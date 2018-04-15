4000 US Troops Launch Massive Military Drill On Edge Of Syria

A little over three weeks ago, we published a report on leaked images of U.S. military equipment arriving in Jordan’s Aqaba Industrial Port via the vehicle carrier vessel “Liberty pride” for the upcoming participation in the annual war drill “Eager Lion.”
To conclude, we asked a straightforward question: with the return of John Bolton, is war imminent in Syria?
“Jordan is a major player bordering southwestern Syria but has been silent as the Russian-backed Syrian regime expanded territorial gains from terrorist groups in the eastern Ghouta region. Now, Jordan seems like it is preparing for a conflict with Syria, as the United States Armed Forces have recently unloaded large amounts of tanks and personnel carriers. Nevertheless, with the return of John Bolton, is war imminent on the Jordan–Syria border?”
Fast forward to today when two days after the United States, Britain, and France lobbed more than 100 missiles into Syria, the Jordan Armed Forces- Arab Army (JAF) kicked off the twelve-day Eager Lion 2018 military exercise with the United States at its side.
In a joint press conference on Sunday, Maj. Gen. Jon K. Mott, Director of Exercises and Training U.S. Central Command and Brigadier General Mohammed Al-Thalji of the Jordan Armed Forces, told reporters “the exercise is carried out for the eighth consecutive time with the participation of land, sea and air forces of about 7,000 troops, representing the Jordanian and American forces,” as quoted by the Jordan News Agency.
In total, nearly 4,000 US servicemen will participate in the drill.
“Today marked the official opening of Eager Lion 2018, the premier US-Jordanian joint military training exercise,” stated U.S. Embassy Jordan.
Today marked the official opening of Eager Lion 2018, the premier US-Jordanian joint military training exercise. #USAinJO #EagerLion18 pic.twitter.com/IanrI9Nalh— U.S. Embassy Jordan (@USEmbassyJordan) April 15, 2018
Brigadier General Mohammed Al-Thalji of the Jordan Armed Forces and Major General Jon Mott of the U.S. Air Force, the co-directors of Eager Lion, met with journalists today to talk about the exercise.
Brigadier General Mohammed Al-Thalji of the Jordan Armed Forces and Major General Jon Mott of the U.S. Air Force, the co-directors of Eager Lion, met with journalists today to talk about the exercise. Here are some of their key remarks. #USAinJO #EagerLion18 pic.twitter.com/3FtxpkpDlt— U.S. Embassy Jordan (@USEmbassyJordan) April 15, 2018
Al-Thlaji said, “this year’s exercise aims at improving operational alignment between the Jordanian armed forces and the US military, training in counterterrorism, border security and humanitarian operations, crisis management, strategic communications and future planning.”
Al-Thlaji further told reporters that the exercise deeply focuses on “search, rescue, and joint logistics operations and other goals that are in line with the armed forces’ strategy to develop their operational, training and humanitarian capabilities.'”
Gen. Mott said, “around 3,500 American troops are taking part in the drill, which is a part of the US-Jordanian strategic partnership, and will help boost preparedness of the two countries’ armies.”
“This is a golden opportunity to tackle specific threats to regional security at the operational level,” he underlined, spurring participants to develop new ideas and scenarios “that improve our ability to think and act faster than our strongest opponents”.
The exercises are being conducted around Jordan's capital Amman, which is about 100km (62 miles) from the Syrian border. During the drill, there will be a variety of war scenarios playing out, which we think the most fascinating will be the simulated attack of chemical weapons. The exercise is extremely convenient and comes about a week after the West has blamed President Bashar Assad for an apparent chemical weapons attack against his civilians. While Russia tells the world, the Syrian gas attack was staged, U.S. officials are making the case that the Assad regime is the responsible actor behind the attack.
Gen. Mott, detailed to reporters that a mobile scientific team will respond to a simulated chemical event during the exercise. He said that it is a “threat all too real, as we have seen recently in Syria.”
While it is still not clear who the responsible actor was during the gas attack in Syria, what is quite evident and disturbing, is that the United States and Jordan have been planning this military drill next to Syria’s border for quite some time.
With more than 7,000 troops in total, including 3,500 U.S. troops, and dozens of tanks, this is currently the most massive U.S. military drill in the region.
What is social media’s response? “Apr 15th Eager lion begins “coincidentally” scheduled for April this year and not may like the last 3,” said one Twitter user.
Apr 15th Eager lion begins "coincidentally" scheduled for April this year and not may like the last 3— NRUnion (@NRU4pt) April 15, 2018
"It’s just Eager Lion. We’ve been doing that one for many years,” a combat veteran said.
It's just Eager Lion. We've been doing that one for many years.— Chris Alexander (@cmalex79) April 14, 2018
The good news is that president Trump already declared that the US adventure in Syria is over and that “Mission Accomplished!”, which means there is no risk of those 4,000 US troops in Jordan deciding to launch an invasion on the proxy and civil war torn country...
Comments
And so the next multi trillion dollar war is started that the US will eventually lose...
AGAIN...
sending in the canon fodder...
Incorrect. They will be slaughtering the Deep State terrorist army that Hillary Clinton and John McCain created.
In reply to And so the next multi… by Sudden Debt
You mean that indellible pocket in Der Ezzor that has been surrounded by US coalition for around a year and still hasn't shrunk? Dude, you're losing your shit.
In reply to Incorrect. They will be… by tmosley
Russia is bringing in equipment to support Assad forces crossing the Euphrates, to bring the fight to the Americans.
Edit: By "Americans" I meant - the Deep State terrorist army that Hillary Clinton and John McCain created.
In reply to You mean that indellible… by dirty fingernails
The two main sites in Syria, Barzah and Jamrayah, supposedly CW plants or stores were inspected by OPCW on 22 November 2017 and declared in complinace both with the amounts of scheduled chemicals (presumably dual use chemicals) present and no evidence of diversion of use. The OPCW thus certified they were not CW plants or stores. Last I heard, the US is an OPCW member, as is the UK, so the respective governments would be aware of this.
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dawj1AkW0AcBuGn.jpg
Edit: In the past, the Syrians have asked the Russians to supply S-300s. The Rusisans were pressured by unknown (((partners))) to decline, which they did. I suspect the Russians are now more open to supplying S-300s.
In reply to Russia is bringing in… by King of Ruperts Land
Trump is going for broke!
"I can shoot someone in the middle of 5th Ave and wouldn't lose any voters."
in other words:
"I can murder at will, commit war crimes, break the Constitutions, and the Trumptards will still support me"
Keep circling the wagons around cheeto-jesus, Comey is talking
keep circling trumptards
hahaha!
enjoy bitchez ;-)
In reply to The two main sites in Syria,… by HowdyDoody
We don't see any illegal "exercises" by the west in nuclear capable North Korea, do we now.
In reply to h by Bes
Even though the Syrian war is winding down, Russia is bringing in boat loads of armor and trucks, the other Arab countries and their U.S. ally have to be prepared to repel any new adventure Putin, Iran and Assad may try.
We know Putin has tried these tactics before in Georgia, Crimea and Ukraine in recent years. He can't be trusted to do the right thing.
(Just presenting an honest assessment but go ahead and down vote me anyway.) LOL
In reply to We don't see any illegal … by ???ö?
The late Oberkommando der Wehrmacht, Walther von Brauchitsch is smiling up at Trump.
In reply to With Russia bringing in boat… by IH8OBAMA
the poor jordanians...gave him an american trophy wife and the choice: silver or lead...
In reply to The late Oberkommando der… by Manthong
Fuck you are misguided. What kind of "misadventure" is it to rightfully reclaim land that is yours from a bunch of abject squatters and gypsies that have come to occupy your country?
The USSA is occupying northern Syria under the absurd pretext of "fighting terrorism". I hope an insurgency starts soon if kicking the occupiers out by conventional force won't work (running the risk of WW3). Just sick and tired of this fucked up empire running amok and plundering the world. And useful Goyim like you who are brainwashed into thinking this is doing the region any good.
In reply to With Russia bringing in boat… by IH8OBAMA
Russia has 143 million in population and shit for farmland. California has more people than that between LA and the Mexican border and even the homeless are getting fat. California, if left alone by the Commie bastards, could feed every man, woman and child on Earth forever. Populations are in decline world wide, the West and Japan most notably and all population increases in the future are coming from Sub-Saharan Africa. The real world and the soppy wet liberal science world are two entirely different environments. The Syrian war is not winding down as it's an Iranian moslem quiet invasion for Ali Babba or whatever his name is.
That war is not likely to go away fast. It's written about in some very old books. The truth is out there.
In reply to With Russia bringing in boat… by IH8OBAMA
MOSELY---- you were wrong (again) apologize and admit it.
In reply to Russia has 143 million in… by Twee Surgeon
Which makes Putin's inaction regarding EUke even more of a blunder.
The EUke's wanted to join Russia also but Putin ignored them. There is a lot of good farmland in EUke I believe.
In reply to Russia has 143 million in… by Twee Surgeon
@bes i think you had a typo in there, so i'll repost :
Donald Trump: 'I could shoot somebody [on 5th Ave] and I wouldn’t lose any voters'
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2016/jan/24/donald-trump-says-he-co…
In reply to h by Bes
yes! thank you sir.
In reply to @bes i think you had a typo… by D.T.Barnum
"Eager Lion", or Operation "Wet Pussy"
In reply to The two main sites in Syria,… by HowdyDoody
Dayr el Zor airport first needs an S-400 battery and some serious aviation to back up the campaign to take back the al Omar oil fields from those fucking squatter plunderers and their Kurdish fudge packers. Something tells me the old rules of engagement north of the Euphrates are going to change soon.
Do it for the honour of the brave, mad Druze......General Zahreddine!
In reply to Russia is bringing in… by King of Ruperts Land
You. Really? A regular on ZeroHedge. And that is the most naive/retarded thing of the day. Or are you just the troll that everyone claims you are? Hasbara or CIA mockingbird?
In reply to Incorrect. They will be… by tmosley
Neither would surprise us. Izrahole /USSA created Hamas and Hezbollah.
http://washingtonsblog.com/2012/11/israel-and-the-u-s-created-hamas-hez…
In reply to Incorrect. They will be… by Polynik3s
really, all those down votes would indicate otherwise
In reply to Incorrect. They will be… by tmosley
That's why Putin hasn't responded - The fat lady hasn't sung yet.
In reply to And so the next multi… by Sudden Debt
The US will lose, here's why:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ysb_Isix5cM
In reply to And so the next multi… by Sudden Debt
4000 is not massive.
the 1st battalion in Vietnam was only 800 strong.
In reply to 4000 is not massive. by LordWillingly
Lots of small military forces in the world. Most of them don't start large scale conflicts with nuclear superpowers for no reason.
In reply to the 1st battalion in Vietnam… by Sudden Debt
Castro started in Cuba with about 100 men.
In reply to Lots of small military… by tmosley
And with his Granma
In reply to Castro started in Cuba with… by King of Ruperts Land
...with the blessings of the Jew Dork Times and the commie 5th column in the USSA.
In reply to Castro started in Cuba with… by King of Ruperts Land
Yeah, Meyer Lanskey wasn't very happy about his loses in Cuba either. Ditto for Goldwater backers
In reply to ...with the blessings of the… by UmbilicalMosqu…
His 100 played for keeps. Our 4000 just want free college.
In reply to Castro started in Cuba with… by King of Ruperts Land
Theyve been doing that drill for the last 7 years. Nothing unusual. Stop your fearmongering BS
In reply to the 1st battalion in Vietnam… by Sudden Debt
Rothschild's dual monsters:
Israel and the Central Banking Mafia
In reply to Theyve been doing that drill… by lolmao500
The 6th fleet is arriving soon as well.
Trumpo, Friday April 13: Mission accomplished.
Trumpo, Friday April 20: Fake out! Bombs away!
In reply to Theyve been doing that drill… by lolmao500
We could still be in the posturing and probing defenses stage. The more I think about Friday's strike, the more it looked like a test to see if they could spam the Syrian AA/AD to overwhelm it and if the causes for failures in April 2017 were fixed. I wonder if any of the JASSM got shot down.
In reply to The 6th fleet is arriving… by Conscious Reviver
We should never sell weapons to any other country, nor should we ever train any other country's soldiers. It always gets turned against us. Take a look at what is going on at the Mexican side of the border to see the effects of our military training which is now used by the narcos who recruited our trainees.
In reply to the 1st battalion in Vietnam… by Sudden Debt
Dupe.
In reply to the 1st battalion in Vietnam… by Sudden Debt
That’s about how many Marines invaded Da Nang to get the Vietnam War rolling.
It doesn’t take much.
In reply to 4000 is not massive. by LordWillingly
perhaps not massive, but my instincts tell me if they step into Syria they will be committing suicide when Russian fighter jets mow them down.
this coalition of the willing will be the last straw that starts the regional war, when Russia decides to take off the 'kid gloves'
perhaps not,
but me thinks it will be a coordinated messpot of skirmishes in several regions of Syria, for the ussa to get a sure kill--- false flag established
In reply to 4000 is not massive. by LordWillingly
Why are we doing this...
Ponzi needs more fuel.
In reply to Why are we doing this... by takeaction
Lots of soldiers to keep busy plus lots of logistics subcontractors to keep contracts flowing to so that they in turn can contribute to their local politician's 're-election' fund.
If they didn't have exercises like this they could cut the DoD budget and that ain't gonna happen.
In reply to Ponzi needs more fuel. by FreeShitter
Proxy War against Russia AND Pipelines. Russia/China is threatening to unseat the Petro Dollar and since we don't have the Balls to confront China,the decision was made to destroy Russia. If this gets real,i,as a Trump Supporter will join the Demo Rats in their Impeachment Drive,i'm done with this shit,i did not vote for Bush III....
In reply to Why are we doing this... by takeaction
Dupe
In reply to Proxy War against Russia AND… by milking institute
Trump has been impeachable the instant the first American missile crossed into Syrian airspace. Back in 2017. A full year later and he does it again.
I blame Obama for this. He refuse to prosecute the war criminals Bush and Cheney, and now look...
In reply to Proxy War against Russia AND… by milking institute
You might need to think of investigating Obama he set the stall out on no oversight on military action.
So long as it is not declared a war for Congress to get involved.
[edit] This is the position all three leaders who bombed and carried out air strikes ... it is not a war.
Putin needs to sell Syria S-300's as a minimium do the job right because this is not a war so no harm done in Syria having the capability of shooting the terrorists out of the sky.
Remember this is not a war ...
In reply to Trump has been impeachable… by crazzziecanuck
Prosecute them? That’s rich.
He CONTINUED their policies and EXPANDED them.
In reply to Trump has been impeachable… by crazzziecanuck
BECAUSE AMERICANS ALLOW IT TO HAPPEN INSTEAD OF GOING IN THE STREET AND HANGING THEIR CORRUPT POLITICAINS
In reply to Why are we doing this... by takeaction
Futures loving it.
think of the money the 'masters' are making,
were going to war...
were withdrawing...
were negotiating with north korea...
were going to war with north korea...
north korea just lobs off another icbm over japan...
Israel attacks Lebanon...
Lebanon attacks Israel...
each and every event is worth 500pts on the dow minimum
shit never stops
In reply to Futures loving it. by FreeShitter