Independent Swiss Lab Says 'BZ Toxin' Used In Skripal Poisoning; US/UK-Produced, Not Russian

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 04/14/2018 - 00:33

Somebody has some explaining to do... or did the Syrian airstrikes just 'distract' the citizenry from the reality surrounding the Skripal poisoning.

Remember how we were told my the politicians (not the scientists) that a deadly Novichok nerve agent - produced by Russia - was used in the attempted assassination of the Skripals? Remember the 50 questions (here and here) we had surrounding the 'facts' as Theresa May had laid them out? Ever wonder why, given how utterly deadly we were told this chemical was, the Skripals wondered around for a few hours after being 'infected' and then days later, survived with no chronic damage?

Well those doubts may well have just been answered as according to the independent Swiss state Spiez lab, the substance used on Sergei Skripal was an agent called BZ, which was never produced in Russia, but was in service in the US, UK, and other NATO states.

RT reports that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, citing the results of the examination conducted by a Swiss chemical lab that worked with the samples that London handed over to the Organisation for the Prohibition of the Chemical Weapons (OPCW), that Sergei Skripal, a former Russian double agent, and his daughter Yulia were poisoned with an incapacitating toxin known as 3-Quinuclidinyl benzilate or BZ.

The Swiss center sent the results to the OPCW.

However, the UN chemical watchdog limited itself only to confirming the formula of the substance used to poison the Skripals in its final report without mentioning anything about the other facts presented in the Swiss document, the Russian foreign minister added.

He went on to say that Moscow would ask the OPCW about its decision to not include any other information provided by the Swiss in its report.

On a side note, the Swiss lab is also an internationally recognized center of excellence in the field of the nuclear, biological, and chemical protection and is one of the five centers permanently authorized by the OPCW.

The Russian foreign minister said that London refused to answer dozens of “very specific” questions asked by Moscow about the Salisbury case, as well as to provide any substantial evidence that could shed light on the incident.

Instead, the UK accused Russia of failing to answer its own questions, he said, adding that, in fact, London did not ask any questions but wanted Moscow to admit that it was responsible for the delivery of the chemical agent to the UK.

But hey, who cares about any of that? Diplomats have been sent home, Putin has been annointed hitler, and besides, what about those missiles in Syria?

Klassenfeind Looney Sat, 04/14/2018 - 12:07 Permalink

"Somebody has some explaining to do..."

You think so?

Dufus Trump, Mike Pompeo, James Mattis, Nikki Haley and all the rest of the Deep State Crew that Trump has surrounded himself with, will completely ignore these Swiss findings and just drone on and on with their scripted and rehearsed sound bites.

Those sound bites are then repeated 24/7 in the Brainwash Mainstream Media, and the sheeple won't even know that this Swiss report exists.

"War is a perfect cover for a market crash that was baked in the cake anyway."

My thoughts exactly! I'm sure that the US/UK/NATO will come up with another False Flag event (perhaps a terrorist attack in Europe which will be pinned on Iran?) in order to justify continuing the bombings. "One-time shot" my ass!

Adolph.H. IH8OBAMA Sat, 04/14/2018 - 12:22 Permalink

I know you trust CNN more because they are so honest. 

The good news is: if the public at large finally hears about the results of this Swiss lab, I have little doubt Theresa May will claim that the Russians have synthesized it, just because she is so original, intelligent and more importantly benevolent.

In the meantime I wonder what have the brits done with the Skripals? I'm sure lavrov thinks the same...

----

It's okay not to be a Jew.

Manthong Adolph.H. Sat, 04/14/2018 - 12:24 Permalink

Congatulations Donald Trump…

You obviously understand equating Hillary’s effective cloth data cleanse  with attempting cleaning the evidence in Syria with missiles and aircraft.

So what is the difference between Bill Clinton’s Yugoslavia, W Bush’s Iraq, Obama’s Libya, May’s Salisbury and Trump’s Syria?

None... and now Russia, China and Iran are keenly aware that there is no difference.

nachochan IH8OBAMA Sat, 04/14/2018 - 12:47 Permalink

You are probably right about RT lying but what the actual OPCW summary said was this:

"The results of analysis by the OPCW designated laboratories of environmental and biomedical samples collected by the OPCW team confirm the findings of the United Kingdom relating to the identity of the toxic chemical that was used in Salisbury and severely injured three people."

I would however note that the OPCW didn't confirm any link to Russia in the use of the chemical just it's identity matched what UK officials had reported.  

EuroPox BangDingOw Sat, 04/14/2018 - 12:01 Permalink

Yes. BZ is only an incapcitating agent... no wonder nobody died.  Still doesn't explain why there is no manhunt... oh wait a minute, it does, it means nobody was trying to kill anybody after all, it was an inside job... so Johnson calling Putin a murderer, was rather over the top.  Now they all need a new excuse to explain why they did it at all...

Does this mean all the diplomats can return?

And when are May, Johnson and Williamson going to resign?

What does this do to the reputation of Porton Down?  They said it was Novichok...

gregga777 chunga Sat, 04/14/2018 - 12:31 Permalink

It also makes sense, to brainwashed morons, that the victims should be spirited off into uncle sam's classified witness protection program

Yes, you can trust the Feral Gangster Government to protect them. There is a rendering plant in every US city that turns "protected witnesses" into dog food or fertilizer. 

bshirley1968 quadraspleen Sat, 04/14/2018 - 12:52 Permalink

No, they aren't that stupid, they know the masses are so there is no need to work too hard on "cover up". When the truth is revealed, people are either too stupid to see it or really don't care as long as the bread and games are flowing and their team is winning.

It's been a long, long time since anyone did anything about it. The criminal element has no fear. As long as they don't outrun their propaganda machine, they can do pretty much anything they want.

risk.averse BangDingOw Sat, 04/14/2018 - 12:55 Permalink

...and here was I -- all these years -- thinking Maxwell Smart was a fictional character,  and that his creator --Mel Brooks -- was an inspired genius. Turns out he just based it all on the real-life nincompoops that "work" for the CIA and its shenanigans.

This is what happens when an agency is unaccountable. It gets sloppy and moronic behaviour is uncontested. Perhaps Trump is waiting for the spooks to screw it up to the point he can terminate the agency with extreme prejudice. Am I living in fantasy land? I hope not!

wdg 07564111 Sat, 04/14/2018 - 12:18 Permalink

Let's hear it for the British free press including the British Bullshit Corporation (BBC). Of course all of this is great news because the lies are so outrageous that more and more people don't believe either the government or the MSM. Ms. Animal May and her bovine government are like the walking dead, trudging along without authority or trust. The ZioCon Marxist western world is teetering and about to collapse in a heap of fraud, theft, lies and degeneracy. Rothschild and Soros scum are #1 and #2 to be arrested for high treason when the entire rotten system implodes. BTW, Tony Blair is #3.

spyware-free wdg Sat, 04/14/2018 - 12:58 Permalink

Just wait until the truth of how the Syrian gas attack was faked is made public. They cannot suppress the truth anymore and control the narrative. They're desperate attempts to do so and the hypocrisy of their responses are being exposed more and more. Zio heads will be exploding more and more.

