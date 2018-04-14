Syrian Army Declares Victory Over Rebels In Eastern Ghouta, Just Hours After Airstrikes

While many are asking what particular purpose Trump's Syrian airstrikes served in retaliation to Assad's alleged use of chemical weapons, for the Syrian president events of the past week were clearly worth it because moments ago the Syrian Army declared the the rebel enclave of Ghouta - ground zero of last weekend's alleged chemical weapon scandal - has been retaken.
In an ironic twist, according to Syrian forces the last group of militants has left their last stronghold - the city of Douma in the Damascus suburbs - less than 24 hours after Western coalition members the US, the UK, and France fired over 100 missiles at targets inside of Syria in a response to an alleged chemical attack in the city.
And, according to state media, the Syrian army command has announced that Eastern Ghouta is now free of militants, the AP reports. According to the SANA news agency, the Syrian army is determined to eradicate terrorism in Syria, regardless of what power backs the terrorism, in order to restore security and stability in the country.
"All the terrorists have left Douma city, their last bastion in eastern Ghouta," the army statement said.
At the same time, the Russian Defense Ministry said that 21,000 people, including militants and their family members, have been evacuated from Eastern Ghouta.
Maj. Gen. Yuri Yevtushenko, head of Russia's Reconciliation Center for Syria, said that 3,976 militants left Douma by bus on Friday. He added that at least 67,680 have left the embattled Damascus suburb.
1. Assad/Putin are about to wipe-out the "freedom fighters" in Ghouta.
2. Assad "gasses his own people" which crosses that "red line".
3. Trump announces a retaliation.
4. Assad/Russia move away from the area.
5. The "Freedom Fighters" take the opportunity to get the Hell out of Dodge.
6. Trump blows some shit up.
7. Assad/Putin come back in and the "Freedom Fighters" are gone and Assad is even closer to total victory.
Did Trump just save ISIS's ass in Syria...again?
What ISIS needs to wage war:
1. Political support..How many times did the USA call for a "Cease Fire" when ISIS was in trouble?
2. Logistical support..they are here, there, everywhere like ghosts.
3. Financial support...Oil sales to Turkey allowed because the drivers of the tanker trucks were "non-combatants".
This whole thing was a ploy to save what's left of USA's proxy Army in Syria...at least it sure looks that way...
Here's a good tune, Steppenwolf's Monster (America where are you now) set to a slide show done in 2011 by a Ron Paul supporter. I wonder if all the anger is still out there among the Deplorables, and if it will be sharpened by Trump's betrayals of his promises to his base or if it has been pharma'd away.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eNp4LrWtz8M
mission accomplished!
Steppenwolf's "The Pusher" could be used in a slide show on Afghanistan.
saddest lyric ever written (because they care more about their GD wars):
"Don't you care about your sons and daughters ?"
McStains daughter= TV personality. Biden's son = Gazprom exec. McConnel's son = 10 billion deal with China.....Nah we don't care. Traitors!
Dupe.
I was under the impression that Ghouta wasn't struck.
Seems fairly obvious to ME that the airstrikes had no effect on the conflict, or given the timing, actually HELPED the Syrians.
The effect of the airstrikes was to provide live fire cover so the "freedom fighters" could escape from Ghouta. Trump just saved ISIS's ass.
now McCain can be reunited with his best buddies
All you did was restate your assertion. Where is you evidence?
I admit no evidence. But if the article is correct, the Freedom Fighters were there before and now they're not there... they escaped during Trumps missile barrage...or were saved by it..
No sir, they were put on green buses and sent to Idlib. Those that didn't want to go went on to meet 70 goats in the after life.
FB - while i agree that your hypothesis is possible , you need to establish if it's plausible. Mosley is correct (i gagged a little then). In the absence of other quite compelling evidence, you need a post hoc ergo propter hoc ("after this therefore because of this" - sorry for the Latin but it's alllll usually in latin this stuff) fallacious assumption to make your argument work. And based on the context (they were all being bused at at the rate of thousands a day anyway) the tomahawk attack was likely either coincidence or a minor factor. Unless you wanna get all metaphysical and claim synchronicity (meaningful coincidence).
Now because i agreed with Mosley i need to take a shower ... i feel tainted.
Edit: i upvoted you both ... we're Sooooo civilised today ...😄
Logically, it would make sense that the terrorists would leave, assuming the US/West would eliminate the evidence so the OPCW could not reach a conclusion counter to the propaganda. Get out of Dodge. It also indirectly helps prove the Russian/Syrian argument that it was "fake news" to begin with.
"Get out of Dodge" - yeah, they didn't do their best Oscar work in this one, so they ain't hangin around I imagine.
True but its more accurately labeled as 'Zion's proxy army in Syria'.
the trump regime embarrassed itself by claiming victory, the regime did not even produced satellite photos of the damage they caused, usually the pentagon does not shy away from producing fake satellite photos, yet they did not produce even fake ones.
Why did they let them leave alive?
release hostages, end destruction and death
For next time.
Awesome , now just keep marching south west all the way to the Mediterranean and drive those cockroaches back to their tribal ancestral homeland somewhere around present day Hungary.
Here is a good video (3:55 minutes) I think shows what type of person Assad is: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=byg0uwtb8_o
Assad 2020
Well, Syria won. Time to go home then. That was quick.
REVENGE
A dish best served cold.
May you always have sun on your face and the wind at your back Syria
Slowly and surely, bit by bit, piece by mangled piece, inch by blood drenched inch, that was how Russia took back Chechnya from the Zionist activated wahabist scum who had invaded it.
Without doubt they, together with the brave Syrian and Iranian fighters, will do the same in Syria.
+50 Beans.
Did they bus them to Mexico?