (@CNN) April 14, 2018

McKenzie: "Air and naval platforms were used to launch strikes"

McKenzie: "We accomplished our military objective without material interference from Syria"

"We accomplished our military objective without material interference from Syria" General McKenzie said #tictocnews pic.twitter.com/djfBTj2cw6 — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) April 14, 2018

McKenzie: "77 missiles destroyed the Barzah Research and Development Center. It does not exist anymore. This will set the Syrian CW program by years."

McKenzie: "22 missiles hit the Him Shinshar Chemical Weapons Storage Site. All coalition forces were involved in kinetic strikes"

McKenzie: "7 missiles were employed against a third target"

NEW: Joint Staff Dir. McKenzie says there were 3 targets in combined military strikes in Syria: https://t.co/sjptbwmguh

- 76 missiles employed against first target.

- 22 missiles employed against second target.

- 7 missiles employed against third target. pic.twitter.com/j8u9wDtvwE — ABC News (@ABC) April 14, 2018

McKenzie: "Two USAF B-1 lancer bombers launched 19 missiles."

McKenzie: "Syria fired 40 surface to air missiles into the air after strike on ballistic (unguided trajectory) to no effect....after the 105 US and allied missiles had already landed."

McKenzie: "We have not seen any military response from actors within Syria since the strikes"

McKenzie: "We positioned defensive counter-air assets around Syria and these are still active."

McKenzie: "As of now, we are not aware of any civilian casualties following the strikes"

Director of the Joint Staff Lt. Gen. Kenneth McKenzie: “As of now, we are not aware of any civilian casualties” following the strikes in Syria https://t.co/evji1T4bCw pic.twitter.com/GnKk5y5mol — CNN (@CNN) April 14, 2018

Also of note: McKenzie confirms JASSM stealthy cruise missiles used in this morning’s strike in Syria. It’s the first known time they’ve been used in combat.

* * *

Feed below: