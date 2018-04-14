"We Successfully Hit Every Target": Highlights From Pentagon Press Briefing On Syria Airstrikes

On Saturday morning, Pentagon spokeswoman Dana White and Marine Lt. General Kenneth McKenzie held a press conference updating the public on the key overnight developments in Syria.
Here are the highlights from the presser:
- White: "This operation does not represent a change in US policy or an attempt to dispose the Syrian regime."
- White: "We took action and what happens next is the decision of Assad."
- McKenzie: "We successfully hit every target"
- McKenzie: "Last night's strikes were precise, overwhelming, and effective. The strikes overwhelemed the Syrian air defense system"
- McKenzie: "A total of 105 weapons were deployed against three targets. Targets hit were chlorine, sarin gas research facilities"
- McKenzie:"Three building were destroyed in Damascus"
- McKenzie: "No coordination, no agreement with the Russians before the strike."
- McKenzie: "There was no indication Russia air defense systems were deployed"
- McKenzie: "None of our aircraft or missiles involved in this operation were successfully engaged by Syrian air defenses and we have no indication that Russian air defense systems were deployed ... all our aircraft safely returned to their bases"
- McKenzie: "Air and naval platforms were used to launch strikes"
- McKenzie: "We accomplished our military objective without material interference from Syria"
- McKenzie: "77 missiles destroyed the Barzah Research and Development Center. It does not exist anymore. This will set the Syrian CW program by years."
- McKenzie: "22 missiles hit the Him Shinshar Chemical Weapons Storage Site. All coalition forces were involved in kinetic strikes"
- McKenzie: "7 missiles were employed against a third target"
- 76 missiles employed against first target.
- 22 missiles employed against second target.
- McKenzie: "Two USAF B-1 lancer bombers launched 19 missiles."
- McKenzie: "Syria fired 40 surface to air missiles into the air after strike on ballistic (unguided trajectory) to no effect....after the 105 US and allied missiles had already landed."
- McKenzie: "We have not seen any military response from actors within Syria since the strikes"
- McKenzie: "We positioned defensive counter-air assets around Syria and these are still active."
- McKenzie: "As of now, we are not aware of any civilian casualties following the strikes"
Also of note: McKenzie confirms JASSM stealthy cruise missiles used in this morning’s strike in Syria. It’s the first known time they’ve been used in combat.
* * *
Feed below:
Time to take out the anti-Christ, Putin. He is a madman hellbent on destroying the world.
I assume this is pure sarcasm.
In reply to Time to take out the anti… by VAL THOR
PENTAGON FAILS: Syria’s Air Defense System From Soviet Times Shoots Down 71 Tomahawks Out Of 103
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yib0-qn6s-E&t=0s
In reply to I assume this is pure… by MadHatt
This latest chemical attack in Syria is yet another FALSE FLAG.
Just like all the previous chemical attacks in Syria were FALSE FLAG events.
Just like the Skripal "chemical attack" in Britain was a FALSE FLAG event.
Trump is a Jew (so is Theresa May, by the way).
http://www.preearth.net/phpBB3/viewtopic.php?f=20&t=630
http://mileswmathis.com/trump.pdf
It seems the Jews want war,.... yet again.
If you wish to see how real wars are conducted, read:
Proof that Adolf Hitler was a double agent.
http://www.preearth.net/phpBB3/viewtopic.php?f=22&t=1174
It seems pretty weird when you first read it, but its clearly true.
------------------------------------------------
Does anyone actually think a single missile was fired?
OR,... is it all massively coordinated false news.
HAS ANYONE ACTUALLY SEEN VIDEO OF THE DAMAGE THAT THESE MISSILES CAUSED?
The 30 or 40 missiles that got through should have left a few holes here and there.
Unless, of course, it is all BS.
It is 2 PM in Damascus; the video clips should have been up-loaded hours ago.
But there don't seem to be any.
"That's not the way the world really works anymore. We (Jews) are an empire now, and when we act, we create our own reality (by outright lies)... We're history's actors (the creators of huge wars)... and you, all of you, will be left to just study what we do (and get away with)."
In reply to PENTAGON FAILS: Syria’s Air… by SheepRevolution
I haven't seen such faggotry this illegal and immoral since the Oregon State Police and FBI murdered LaVoy Finnicum. Pounding their chests over beating up a minor regional military power based on an obvious false flag lie.
Their crime? Trying and succeeding at tossing mercenary terrorists out of their country.
In reply to Let Russia and Syria mop up… by Slack Jack
Who would have thought that such a big lie could be told?
Seems impossible.
But there is not a drop of physical evidence that these strikes took place.
In reply to I haven't seen such faggotry… by Ignatius
General "Buck" Turgidson gets excited
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UxLe8MWdWe0
In reply to Who would by Slack Jack
76 missiles against 1 target ??
That must be a mighty big hole now whatever it was.
What a colossal waste of resources.
In reply to General "Buck" Turgidson… by macholatte
Let's take it easy on OJ. He went for the symbolic act to back up his tweet. Most likely this was to pacify jews who wanted blood, with Bolton doing their bidding.
They chose the option that didn't hit anything military and stayed well away from pissing off the Russians. Which shows that their mouths are bigger than their balls.... I can see OJ with a hanky tied around his head, a string vest, jeans hanging down his ass, threatening to "pop a cap" in somebody's ass, then running away when he hears sirens.
Good ol' OJ - Personally, I think he's done well this week. Give the fucker a break, he only "works" 3 hrs a day.... there's still a chance he comes good. It all hinges on how he handles Iran.... can he stop the jews from invading Iran?
In reply to 76 missiles against 1 target… by manofthenorth
Exactly. Nobody would ever , ever fire 100 tomahawks to hit just three different targets!
Obviously, they wanted to hit dozens of targets. The question is: did they destroy them but do not want to brag about it since such a widespread attack can't be justified with the chemical weapons containment narrative. And syria Russia woulkd say nothing because it would display the uselessness of their air defenses?
Or did the syrians and Russians indeed manage to intercept or divert 70 % of those missiles? Which is why the Us only talks of three targets.
I wish some of these useless reporters would ever ask the clowns in D.C., how and why on earth they fired 100 missiles if they wanted to hit but three targets. I am not holding my breath.
In reply to 76 missiles against 1 target… by manofthenorth
"No coordination, no agreement with the Russians before the strike."
<cough> <cough> bullshit <cough>
Another fake response to another fake chemical attack, with the Russians (and by proxy Syria) warned in advance, signifying -- despite all the shrieking and diaper loads from the emotionally incontinent -- nothing... except for the fact that the political environment is a totally deranged freak show, and evidently calls for these sorts of theatrics. From the brain dead, bovine lower orders, to a psychopathic, traitorous, war-loving, detached from reality political class, to the idiotic media bobble-heads and sycophants.
In reply to General "Buck" Turgidson… by macholatte
It's easy enough to fire missiles into the empty desert.
In reply to Who would by Slack Jack
22 missiles hit the Him Shinshar Chemical Weapons Storage Site ....
I'm confused .... wouldn't that disperse all of those bad and evil chemical weapons stored at the site.
Also, 77 missiles to take out one research facility .... can you imagine fighting a real enemy?
In reply to Who would by Slack Jack
How much does a Tomahawk cost? 106 missiles I'm guessing upwards of $50 million dollars all for this stupid circus? Winning! Or US tax payers, - losing.
In reply to I haven't seen such faggotry… by Ignatius
... meanwhile, the $50M circus would be nothing compared to the financial hurt quietly applied by Moscow today against the (((Red Shield))) central banking system ... and I suspect the other BRICS consortium (China probably be next) will immediately follow Russia’s lead ...
... “Strategic Russian firm dumps SWIFT in favor of domestic bank transfer alternative” ... >>> https://www.rt.com/business/424108-russia-rostec-swift-alternative/ ...
... no more (((SWIFT commission fees))) in the $B or even $T given to (((them))) ...
In reply to How much does a Tomahawk… by Brazen Heist
Yeah. they're being very cute and quiet about the effectiveness/efficiency.
In reply to PENTAGON FAILS: Syria’s Air… by SheepRevolution
Announcement by Warlord Bolton
Our enemies have perished in flames.
Carrion beetles grind their intestines.
Their craniums sucked dry by scampering roaches.
Ants nano-farm the remainder.
America is now receiving a stream of war booty,
slaves, and many thousands of goats.
In reply to PENTAGON FAILS: Syria’s Air… by SheepRevolution
goathead god
666D chess
In reply to Announcement by Warlord… by Deep Snorkeler
Goat cheese. It's what it's all about!
In reply to goathead god 666D chess by D.T.Barnum
“A predesigned scenario is being implemented”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6n_xCI-peq0&t=254s
Sure as Satan, I would not want to be near the coast of NY 6066 days after 9/11/2001.
We know who would be blamed.
In reply to goathead god 666D chess by D.T.Barnum
So they're finished bombing until their next staged/false flag gas attack?
In reply to PENTAGON FAILS: Syria’s Air… by SheepRevolution
Pres. Jared Kushner - Soros-Roth$child-NutinYahoo and his wife Ivanka.
Mark Zuckerberg-Roth$child.
All the Q Anon and twitter people said Trump really hit white hats and Al Nusra, ISIS, Al Queada but the US Military and Deep State love and created ISIS, Al Qeada.
Maybe Q should change from Q to K for K(osher) like all the boxes of American food have a K or U or Pareve because the Goys pay the rabbi taxes on their food.
Jared Kushner-Soros_trump.
In reply to PENTAGON FAILS: Syria’s Air… by SheepRevolution
The Syrian Military and their allies - Russia, Iran, Hezbollah and a few others to a lesser extent have been fighting to protect ALL Syrians including Christians while The Pentagram/Deep State/Rothschilds/Bushes/Clintons/Obama/Schumer/Kushner want to kill all Syrians and goys.
The Syrian Military are heroes protecting innocent people.
Pres. Jared Kushner-Soros-Roth$child-Schumer-Zuckerberg.
Soros is buddies with Schumer and so is Jared and Ivanka.
In reply to PENTAGON FAILS: Syria’s Air… by SheepRevolution
It took 103 missiles to take out 3 buildings. We are very ineffective with our million dollar missiles. I think there are a lot of lies being told about the whole thing. Swampo Trump may yet be the worst president ever. He hasn't surpassed Bush yet but he is trying his best.
In reply to PENTAGON FAILS: Syria’s Air… by SheepRevolution
Two men say they're Jesus - one of them must be wrong.
In reply to PENTAGON FAILS: Syria’s Air… by SheepRevolution
Apparently not because all targets look like shit this morning.
In reply to I assume this is pure… by MadHatt
"Time to take out the anti-Christ, Putin. He is a madman hellbent on destroying the world."
Boy, he sure looks like it. Project much?
In reply to Time to take out the anti… by VAL THOR
Better take out your circumcised dick and stick it into oven.
Take out fascists, like friend of Heinrich Himmler, Soros, or yew born in CCCP, yetanyahu.
In reply to "Time to take out the anti… by Mustafa Kemal
How long until the next chemical attack false flag??
https://Olduvai.ca
A year, if they even bother next time.
They don't have the intended effect, so they are probably going to stop doing them.
In reply to How long until the next… by skbull44
They are out-of-touch morons if they think they effect would be anything other than what it is/was.
In reply to A year, if they even bother… by tmosley
Yeah, probably next year.
"... at the time of year where kings usually go to war ..." - in The Old Testament somewhere. I never understood that phrase.
What? They wait for a specific time of year? What if someone pisses them off out of season? Well, I guess it sorta makes sense ... cue the old "don't invade Russia in winter" thingy.
Russia: "Hey! Winter's coming. Let's piss off the rest of the world. What are they going to do? Invade us?"
Rest of the world: "Hey! Russian winter is nearly over. Now we can piss off Russia and if they don't like it then we can invade them!"
Whoever knew April could be so dangerous? Has anyone studied this? Don't ask me, I am a terrible historian. Are wars correlated with the time of the year or is it purely random? I often wondered whether strong coffee and hot weather would lead to bad tempers and rash decisions and therefore an increased likelihood of war. Someone should study that too.
In reply to A year, if they even bother… by tmosley
The chemical weapons thing looks old. They will need another excuse next time. C'mon, guys, use some imagination!
In reply to How long until the next… by skbull44
Covering their asses...."it was effective", "it will set back the Syrian chemical weapons program a few years". Hahahaha! Thanks for laugh you dumb fuckin chumps.
In reply to The chemical weapons thing… by wwwww
First priority of our Generals and top Brass Military....
"Protect the Pensions Boy's, no matter the cost" !!!!!!!
In reply to Covering their asses...."it… by Brazen Heist
>chemical weapons thing looks old...another excuse next time
"As a response to a border incursion of Russian Spetznaz Special Forces/Pro Syrian Islamic Militants/Syrian Army...." yada yada
coming in the not too distant future
In reply to The chemical weapons thing… by wwwww
I do not know.
How long until Putin counterattacks as he promised to do before this?
You know, for Putin to attack the "sources" as he promised Russia would should there be any type of attack against Syria. Remember all the talk about how ships would be sunk, planes shot down, S400, hypersonic torpedoes, electronic ray guns, all of that Russian Bear nonsense? What happened, was it vodka night for Puttie?
In reply to How long until the next… by skbull44
Hopefully, by "attacking the sources" he means attacking the money-power that wanted to create all the trouble in the first place.
Oh look, there goes the police helicopter. ( <-- cryptic message - it means I owe the police an apology.)
In reply to I do not know. How long… by Blankone
I think VVP must be pleased with the outcome. Few if any casualties. Russian tech again proves to be greatly superior to Zato tech. And the NeoCon Zinos again make vicious fools of themselves.
In reply to I do not know. How long… by Blankone
America, the ISIS Air Force.
Clearly the SAFE thing to do would be for the Syrian forces to forcibly retake their remaining territory, detaining all foreign fighters along the way.
Then have a kind of garage sale, or 'action auction' to see who wants whom, how badly.
In reply to America, the ISIS Air Force. by Herdee
Hang these war criminals.
Big lies with some small truths.
How this idiot is going to explain that 70% of his tomahawks did not make it?? shock and awe my ass.
the Pentagon stated that no missile got intercepted. LOL
In reply to How this idiot is going to… by Davidduke2000
Yes they are lying. I have seen at least 5 videos of missiles that WERE intercepted caught on film.
and this was with updated Soviet era stuff. 2 million dollar apiece Tomahawk attacks are looking a little lame these days.
3 buildings, a reported 3 Syrian injuries is what a 250million +++ support missile barrage does?
BETTER GO HOME BOYS< YOUR OUTDATED SHIT DONT WORK. LAME
The world is laughing at your paper tiger this morning.
In reply to the Pentagon stated that no… by freeasabee1
That doesn't matter. The persuasion has been accomplished, and the specifics will be forgotten a week from now.
Americans get to think they are hot shit, Russians get to sell anti-air missiles--everybody wins.
In reply to Yes they are lying. I have… by cowdiddly
Is this is where the pidgeon knocks over all the pieces and shits on the board and struts off claiming that he won? LOL
In reply to That doesn't matter. The… by tmosley
Also said no civilian casualties either?
God bless Orange Jewlius and his ability to consistently bend over for the Zionists
In reply to the Pentagon stated that no… by freeasabee1
70% - which explains why the Pentagram press conference looked more like a funeral wake than a military briefing.
In reply to How this idiot is going to… by Davidduke2000