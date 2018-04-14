20 Dead After Israeli Warplanes Reportedly Attack Iranian Military Base In Syria

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 04/14/2018 - 15:54

Summary:

  • Pro-syrian govt media: no attack on Jabal Azzan in the Aleppo Province
  • All other media: attack on Jabal Azzan in the Aleppo Province
  • Explosion happened near location where pro-Iranian Afghani Fatemiyoun located.
  • Unclear if explosion result of airstrike or explosives detonating within the warehouse.
  • At least 20 dead including Iranian officers.

Update 1725ET: There is at least one purported video of the attack on Aleppo that suggests it was an airstrike...

Other sources claiming ISIS launched an attack on Assad forces and allied Shiite militias in outskirts of Al-Mayadeen city, east of Deir Ezzor

Update 1615ET: Hezbollah-tied news media is denying any airstrikes took place.

"These rumors being circulated to raise morale of terrorists, which was brought low after failure of tripartite aggression on Syria."

Al-Mayadeen denies reports of an Israeli strike in Jabal Azzan...

"Trusted sources on the ground tell Al-Mayadeen: there is no truth to Israeli enemy media's reports of Israeli strike on southern Aleppo countryside."

With al-Ahed reporting that the source of explosions in Aleppo was from detonating explosives, not airstrikes.

*  *  *

Update 1555ET: as expected, Israel has been named as the perpetrator:

  • FOUR ISRAELI AIRSTRIKES ON IRANIAN BASE IN ALEPPO #SYRIA - REPORTS: i24

According to unconfirmed reports from the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, there have been a number of casualties following the strike. It remains unclear if those killed were Syrians or Iranians. If the latter, Iran may soon be in a state of war with Israel.

Maariv reports that at least 20 Iranian Officers were killed in Aleppo due to the airstrikes.

* * *

Trump's mission in Syria may be "accomplished", but Israel's is just getting be getting started (as we speculated).

According to a reports by SkyNews Arabia and Al Arabiya, a huge explosion was heard at the Iranian base Jabal Azzan located in Syria's Aleppo after it was struck by "unidentified warplanes."

Other sources, including Israel's Jerusalem Post, confirm the strike:

  • POSSIBLE STRIKE AGAINST IRAN BASE, WEAPONS WAREHOUSE IN SOUTHERN ALEPPO SYRIA FOLLOWING REPORTS OF EXPLOSIONS: JPOST
  • MILITANTS SAY EXPLOSIONS AT LARGE IRANIAN MILITIA BASE IN ALEPPO: AL HADATH

An unconfirmed photo of the strike:

The alleged Iranian airbase was first disclosed in late February, when Fox News published images showing a military base northeast of Syria's capital. According to the report, Iran's Al Quds force is operating the post.


For more information, please see "Israeli Satellite Images Reveal: Iran Builds Military Base Near Damascus."

While it is too early to determine who launched the attack, since none of the western forces have claimed responsibility, the most likely party is Israel which as a reminder, was also the first to strike Syria last Monday, almost a week before the US-coalition forces also unloaded on Syria.

Developing.

Tags
Politics
War Conflict
Apparel & Accessories Retailers - NEC

Comments

Adolph.H. Sat, 04/14/2018 - 16:00

Israel is like the turd that wouldn't flush. 

When they don't violate sovereign countries airspaces they fancy putting Palestinians in death camps:

http://mondoweiss.net/2018/04/netanyahu-extermination-discussions/

And this only a few days after their hollowcost (tm) celebration day, where they cried their usual crocodile tears because nobody vividly remembers their imaginary hollowcost (tm) as if it really happened. 

----

It's okay not to be a Jew.

FireBrander Sat, 04/14/2018 - 16:02

I been saying that shit for years. And if you heard it, that meant your ass. I never gave much thought to what it meant. I just thought it was some cold-blooded shit to say to a motherfucker before I popped a cap in his ass. But I saw some shit this morning made me think twice. See, now I'm thinking, maybe it means you're the evil man, and I'm the righteous man, and Mr. 9 Millimeter here? He's the shepherd protecting my righteous ass in the valley of darkness. Or it could mean you're the righteous man and I'm the shepherd and it's the world that's evil and selfish. Now I'd like that. But that shit ain't the truth. The truth is…you're the weak, and I [Israel] am the tyranny of evil men.

Pandelis Sat, 04/14/2018 - 16:09

"Trump's mission in Syria may be "accomplished", but Israel's is just getting be getting started".

 

lol ... you almost make it sound as if Trump is his own man ... yeah, i remember him saying long time ago (like a week or so ago) that we should get out of syria, mission accomplished ... yeah right ... whose mission is the question and what is the real mission?  does trump even knows?

back to work to built that embassy mr. trump ... that's what you are good at, real estate ... leave it to mr. kushner at al to manage the middle east.

Slack Jack Sat, 04/14/2018 - 16:13

This latest chemical attack in Syria is yet another FALSE FLAG.

Just like all the previous chemical attacks in Syria were FALSE FLAG events.

Just like the Skripal "chemical attack" in Britain was a FALSE FLAG event.

Trump is a Jew (so are Macron and Theresa May, by the way).

http://www.preearth.net/phpBB3/viewtopic.php?f=20&t=630
http://mileswmathis.com/trump.pdf

It seems the Jews want war,.... yet again.

If Putin does not respond, with force, to force,....

We can only conclude that Putin is a Jew too; Putin the new Hitler.

If you wish to see how real wars are conducted, read:

Proof that Adolf Hitler was a double agent.

http://www.preearth.net/phpBB3/viewtopic.php?f=22&t=1174

It seems pretty weird when you first read it, but its clearly true.

------------------------------------------------

Does anyone actually think a single missile was fired?

OR,... is it all massively coordinated false news.

HAS ANYONE ACTUALLY SEEN VIDEO OF THE DAMAGE THAT THESE MISSILES CAUSED?

The 30 or 40 missiles that got through should have left a few holes here and there.

Unless, of course, it is all BS.

It is 2 PM in Damascus; the video clips should have been up-loaded hours ago.

But there don't seem to be any.

"That's not the way the world really works anymore. We (Jews) are an empire now, and when we act, we create our own reality (by outright lies)... We're history's actors (the creators of huge wars)... and you, all of you, will be left to just study what we do (and get away with it)."

IT IS NOW 6 PM IN DAMASCUS;

AND STILL NO PHYSICAL EVIDENCE THAT THESE STRIKES TOOK PLACE.

FireBrander "Video will come, Aerial photos will come"

But it will take some time and many will see that everything is BS.

If the missiles had really flown we would have videos of the results all over the internet, long ago.

This time they messed up big time. SAD.

If they rush the cover up, it may turn out worse than not having any evidence at all.

Mr. Universe Sat, 04/14/2018 - 17:52

Keep the bathwater, just throw out Bibi.

Jews produce mediocre movies.

Indeed, but they make up for it with quantity.

Just remember, those that identify as Jews are nothing resembling those of the old testament. What they are now is another willing servant of the evil ones whose mission is to depopulate the Earth and control the remainder.

Richard640 Sat, 04/14/2018 - 18:12

JOOS ON THE BRAIN=A WORLD-WIDE OBSESSION---20 MILL JOOS V.S 7+ BILL NON-JEWS?? WHY THE FOCUS ON THIS MICROSCOPIC MINORITY??---IT'S AN OBSESSION!@!!! GET A FUCKING LIFE U SPAWN!

********

THE KING OF DENMARK-AFTER WW2--WAS ASKED WHY HIS PEOPLE SAVED SO MANY JEWS

****************

HIS RESPONSE="UNLIKE THE GERMANS, WE NEVER HAS AN INFERIORITY COMPLEX REGARDING THE JOOS"--GOT THE PICTURE U FILTHY JOO HATER DRAPING YOURSELF IN "FAIR AND EVEN-HANDED CRITICISM" OF THE JOOS...YA FILTH

+++++++++++++++++++

U CAN CREDIT THE KRISTIAN CHURCH FOR THE 2000 YR TEACHING OF CONTEMPT FOR THE JOOS IN THE DISGUSTING ANTI-JOO SCREED KNOW AS THE NEW TESTAMENT--A PACK OF LIES DEVISED BY THE PROMOTERS OF THE NEW RELIGION TO DIFFERENTIATE THESELVES AND PROMOTE THEIR LIES TO THE GENTILES--THERE A WHOLE FIELD OF STUDY DEVOTED TO THIS PROBLEM===

 

FBaggins Sat, 04/14/2018 - 18:05

Unless they have done worse since last night, I understand that the US, UK, and French strikes were "controlled" and executed mainly as a demonstration of power and presence, coordinated likely with the Russians. They  showed restraint so as not to take human life, knowing full well in the minds of all world leaders there was no real justification for the attacks.

On the other hand, we have Israel ruled by a cabal of cutthroat Zionist extremists who attained power with the same means they used to destabilize Syria using Zionist money, murder, and inciting division.  We note the total disregard for human life in the Israeli attack, with the obvious intention of escalating the war, even if it were to entail a world war between the superpowers, all for their exclusive, tribal, expansionist interests.  Because of their exploitative intentions and their ruthless methods is it not long overdue that their entire network be taken out? 

fx Sat, 04/14/2018 - 16:52

Zionists on a killing trip. Palestinians, Syrians, Iranians, Afghans.

And then they cry out loud about "anti-semitism". They zio bastards have long earned the hatred. The "chosen people" cannot and will not and do not want to integrate with any other people. Elitist approach, ruling the world via money, murder and technology.

If it were not for so many innocent jewish civilians that would die (and who have the same right to live as everybody else) one would really consider wiping the zionist scum off the face of the earth once and for all. Would be a better, more peaceful place, that I can tell you.

Alas, those zionists will kill everybody else long before in their insatiable greed and power hunger.

Richard640 strannick Sat, 04/14/2018 - 18:09 Permalink

ISRAEL IS JUST PURSUING A LONG STANDING POLICY OF SELF DEFENSE, YA VERMIN--BOT ESCALATING, YA SPAWN!

&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&

In Syria, A Growing Strategic Threat to Israel — And Risk of Escalation

&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&

FEBRUARY 26, 2018 | LEVI MAXEY

 

PHOTO: DAVID SILVERMAN/GETTY

“Since 2011, the symbiotic relationship between Hezbollah and the Syrian regime has become much closer: more advanced systems were transferred to Hezbollah, and the organization established fixed installations within Syria and enjoyed, to a large extent, carte blanche in their activities and movements within the country. These installations, which served inter alia as rear logistical bases for arms smuggling activity into Lebanon, and many of which were collocated with official Syrian facilities, have reportedly been the target of numerous unclaimed air attacks in the past seven years.”

Bottom Line: As the Syrian regime consolidates power, with the help of Russia, Iran, and Iranian proxy Hezbollah, its combined forces are growing bolder, presenting an increasing strategic threat to Israel. In response, Israel has begun adjusting its policy of selective intervention, recently targeting Assad air defense systems in response to Iranian incursions. Israel’s increased military involvement in Syria, however, risks unintentional escalation with Tehran.

The Ram Sat, 04/14/2018 - 17:36

I was thinking the same thing.  'Big Bully' US launches a few antiquated missiles into a country the size of Maryland, then declares how tough he is, not noting, of course, that Big Bully did not want to tangle with the little kids bigger brother (Russia).  Trump is really pathetic.  Were any Russian bases or forces attacked?  No, not even close. The US foreign policy is beyond a joke.  