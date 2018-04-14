Independent Swiss Lab Says 'BZ Toxin' Used In Skripal Poisoning; US/UK-Produced, Not Russian

Somebody has some explaining to do... or did the Syrian airstrikes just 'distract' the citizenry from the reality surrounding the Skripal poisoning.
Remember how we were told my the politicians (not the scientists) that a deadly Novichok nerve agent - produced by Russia - was used in the attempted assassination of the Skripals? Remember the 50 questions (here and here) we had surrounding the 'facts' as Theresa May had laid them out? Ever wonder why, given how utterly deadly we were told this chemical was, the Skripals wondered around for a few hours after being 'infected' and then days later, survived with no chronic damage?
Well those doubts may well have just been answered as according to the independent Swiss state Spiez lab, the substance used on Sergei Skripal was an agent called BZ, which was never produced in Russia, but was in service in the US, UK, and other NATO states.
RT reports that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, citing the results of the examination conducted by a Swiss chemical lab that worked with the samples that London handed over to the Organisation for the Prohibition of the Chemical Weapons (OPCW), that Sergei Skripal, a former Russian double agent, and his daughter Yulia were poisoned with an incapacitating toxin known as 3-Quinuclidinyl benzilate or BZ.
The Swiss center sent the results to the OPCW.
However, the UN chemical watchdog limited itself only to confirming the formula of the substance used to poison the Skripals in its final report without mentioning anything about the other facts presented in the Swiss document, the Russian foreign minister added.
He went on to say that Moscow would ask the OPCW about its decision to not include any other information provided by the Swiss in its report.
On a side note, the Swiss lab is also an internationally recognized center of excellence in the field of the nuclear, biological, and chemical protection and is one of the five centers permanently authorized by the OPCW.
The Russian foreign minister said that London refused to answer dozens of “very specific” questions asked by Moscow about the Salisbury case, as well as to provide any substantial evidence that could shed light on the incident.
Instead, the UK accused Russia of failing to answer its own questions, he said, adding that, in fact, London did not ask any questions but wanted Moscow to admit that it was responsible for the delivery of the chemical agent to the UK.
But hey, who cares about any of that? Diplomats have been sent home, Putin has been annointed hitler, and besides, what about those missiles in Syria?
Now NATO is going to apologize and pay reparations to all those that they have bombed.
And simultaneously will self-bomb as retribution for gassing their own people.
That animal May must go.
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DawZiMxX0AILrbf.jpg
or did the Syrian airstrikes just 'distract' the citizenry from the reality surrounding the Skripal poisoning.
Yes indeed, nothing at all on the pages of UK media.
So the knuckleheads in charge of our intel agencies are not only evil, but stupid as well?
Perfectly Stated !
War is a perfect cover for a market crash that was baked in the cake anyway.
According to Wikipedia, BZ is an odorless incapacitating agent.
Weren’t the Skripals found INCAPACITATED on the park bench? Hmmm…
I can hear Trump asking May and Macron (in his best Hillary Voice): “Can’t we just drone the Swiss Lab?” ;-)
Looney
"Somebody has some explaining to do..."
You think so?
Dufus Trump, Mike Pompeo, James Mattis, Nikki Haley and all the rest of the Deep State Crew that Trump has surrounded himself with, will completely ignore these Swiss findings and just drone on and on with their scripted and rehearsed sound bites.
Those sound bites are then repeated 24/7 in the Brainwash Mainstream Media, and the sheeple won't even know that this Swiss report exists.
"War is a perfect cover for a market crash that was baked in the cake anyway."
My thoughts exactly! I'm sure that the US/UK/NATO will come up with another False Flag event (perhaps a terrorist attack in Europe which will be pinned on Iran?) in order to justify continuing the bombings. "One-time shot" my ass!
MOAR LIES???? Again, someone is lying. Too bad we don't have a viable media anymore, that actually goes out and investigates on their own. They just sit in front of the camera and parrot what they are told to say. The media isn't the government watchdog anymore. They are the government lapdog and propaganda arm. 1984!!!
And the source is RT??? Give me a break.
" Scientists from the Nobel Prize-winning OPCW found that "high purity" Novichok was used in the poisoning, backing the UK."
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/russia-claims-poison-used-against…
I know you trust CNN more because they are so honest.
The good news is: if the public at large finally hears about the results of this Swiss lab, I have little doubt Theresa May will claim that the Russians have synthesized it, just because she is so original, intelligent and more importantly benevolent.
In the meantime I wonder what have the brits done with the Skripals? I'm sure lavrov thinks the same...
----
It's okay not to be a Jew.
Congatulations Donald Trump…
You obviously understand equating Hillary’s effective cloth data cleanse with attempting cleaning the evidence in Syria with missiles and aircraft.
So what is the difference between Bill Clinton’s Yugoslavia, W Bush’s Iraq, Obama’s Libya, May’s Salisbury and Trump’s Syria?
None... and now Russia, China and Iran are keenly aware that there is no difference.
Syria gives me excellent answers every time I ask her a question.
Personally speaking, I support all the lying & fraud & missiles so long as I can keep my cheap housekeeper....
So wait if this is true, no reason for it not to be then could the Gas attack of been false too? Hmmm..... Yeah it was.
As soon as Trump followed on the MiC & globalists interests he got his score upgraded by MSM to 'unconventional' - but serving 😂 https://www.cnn.com/2018/04/14/politics/trump-syria-attack-russia-iran/…
No worries. We’re gonna find a mint Syrian passport at the scene of the crime soon.
I know what you think you know ADOLPH H. but you really don't know anything.
If you think this is going to be on CNN, you've lost your mind.
Now isn't that funny. If the source was the Washington Pole New Cluck Times or Wall shit Journal, you would believe it but none of us would. Of course we are going by historical record, you are going by the seat of your pants.
You are probably right about RT lying but what the actual OPCW summary said was this:
"The results of analysis by the OPCW designated laboratories of environmental and biomedical samples collected by the OPCW team confirm the findings of the United Kingdom relating to the identity of the toxic chemical that was used in Salisbury and severely injured three people."
I would however note that the OPCW didn't confirm any link to Russia in the use of the chemical just it's identity matched what UK officials had reported.
"And the source is RT??? Give me a break."
Not this one:
https://www.usnews.com/news/world/articles/2018-04-14/russia-trace-of-w…
" War is a perfect cover for a market crash that was baked in the cake anyway."
I hope you are wrong, but I think not.
Yes. BZ is only an incapcitating agent... no wonder nobody died. Still doesn't explain why there is no manhunt... oh wait a minute, it does, it means nobody was trying to kill anybody after all, it was an inside job... so Johnson calling Putin a murderer, was rather over the top. Now they all need a new excuse to explain why they did it at all...
Does this mean all the diplomats can return?
And when are May, Johnson and Williamson going to resign?
What does this do to the reputation of Porton Down? They said it was Novichok...
The proxies of Israel failed. The Jew (or his proxies) cries in pain as he strikes you
It also makes sense, to brainwashed morons, that the victims should be spirited off into uncle sam's classified witness protection program.
Just like Hillary and she didn’t have to change her names or move...
And you know they got paid big time for participating in this farce.......or do you think they told them the Russians did it? No payment required.
"Hell, we print that shit out of thin air, pay the poor bastards."
Yes, you can trust the Feral Gangster Government to protect them. There is a rendering plant in every US city that turns "protected witnesses" into dog food or fertilizer.
The guinea pigs and the cat? Oh wait, they died of natural causes
They died because they were under government "management", the same as we are.
Interesting side note: The British lab said it was Novachuk. They need to hire new chemists.
Yes, they have had full spectrum dominance and cover from the media for so long they have forgotten how to lie effectively or run a proper op.
Makes killing them easier. ;)
Those intel agencies you reference....likely executed the whole thing.
squid
Nothing but razor sharp competence from Clowns In Action. /not sarcasm
Krusty the Clown could do a better job than Clowns In Action.
"So the knuckleheads in charge of our intel agencies are not only evil, but stupid as well?"
Who knows, but the boss of that lab is a dead man walking..
funny how the CHF took a massive hit in the last four days, eh....
No, they aren't that stupid, they know the masses are so there is no need to work too hard on "cover up". When the truth is revealed, people are either too stupid to see it or really don't care as long as the bread and games are flowing and their team is winning.
It's been a long, long time since anyone did anything about it. The criminal element has no fear. As long as they don't outrun their propaganda machine, they can do pretty much anything they want.
...and here was I -- all these years -- thinking Maxwell Smart was a fictional character, and that his creator --Mel Brooks -- was an inspired genius. Turns out he just based it all on the real-life nincompoops that "work" for the CIA and its shenanigans.
This is what happens when an agency is unaccountable. It gets sloppy and moronic behaviour is uncontested. Perhaps Trump is waiting for the spooks to screw it up to the point he can terminate the agency with extreme prejudice. Am I living in fantasy land? I hope not!
http://www.nzherald.co.nz/world/news/article.cfm?c_id=2&objectid=12032809
I’m certain a copy of lab report will surface very soon.
Let's hear it for the British free press including the British Bullshit Corporation (BBC). Of course all of this is great news because the lies are so outrageous that more and more people don't believe either the government or the MSM. Ms. Animal May and her bovine government are like the walking dead, trudging along without authority or trust. The ZioCon Marxist western world is teetering and about to collapse in a heap of fraud, theft, lies and degeneracy. Rothschild and Soros scum are #1 and #2 to be arrested for high treason when the entire rotten system implodes. BTW, Tony Blair is #3.
Just wait until the truth of how the Syrian gas attack was faked is made public. They cannot suppress the truth anymore and control the narrative. They're desperate attempts to do so and the hypocrisy of their responses are being exposed more and more. Zio heads will be exploding more and more.
On behalf of the American people, I want to apologize for our government being out of control. Unfortunately, Patriots are asleep right now. I suggest to Mr Putin for both of our countries that he take out the Deep State with extreme prejudice.
Yes, the Russians believed that wonderful days lay ahead for them in the future when they deposed the Tsar in 1917. How did that work out for them?
As soon as it was announced that Russian troll activity has jumped 2000%, I knew to look here.
absolutely!!
Ah, the Swiss are in on this too.
Yessireebob! Putin’s surely got em all by the short and curlies!!!!
Catalan separatist Rovira aims to rebuild life in Switzerland: report
https://www.thelocal.ch/20180413/catalan-separatist-rovira-aims-to-rebuild-life-in-switzerland-report
Catalan separatist Marta Rovira, who fled Spain last month to escape charges over the region's breakaway bid, said in an interview published on Thursday she planned to settle in Switzerland for good.
"This is a long-term decision," Rovira told Swiss daily Le Temps in an interview published on its website. The
yes...such is Putin's evil genius!! He's got the Swiss doing his bidding now. How could this be?? Perhaps Spiez Lab is run by gays who were intoxicated by Vlad's shirt-off posing?? Putin the Mastermind...makes the nastiest of the Bond villains look like dopey Goldmembers.
Where are the dancing Israelis of the Mossad as the bombs hit Syria. NuttyandYahoo cries in pain as he strikes you!
Just go back to watching CNN then if you don't want information.
Your world is easier there.
