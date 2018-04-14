Syria Claims It Intercepted 71 Out Of 103 Cruise Missiles; Pentagon Denies

As US politicians and foreign leaders from Israel to Canada applauded the US-led airstrikes in Syria, reports emerged Saturday that the attack was far less effective than the Pentagon has claimed.
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, most of the missiles launched by the US, UK and France had been intercepted by Syria's air defenses. Employing Soviet-made S-125 and S-200 air defense systems as well as Buk and Kvadrat units, Syria reportedly shot down 71 of the 103 cruise missiles. These included 12 cruise missiles which had been headed toward the Dumeir military airfield - which was completely spared, thanks to the Syrian counterstrike.
The US target list included the following:
- 4 missiles were launched targeting the area of the Damascus International Airport. All these missiles were intercepted.
- 12 missiles were launched targeting the Al-Dumayr Military Airport. All these missiles were intercepted.
- 18 missiles were launched targeting the Bley Military Airport. All these missiles were intercepted.
- 12 missiles were launched targeting the Shayarat Military Airport. All these missiles were intercepted.
- 9 missiles were launched targeting the Mezzeh Military Airport. Five of them were intercepted.
- 16 missiles were launched targeting the Homs Military Airport. 13 of them were intercepted.
- 30 missiles were launched targeting targets in the areas of Barzah and Jaramani. Seven missiles were intercepted.
A spokesperson for the Russian general staff confirmed that no Russian defense systems were used to repel the attack, adding that Russia had declined to supply Syria with more advanced weapons - a decision it said it would reconsider.
"The Syrian air defense system has been conducting an anti-air fight," a spokesperson for the Russian Ministry of Defense said. Furthermore, it confirmed that the Syrian military repelled the attack using weapons manufactured in the USSR more than 30 years ago.
The MoD added that, while the facilities in the areas of Barzah and Jaramani were partly destroyed, these facilities had been for a long time abandoned and had not been involved in the production of chemical weapons in contrary to the claims of the US-led coalition.
Buk-M1 missile system
Syrian state media reported that only three people were injured as a result of the strikes, and that no Syrian or Russian military of civilian personnel were wounded.
Syria’s regime, which has repeatedly denied any use of chemical weapons, immediately denounced the strikes as "brutal, barbaric aggression" that was "doomed to fail".
Meanwhile, soldiers took to the streets to celebrate the intercepts.
#SyriaStrikes Now Syrian army and citizens celebrating after intercepting 20 missiles pic.twitter.com/4IhfjfA4sN— James Elias Mirad (@EliasMirad) April 14, 2018
Predictably, the US offered a very different account of the airstrikes: During an early morning press conference, Lt. Gen Kenneth McKenzie said all of the missiles fired by the US and its partners landed.
"We are confident all our missiles reached their targets," McKenzie said.
McKenzie added that the Syrian government responded by recklessly firing 40 missiles, none of which struck military targets or intercepted the coalition's missiles. "The Syrian response was ineffective in all domains," he said. Not only was the Syrian counterattack ineffective, the US said the regime actually endangered its own people by firing the missiles blindly.
"When you shoot iron into the air without guidance, it's going to come down somewhere," McKenzie said.
Amusingly, the Pentagon added that it documented a 2,000% increase in disinformation by Russian troll farms over the past 24 hours, in response to a reporter question why the Pentagon has failed to provide any of the evidence it has that Assad was behind the chemical attacks.
As a reminder, the US said it has "proof" the Syrian regime had orchestrated the attack, though investigators from the OPCW have only just started their investigation and are not even in Syria.
Late Friday night, US Defense Secretary James Mattis said that US airstrikes on Syria were a "one-time shot," while Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Joseph Dunford told reporters that the US wasn't planning any further attacks.
Though these claims were apparently undercut by President Trump, who tweeted "Mission Accomplished" Saturday morning - echoing a statement made by President Bush to celebrate the "end" of the US's mission in Iraq. Yet that announcement was, in reality, the beginning of a conflict that continues in some form even today.
Comments
They strike "chemical weapons factories" and warehouses with missiles and are not concerned about releasing the poisonous agents into the surrounding area and killing thousands of people?
It tells us that they knew there was nothing in those targets.
And they did it the day before the chemical weapons inspectors were due to arrive and check things out on the ground.
fucking clown show
In reply to They strike chemical weapons… by Belrev
105 missiles fired - at supposedly only three(!!) targets?
Are you kidding me?
Obviously, IF they indeed fiored more than 100 missiles, then they wanted to hit dozens of targets. The question is: did they destroy them but do not want to brag about it since such a widespread attack can't be justified with the chemical weapons containment narrative? And syria Russia may say nothing because it would be an embarrassing display of the failure of their air defenses?
Or did the syrians and Russians indeed manage to intercept or divert 70 % of those missiles? Which is why the Us only talks of three targets?
The latter seems way more plausible, but nobody can know for sure.
I wish some of these useless reporters would ever ask the clowns in D.C., how and why on earth they fired 100 missiles if they wanted to hit but three targets. I am not holding my breath.
In reply to fucking clown show by ne-tiger
Making new Friends.......
Syria, Morning After "Horrible American Strikes" - Syrians Are Partying On Damascus Streets
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=so8jly1VTNA
Today News - Alex Jones CRIES during rant about Syria attack
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zzTo0G4PdYE
Russian Military briefing after the US strikes on Syria | April 14th 2018
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jkGh72577qc
Does it matter if all of the “allied” weapons hit their targets and the “enemy” defenses were useless if the basis for the aggression was complete bullshit?
I believe people were happy 2 weeks ago when Trump said he was pulling out of Syria because the mission to kill ISIS was accomplished and that “others” would take over. I believe that many people, including me, are very unhappy about the situation today and believe the chemical attack was bullshit and if it was real, fuck it! Let “others” deal with it.
In reply to 105 missiles fired - at… by fx
3 missiles hit the chemical weapons factories the USA was unaware of for the last 7 years (in "freedom fighter held territory) until Assad loaded up an industrial sized compressed gas tank with Chlorine and dropped it from a helicopter through some poor slobs roof killing him as he slept in bed without destroying the bed.
The other 102 missiles went "off course" due to Russian jamming and hit the area of the alleged gas attack, leveling it, and making an investigation of the facts impossible.
Mission Accomplished!
In reply to Making new Friends… by macholatte
The Syrians and Russians are lying sacks of shit. We nailed everything we aimed at, ad their air defenses were useless.
In reply to . by FireBrander
"We"? Another howling braindead piece of filthy war loving snaggle-toothed anglozionazi excrement.
In reply to The Syrians and Russians are… by yomutti2
Does anyone actually think a single missile was fired?
OR,... is it all massively coordinated false news.
HAS ANYONE ACTUALLY SEEN VIDEO OF THE DAMAGE THAT THESE MISSILES CAUSED?
The 30 or 40 missiles that got through should have left a few holes here and there.
Unless, of course, it is all BS.
It is 2 PM in Damascus; the video clips should have been up-loaded hours ago.
But there don't seem to be any.
"That's not the way the world really works anymore. We (Jews) are an empire now, and when we act, we create our own reality (by outright lies)... We're history's actors (the creators of huge wars)... and you, all of you, will be left to just study what we do (and get away with it)."
In reply to "We"? Another howling… by Fireman
IT IS NOW 6 PM IN DAMASCUS;
AND STILL NO PHYSICAL EVIDENCE THAT THESE STRIKES TOOK PLACE.
FireBrander "Video will come, Aerial photos will come"
But it will take some time and many will see that everything is BS.
If the missiles had really flown we would have videos of the results all over the internet, long ago.
This time they messed up big time. SAD.
If they rush the cover up, it may turn out worse than not having any evidence at all.
In reply to This latest chemical attack… by Slack Jack
I laughed my ass off at the 2000% increase in Russian troll activity. I’m one of them! Where do I send my details so I can get my pay check?
Jesus wept! These people have nothing left! They bumbled their way through that press conference, stuttering and spluttering. Hollowed out shells to be used by jews. They don’t even believe that shit themselves. Fucking zombies
In reply to . SO STILL NO PHYSICAL… by Slack Jack
Slack Jack, fuck off with trying to hijack every thread with the same copy-paste bullshit!
In reply to I laughed my arse off at the… by Scar Bro
Trump said all the right things in his campaign speeches, but has DONE all the wrong things. He crossed my red line last night by playing chicken with the Russians.
In reply to Slack Jack by Klassenfeind
Because how dare they defend against an atrack.
That's pretty fucking crazy to say.
And then you read that. Wew.
In reply to Trump said all the right… by Whoa Dammit
Thanks to Israhell TOTAL HUMILIATION for America!
In reply to recklessly firing 40… by Gaius Frakkin'…
Muh peoples 😁✌
In reply to TOTAL HUMILIATION for… by beepbop
In reply to Slack Jack by Klassenfeind
TOTAL VICTORY for Assad.
In reply to I laughed my arse off at the… by Scar Bro
Russia is now to reconsider selling S-300's to Syria: https://www.rt.com/news/424113-russian-military-syria-strikes/
I guess we have to take that claim of '71 downed missiles out of 103' with Soviet Era anti-aircraft missiles with a grain of salt.
In reply to . SO STILL NO PHYSICAL… by Slack Jack
dow up 1000 on monday
In reply to Slack Jack, fuck off with… by Klassenfeind
Gold up 100 on Monday.
In reply to dow up 1000 on monday by rccalhoun
The 'Russian's' have all the 300's and 400's they need, already in Syria.
In reply to Slack Jack, fuck off with… by Klassenfeind
Greetings,
Napoleon said it best when he said that you shouldn't fight the same enemy too many times or you teach him your art of war. Why should Russia tip its hand and show the capabilities of its weapons in defense of some empty warehouses? So long as they do not then it is still a big question mark on some general's Order of Battle.
In reply to The 'Russian's' have all the… by east of eden
So Putin can try to save face after his talk of defense and counter attack?
I told you that Putin knows better than to attack U.S. forces. Seems I was right (again).
In reply to Greetings, Napoleon said it… by NickelthroweR
I remember a time when you couldn't go the night without being "reminded" about how precise those smart bombs were when they struck some target in Iraq. Video was a given. It was relentless. The only thing they served to remind me is that they loved to showcase until the day they have to offer proof and then they turtle up and make excuses. Lying sacks of shit.
In reply to This latest chemical attack… by Slack Jack
Big spender at the helm!
In reply to I remember a time when you… by DoctorFix
The orginal Powell Colin!
In reply to I remember a time when you… by DoctorFix
You don't know anything about Command and Control, SlackJack. You're a gaslighted prog.
In reply to This latest chemical attack… by Slack Jack
>Syrian state media reported that only three people were injured as a result of the strikes, and that no Syrian or Russian military of civilian personnel were wounded.
Peanutz take note, this is FUCKING AMAZING. I thought for sure at least a half dozen people would die here. But ZERO deaths with only two injuries. If you don't realize by now that this was coordinated, you are beyond saving. Just move your asses up to Canada and join east of eden's death cult.
In reply to The Syrians and Russians are… by yomutti2
we have no business being in Syria or launching missiles at them, numbnuts. the Orange Dotard goes from talking about getting us out of Syria to bombing them in less than a week.
In reply to > Syrian state media… by tmosley
In reply to we have no business being in… by Juggernaut x2
1. Trump - We are leaving Syria.
2. MIC - no we are not, we "have work to do".
3. Israeal strikes Syria - Russia doesn't bite.
4. Assad "gasses his own people" - tried and true "red line" crossed.
5. MIC demands IMMEDIATE retaliation and puts the "proof" on Trumps desk the day before a real investigation occurs.
6. Trump blows some shit up.
7. Mission accomplished.
In reply to we have no business being in… by Juggernaut x2
8. Trump - We have withdrawn from Syria.
In reply to 1. Trump - We are leaving… by FireBrander
USA ain't going to pull out of Syria more than the goat herder pulls out of his goats - that is, only temporarily.
Trump is one guy. And not very good at that either.
Neocons and MIC are a legion and mostly work from shadows, unelected and with near infinite funding.
No, Trump will not pull out. MIC won. Just like it always does.
President is just a sideshow. Real decisions are made elsewhere
In reply to 8. Trump - We have withdrawn… by tmosley
" 8. Trump - We have withdrawn from Syria. "
9. DillyDilly - Just like we did in Afghanistan & other places
10. mosley - you're all peanutz!
In reply to 8. Trump - We have withdrawn… by tmosley
There was no strong secular authority in either of those nations after we got done with them. There is in Syria.
In reply to " 8. Trump - We have… by DillyDilly
...7. Mission accomplished....
I doubt that. It won't be done until that pipeline's laid.
In reply to 1. Trump - We are leaving… by FireBrander
The pipeline is lost; this is the last gasp of a dying plan...a cornered animal lashing out..Putin was smart to just back off and let the world see what a rabid animal the USA has become.
In reply to ...7. Mission accomplished… by Boxed Merlot
FFS its not about a gas pipeline,never was,its about water.
That's why its not going to stop.You can live without a gas pipeline,water, not so much.
Until you understand the problem,stop pontificating.
People do stupid things when dying of thirst is at stake.The river Jordan is tapped out.
Its been forecast for sixty years that I know about, long before the gas was ever discovered.
In reply to The pipeline is lost; this… by FireBrander