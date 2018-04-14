Syrian Army Declares Victory Over Rebels In Eastern Ghouta, Just Hours After Airstrikes

While many are asking what particular purpose Trump's Syrian airstrikes served in retaliation to Assad's alleged use of chemical weapons, for the Syrian president events of the past week were clearly worth it because moments ago the Syrian Army declared the the rebel enclave of Ghouta - ground zero of last weekend's alleged chemical weapon scandal - has been retaken.



In an ironic twist, according to Syrian forces the last group of militants has left their last stronghold - the city of Douma in the Damascus suburbs - less than 24 hours after Western coalition members the US, the UK, and France fired over 100 missiles at targets inside of Syria in a response to an alleged chemical attack in the city.

And, according to state media, the Syrian army command has announced that Eastern Ghouta is now free of militants, the AP reports. According to the SANA news agency, the Syrian army is determined to eradicate terrorism in Syria, regardless of what power backs the terrorism, in order to restore security and stability in the country.

"All the terrorists have left Douma city, their last bastion in eastern Ghouta," the army statement said.

At the same time, the Russian Defense Ministry said that 21,000 people, including militants and their family members, have been evacuated from Eastern Ghouta.

Maj. Gen. Yuri Yevtushenko, head of Russia's Reconciliation Center for Syria, said that 3,976 militants left Douma by bus on Friday. He added that at least 67,680 have left the embattled Damascus suburb.