Attkisson: Trump Was Right To Fire Comey; Here Are 12 Reasons Why

Authored by Sheryl Attkisson, op-ed via The Hill,
A lot of new information has come out in the year since President Trump fired FBI Director James Comey.
No matter whether you admire Trump, Comey, both or neither - it’s now difficult to argue that Trump made the wrong move in removing Comey.
Even many of Trump’s detractors would agree that no president should keep in place the head of a crucial division who - along with some of his top staff — apparently worked to undermine or control the president, and exercised poor judgment in important matters.
Here are 12 ways Comey has proven Trump was right to fire him.
1. Comey testified that it gave him a “queasy feeling” when then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch directed him to publicly refer to the Hillary Clintonclassified email investigation as a “matter.” Yet, he did so anyway and did not raise objections.
2. Comey’s FBI, including allegedly his general counsel, was responsible for multiple leaks to the press with the apparent goal of politically helping Clinton or harming Trump. On the other hand, the FBI kept a closely-held secret any information that was favorable to Trump — such as the fact that Comey repeatedly told Trump he wasn’t under investigation.
3. Top FBI officials working under Comey conspired to develop an “insurance plan” in the event Trump were to be elected. (One possible implication is that they could not afford to have Trump officials poking around into what they or other U.S. intel agencies had been doing over the years.)
4. We now know that Comey apparently delayed notifying Congress that the FBI had discovered Hillary Clinton emails on the personal computer of soon-to-be convicted sexter Anthony Weiner (then husband of Clinton’s top aide, Huma Abedin), prior to the election.
5. Comey demonstrated bias or questionable judgment in selecting the man he trusted as his number two in February 2016: Andrew McCabe. Comey allowed McCabe to be involved in the FBI investigations into the Clinton Foundation and Clinton classified emails even though McCabe’s wife had received large sums of donor money from Clinton interests, including those of then-Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe, who also was under FBI investigation at the time. (The FBI granted top Clinton staff immunity from prosecution, didn’t record her interview, drafted an exoneration letter in advance, and ultimately excused Clinton’s mishandling of classified information as not being willful.)
6. Comey allowed McCabe’s involvement in the Clinton-related investigations to continue until the week before the 2016 election. Only then did McCabe “recuse himself” after a Wall Street Journal article about the donations to McCabe’s wife. (McCabe has said he followed proper procedures and did nothing wrong.)
7. McCabe says he told Comey in October 2016 that he — McCabe — had authorized a leak of sensitive information to the Wall Street Journal shortly before the election. The Department of Justice’s Inspector General has since found the leak was to advance McCabe’s own interests and was in violation of FBI policy. (Comey says he doesn’t recall McCabe telling him this.)
8. After the election, Comey informed President-elect Trump about the lurid allegations against him in the so-called “Steele dossier,” but admitted in an interview this week that he withheld from Trump the fact that it was opposition research paid for by Hillary Clinton.
9. While acknowledging the “Steele dossier” contained “salacious and unverified” material, knowing it was produced with help from an ex-foreign spy and understanding that it relied on primary sources who were said to be close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Comey apparently did not open an investigation into this effort to impact the U.S. election and undermine the American president.
10. Comey’s FBI used the “Steele dossier” to justify wiretaps before and after the election on an American citizen who was a Trump associate without disclosing that the “evidence” was political opposition research paid for by Trump’s opponent. This appears to be a violation of the FBI’s “Woods Procedures,” and possibly other policies.
11. Comey testified that after he was fired from the FBI, he secretly engineered a leak of FBI material to the New York Times for the political goal of prompting appointment of a special counsel to investigate Trump.
12. Comey has publicly disclosed content of private, personal conversations with President Trump, such as discussions about Trump’s wife’s feelings.
Trump may not have had the benefit of all of this information at the time he removed Comey, but in terms of whether Comey was the right person to serve as head of the FBI under the new administration, Trump’s instincts proved to be correct.
Damned right he was right to fire him. Should have done it day one of his presidency along with all the other Obama-era hold-overs.
Rod Rosenstein next please
In reply to Damned right he was right to… by NoDebt
Yeah, same day as Sessions, that worthless pile of shit.
In reply to Rod Rosenstein next please by DownWithYogaPants
Attention, (((shills and trolls))),
Before you pile into this thread, let me point something out. We see you for what you are. We recognize what you're doing. We know we're taking flak because we're over the target. Eat shit and die, motherfuckers. Your days are numbered, and that number is heading into the final countdown.
Sincerely,
Real People
In reply to Yeah, same day as Sessions,… by NoDebt
Comey should have been INDICTED. Not fired.
In reply to Attention, (((shills and… by HopefulCynical
exactly ... along with chocolate jesus and his entire conga-line of administrative malcontents
In reply to Comey should have been… by T-NUTZ
Year the entire edifice down of the swamp FBI and DOJ
start over
—————@hopefulcynical
This is how ZH is now. Dudes like BeepBop/lloll/stizzazz get 10 greens for spam.
Ignore it.
In reply to exactly ... along with… by pc_babe
Hillary in jail yet? Anybody from the Traitors in the FBI? Comey?
Any.... criminal fedgov employee in jail yet?
Why not?
In reply to Year the entire edifice down… by IridiumRebel
The problem with Trump is not som much who he fired or fires. The big problem is who he appointed: Bolton, Pompeo, Haley, Kushner, to name just some of the most dangerous animals.
And look who is there now - versus who was there. If you see any progress , tell me where. I only see ever worse people getting to key posts.
In reply to Hillary in jail yet? Anybody… by ZENDOG
He needs to firecSessions and Mueller more than Comey.
These Deep state hydra heads keep popping up and need constant whacking.
In reply to The problem with Trump is… by fx
@IridiumRebel
Flipping on the light makes the roaches scatter.
In reply to The problem with Trump is… by fx
Trump's biggest mistake is not firing more Obama appointees. The Swamp is deep.
In reply to Damned right he was right to… by NoDebt
You can't have a theatrical play if you get rid of all the antagonists.
In reply to Trump's biggest mistake is… by Ghost of PartysOver
Seems you believe the swamp is a single party place... all of trump’s original picks are being replaced by Bush II Regime appointees and hanger-ons
In reply to Trump's biggest mistake is… by Ghost of PartysOver
"politics is the entertainment division of the military industrial complex"
-frank zappa
In reply to Seems you believe the swamp… by thelonegunman
So the question is: what mass psychological effect on the herd will those optics project, and why are (((they))) trying cause said psychological effects?
In reply to Seems you believe the swamp… by thelonegunman
Comey says Trump is morally unfit to be our supreme leader. That’s got sociopath written all over it. Like most politicians.
In reply to Damned right he was right to… by NoDebt
Comey is a corrupt, dirty cop. Comey belongs in Gitmo getting waterboarded frequently to drive that point into his tiny little brain.
In reply to Damned right he was right to… by NoDebt
Waterboarding and cockmeat sandwiches
In reply to Comey is a corrupt, dirty… by gregga777
He should've done more than just fire this lying scumbag
until the average joe realizes that this is the State fighting back against the trump admin's exposure of its massive corruption, the State has the advantage.
Why the whiney liberals who hate "the man" are in full support of corrupt big state, is a surprise and a failing of the trump admin to garner their substantial - or at least vocal - political power. The BernieBros KNOW that very state colluded to steal the Primary from Bernie....what was their response? side with the very people who swindled them.
love,
Patty Hearst
Anyone can become President. But if you are not royalty then this is what you can expect to happen to you, your friends, family, associates ...
It's a democracy ... as long as you vote the way you are told.
Sedition.
"The FBI granted top Clinton staff immunity from prosecution, didn’t record her interview, drafted an exoneration letter in advance, and ultimately excused Clinton’s mishandling of classified information as not being willful."
Perfect.
Slimeball!
Comey is a textbook case of the disgruntled employee.
He needed to be fired, but he should have been charged and he needs to go to prison. Along with a whole host of others.
Of course that will not happen.
More of the same from the same. It is what the Deep State does. Along with it's "useful idiots".
While all this is going on FBI Director Wray is doing a rear-guard action on release of information and dragging everything out until the mid-term elections with the hope that the Dems will retake the House. Jeff Sessions continues to orbit Pluto unawares.....
This is a war between the blue archipelago and the red sea that surrounds it.
“There are 3,141 counties in the United States.
Trump won 3,084 of them.
Clinton won 57.
There are 62 counties in New York State.
Trump won 46 of them.
Clinton won 16.
Clinton won the popular vote by approx. 1.5 million votes.
In the 5 counties that encompass NYC (Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan, Richmond & Queens) Clinton received over 2 million more votes than Trump.
In other words, these five counties alone, more than accounted for Clinton winning the popular vote for the entire country. The five counties comprise 319 square miles. The United States is comprised of 3,797,000 square miles. When you have a country that encompasses close to 4 million square miles of territory it would be somewhat ludicrous to allow the vote of those who inhabit a mere 319 square miles to dictate the outcome of a national election. Large, densely populated cities (NYC, Chicago, LA, etc.) do not and logically should not speak for the rest of our country.
Somehow, perhaps divine wisdom, the geniuses who founded our country created a system to avoid that circumstance.”
http://gop-tea-pub.tumblr.com/post/170131820302/the-brilliance-of-the-electoral-college-did-the
Burn em......just sayin.
In reply to This is a war between the… by Cloud9.5
That is exactly the Founding Fathers intent when they conceived the Electoral system. The checks and balances were designed to provide as level a playing field between dense population centers such as New York city vs the the less populated rural America. They correctly recognized America's best interest would never be served by the corruption which was the inherent nature of moneyed interest in its larger population centers. True then...thus we have Blue Cities vs Red States.
In reply to This is a war between the… by Cloud9.5
Hell hath no fury like a little wussy former government employee. Reminds me of Chuck Schumer, running around like a chicken with his head cut off looking for the TV cameras instead of getting down to the business of the taxpayers. What a loser.
Trump had to fire him because Trump is as guilty as a Clinton only more so.
13. He's a fucking weasel
Well done, Sheryl, codifying the maelstrom is a great service for serious people.
video of bill and lynch and the airport meeting..is coming out the tarmac bribe will come to light..whispers of same say soon
Trump was VERY wrong in firing Comey. I mean, how are we gonna "get" Trump, if our guy isn't there to do it??? Oh, wait a minute, we still have Mueller. -Signed, The MSM/DNC/Obamas/Clintons