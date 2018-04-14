"These 'Freedom Fighters' Fly Planes Into Our Buildings" - A List Of All The Times Trump Warned Against Attacking Syria

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 04/14/2018 - 13:15

President Donald Trump ran on a platform of "America First" non-interventionism, promising to bring US troops home from the Middle East and to back away from other lower-profile military entanglements.

Instead, the president has presided over an unprecedented increase in military spending, authorized a small troop surge in Afghanistan and now launched his second round of airstrikes - much to the delight of the mainstream media establishment Trump claims to despise.

As we pointed out earlier, even John McCain, who has seized every opportunity to spite Trump and his allies, praised the president for taking action against the Assad regime.

Trump's transformation from noninterventionist to neocon hawk is a relatively recent development. In a testament to his transformation, the Daily Caller gathered all of Trump's tweets warning against a military intervention in Syria.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Now, compare that with a tweet Trump posted this morning...

 

 

What a difference an electoral victory can make.

IH8OBAMA Bes Sat, 04/14/2018 - 13:21 Permalink

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg says Russia's obstruction course at the U.N. Security Council left NATO's U.S, British and French allies no option but to launch a missile attack on key Syrian installations.

tmosley Sat, 04/14/2018 - 13:19 Permalink

Oh look, retarded weekend Tyler is back.

Trump isn't a neocon, and INHERITED this mess from BO. He would not have taken us into the situation, but had to face the fact that ISIS existed.

Now after another fake chemical weapons attack and another fake response from Trump, we can withdraw.

tion Sat, 04/14/2018 - 13:20 Permalink

War mongers satiated. No deaths. Buildings with unknown contents owned by unknown people destroyed. The site where Assad did not carry out a chemical weapons attack remains intact. Syrian government granted opportunity to display their missile air defense, Assad regime strengthened. What did I miss?

ken1990 Sat, 04/14/2018 - 13:20 Permalink

veritas semper… Sat, 04/14/2018 - 13:22 Permalink

He was against it before he was for it. An American tradition.

His smart Tomahawks have a collective IQ of 30 . Proven on the field.

Russia and Iran decided it's better to let the Hegemon expose itself as the idiot ,loser and criminal really is .

Mission accomplished .

Why increase tensions ,when Soviet era dumb S-200 can destroy smart Tomahawks  in 70% cases .

Imagine what S-400 can do . Good PR for Russia.

Total failure for US and its poodles .

P-51 Stiletto Sat, 04/14/2018 - 13:23 Permalink

The question that occurs to me is, if these were chemical weapon factories, wouldn't clouds of deadly gas been released into the surrounding neighborhoods when we destroyed them? Where all all the victims?

 