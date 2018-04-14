Syrian Army Declares Victory Over Rebels In Eastern Ghouta, Just Hours After Airstrikes

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 04/14/2018 - 17:15

While many are asking what particular purpose Trump's Syrian airstrikes served in retaliation to Assad's alleged use of chemical weapons, for the Syrian president events of the past week were clearly worth it because moments ago the Syrian Army declared the the rebel enclave of Ghouta - ground zero of last weekend's alleged chemical weapon scandal - has been retaken.


In an ironic twist, according to Syrian forces the last group of militants has left their last stronghold - the city of Douma in the Damascus suburbs - less than 24 hours after Western coalition members the US, the UK, and France fired over 100 missiles at targets inside of Syria in a response to an alleged chemical attack in the city.

And, according to state media, the Syrian army command has announced that Eastern Ghouta is now free of militants, the AP reports. According to the SANA news agency, the Syrian army is determined to eradicate terrorism in Syria, regardless of what power backs the terrorism, in order to restore security and stability in the country.

"All the terrorists have left Douma city, their last bastion in eastern Ghouta," the army statement said.

At the same time, the Russian Defense Ministry said that 21,000 people, including militants and their family members, have been evacuated from Eastern Ghouta.

Maj. Gen. Yuri Yevtushenko, head of Russia's Reconciliation Center for Syria, said that 3,976 militants left Douma by bus on Friday. He added that at least 67,680 have left the embattled Damascus suburb.

FireBrander Sat, 04/14/2018 - 17:17 Permalink

LOL!

So, let's see.

1. Assad/Putin are about to wipe-out the "freedom fighters" in Ghouta.
2. Assad "gasses his own people" which crosses that "red line".
3. Trump announces a retaliation.
4. Assad/Russia move away from the area.
5. The "Freedom Fighters" take the opportunity to get the Hell out of Dodge.
6. Trump blows some shit up.
7. Assad/Putin come back in and the "Freedom Fighters" are gone and Assad is even closer to total victory.

Did Trump just save ISIS's ass in Syria...again?

What ISIS needs to wage war:
1. Political support..How many times did the USA call for a "Cease Fire" when ISIS was in trouble?
2. Logistical support..they are here, there, everywhere like ghosts.
3. Financial support...Oil sales to Turkey allowed because the drivers of the tanker trucks were "non-combatants".

This whole thing was a ploy to save what's left of USA's proxy Army in Syria...at least it sure looks that way...

RationalLuddite FireBrander Sat, 04/14/2018 - 18:19 Permalink

FB - while i agree that your hypothesis is possible , you need to establish if it's plausible.  Mosley is correct (i gagged a little then). In the absence of other quite compelling evidence, you need a post hoc ergo propter hoc ("after this therefore because of this" - sorry for the Latin but it's alllll usually in latin this stuff) fallacious assumption to make your argument work. And based on the context (they were all being bused at at the rate of thousands a day anyway) the tomahawk attack was likely either coincidence or a minor factor. Unless you wanna get all metaphysical and claim synchronicity  (meaningful coincidence).

 

Now because i agreed with Mosley i need to take a shower ... i feel tainted.

Edit: i upvoted you both ... we're Sooooo civilised today ...😄

Davidduke2000 FireBrander Sat, 04/14/2018 - 18:04 Permalink

the trump regime embarrassed itself  by claiming victory, the regime did not even produced satellite photos of the damage they caused, usually the pentagon does not shy away from producing fake satellite photos, yet they did not produce even fake ones. 

curbjob Sat, 04/14/2018 - 17:19 Permalink

Awesome , now just keep marching south west all the way to the Mediterranean and drive those cockroaches back to their tribal ancestral homeland somewhere around present day Hungary. 

Beans Sat, 04/14/2018 - 17:57 Permalink

Slowly and surely, bit by bit, piece by mangled piece, inch by blood drenched inch, that was how Russia took back Chechnya from the Zionist activated wahabist scum who had invaded it.

Without doubt they, together with the brave Syrian and Iranian fighters, will do the same in Syria.