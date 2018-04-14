OPCW Investigators Arrive In Damascus As Moscow Insists "White Helmets" Staged Gas Attack

The US-led coalition's missiles have already blasted craters into the ground near Damascus and Homs (and while the attacks produced no fatalities, the US and Russia have presented dramatically different accounts of strike), but investigators from the United Nation's chemical weapons watchdog are only just arriving in Damascus to begin processing the scene of the brutal chemical weapons attack in Douma last week that left at least 70 people dead.
🔴 BREAKING: #OPCW Fact-Finding Mission (FFM) team has arrived in Damascus, #Syria to commence its work.— OPCW (@OPCW) April 14, 2018
Both Syria and Russia called for an OPCW inquiry into the attack, while Russia has claimed that it has evidence US-backed "white helmets" - a US-funded "humanitarian" NGO long applauded by the mainstream media for its efforts - had a hand in fabricating evidence. The US State Department, meanwhile, has asserted that it has "proof" the Syrian government was behind the attack (though it has neglected to release any details about this purported "proof" to the public). Furthermore, the US has blamed Russia for failing to ensure that chemical weapons stockpiles in Syria had been destroyed, per RT.
The agency was set up to oversee and guarantee the destruction of chemical weapons and to investigate instances of their use. The agency will examine samples taken from attack victims to determine the chemical used as it tries to uncover the perpetrator. Syria, Russia, the UK, the US, France and Russia are all members of the organization.
This isn't the first time OPCW has visited Syria in recent memory. It carried out a similar investigation in 2017, when the organization found that sarin or a sarin-like substance was employed in the town of Khan Shaykhun, but did not undertake an on-the-ground inspection of the site.
Evidence put forward in the agency’s report revealed the gas was most likely released to the north of the settlement. However, it did not attribute blame to the April 2017 attack, which was carried out in an area not controlled by the government of the Syrian Arab Republic at the time.
* * *
Meanwhile, the Russian Ministry of Defense says it has proof that the gas attack in Douma was staged to give the West an excuse to justify a military intervention in Syria, according to Major-General Igor Konashenkov.
It also accused the British government of pressuring the perpetrators to speed up the "provocation." The MoD released interviews with two men who are purported to be the only doctors on the ground in Douma. They said video showing victims suffering from a chemical weapons attack was actually damage from smoke inhalation after a bomb struck a building, per RT.
"The Russian Defense Ministry also has evidence that Britain had a direct involvement in arranging this provocation in Eastern Ghouta," "We know for certain that between April 3 and April 6 the so-called White Helmets were seriously pressured from London to speed up the provocation that they were preparing."
As we reported on Thursday, Russia has uncovered evidence that the White Helmets helped plant evidence and fabricate photos of the alleged victims of the attack.
Furthermore, Konashenkov said Russia hoped that international monitors from OPCW would confirm Russia's findings. He added that Eastern Ghouta is trying to return to a peaceful existence after being liberated from militant groups by Syrian government forces.
Earlier this week, Russia's MoD said in a statement that experts who had been sent by Russia to investigate "found no traces of the use of chemical agents" following a search of the site, adding that "all these facts show... that no chemical weapons were used in the town of Douma, as it was claimed by the White Helmets."
“All the accusations brought by the White Helmets, as well as their photos… allegedly showing the victims of the chemical attack, are nothing more than a yet another piece of fake news and an attempt to disrupt the ceasefire,” said the Russian Reconciliation Center.
Russia's ambassador to the UN said earlier this week that the White Helmets were "mendaciously acting under the cloak of health professionals" and instead were spreading western propaganda.
Comments
Sounds like another group assigned to investigate themselves.
Gotta send a tomahawk or two for those "white helmets"!
In reply to Sounds like another group… by Bopper09
seems like that's what actually happened...
In reply to Gotta by toady
This latest chemical attack in Syria is yet another FALSE FLAG.
Just like all the previous chemical attacks in Syria were FALSE FLAG events.
Just like the Skripal "chemical attack" in Britain was a FALSE FLAG event.
Trump is a Jew (so are Macron and Theresa May, by the way).
http://www.preearth.net/phpBB3/viewtopic.php?f=20&t=630
http://mileswmathis.com/trump.pdf
It seems the Jews want war,.... yet again.
If Putin does not respond, with force, to force,....
We can only conclude that Putin is a Jew too; Putin the new Hitler.
If you wish to see how real wars are conducted, read:
Proof that Adolf Hitler was a double agent.
http://www.preearth.net/phpBB3/viewtopic.php?f=22&t=1174
It seems pretty weird when you first read it, but its clearly true.
------------------------------------------------
Does anyone actually think a single missile was fired?
OR,... is it all massively coordinated false news.
HAS ANYONE ACTUALLY SEEN VIDEO OF THE DAMAGE THAT THESE MISSILES CAUSED?
The 30 or 40 missiles that got through should have left a few holes here and there.
Unless, of course, it is all BS.
It is 2 PM in Damascus; the video clips should have been up-loaded hours ago.
But there don't seem to be any.
"That's not the way the world really works anymore. We (Jews) are an empire now, and when we act, we create our own reality (by outright lies)... We're history's actors (the creators of huge wars)... and you, all of you, will be left to just study what we do (and get away with it)."
IT IS NOW 11 PM IN DAMASCUS;
AND STILL NO PHYSICAL EVIDENCE THAT THESE STRIKES TOOK PLACE.
FireBrander "Video will come, Aerial photos will come"
But it will take some time and many will see that everything is BS.
If the missiles had really flown we would have videos of the results all over the internet, long ago.
This time they messed up big time. SAD.
If they rush the cover up, it may turn out worse than not having any evidence at all.
In reply to seems like that's what… by swissthinker
Awesome covert group, White Helmets .
Able to operate amongst Assad's troops and internal security services( I guess they aren't what they used to be), and stick it to the Russians.
Frankly that type of skill, theater, daring isn't the hallmark of the CIA.
Who could these masterminds be?
In reply to Gotta by toady
Perfect timing. Right on cue. i.e. "investigators from the United Nation's chemical weapons watchdog are only just arriving in Damascus to begin processing the scene of the brutal chemical weapons attack"
You all need to step up your game before it's too late for you and yours.
In reply to Awesome covert group, White… by Offthebeach
It appears there are only two in congress questioning the Syria chemical attack.
Tulsi Garrard and Rand Paul.
Gabbard is under intense pressure from the DNC for questioning the attack. Dean is demanding that she be removed from office.
We live as the Germans did now in Nazi Germany, fed a pack of lies and unable to discern the truth.
History will look back on the people of the USA and say "How could you have not seen the evil before your face".
I understand the Germans now, we have become them, we can't even see the evil.
We crucify those who speak the truth.
In reply to Awesome covert group, White… by Offthebeach
You appear know nothing about the German
experience. Your brainwashing is showing.
You have become embedded/ruled over by Marxism,
which Germany resisted.
In reply to It appears there are only… by carlnpa
What "lies" did the Germans tell ? If anything they were spot on about the parasitic commies and jewfucks. Too bad the West did not listen.
In reply to It appears there are only… by carlnpa
I just wrote my senators requesting their support for Drumpf impeachment hearings. Will be interesting to receive their responses. One usually does, the other ignores everything.
In reply to It appears there are only… by carlnpa
>White helmets...Who could these masterminds be?
I'd go for Sayeret Matkal:
Various arabic enemy territory assinations, kidnappings and infiltrations.
asside from that they have the "right" darkmaster.
In reply to Awesome covert group, White… by Offthebeach
Please don't dominate the rap, Jack,
If you've got nothing new to say.
In reply to Sounds like another group… by Bopper09
CIA have been on a destabilise Syria campaign since 2006. (Their efforts against Syria can even be traced back to 1949!)
https://wikileaks.org/plusd/cables/06DAMASCUS5399_a.html
https://consortiumnews.com/2018/04/12/americas-long-history-of-trying-t…
"We believe Bashar’s weaknesses are in how he chooses to react to looming issues, both perceived and real, such as the conflict between economic reform steps (however limited) and entrenched, corrupt forces, the Kurdish question, and the potential threat to the regime from the increasing presence of transiting Islamist extremists. This cable summarizes our assessment of these vulnerabilities and suggests that there may be actions, statements, and signals that the USG can send that will improve the likelihood of such opportunities arising.”
In reply to Please don't dominate the… by stinkhammer
1983.
In reply to CIA have been on a… by Crazy Or Not
Lavrov: Swiss lab says ‘BZ toxin’ used in Salisbury, not produced in Russia, was in US & UK service
https://www.rt.com/news/424149-skripal-poisoning-bz-lavrov/
In reply to 1983. by Winston Churchill
""OPCW Investigators Arrive In Damascus As Moscow Insists "White Helmets" Staged Gas Attack""
It's the Old "Shoot First ask Questions later" Meme ...
In reply to Lavrov: Swiss lab says ‘BZ… by Shemp 4 Victory
For Preppers...
http://www.warehouseappliance.com/
The crime scene is now contaminated with noxious substances like explosives/fuel residues from the air strike itself and anything it may have hit. A water or waste water treatment facility would have chlorine on site, ammonia and other refrigerant chemicals would be stored/used at food processing locations.
In reply to Lavrov: Swiss lab says ‘BZ… by Shemp 4 Victory
Germany, France, UK, US to discuss next steps in London on Sunday after Syria strikes
https://www.rt.com/newsline/424174-germany-france-uk-us/amp/?__twitter_impression=true
In reply to For Preppers... http://www… by Lumberjack
Gulf states showcase military muscle ahead of Arab Summit
http://www.xinhuanet.com/english/2018-04/15/c_137111495.
JUBAIL, Saudi Arabia, April 14 (Xinhua) -- Troops from 25 countries performed a live-ammunition drill in eastern Saudi Arabia on Saturday, one day before the 29th Arab League Summit.
The drill was attended by Gulf states like Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain, as well as other countries including Egypt, Turkey, Pakistan, India, the United States and Britain.
In reply to https://www.rt.com/newsline… by Lumberjack
Nikki has a Powell moment:
https://mobile.reuters.com/article/amp/idUSKBN1HL121?__twitter_impression=true
In reply to http://www.xinhuanet.com… by Lumberjack
Here’s what’s there and what’s coming...
https://ahvalnews.com/syria/latest-status-western-warships-and-submarines-mediterranean
In reply to Nikki has a Powell moment:… by Lumberjack
Syria destroyed their chemical weapons under the supervision of Russia + US and confirmed by OPCW in 2014.
In 2003 ,Syria introduced at UNSC a resolution to get rid of all chemical weapons in the ME.
ISRAEL AND US BLOCKED IT. See how real history explains everything ?
CNN.com - Syria proposes Mideast free of WMD - Apr. 17, 2003
In reply to Lavrov: Swiss lab says ‘BZ… by Shemp 4 Victory
White Helmets, False Helmets ???
In reply to 1983. by Winston Churchill
White Helmets supervised by the Purple Helmets .
In reply to e by BaBaBouy
How dare you question the character of the White Helmets.
They won an Oscar, you know. Doesn't that mean anything?
True, they work directly with ISIS, but once you've 'gone Hollywood,' you're gonna shake a lot of hands.
In reply to e by BaBaBouy
There's always more to learn once you start digging down dark rabbit holes.
What was the 1983 angle?
In reply to 1983. by Winston Churchill
https://www.historyguy.com/american_syrian_conflict_in_lebanon.htm
The Assad family has always fought against the zionists. Hafez al Assad was a great leader ( 1971 -2000).
In reply to There's always more to learn… by Crazy Or Not
Declassified CIA report on destabilizing Assad's father,link posted in article NEO(near eastern outlook) right now.
Its all part of the very long term plan to get water for Israel.
No proposed gas pipeline back then, so cui bono ? and why ?
The Israeli's are over a decade late in occupying S.Lebanon, why do they keep trying it again and again ?
They have no choice, extinction is not an option.The river Jordan is tapped out.
In reply to There's always more to learn… by Crazy Or Not
General Wesley Clark: Wars Were Planned - Seven Countries In Five Years - YouTube - March 2007
And he said, "I just got this down from upstairs" -- meaning the Secretary of Defense's office -- "today." And he said, "This is a memo that describes how we're going to take out seven countries in five years, starting with Iraq, and then Syria, Lebanon, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and, finishing off, Iran." I said, "Is it classified?" He said, "Yes, sir." I said, "Well, don't show it to me." And I saw him a year or so ago, and I said, "You remember that?" He said, "Sir, I didn't show you that memo! I didn't show it to you!"
In reply to CIA have been on a… by Crazy Or Not
Yep that's pretty well known around here. There's so many plans and schemes doing the rounds in DoD /MoD circles it's a job to know which ones are the real deal and which ones are canards for public fodder only. (but take a +1 cos its on point info.)
In reply to General Wesley Clark: Wars… by D.T.Barnum
1916
In reply to CIA have been on a… by Crazy Or Not
The First Ever CIA Coup
A lot can change in seventy years, but it says a lot about Syria’s Shukri al-Quwatli: Democratically elected president overthrown with CIA help in March, 1949
strategic significance that the CIA has been attempting to stage coups there since the 1940s. In a 1969 interview CIA officer Miles Copeland confirmed statements he’d made in his memoirs that the Central Intelligence Agency had attempted to overthrow the Syrian government 20 years earlier. In 1956 there was the “anti-communist” intervention called Operation Straggle followed byOperation Wappen, and in 1957 there was a CIA/MI6 assassination plot.
So we know for an absolute fact that the defense and intelligence agencies of the US-centralized empire have been salivating over regime change in Syria literally for generations. And we’re meant to believe that this same government that has been targeted for hostile takeover by the western empire generation after generation due to its strategic importance and refusal to kowtow to imperialist interests just so happens to be the greatest threat to humanity right now? That Bashar al-Assad, who was never spoken of as a vicious dictator prior to 2009 and was even nominated for honorary knighthood by Tony Blair in 2002, just spontaneously developed a sick“addiction” to gassing children in the last few years?
https://consortiumnews.com/2018/04/12/americas-long-history-of-trying-t…
In reply to CIA have been on a… by Crazy Or Not
Yep, thanks for the expansion, but you are linking back to the article I linked to.
It says
"The First Ever CIA Coup
A lot can change in seventy years, but it says a lot about Syria’s Shukri al-Quwatli: Democratically elected president overthrown with CIA help in March, 1949
strategic significance that the CIA has been attempting to stage coups there since the 1940s. In a 1969 interview CIA officer Miles Copeland confirmed statements he’d made in his memoirs that the Central Intelligence Agency had attempted to overthrow the Syrian government 20 years earlier. In 1956 there was the “anti-communist” intervention called Operation Straggle followed byOperation Wappen, and in 1957 there was a CIA/MI6 assassination plot." ...etc
The wikileaks State Dept Doc. is the real gem. It outlines how they were going to go about this coup ...and it pretty much fits.
https://wikileaks.org/plusd/cables/06DAMASCUS5399_a.html
In reply to The First Ever CIA Coup A… by BorraChoom
Your Biggly and Magnificent Orange God, are you ready to die for his sins.
In reply to Please don't dominate the… by stinkhammer
(~);}
In reply to Please don't dominate the… by stinkhammer
Will they release all their findings or will we have another Skripal type half report?
In reply to Sounds like another group… by Bopper09
Well, it is clear noxious gas has not been eliminated from Syria.
The rest is a fog.
In reply to Sounds like another group… by Bopper09
This is the same OPCW that just released the report on the Skripal case omitting to mention that the agent was created in the UK or USA. And that it actually wasn't "Novichok" right? That OPCW?
ok..
In reply to Sounds like another group… by Bopper09
If ZH had any journalistic integrity it wouldn't have reported, but made clear that Russia alleges those things.
But the Tylers hands are clearly greased to be a Kremlin propaganda tool these days.
You have a point with the omittance of alleged, but tyler is no different than any larger news org. currently. tyler offers the story from the other side, like, you know, as is usual in any court investigation. I prefer getting both sides of the story. Makes me better informed than most.
In reply to As we reported on Thursday,… by youshallnotkill
Fair enough, but you may as well go directly to RT, better writing.
An international media diet also helps (e.g. Asia Times, NZ/Australian papers, Haaretz) and if you speak another language I recommend you utilize that as well.
In reply to You have a point with the… by schatzi
Has Russia ever been caught in a lie in the last 5 or 10 years?
They seem really credible to me. That might just be bias though.
In reply to As we reported on Thursday,… by youshallnotkill
Putin claiming there were no Russian soldiers entering Crimea, before they split Crimea off comes to mind.
Russia claiming there were none of their soldiers operating in the Ukraine when accidental social media geo tagging showed there clearly were.
Russia ambassador claiming a Russian/German girl was raped by refugees in Berlin (police established later the incident was fabricated, but it helped to mobilize the Russian German demographics just in time for the vote).
This is just off the top of my head.
If you think they aren't lying when convenient then you are not paying attention.
Russia has been on cold war footing since the Ukraine crisis, they feel threatened by this and given their history this is entirely understandable.
In reply to Has Russia ever been caught… by tmosley
Russia base in Crimea under treaty
So called Green Men were Crimeans of
Opolchenshya local militia voting went safely
Over half Ukraine forces quickly joined Crimea
Crimea is prosper, still celebrating.
Bridge open autos in May, New world class airport
neglected infrastructure repair and new
Wages and pensions increased, other benefits
otherwise, media will keep you stupid
In reply to Putin claiming there were no… by youshallnotkill
"that left at least 70 people dead"
Is that so?
Precision weapon, only deals in absolutes.
In reply to "that left at least 70… by 2lab
New Syrian initiative
500 bucks bounty on any White Helmet bagged by a sniper
#1. I have absolutely no faith that the CIA is telling the truth
#2. I have absolutely no faith the FBI is telling the truth.
#3. I have absolutely no faith the DOJ is telling the truth
#4. I have absolutely no faith the French are telling the truth.
#5. I have absolutely no faith the British are telling the truth.
#6. I believe the Russians may very well be telling a version of the truth.
#7. I absolutelybelieve that Bashar Assad did NOT use chemical weapons to gas his people.
#8.) I believe the CIA fabricated this story to drag Trump into an endless war where dead American Soldiers , Marines, Airmen. and Sailors can be paraded in front of CNN and the MSM to ensure DJT is a one term President and the House of Representatives goes to the Democrats in November.
You have lost me on #6
In reply to #1. I have absolutely no… by Ar15ak47rpg7
you need 2 more to make it into new 10 Commandments. I recommend copying the last 2, since they are anti government (taxation): Thou shall not covet...
In reply to #1. I have absolutely no… by Ar15ak47rpg7