WikiLeaks Secret Cable: "Overthrow The Syrian Regime, But Play Nice With Russia"

Sat, 04/14/2018 - 21:45

Hours after the overnight US-led missile strikes on Syria, WikiLeaks republished a crucially important diplomatic cable through its official media accounts confirming that Saudi Arabia's long term strategy in Syria has been to pursue regime change "by all means available." According to the leaked internal Saudi government document, this is the kingdom's proposed end-goal even should the United States at any point show "lack of desire" due to the threat of Russian response and possibility of a 'great power' confrontation. 

With American lawmakers and media pundits already urging President Trump to escalate and sustain attacks against Syria, it must be remembered that close US allies like Israel and Saudi Arabia have long coordinated to create the conditions that might tip the US administration toward full military action resulting in regime change in Damascus. And more recently, fresh off his weeks-long tour of the US, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has both slammed previous proposals of US troop withdrawal in Syria and declared eagerness "to work with allies on any military response in Syria if needed."

It is also essential to recall that the al-Qaeda linked group which originated the claims of a government orchestrated chemical attack on civilians in the Damascus suburb of Douma, called Jaish al Islam (JAI), is and has always been state sponsored by the Saudi regimeThe Guardian, among others, reported beginning in 2013 that Saudi Arabia founded and trained the group, spending millions. 

Secret Saudi cable produced by WikiLeaks: Saudi Arabia "must seek by all means available and all possible ways to overthrow the current regime in Syria" even should the United States at any point show "lack of desire."

Notably, as Russia as well as some Western counter-terror experts continue to point the finger at Jaish al Islam (and the "White Helmets") for staging the Douma "chemical attack" in order to provoke the US military response, it has emerged through past reporting that JAI itself had used chemical weapons against Kurdish militias in Aleppo’s Sheikh Maqsoud district in 2016 (and it appears that the Saudi-backed group openly admitted to carrying out prior chemical attacks according to The Daily Beast).

Given this current context and the continued rapid unfolding of the crisis, the previously leaked 'secret' Saudi memo published by WikiLeaks takes on new significance and meaning: did the Saudis finally trigger their "by any means available" scenario (a 'chemical incident') at a moment when their proxies were collapsing in the face of overwhelming Syrian Army victory? 

The below article and translation was originally authored by Brad Hoff in 2016 for WikiLeaks and Foreign Policy Journal, and is used here with permission.  

* * *

Secret Intel Memo: Overthrow the Regime “by all means available”

A WikiLeaks cable released as part of “The Saudi Cables” in the summer of 2015, now fully translated here for the first time, reveals what the Saudis feared most in the early years of the war: Russian military intervention and Syrian retaliation. These fears were such that the kingdom directed its media “not to oppose Russian figures and to avoid insulting them” at the time.

https://twitter.com/wikileaks/status/985171468525940737

Saudi Arabia had further miscalculated that the “Russian position” of preserving the Assad government “will not persist in force.” In Saudi thinking, reflected in the leaked memo, Assad’s violent ouster (“by all means available”) could be pursued so long as Russia stayed on the sidelines.

The following section of the leaked cable is categorical in its emphasis on regime change at all cost, even should the U.S. vacillate for “lack of desire”:

“The fact must be stressed that in the case where the Syrian regime is able to pass through its current crisis in any shape or form, the primary goal that it will pursue is taking revenge on the countries that stood against it, with the Kingdom and some of the countries of the Gulf coming at the top of the list. If we take into account the extent of this regime’s brutality and viciousness and its lack of hesitancy to resort to any means to realize its aims, then the situation will reach a high degree of danger for the Kingdom, which must seek by all means available and all possible ways to overthrow the current regime in Syria. As regards the international position, it is clear that there is a lack of ‘desire’ and not a lack of ‘capability’ on the part of Western countries, chief among them the United States, to take firm steps…”

Amman-based Albawaba News—one of the largest online news providers in the Middle East—was the first to call attention to the WikiLeaks memo, which “reveals Saudi officials saying President Bashar al-Assad must be taken down before he exacts revenge on Saudi Arabia.” Albawaba offered a brief partial translation of the cable, which though undated, was likely produced in early 2012 (based on my best speculation using event references in the text; Russia began proposing informal Syrian peace talks in January 2012).

Russian Hardware, a Saudi Nightmare

Over the past weeks Saudi Arabia has ratcheted up its rhetoric on Syria, threatening direct military escalation and the insertion of special forces on the ground, ostensibly for humanitarian and stabilizing purposes as a willing partner in the “war on terror.” As many pundits are now observing, in reality the kingdom’s saber rattling stems not from confidence, but utter desperation as its proxy anti-Assad fighters face defeat by overwhelming Russian air power and Syrian ground forces, and as the Saudi military itself is increasingly bogged down in Yemen.

Even as the Saudi regime dresses its bellicose rhetoric in humanitarian terms, it ultimately desires to protect the flow of foreign fighters into Northern Syria, which is its still hoped-for “available means” of toppling the Syrian government (or at least, at this point, permanent sectarian partition of Syria).

U.S. State Department Confirmation

The U.S. State Department’s own 2014 Country Report on Terrorism confirms that the rate of foreign terrorist entry into Syria over the past few years is unprecedented among any conflict in history:

“The rate of foreign terrorist fighter travel to Syria–totaling more than 16,000 foreign terrorist fighters from more than 90 countries as of late December–exceeded the rate of foreign terrorist fighters who traveled to Afghanistan and Pakistan, Iraq, Yemen, or Somalia at any point in the last 20 years.”

According to Cinan Siddi, Director of the Institute for Turkish Studies at Georgetown’s prestigious School of Foreign Service, Russian military presence in Syria was born of genuine geopolitical interests. In a public lecture recently given at Baylor University, Siddi said that Russia is fundamentally trying to disrupt the “jihadi corridor” facilitated by Turkey and its allies in Northern Syria.

The below leaked document gives us a glimpse into Saudi motives and fears long before Russian hardware entered the equation, and the degree to which the kingdom utterly failed in assessing Russian red lines.

* * *

A full translation of the text

THE BELOW is an original and authenticated translation of the WikiLeaks file published as part of "The Saudi Cables."  Note: the cable as published in the SaudiLeaks trove appears to be incomplete. Its accompanying pages have yet to be located within the massive trove of leaked Arabic documents. 

[…] shared interest, and believes that the current Russian position only represents a movement to put pressure on him, its goals being evident, and that this position will not persist in force, given Russia’s ties to interests with Western countries and the countries of the Gulf.

If it pleases Your Highness, I support the idea of entering into a profound dialogue with Russia regarding its position towards Syria*, holding the Second Strategic Conference in Moscow, working to focus the discussion during it on the issue of Syria, and exerting whatever pressure is possible to dissuade it from its current position. I likewise see an opportunity to invite the head of the Committee for International Relations in the Duma to visit the Kingdom. Since it is better to remain in communication with Russia and to direct the media not to oppose Russian figures and to avoid insulting them, so that no harm may come to the interests of the Kingdom, it is possible that the new Russian president will change Russian policy toward Arab countries for the better. However, our position currently in practice, which is to criticize Russian policy toward Syria and its positions that are contrary to our declared principles, remains. It is also advantageous to increase pressure on the Russians by encouraging the Organization of Islamic States to exert some form of pressure by strongly brandishing Islamic public opinion, since Russia fears the Islamic dimension more than the Arab dimension.

In what pertains to the Syrian crisis, the Kingdom is resolute in its position and there is no longer any room to back down. The fact must be stressed that in the case where the Syrian regime is able to pass through its current crisis in any shape or form, the primary goal that it will pursue is taking revenge on the countries that stood against it, with the Kingdom and some of the countries of the Gulf coming at the top of the list. If we take into account the extent of this regime’s brutality and viciousness and its lack of hesitancy to resort to any means to realize its aims, then the situation will reach a high degree of danger for the Kingdom, which must seek by all means available and all possible ways to overthrow the current regime in Syria.

As regards the international position, it is clear that there is a lack of “desire” and not a lack of “capability” on the part of Western countries, chief among them the United States, to take firm steps […]

*[in the Arabic text: Russia, but this is a typo]

D.T.Barnum Sat, 04/14/2018 - 21:48 Permalink

-I realized that it would have been better if Hillary was elected.  If Hillary was elected, an organized grassroots right/libertarian movement of patriots would have been formed.  Instead, we have faux-conservative Trump taking up the space, like a black hole, sucking everything into it; as we sit around with our thumbs up our tuchus wondering how badly he is going to let us down. 

The true patriots (not ones that are "nationalists and globalists" like Trump) all became splintered and confused as we argue over how retarded his next tweet is.  "Bombard them with bullshit."  Before the last crisis can be analyzed there's already a new one.  I'm telling you this guy is one big ( extremely successful, so far) psyop, he's doing exactly what he has been installed by the deepstate to do: give false hope, divide, confuse, and conquer.

P.S. - Ignore TMosley, he believes in the official 9/11 narrative.  "Sometimes muslims just want to kill infidels" was the qoute IIRC. He is just a troll looking for attention, like Trump.

beepbop D.T.Barnum Sat, 04/14/2018 - 21:48 Permalink

Pointing fingers at the Saudis is ALL DISINFO!

Do the Saudis really BENEFIT from destroying Syria? They don't.

ONLY Israhell benefits!

Satanyahoo is the one who pushed TRUMP for the bombing and dictated to the US Congress and the UN he wants to DESTROY Iran as well.

“No matter what the price, we will not allow Iran to have a permanent [military] foothold in Syria. We have no other choice." Israeli Murder Minister, Avigdor Lieberman.

Artist's IMPRESSION of Satanyahoo RIDING Trump

 

 

That "original and authenticated translation" is straight from the Israeli Mossad basement. 

LOL

tmosley El Oregonian Sat, 04/14/2018 - 22:23 Permalink

Peanutz better read this before they take a step down and become clownz.

https://www.lesswrong.com/posts/ZQG9cwKbct2LtmL3p/evaporative-cooling-o…

Early studiers of cults were surprised to discover than when cults receive a major shock—a prophecy fails to come true, a moral flaw of the founder is revealed—they often come back stronger than before, with increased belief and fanaticism.  The Jehovah's Witnesses placed Armageddon in 1975, based on Biblical calculations; 1975 has come and passed.  The Unarian cult, still going strong today, survived the nonappearance of an intergalactic spacefleet on September 27, 1975.  (The Wikipedia article on Unarianism mentions a failed prophecy in 2001, but makes no mention of the earlier failure in 1975, interestingly enough.)

Why would a group belief become stronger after encountering crushing counterevidence?

The conventional interpretation of this phenomenon is based on cognitive dissonance.  When people have taken "irrevocable" actions in the service of a belief—given away all their property in anticipation of the saucers landing—they cannot possibly admit they were mistaken. The challenge to their belief presents an immense cognitive dissonance; they must find reinforcing thoughts to counter the shock, and so become more fanatical.  In this interpretation, the increased group fanaticism is the result of increased individual fanaticism.

I was looking at a Java applet which demonstrates the use of evaporative cooling to form a Bose-Einstein condensate, when it occurred to me that another force entirely might operate to increase fanaticism.  Evaporative cooling sets up a potential energy barrier around a collection of hot atoms.  Thermal energy is essentially statistical in nature—not all atoms are moving at the exact same speed.  The kinetic energy of any given atom varies as the atoms collide with each other.  If you set up a potential energy barrier that's just a little higher than the average thermal energy, the workings of chance will give an occasional atom a kinetic energy high enough to escape the trap.  When an unusually fast atom escapes, it takes with an unusually large amount of kinetic energy, and the average energy decreases.  The group becomes substantially cooler than the potential energy barrier around it.  Playing with the Java applet may make this clearer.

In Festinger's classic "When Prophecy Fails", one of the cult members walked out the door immediately after the flying saucer failed to land.  Who gets fed up and leaves first?  An average cult member?  Or a relatively more skeptical member, who previously might have been acting as a voice of moderation, a brake on the more fanatic members?

After the members with the highest kinetic energy escape, the remaining discussions will be between the extreme fanatics on one end and the slightly less extreme fanatics on the other end, with the group consensus somewhere in the "middle".

And what would be the analogy to collapsing to form a Bose-Einstein condensate?  Well, there's no real need to stretch the analogy that far.  But you may recall that I used a fission chain reaction analogy for the affective death spiral; when a group ejects all its voices of moderation, then all the people encouraging each other, and suppressing dissents, may internally increase in average fanaticism.  (No thermodynamic analogy here, unless someone develops a nuclear weapon that explodes when it gets cold.)

When Ayn Rand's long-running affair with Nathaniel Branden was revealed to the Objectivist membership, a substantial fraction of the Objectivist membership broke off and followed Branden into espousing an "open system" of Objectivism not bound so tightly to Ayn Rand.  Who stayed with Ayn Rand even after the scandal broke?  The ones who really, really believed in her—and perhaps some of the undecideds, who, after the voices of moderation left, heard arguments from only one side.  This may account for how the Ayn Rand Institute is (reportedly) more fanatic after the breakup, than the original core group of Objectivists under Branden and Rand.

A few years back, I was on a transhumanist mailing list where a small group espousing "social democratic transhumanism" vitriolically insulted every libertarian on the list.  Most libertarians left the mailing list, most of the others gave up on posting.  As a result, the remaining group shifted substantially to the left.  Was this deliberate?  Probably not, because I don't think the perpetrators knew that much psychology.  (For that matter, I can't recall seeing the evaporative cooling analogy elsewhere, though that doesn't mean it hasn't been noted before.)  At most, they might have thought to make themselves "bigger fish in a smaller pond".

This is one reason why it's important to be prejudiced in favor of tolerating dissent.  Wait until substantially after it seems to you justified in ejecting a member from the group, before actually ejecting.  If you get rid of the old outliers, the group position will shift, and someone else will become the oddball.  If you eject them too, you're well on the way to becoming a Bose-Einstein condensate and, er, exploding.

The flip side:  Thomas Kuhn believed that a science has to become a "paradigm", with a shared technical language that excludes outsiders, before it can get any real work done. In the formative stages of a science, according to Kuhn, the adherents go to great pains to make their work comprehensible to outside academics.  But (according to Kuhn) a science can only make real progress as a technical discipline once it abandons the requirement of outside accessibility, and scientists working in the paradigm assume familiarity with large cores of technical material in their communications.  This sounds cynical, relative to what is usually said about public understanding of science, but I can definitely see a core of truth here.

My own theory of Internet moderation is that you have to be willing to exclude trolls and spam to get a conversation going.  You must even be willing to exclude kindly but technically uninformed folks from technical mailing lists if you want to get any work done.  A genuinely open conversation on the Internet degenerates fast.  It's the articulate trolls that you should be wary of ejecting, on this theory—they serve the hidden function of legitimizing less extreme disagreements.  But you should not have so many articulate trolls that they begin arguing with each other, or begin to dominate conversations.  If you have one person around who is the famous Guy Who Disagrees With Everything, anyone with a more reasonable, more moderate disagreement won't look like the sole nail sticking out.  This theory of Internet moderation may not have served me too well in practice, so take it with a grain of salt.

dirty fingernails tmosley Sat, 04/14/2018 - 22:31 Permalink

So you mean like insisting there is a genius 4D chess strategy that nobody but the initiates (priests) can understand. Huh, sounds very familiar. You're getting emotionally invested in this to the poibt, I think you should seriously take a break. We are all under a lot of pressure right now, and though I argue with you, I don't want to see you flame out. Log off, go get a drink and fuck the wife. Chill, brother.

DEMIZEN tmosley Sat, 04/14/2018 - 22:35 Permalink

mosley you made a good bet and I give you credit for that. it wasn't the first time, you were right about bitcoin.

the thing is when you face the end of the world scenario, there is only good financial bet you can make-->

put all your money on the no-war outcome,  because you won't need a penny if the world ends tomorrow. 

 

financially, positive attitude is the way to go, but history is a river of blood and past predicts the future.  shit will happen.

tmosley dirty fingernails Sat, 04/14/2018 - 22:43 Permalink

Your issue, along with the other peanutz and clownz around here, is that you are always wrong. There is a reason for this. You fail to update your mental model of the world to account for new data.

Trump is not like that. Here is an interview with an economist where he talks about how Trump makes decisions: http://freakonomics.com/podcast/awesome-terrible-tax-cuts-part-1/

Relevant section starts at 20:43

EVERYONE SHOULD LISTEN TO THIS IF YOU WANT TO KNOW HOW TRUMP OPERATES.

Giant Meteor beepbop Sat, 04/14/2018 - 22:49 Permalink

See, this is the really bad thing about disinfo , no matter who is peddling it. And in these times that would cover all interested and concerned parties ..

Saudi's, Israel, US same team .. and that's just for openers ..

"ONLY Israhell benefits!"

By that one statement alone says you are entirely full of shit and this unfortunately invalidates the rest of your comment, which is a shame really ..

Boxed Merlot D.T.Barnum Sat, 04/14/2018 - 22:14 Permalink

... "Sometimes muslims just want to kill infidels"...

...Russia fears the Islamic dimension more than the Arab dimension...

OK, so how does an average run-of-the-mill person in the US reconcile these statements when for all intents and purposes, "Islamic" and "Arab" are for the most part synonymous?

As for me, in my neck of the woods in the upper central valley of northern CA, when I see new "Temples" being constructed by "Sikhs", (with their notable opium poppy top pieces), Hindu temples, (with their wedding cake decorative embellishments) and American Indigenous Gambling facilities overtaking the landscape previously regarded as "sacred" domain for previous reformation and like minded "Christian" activities, I will confess, I'm somewhat confused as to the direction our "leaders" are allowing their constituencies to be handed over to.

Personally, I have no fear as to the ultimate outcome of such activities, I only mention them as supporting your observation of the "splintered and confused" aspect of our current state of affairs.

jmf.

MK13 D.T.Barnum Sat, 04/14/2018 - 22:19 Permalink

Whatever. Yeah, throwing a bunch of missiles against Syria after informing them and Russia about it - including back channels. Two people injured as result, probably debris from falling intercepts. If you don't understand it's a shell game, you don't get it.

And it's never to late to be against globalists/MIC/alphabet agencies.

D.T.Barnum MK13 Sat, 04/14/2018 - 22:29 Permalink

-Even if this is 666D chess, people are too busy and/or stupid to pick up on it.  Putin looks like a cool-headed statesmen and Trump looks like a looney tunes cartoon villain, like Christopher Lloyd in "Roger Rabbit."  If Trump thought the effect was going to be anything other than this, he's a moron.  People like consistency and security.  USA continues to lose credibility in the international community and Trump can wave 2020 goodbye

MrNoItAll beepbop Sat, 04/14/2018 - 22:08 Permalink

Just because it is published on WikiLeaks doesn't mean shit. WikiLeaks could have been started up by the CIA/NSA/whatever to establish as a "trusted source" for official leaks, then once the believers have bought in, they use it to publish information intended to influence opinion and perspective of target markets. These days, nothing is as it seems. Question everything!