WikiLeaks Secret Cable: "Overthrow The Syrian Regime, But Play Nice With Russia"

Hours after the overnight US-led missile strikes on Syria, WikiLeaks republished a crucially important diplomatic cable through its official media accounts confirming that Saudi Arabia's long term strategy in Syria has been to pursue regime change "by all means available." According to the leaked internal Saudi government document, this is the kingdom's proposed end-goal even should the United States at any point show "lack of desire" due to the threat of Russian response and possibility of a 'great power' confrontation.
With American lawmakers and media pundits already urging President Trump to escalate and sustain attacks against Syria, it must be remembered that close US allies like Israel and Saudi Arabia have long coordinated to create the conditions that might tip the US administration toward full military action resulting in regime change in Damascus. And more recently, fresh off his weeks-long tour of the US, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has both slammed previous proposals of US troop withdrawal in Syria and declared eagerness "to work with allies on any military response in Syria if needed."
It is also essential to recall that the al-Qaeda linked group which originated the claims of a government orchestrated chemical attack on civilians in the Damascus suburb of Douma, called Jaish al Islam (JAI), is and has always been state sponsored by the Saudi regime. The Guardian, among others, reported beginning in 2013 that Saudi Arabia founded and trained the group, spending millions.
Notably, as Russia as well as some Western counter-terror experts continue to point the finger at Jaish al Islam (and the "White Helmets") for staging the Douma "chemical attack" in order to provoke the US military response, it has emerged through past reporting that JAI itself had used chemical weapons against Kurdish militias in Aleppo’s Sheikh Maqsoud district in 2016 (and it appears that the Saudi-backed group openly admitted to carrying out prior chemical attacks according to The Daily Beast).
Given this current context and the continued rapid unfolding of the crisis, the previously leaked 'secret' Saudi memo published by WikiLeaks takes on new significance and meaning: did the Saudis finally trigger their "by any means available" scenario (a 'chemical incident') at a moment when their proxies were collapsing in the face of overwhelming Syrian Army victory?
The below article and translation was originally authored by Brad Hoff in 2016 for WikiLeaks and Foreign Policy Journal, and is used here with permission.
* * *
Secret Intel Memo: Overthrow the Regime “by all means available”
A WikiLeaks cable released as part of “The Saudi Cables” in the summer of 2015, now fully translated here for the first time, reveals what the Saudis feared most in the early years of the war: Russian military intervention and Syrian retaliation. These fears were such that the kingdom directed its media “not to oppose Russian figures and to avoid insulting them” at the time.
https://twitter.com/wikileaks/status/985171468525940737
Saudi Arabia had further miscalculated that the “Russian position” of preserving the Assad government “will not persist in force.” In Saudi thinking, reflected in the leaked memo, Assad’s violent ouster (“by all means available”) could be pursued so long as Russia stayed on the sidelines.
The following section of the leaked cable is categorical in its emphasis on regime change at all cost, even should the U.S. vacillate for “lack of desire”:
“The fact must be stressed that in the case where the Syrian regime is able to pass through its current crisis in any shape or form, the primary goal that it will pursue is taking revenge on the countries that stood against it, with the Kingdom and some of the countries of the Gulf coming at the top of the list. If we take into account the extent of this regime’s brutality and viciousness and its lack of hesitancy to resort to any means to realize its aims, then the situation will reach a high degree of danger for the Kingdom, which must seek by all means available and all possible ways to overthrow the current regime in Syria. As regards the international position, it is clear that there is a lack of ‘desire’ and not a lack of ‘capability’ on the part of Western countries, chief among them the United States, to take firm steps…”
Amman-based Albawaba News—one of the largest online news providers in the Middle East—was the first to call attention to the WikiLeaks memo, which “reveals Saudi officials saying President Bashar al-Assad must be taken down before he exacts revenge on Saudi Arabia.” Albawaba offered a brief partial translation of the cable, which though undated, was likely produced in early 2012 (based on my best speculation using event references in the text; Russia began proposing informal Syrian peace talks in January 2012).
Russian Hardware, a Saudi Nightmare
Over the past weeks Saudi Arabia has ratcheted up its rhetoric on Syria, threatening direct military escalation and the insertion of special forces on the ground, ostensibly for humanitarian and stabilizing purposes as a willing partner in the “war on terror.” As many pundits are now observing, in reality the kingdom’s saber rattling stems not from confidence, but utter desperation as its proxy anti-Assad fighters face defeat by overwhelming Russian air power and Syrian ground forces, and as the Saudi military itself is increasingly bogged down in Yemen.
Even as the Saudi regime dresses its bellicose rhetoric in humanitarian terms, it ultimately desires to protect the flow of foreign fighters into Northern Syria, which is its still hoped-for “available means” of toppling the Syrian government (or at least, at this point, permanent sectarian partition of Syria).
U.S. State Department Confirmation
The U.S. State Department’s own 2014 Country Report on Terrorism confirms that the rate of foreign terrorist entry into Syria over the past few years is unprecedented among any conflict in history:
“The rate of foreign terrorist fighter travel to Syria–totaling more than 16,000 foreign terrorist fighters from more than 90 countries as of late December–exceeded the rate of foreign terrorist fighters who traveled to Afghanistan and Pakistan, Iraq, Yemen, or Somalia at any point in the last 20 years.”
According to Cinan Siddi, Director of the Institute for Turkish Studies at Georgetown’s prestigious School of Foreign Service, Russian military presence in Syria was born of genuine geopolitical interests. In a public lecture recently given at Baylor University, Siddi said that Russia is fundamentally trying to disrupt the “jihadi corridor” facilitated by Turkey and its allies in Northern Syria.
The below leaked document gives us a glimpse into Saudi motives and fears long before Russian hardware entered the equation, and the degree to which the kingdom utterly failed in assessing Russian red lines.
* * *
A full translation of the text
THE BELOW is an original and authenticated translation of the WikiLeaks file published as part of "The Saudi Cables." Note: the cable as published in the SaudiLeaks trove appears to be incomplete. Its accompanying pages have yet to be located within the massive trove of leaked Arabic documents.
[…] shared interest, and believes that the current Russian position only represents a movement to put pressure on him, its goals being evident, and that this position will not persist in force, given Russia’s ties to interests with Western countries and the countries of the Gulf.
If it pleases Your Highness, I support the idea of entering into a profound dialogue with Russia regarding its position towards Syria*, holding the Second Strategic Conference in Moscow, working to focus the discussion during it on the issue of Syria, and exerting whatever pressure is possible to dissuade it from its current position. I likewise see an opportunity to invite the head of the Committee for International Relations in the Duma to visit the Kingdom. Since it is better to remain in communication with Russia and to direct the media not to oppose Russian figures and to avoid insulting them, so that no harm may come to the interests of the Kingdom, it is possible that the new Russian president will change Russian policy toward Arab countries for the better. However, our position currently in practice, which is to criticize Russian policy toward Syria and its positions that are contrary to our declared principles, remains. It is also advantageous to increase pressure on the Russians by encouraging the Organization of Islamic States to exert some form of pressure by strongly brandishing Islamic public opinion, since Russia fears the Islamic dimension more than the Arab dimension.
In what pertains to the Syrian crisis, the Kingdom is resolute in its position and there is no longer any room to back down. The fact must be stressed that in the case where the Syrian regime is able to pass through its current crisis in any shape or form, the primary goal that it will pursue is taking revenge on the countries that stood against it, with the Kingdom and some of the countries of the Gulf coming at the top of the list. If we take into account the extent of this regime’s brutality and viciousness and its lack of hesitancy to resort to any means to realize its aims, then the situation will reach a high degree of danger for the Kingdom, which must seek by all means available and all possible ways to overthrow the current regime in Syria.
As regards the international position, it is clear that there is a lack of “desire” and not a lack of “capability” on the part of Western countries, chief among them the United States, to take firm steps […]
*[in the Arabic text: Russia, but this is a typo]
Comments
-I realized that it would have been better if Hillary was elected. If Hillary was elected, an organized grassroots right/libertarian movement of patriots would have been formed. Instead, we have faux-conservative Trump taking up the space, like a black hole, sucking everything into it; as we sit around with our thumbs up our tuchus wondering how badly he is going to let us down.
The true patriots (not ones that are "nationalists and globalists" like Trump) all became splintered and confused as we argue over how retarded his next tweet is. "Bombard them with bullshit." Before the last crisis can be analyzed there's already a new one. I'm telling you this guy is one big ( extremely successful, so far) psyop, he's doing exactly what he has been installed by the deepstate to do: give false hope, divide, confuse, and conquer.
P.S. - Ignore TMosley, he believes in the official 9/11 narrative. "Sometimes muslims just want to kill infidels" was the qoute IIRC. He is just a troll looking for attention, like Trump.
Pointing fingers at the Saudis is ALL DISINFO!
Do the Saudis really BENEFIT from destroying Syria? They don't.
ONLY Israhell benefits!
Satanyahoo is the one who pushed TRUMP for the bombing and dictated to the US Congress and the UN he wants to DESTROY Iran as well.
“No matter what the price, we will not allow Iran to have a permanent [military] foothold in Syria. We have no other choice." Israeli Murder Minister, Avigdor Lieberman.
Artist's IMPRESSION of Satanyahoo RIDING Trump
That "original and authenticated translation" is straight from the Israeli Mossad basement.
LOL
In reply to -I realized that it would… by D.T.Barnum
Yea Julian Assange isn't very critical of Israel, is he?
In reply to ALL DISINFO! by beepbop
Trump won a lot of support by being non interventionist, America first, and willing to make peace with Russia. He can just as quickly lose support for becoming George w. BUSH incarnate. Extremely disappointed in him and in sebastian gorka, Americas newest neocons.
In reply to Yea Julian Assange isn't… by D.T.Barnum
Well we already lost a year and a half, that's not good. That's a lot veterans that suicided themselves, that could have found purpose and been a valuable part of our new movement of real patriots, not Israel first bibi puppets
In reply to . by infotechsailor
Those Israhell-firsters are leading America to catastrophe
and causing America to be hated around the world.
In reply to Well we already lost a year… by D.T.Barnum
Never trust anyone who goes out in public looking like they just had a bad night at an Italian restaurant and don't know the tablecloth is still on their head.
In reply to Those Israhell-firsters are… by beepbop
All the gulf states and Europe want a pipeline from the gulf to Europe through Syria. The only thing standing in their way is Russia and Syria.
In reply to . by Whoa Dammit
Then instantly sudden destruction befalls the proud.
In reply to Those Israhell-firsters are… by beepbop
Peanutz better read this before they take a step down and become clownz.
https://www.lesswrong.com/posts/ZQG9cwKbct2LtmL3p/evaporative-cooling-o…
In reply to Then instantly sudden… by El Oregonian
parrot
https://tinyurl.com/y9woeelh
In reply to Peanutz better read this… by tmosley
So you mean like insisting there is a genius 4D chess strategy that nobody but the initiates (priests) can understand. Huh, sounds very familiar. You're getting emotionally invested in this to the poibt, I think you should seriously take a break. We are all under a lot of pressure right now, and though I argue with you, I don't want to see you flame out. Log off, go get a drink and fuck the wife. Chill, brother.
In reply to Peanutz better read this… by tmosley
I have explained it to everyone, and made predictions based on it that have come to pass. This is empiricism. Empiricism trumps theory. When your theory predicts that the result of they Syria attack would be nuclear fire and it doesn't happen, throw your theory out the window. It is worthless!
In reply to So you mean like insisting… by dirty fingernails
mosley you made a good bet and I give you credit for that. it wasn't the first time, you were right about bitcoin.
the thing is when you face the end of the world scenario, there is only good financial bet you can make-->
put all your money on the no-war outcome, because you won't need a penny if the world ends tomorrow.
financially, positive attitude is the way to go, but history is a river of blood and past predicts the future. shit will happen.
In reply to Peanutz better read this… by tmosley
>put all your money on the no-war outcome, because you won't need a penny if the world ends tomorrow.
Anthropic principle. Maybe quantum immortality. But more likely I just realized that the Russians aren't a bunch of suicidal idiotic hotheads.
In reply to mosley you made a good bet… by DEMIZEN
Indeed. It's amazing how people don't even realise that Wiki Leaks agrees with 911 official report. Any critical thinker knows exactly who runs WL.
In reply to Yea Julian Assange isn't… by D.T.Barnum
If you don't believe that the WTC was taken down by nuclear weapons then anything and everything you say should be ignored. So sayeth The Clown!
In reply to Indeed. It's amazing how… by Shue
No one said that.
In reply to If you don't believe that… by tmosley
Lots of people said that.
Clown like you. ZH is no longer the peanut gallery. It's the clown cult!
Be happy, you get to be Clown Jesus!
In reply to If you don't believe that… by D.T.Barnum
I don't want to be Jesus. I just want people to become aware of the psyops.
In reply to Lots of people said that… by tmosley
Bullshit. You want a cult with no dissent allowed. No opposing viewpoints.
You make me sick.
In reply to I don't want to be Jesus. I… by D.T.Barnum
I mean, Is that really relevant? You are going to continue to post your drivel here regardless. I can't ban you. I am in fact, not Jesus.
In reply to Bullshit. You want a cult… by tmosley
You tell people to just dismiss everything I say because of your bullshit 9/11 strawman.
You are not Jesus. You are Clown Jesus. Here to lead the clownz straight into Hell.
In reply to I mean, Is that really… by D.T.Barnum
WTF are you babbling about now? You're the one always bitching about how nobody recognizes your genius for what it is. You got some issues, bud. We all do, but not everybody puts them on display.
In reply to Bullshit. You want a cult… by tmosley
Your issue, along with the other peanutz and clownz around here, is that you are always wrong. There is a reason for this. You fail to update your mental model of the world to account for new data.
Trump is not like that. Here is an interview with an economist where he talks about how Trump makes decisions: http://freakonomics.com/podcast/awesome-terrible-tax-cuts-part-1/
Relevant section starts at 20:43
EVERYONE SHOULD LISTEN TO THIS IF YOU WANT TO KNOW HOW TRUMP OPERATES.
In reply to WTF are you babbling about… by dirty fingernails
tmo, I am afraid you appear to be losing it. You said he said it, he said he didnt, and then you said "alot of people said it"
Not True Scottsman fallacy.
In reply to Bullshit. You want a cult… by tmosley
derp
Donald Trump says bombs must have been used on 9/11 --> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rt-ldMj9y9w
In reply to If you don't believe that… by tmosley
Ask him what he thinks today, not what he thought in the moment.
Clowns never change their opinion?
In reply to If you don't believe that… by D.T.Barnum
. Double tap
In reply to ALL DISINFO! by beepbop
Your ignorance of the geopolitical chessboard is blatant, you should correct your ignorance before blathering, it is just embarrassing.
In reply to ALL DISINFO! by beepbop
Deplorables did not elect the POTUS for his prowess in playing geopolitical checkers. We hired him to stay out of that game, while securing the America’s southern border, stopping illegal immigration and reducing legal immigration to reasonable numbers.
In reply to Your ignorance of the… by jmack
See, this is the really bad thing about disinfo , no matter who is peddling it. And in these times that would cover all interested and concerned parties ..
Saudi's, Israel, US same team .. and that's just for openers ..
"ONLY Israhell benefits!"
By that one statement alone says you are entirely full of shit and this unfortunately invalidates the rest of your comment, which is a shame really ..
In reply to ALL DISINFO! by beepbop
"Before the last crisis can be analyzed there's already a new one. "
D.T... well said. Thank you
In reply to -I realized that it would… by D.T.Barnum
to be fair I stole that particular idea from a youtube vlogger named 108morris108 - check him out
In reply to "Before the last crisis can… by TheMexican
It's the same game plan that Rove enacted.
In reply to to be fair I stole the idea… by D.T.Barnum
Yea, this article talked about it
From Skripal To Syria: The Empire's "New Realities" Are Reaching The End Of The Road | Zero Hedge
In reply to It's the same game plan that… by dirty fingernails
"Ignore anyone who disagrees"
Get a load of this clown trying to make this a clown cult.
He will probably succeed.
In reply to -I realized that it would… by D.T.Barnum
D.T. = Donald Trump, P.T. Barnum, D.T.Barnum, Trump is the clown. It's a pun, get it? I thought it was obvious.
In reply to "Ignore anyone who disagrees… by tmosley
No, I am afraid it is you who is the clown.
In reply to D.T. = Donald Trump, P.T… by D.T.Barnum
... "Sometimes muslims just want to kill infidels"...
...Russia fears the Islamic dimension more than the Arab dimension...
OK, so how does an average run-of-the-mill person in the US reconcile these statements when for all intents and purposes, "Islamic" and "Arab" are for the most part synonymous?
As for me, in my neck of the woods in the upper central valley of northern CA, when I see new "Temples" being constructed by "Sikhs", (with their notable opium poppy top pieces), Hindu temples, (with their wedding cake decorative embellishments) and American Indigenous Gambling facilities overtaking the landscape previously regarded as "sacred" domain for previous reformation and like minded "Christian" activities, I will confess, I'm somewhat confused as to the direction our "leaders" are allowing their constituencies to be handed over to.
Personally, I have no fear as to the ultimate outcome of such activities, I only mention them as supporting your observation of the "splintered and confused" aspect of our current state of affairs.
jmf.
In reply to -I realized that it would… by D.T.Barnum
Sikhism allows freedom of conscience, doesn't have an equivalent of jihad, and the temples will feed any person a meal who asks for one.
They may not look like you or I, but their religion and culture has a lot to be said for it and seems compatible with the West. Doesn't that matter more?
In reply to ... "Sometimes muslims just… by Boxed Merlot
Whatever. Yeah, throwing a bunch of missiles against Syria after informing them and Russia about it - including back channels. Two people injured as result, probably debris from falling intercepts. If you don't understand it's a shell game, you don't get it.
And it's never to late to be against globalists/MIC/alphabet agencies.
In reply to -I realized that it would… by D.T.Barnum
-Even if this is 666D chess, people are too busy and/or stupid to pick up on it. Putin looks like a cool-headed statesmen and Trump looks like a looney tunes cartoon villain, like Christopher Lloyd in "Roger Rabbit." If Trump thought the effect was going to be anything other than this, he's a moron. People like consistency and security. USA continues to lose credibility in the international community and Trump can wave 2020 goodbye
In reply to Whatever. Yeah, throwing a… by MK13
All DISINFO!
Just because it is published on WikiLeaks doesn't mean shit. WikiLeaks could have been started up by the CIA/NSA/whatever to establish as a "trusted source" for official leaks, then once the believers have bought in, they use it to publish information intended to influence opinion and perspective of target markets. These days, nothing is as it seems. Question everything!
In reply to All DISINFO! by beepbop
"These days, nothing is as it seems. Question everything!"
Yes Wikileaks may be controlled opposition created and managed by the deepstate. If so they have really done a brilliant job of concealing it. My guess is they are not that good.
In reply to Just because it is published… by MrNoItAll
Free Julian Assange now!
He is being held hostage in England.
Interesting the timing of his internet access being cut. The East Ghouta stuff started to unwind round then. UK was right in there too.
In reply to Free Julian Assange now! He… by Twatter
How do thwy kill his internet? Is there a way to get him a pay as you go mobile link?
In reply to Interesting the timing of … by keep the basta…
mammon will be gone very soon.