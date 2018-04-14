"These 'Freedom Fighters' Fly Planes Into Our Buildings" - A List Of All The Times Trump Warned Against Attacking Syria

President Donald Trump ran on a platform of "America First" non-interventionism, promising to bring US troops home from the Middle East and to back away from other lower-profile military entanglements.
Instead, the president has presided over an unprecedented increase in military spending, authorized a small troop surge in Afghanistan and now launched his second round of airstrikes - much to the delight of the mainstream media establishment Trump claims to despise.
As we pointed out earlier, even John McCain, who has seized every opportunity to spite Trump and his allies, praised the president for taking action against the Assad regime.
I applaud the President for taking military action against the Assad regime, and I am grateful to our British and French allies for joining us in this action. To succeed in the long run, we need a comprehensive strategy for Syria and the entire region. https://t.co/2xrHwVGYKK— John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) April 14, 2018
Trump's transformation from noninterventionist to neocon hawk is a relatively recent development. In a testament to his transformation, the Daily Caller gathered all of Trump's tweets warning against a military intervention in Syria.
Why is Senator John McCain in Syria visiting with the rebels- MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 27, 2013
Obama wants to unilaterally put a no-fly zone in Syria to protect Al Qaeda Islamists http://t.co/DCgP83Oxas Syria is NOT our problem.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2013
We should stay the hell out of Syria, the "rebels" are just as bad as the current regime. WHAT WILL WE GET FOR OUR LIVES AND $ BILLIONS?ZERO— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2013
Remember, all these ‘freedom fighters’ in Syria want to fly planes into our buildings.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 28, 2013
Why do we keep broadcasting when we are going to attack Syria. Why can't we just be quiet and, if we attack at all, catch them by surprise?— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2013
@walaa_3ssaf No, dopey, I would not go into Syria, but if I did it would be by surprise and not blurted all over the media like fools.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2013
Let the Arab League take care of Syria. Why are these rich Arab countries not paying us for the tremendous cost of such an attack?— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2013
What will we get for bombing Syria besides more debt and a possible long term conflict? Obama needs Congressional approval.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2013
"@jasonsweis: @realDonaldTrump agreed, we need our troops on the streets of Chicago, not in Syria"— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2013
Is everyone seeing how incompetently our country is being run by watching the mess with Syria? Our leaders don't know what they are doing!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2013
If Obama attacks Syria and innocent civilians are hurt and killed, he and the U.S. will look very bad!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2013
How bad has our "leader" made us look on Syria. Stay out of Syria, we don't have the leadership to win wars or even strategize.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2013
"@jenconservative: @RKDrake @realDonaldTrump I would be totally surprised if the US even HAS any money to spend on Syria!!" We don't!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2013
"@Joe1sPro: @realDonaldTrump the president of Syria is killing people inhumanly" But the so called "rebels" may be just as bad (or worse)!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2013
Syria has prepared for an attack based on all of our "talk" - they have moved targeted ammunition and supplies to new locations.Amazing!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 31, 2013
President Obama's weakness and indecision may have saved us from doing a horrible and very costly (in more ways than money) attack on Syria!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2013
"@mguarino64: @realDonaldTrump " How would you treat the Syria situation if president ?" I'd let them all fight with each other-focus on US!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2013
The Arab League stated that it wants nothing to do with an attack on Syria, but they want us to attack.Are our leaders insane or just stupid— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 2, 2013
If the U.S. attacks Syria and hits the wrong targets, killing civilians, there will be worldwide hell to pay. Stay away and fix broken U.S.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2013
Think of it, the Arab League doesn't want to get involved with Syria - but they want us to do their dirty work. How stupid!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2013
China, OPEC and Russia laugh at us. But now thanks to Obama so does Syria. Very sad!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2013
"@BigSexyBDAvis: @realDonaldTrump mr trump would attack Syria or no?" No, lets make our country great again as they fight their war!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 4, 2013
What I am saying is stay out of Syria.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 4, 2013
Many Syrian ‘rebels’ are radical Jihadis. Not our friends & supporting them doesn't serve our national interest. Stay out of Syria!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 4, 2013
.@GOP must stay focused on defunding ObamaCare and the impending budget battle. Don’t let Syria rule the agenda.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 4, 2013
The only reason President Obama wants to attack Syria is to save face over his very dumb RED LINE statement. Do NOT attack Syria,fix U.S.A.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2013
While everyone is waiting and prepared for us to attack Syria, maybe we should knock the hell out of Iran and their nuclear capabilities?— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2013
AGAIN, TO OUR VERY FOOLISH LEADER, DO NOT ATTACK SYRIA - IF YOU DO MANY VERY BAD THINGS WILL HAPPEN & FROM THAT FIGHT THE U.S. GETS NOTHING!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2013
All former Bush administration officials should have zero standing on Syria. Iraq was a waste of blood & treasure.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2013
Russia is sending a fleet of ships to the Mediterranean. Obama’s war in Syria has the potential to widen into a worldwide conflict.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2013
We should not attack Syria but if they make the stupid move to do so, the Arab League,whose members are laughing at us, should pay!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2013
The terrorists in Syria are calling themselves REBELS and getting away with it because our leaders are so completely stupid!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2013
If Syria was forced to use Obamacare they would self-destruct without a shot being fired. Obama should sell them that idea!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 6, 2013
Don't attack Syria - an attack that will bring nothing but trouble for the U.S. Focus on making our country strong and great again!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2013
Do you believe what is going on in Washington with respect to Syria - these people don't have a clue!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 10, 2013
"@bingham_tammy: @realDonaldTrump why wasn't Obama more concerned w/Benghazi #americans killed. Syria not our business"— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2013
Obama must now start focusing on OUR COUNTRY, jobs, healthcare and all of our many problems. Forget Syria and make America great again!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2013
If the Saudis are so concerned about Syria then they should go in themselves. Stop telling us to do their dirty work.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 23, 2013
"@BackOnTrackUSA: Remember the terrorists that Obama has been arming in Syria against Assad. Well now they are marching on Bagdad."— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2014
Crooked Hillary Clintons foreign interventions unleashed ISIS in Syria, Iraq and Libya. She is reckless and dangerous!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 21, 2016
Now, compare that with a tweet Trump posted this morning...
A perfectly executed strike last night. Thank you to France and the United Kingdom for their wisdom and the power of their fine Military. Could not have had a better result. Mission Accomplished!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 14, 2018
What a difference an electoral victory can make.
