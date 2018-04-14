Nearly One-Third Of Americans Believe Facebook Has A "Negative Impact On Society"

Chamath Palihapitiya, former Facebook vice president for user growth, isn't the only one who believes his former employer is ripping apart the fabric of society.
Palihapitiya triggered an unexpectedly intense backlash after revealing that he feels "tremendous guilt" for his role in building the social media giant, warning that, if you feed the beast, that beast will destroy you..."
"I feel tremendous guilt."
"I think we have created tools that are ripping apart the social fabric of how society works. That is truly where we are."
"I would encourage all of you, as the future leaders of the world, to really internalize how important this is. If you feed the beast, that beast will destroy you. If you push back on it you have a chance to control it and reign it in."
"There is a point in time when people need a hard break from some of these tools."
"The short-term, dopamine-driven feedback loops we've created are destroying how society works. No civil discourse, no cooperation; misinformation, mistruth. And it's not an American problem — this is not about Russians ads. This is a global problem."
"So, we're in a really bad state of affairs right now, in my opinion. It is eroding the core foundations of how people behave by and between each other."
"And, I don't have a good solution. You know, my solution is I just don't use these tools anymore. I ahven't for years. It's created huge tension with my friends. Huge tensions in my social circles."
...He later walked his comments back after twitter users suggested that he maybe donate some of the money he made off the enterprise to a worthy cause.
And now, shortly after it published reports about a survey showing 10% of US Facebook users deleted their accounts in the wake of the company's latest data-privacy scandal, Recode is back with another scathing story about Facebook's public identity crisis.
Tavis McGinn, Mark Zuckerberg's former personal pollster, conducted a survey that exposes just how reviled Facebook is in many parts of the world. Indeed, up to 33% of responds in Australia, Canada and the UK say Facebook is having a "negative impact on society."
Americans have a similarly negative perception of FB, with just 32% (about 54 million people) of the population also believing that Facebook has a negative impact. For context, that makes Facebook more popular than Marlboro cigarettes, but worse than McDonald's.
In fact, the only countries where distrust in Facebook was relatively low were countries like Japan, where few people use Facebook.
McGinn, who recently opened his own polling firm after leaving Facebook after six months, said he didn't ask what, specifically, these negative impacts might be - but he says he has an idea.
"In the U.S. obviously we’re very focused on election interference, and in the U.K. they’ve been focused on that as well with Brexit," McGinn told Recode. "But there are also things like, ‘how does it affect children, how does the platform create addiction, how does the platform encourage extremism, how does the platform push American values onto other countries?’"
There’s also the issue of Facebook’s data policies, which McGinn, who spent three years at Google, says are a result of Facebook’s DNA.
"The culture has always been focused on driving usage, on getting more people to use and how to get them to spend longer on the platform," he said. "It influences every decision, large and small."
And here's the kicker: McGinn conducted his poll in January and February. Which means that, judging by the decline in user engagement - which had already been on the decline before the Cambridge Analytica scandal - negative perceptions of the company have probably worsened.
That's it?
We are surrounded by morons.
So what's up with the other two turds? Merrily merrily merrily merrily life is but dream.
In reply to That's it? We are… by homiegot
I've never posted a thing to Facebook and spend less than a few minutes a year on it. My wife spends 3-4 hours a day on Facebook.
In reply to So what's up with the other… by radio man
Zuck considers Facebook's users idiots to be milked.
Anyone with such an attitude has no concept of
The LAW That CHANGED The World.
In reply to I've never posted a thing to… by Stuck on Zero
Stick something more interesting in her Face...
In reply to I've never posted a thing to… by Stuck on Zero
[quote]...He later walked his comments back after twitter users suggested that he maybe donate some of the money he made off the enterprise to a worthy cause.[/quote]
Hah! yes, munny talks and he didn't want his to say "goodbye!"
In reply to So what's up with the other… by radio man
As some of you know I am in the process of downsizing and cutting the cord. I want to do more reading, on my Kindle (I know, the evil Bezos is the owner but as a device, it works). Checking out books and sending them to my Kindle was a pain in the butt but there is an app, Libby (don't laugh, it's short for Library). Anyhow, it works. You put in your library card number and if you have it set up with your loca library website and kindle this is basically a one-click option.
I am cutting my expenses so I can save more so reading free books is a way to meet that financial objective. If anyone has experience with other library apps, please comment. I am trying to cut my TV addiction. It isn't easy.
In reply to That's it? We are… by homiegot
When facebook first came out I put up a page... two days later I thought... these cunts could use any and all info so I pulled it down... the rest is fistery....
In reply to That's it? We are… by homiegot
Yay! I'm in the top third of something.
It appears 66.6% of the population has been digitally lobotomized by the matrix of microwave radiation. Hey Tylers, let's see a chart of the percentage of GDP that Vaporizes every year on social media.
In reply to Yay! I'm in the top third… by Supafly
What a coincidence...
that's approximately the same percentage of Americans who have a clue about the greater dynamics in play.
You would think that at a minimum people's ability to spell properly would have improved since the introduction of Facebook, but I think it has gotten worse.
This American knows it is dangerous to one's health and society.
Citizens need to destroy digital advertising surveillance spying model of goobook by rendering digtal advertising worthless.
What is digtal advertising worth if ads can't be served viewed and tracked?
Whoever controls the browser controls digtal advertising model.
Please download brave browser or equivalent mobile adblocker immediately.
Brave blocks advertising malware and tracking by DEFAULT on any device and operating system rendering digital advertising model useless.
Brave is simple enough for Grandma to use and user setting protects data by DEFAULT.
Cheers,
Pigpen
One time I broke my rule but in general, if I see a targeted ad, I explicitly don’t buy that product.
Spread the word. Maybe if more people do that, it’ll help.
In reply to This American knows it is… by pigpen
I live by the same policy: If they force an add on me, I WILL NOT buy that product or anything the company makes.
In reply to One time I broke my rule but… by A Sentinel
Its all psychology that little screen give you a dopamine hit every time it lights up,its an addiction and yes Facebook knows this and uses it to its maximum advantage this is according to Chamath Palihapitaya a Facebook founder that now regrets what he did.Well at least he had his come to Jesus moment most dont.
Facebook is pure evil & Fuckberg is the most vile part of this foul operation. How many kid's lives have been ruined by this "app"?
"How many kids lives have been runied..."
As a teacher for the past 1/4 century, I can say pretty much every kid who has attended high school since Facebook was thrust upon them.
Progress in the classroom is a fraction of that before Facebook. We are going to see a massive increase in the suicide rate as the Facebook generation suffers the consequence of having had no attention span to learn how to learn...
In reply to Facebook is pure evil &… by Dan'l
Question. Are you now conservative?
In reply to "How many kids lives have… by HowardBeale
I wonder if any honest folks would be interested in filling that void? No doubt the likes of Soros are working on keeping FB relevant . Youtube also.
And 2/3rd's have their heads up their asses.
And in other news, 2/3 of Americans are delusional.
the bottom half of the class is a little slow.
Oops. Anyone vote twice on that survey? Everybody loves Raymond and Facebook, no? Actually, anyone on Facebook has a death wish for every single byte of their privacy.
2/3rd's of the fucking retards who like Facebook also probably voted for Kanckles. A thermite grenade or two on Shitbook's servers would fix all that mess.
I figure it would take a team of 10, maybe 12, to cut off the water supply to that big NSA storage facility in Bluffdale, Utah. Once servers get hot, they go poof.
(The preceding is a thought experiment. I in no way support such acts).
In reply to A thermite grenade or two on… by I am Groot
What's the address?
In reply to I figure it would take a… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
I am not sure other than Bluffdale, Utah. But they have a wiki page, here: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Utah_Data_Center
Maybe they thought they could hide in plain sight?
In reply to What's the address? by HowardBeale
Untrue... almost everybody I know has a FB account and I live in conservative flyover country. I'm a political atheist and I have one because it's a huge promo shortcut, so I see what people post. Not only do the conservatives all have accounts, they're the ones most likely to spam FB with a bunch of pointless political bullshit.
In reply to A thermite grenade or two on… by I am Groot
Only a third? Where are the other digital slaves on the invasion, whoring, parsing, creating psy profiles of users' data? It should be at least two-thirds. Zuckerturd is hated by many--Tim Cook included.
Facebook isn’t evil. People are assholes. It’s just a reflection of how people communicate. They’re talking to be heard. They do it meetings and social settings as well. Like a Venn Diagram where you don’t give a shit if the circles ever touch. That’s what social media is.
You’re falling into a logical fallacy: yes, people are evil idiots. That’s part of the essential though of western civilization - but that doesn’t make Facebook any less evil.
In reply to Facebook isn’t evil. People… by Catullus
Why target only Facebook? We know Google is doing the same thing with triple the dosage of selling stupid individuals to the wolves.
Only 1/3?
Facebook, I never used, but I tell my wife and children to put as little as possible but they say their friends are on it and they can't cut off Facebook. I feel Facebook along with the other TechTitans such as Google and Twitter are wasteful and they collect a lot of personal data.
I agree it is tearing apart society and it can be addictive.
Zuckerberg is a fool, unfortunately a rich fooool.
I have to laugh.
An unsworn Zuckerberg testifies before a group of 'lawmakers' all of whom he has financially supported and that was supposed to get to the bottom of this mess and expose the truth.
And only 1/3 of Americans are catching on? The other 2/3s deserve their coming slavery.
The lack of upvotes and downvotes on these posts, tells me no one really gives a fuck.
It matters not which specific digital communication hardware or media we personally choose to employ or deploy...Familiarity Still Breeds Contempt !
While Russia is switching to cyberwarfare, can we point them at Facebook, Twitter, Instagam, Snapchat, and the others?
Any media run by the Tribe has a negative impact on society. FYI, the media now has a publicity blitz to educate millennials and younger children about the Hollowcost. Seems (((they))) are worried it will be forgotten. There are ways to inform people of the reality, especially the younger ones, without appearing anti-Semitic.
It is a bit ironic that mainstream media and politicians have rushed to blame social media for our cultural woes. While I'm not a fan of Mark Zuckerberg or Facebook and consider his character to be suspect, however, he and Facebook are not alone in exploiting us for personal gain. Many players are constantly stirring the pot and contributing to the cultural rot that leaves all of us wondering who and what to believe. The article below delves into the influence peddlers also known as the "bad and the ugly."
http://Media And Politicians Rush To Blame Social Media.html
Zuckerberg isn't tearing apart the fabric of society, it's Facebook's dumb users who are tearing apart society. They want us to think Zuckerberg is tearing apart society because if Zuckerberg is, then gun makers also are, or car makers etc. Facebook is dumbing down it's users, but it isn't dumbing anybody that isn't already dumb, and deserving of it in the first place. Because if they weren't already tearing apart society with their dumbness (just the fact that there's tens of millions of dipshits, is breaking society), they wouldn't be using Facebook in the first place.
I'll hazard a guess that 99% of the users you referenced are also Dems......
In reply to Zuckerberg isn't tearing… by MusicIsYou
Don't be thick. I live in conservative flyover country surrounded by registered republicans. Guess what; they all have Facebook accounts, and spend a lot of time posting pointless bullshit on it. I have a FB account for business purposes and because business I accept friend requests from anyone in the area who asks, so I see who posts what. Don't tell me it's just dems.
In reply to I'll hazard a guess that 99%… by rosiescenario
Just the fact that the U.S is full of people who are dumber than a box of rocks is tearing apart society. Facebook is just Facebook, but it's the mentally retarded public that used Facebook.
And the good news is at least the boyz at the SEC aren't wasting their time on facebook.....
This means that there are at least 2/3 of people that are complete jackasses. The first moment I saw Facebook, I know it was junk. If you don't pay for something, you are the product...and whoever said that being connected to everybody was a good idea? I spend most of my day navigating around the bullshit, not diving into it with closed eyes.
FB has its uses. It saves me a great deal of time and money on promotion. I don't use it for social connection, but in conjunction with YouTube it's a tremendous tool.
In reply to This means that there are at… by DistortedPictures
How can anybody not think this shit is destroying society?