4000 US Troops Launch Massive Military Drill On Edge Of Syria

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 04/15/2018 - 18:22

A little over three weeks ago, we published a report on leaked images of U.S. military equipment arriving in Jordan’s Aqaba Industrial Port via the vehicle carrier vessel “Liberty pride” for the upcoming participation in the annual war drill “Eager Lion.”

To conclude, we asked a straightforward question: with the return of John Bolton, is war imminent in Syria?

“Jordan is a major player bordering southwestern Syria but has been silent as the Russian-backed Syrian regime expanded territorial gains from terrorist groups in the eastern Ghouta region. Now, Jordan seems like it is preparing for a conflict with Syria, as the United States Armed Forces have recently unloaded large amounts of tanks and personnel carriers. Nevertheless, with the return of John Bolton, is war imminent on the Jordan–Syria border?”

Fast forward to today when two days after the United States, Britain, and France lobbed more than 100 missiles into Syria, the Jordan Armed Forces- Arab Army (JAF) kicked off the twelve-day Eager Lion 2018 military exercise with the United States at its side.

In a joint press conference on Sunday, Maj. Gen. Jon K. Mott, Director of Exercises and Training U.S. Central Command and Brigadier General Mohammed Al-Thalji of the Jordan Armed Forces, told reporters “the exercise is carried out for the eighth consecutive time with the participation of land, sea and air forces of about 7,000 troops, representing the Jordanian and American forces,” as quoted by the Jordan News Agency.

In total, nearly 4,000 US servicemen will participate in the drill.

“Today marked the official opening of Eager Lion 2018, the premier US-Jordanian joint military training exercise,” stated U.S. Embassy Jordan.

Brigadier General Mohammed Al-Thalji of the Jordan Armed Forces and Major General Jon Mott of the U.S. Air Force, the co-directors of Eager Lion, met with journalists today to talk about the exercise.

Al-Thlaji said, “this year’s exercise aims at improving operational alignment between the Jordanian armed forces and the US military, training in counterterrorism, border security and humanitarian operations, crisis management, strategic communications and future planning.”

Al-Thlaji further told reporters that the exercise deeply focuses on “search, rescue, and joint logistics operations and other goals that are in line with the armed forces’ strategy to develop their operational, training and humanitarian capabilities.'”

Gen. Mott said, “around 3,500 American troops are taking part in the drill, which is a part of the US-Jordanian strategic partnership, and will help boost preparedness of the two countries’ armies.”

“This is a golden opportunity to tackle specific threats to regional security at the operational level,” he underlined, spurring participants to develop new ideas and scenarios “that improve our ability to think and act faster than our strongest opponents”.

Eager Lion: Jordan and US forces train in massive CENTCOM exercise

The exercises are being conducted around Jordan's capital Amman, which is about 100km (62 miles) from the Syrian border.  During the drill, there will be a variety of war scenarios playing out, which we think the most fascinating will be the simulated attack of chemical weapons. The exercise is extremely convenient and comes about a week after the West has blamed President Bashar Assad for an apparent chemical weapons attack against his civilians. While Russia tells the world, the Syrian gas attack was staged, U.S. officials are making the case that the Assad regime is the responsible actor behind the attack.

Gen. Mott, detailed to reporters that a mobile scientific team will respond to a simulated chemical event during the exercise. He said that it is a “threat all too real, as we have seen recently in Syria.”

While it is still not clear who the responsible actor was during the gas attack in Syria, what is quite evident and disturbing, is that the United States and Jordan have been planning this military drill next to Syria’s border for quite some time.

With more than 7,000 troops in total, including 3,500 U.S. troops, and dozens of tanks, this is currently the most massive U.S. military drill in the region.

What is social media’s response? “Apr 15th Eager lion begins “coincidentally” scheduled for April this year and not may like the last 3,” said one Twitter user.

"It’s just Eager Lion. We’ve been doing that one for many years,” a combat veteran said.

The good news is that president Trump already declared that the US adventure in Syria is over and that “Mission Accomplished!”, which means there is no risk of those 4,000 US troops in Jordan deciding to launch an invasion on the proxy and civil war torn country...

Tags
War Conflict
Politics

Comments

Vote up!
 7
Vote down!
 0
HowdyDoody King of Ruperts Land Sun, 04/15/2018 - 18:46 Permalink

The two main sites in Syria, Barzah and Jamrayah, supposedly CW plants or stores were inspected by OPCW on 22 November 2017 and declared in complinace both with the amounts of scheduled chemicals (presumably dual use chemicals) present and no evidence of diversion of use. The OPCW thus certified they were not CW plants or stores. Last I heard, the US is an OPCW member, as is the UK, so the respective governments would be aware of this.

https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dawj1AkW0AcBuGn.jpg

Edit: In the past, the Syrians have asked the Russians to supply S-300s. The Rusisans were pressured by unknown (((partners))) to decline, which they did. I suspect the Russians are now more open to supplying S-300s.

 

Vote up!
 11
Vote down!
 3
Bes HowdyDoody Sun, 04/15/2018 - 18:52 Permalink

Trump is going for broke!

"I can shoot someone in the middle of 5th Ave and wouldn't lose any voters."

 in other words:

"I can murder at will, commit war crimes, break the Constitutions, and the Trumptards will still support me"

Keep circling the wagons around cheeto-jesus, Comey is talking

keep circling trumptards

hahaha! 

enjoy bitchez ;-)

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 15
IH8OBAMA ???ö? Sun, 04/15/2018 - 19:24 Permalink

Even though the Syrian war is winding down, Russia is bringing in boat loads of armor and trucks, the other Arab countries and their U.S. ally have to be prepared to repel any new adventure Putin, Iran and Assad may try.

We know Putin has tried these tactics before in Georgia, Crimea and Ukraine in recent years.  He can't be trusted to do the right thing.

(Just presenting an honest assessment but go ahead and down vote me anyway.)  LOL

 

Vote up!
 7
Vote down!
 0
Brazen Heist IH8OBAMA Sun, 04/15/2018 - 19:39 Permalink

Fuck you are misguided. What kind of "misadventure" is it to rightfully reclaim land that is yours from a bunch of abject squatters and gypsies that have come to occupy your country? 

The USSA is occupying northern Syria under the absurd pretext of "fighting terrorism". I hope an insurgency starts soon if kicking the occupiers out by conventional force won't work (running the risk of WW3). Just sick and tired of this fucked up empire running amok and plundering the world. And useful Goyim like you who are brainwashed into thinking this is doing the region any good.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 3
Twee Surgeon IH8OBAMA Sun, 04/15/2018 - 19:49 Permalink

Russia has 143 million in population and shit for farmland. California has more people than that between LA and the Mexican border and even the homeless are getting fat. California, if left alone by the Commie bastards, could feed every man, woman and child on Earth forever. Populations are in decline world wide, the West and Japan most notably and all population increases in the future are coming from Sub-Saharan Africa. The real world and the soppy wet liberal science world are two entirely different environments. The Syrian war is not winding down as it's an Iranian moslem quiet invasion for Ali Babba or whatever his name is.

That war is not likely to go away fast. It's written about in some very old books. The truth is out there.

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 2
Brazen Heist King of Ruperts Land Sun, 04/15/2018 - 18:49 Permalink

Dayr el Zor airport first needs an S-400 battery and some serious aviation to back up the campaign to take back the al Omar oil fields from those fucking squatter plunderers and their Kurdish fudge packers. Something tells me the old rules of engagement north of the Euphrates are going to change soon.

Do it for the honour of the brave, mad Druze......General Zahreddine!

Vote up!
 13
Vote down!
 2
Polynik3s tmosley Sun, 04/15/2018 - 18:50 Permalink

Incorrect. They will be slaughtering the Deep State terrorist army that Hillary Clinton and John McCain created.

 

You. Really? A regular on ZeroHedge. And that is the most naive/retarded thing of the day. Or are you just the troll that everyone claims you are? Hasbara or CIA mockingbird?

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
earleflorida LordWillingly Sun, 04/15/2018 - 19:06 Permalink

perhaps not massive, but my instincts tell me if they step into Syria they will be committing suicide when Russian fighter jets mow them down.

this coalition of the willing will be the last straw that starts the regional war, when Russia decides to take off the 'kid gloves' 

perhaps not,

but me thinks it will be a coordinated messpot of skirmishes in several regions of Syria, for the ussa to get a sure kill--- false flag established

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
milking institute takeaction Sun, 04/15/2018 - 18:49 Permalink

Proxy War against Russia AND Pipelines. Russia/China is threatening to unseat the Petro Dollar and since we don't have the Balls to  confront China,the decision was made to destroy Russia. If this gets real,i,as a Trump Supporter will join the Demo Rats in their Impeachment Drive,i'm done with this shit,i did not vote for Bush III....

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
GreatUncle crazzziecanuck Sun, 04/15/2018 - 19:28 Permalink

You might need to think of investigating Obama he set the stall out on no oversight on military action.

So long as it is not declared a war for Congress to get involved.

[edit] This is the position all three leaders who bombed and carried out air strikes ... it is not a war.

Putin needs to sell Syria S-300's as a minimium do the job right because this is not a war so no harm done in Syria having the capability of shooting the terrorists out of the sky.

Remember this is not a war ...

 

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
earleflorida FreeShitter Sun, 04/15/2018 - 19:16 Permalink

think of the money the 'masters' are making,

were going to war...

were withdrawing...

were negotiating with north korea...

were going to war with north korea...

north korea just lobs off another icbm over japan...

Israel attacks Lebanon...

Lebanon attacks Israel...

each and every event is worth 500pts on the dow minimum

shit never stops