Bitcoin Bounce Continues, Shiller Says Cryptos "Could Be With Us Forever"

Following Tim Draper's excited "$250k by 2022" forecast, Bitcoin (and the rest of the crypto space) have extended last week's gains as tax-driven selling pressure appears to have abated and Bob Shiller says Bitcoin 'bubble' "could be with us forever."
Bitcoin is up over 20% in the last few days, testing up to its 50-day moving-average...
And Ripple is up over 35%...
FundStrat's Tom Lee offers some perspective on the current trend in cryptos compared to the 2013-2015 Bitcoin bear market...
The 90% decline, which lasted 405 days, took prices back to Oct 2013, or 1 month prior to Nov 2013 peak. From Oct '13->Nov '13, BTC gained 621% in a month. That year-long decline was a rollback of 1 month of gains.
And the current slide...
Where was Bitcoin 1 month prior to ~$20,000 top? $5,900.
In other words, BTC this year rolled-back prices similar to what happened in 2014/15.
Could be same bottom as the 2014/15 bottom. Also, selling related to capital gains taxes in US should be lifting as tax day is 4/17?
And as CoinTelegraph reports, Nobel Prize laureate for economics Robert Shiller believes that while Bitcoin (BTC) might be a bubble, that doesn’t mean that it will burst and be gone forever, according to an interview on April 13 with CNBC’s Trading Nation.
image courtesy of CoinTelegraph
Shiller, who is currently a professor of economics at Yale University, referred to BTC as “another example of faddish human behavior. It’s glamorous”:
"I'm interested in [B]itcoin as a sort of bubble. It doesn't mean that it will disappear, that it'll burst forever. It may be with us for a while."
Shiller highlights that he knows that “smart people” have invested in cryptocurrencies, including many of his students, but adds that the attraction to crypto is “a story that I think goes way beyond the merit of the idea. It is more psychological than something that could be explained by the computer science department."
According to Shiller, there is a “part” of the cryptocurrency “fad” or “bubble” that is political, as people that don’t trust their governments may be tempted to invest.
In September of last year, Shiller went on CNBC’s Fast Money with Brian Kelly to speak along the same lines about crypto, saying that “it’s the quality of the story that’s attracting all this interest.”
Comments
Spot for sale. No cryptos accepted tho.
If anyone was wondering what gives bitcoin value this video will explain: Duane Challenge Accepted, and a Wager.
In reply to Spot for sale. by boostedhorse
First they ignore you, then they ridicule you, then they fight you, and then you win. – Mohandas Gandhi
In reply to If anyone was wondering what… by bwh1214
Good time to sell and cash out before the price plunges again.
Somebody can't make any money on crypto.
Put your money in a (((bank))) and earn 0.15% interest, or in the Stuck Market, which only goes UP, UP and AWAAAAAAY...until it reaches the inevitable cliff that is fast approaching.
You want some safety? Gold, silver, and crypto.
In reply to Good time to sell and cash… by lester1
None of those have held up to the dollar since their ATHs.
In reply to Somebody can't make any… by WorkingClassMan
Crypto is NOT safe you fool. Its down -65% this year.
In reply to Somebody can't make any… by WorkingClassMan
Here's my tip. Every year, buy crypto on April 15th, sell on December 15th. Why?...
Because people trading crypto thoughout the year need to sell quite a bit Jan-Apr 15th to pay capital gains taxes...
After April 15th, the selling pressure recedes, and the price continues to go ballistic the rest of the year.
On that note, I also would not be surprised if the gov is manipulating crypto prices, because it's a great way to create huge tax revenue out of thin air. Think about it.
In reply to Crypto is NOT safe you fool… by lester1
I just see a stagnant future for Bitcoin. Because the "inflation" of many more of these types of systems will spread the invested money out, and it's like having gold, then gold 1, and gold 2, and gold 3, and so forth. Unlike Bitcoin, gold backed cryptos no longer offer a chance of appreciation unless gold itself goes up, although the tie to gold makes them way less risky to hold. But now who do you want to trust to back your gold-backed crypto? That's the next hurdle. Give me real gold. It nukes fiat from space, just to be sure.
Check out all the new additions. And wonder where will Bitcoin be in five years as an unbacked crypto?:
http://www.goldscape.net/gold-blog/gold-backed-cryptocurrency/
In reply to Good time to sell and cash… by lester1
OTC trading approved for crypto hedge funds? Can't find enough big sellers? Mother of all short squeezes coming?
https://steemit-production-imageproxy-thumbnail.s3.amazonaws.com/DQmW7x…
In reply to I just see a stagnant future… by silverer
Not until June
In reply to Good time to sell and cash… by lester1
In your opinion is it ever NOT a good time to sell?
In reply to Good time to sell and cash… by lester1
"Good time to sell and cash out before the price plunges again."
lester1, is that what you are doing? Me, Im hodling.
Im putting my money where my mouth is.
In the meantime, I have two full rolls of Liberty Double Eagles as profit, so that if I lose the batch, im still good. On the next upswing, Ill take a few more rolls profit ( in addition to tax payments). poor me.
In reply to Good time to sell and cash… by lester1
See those huge single candle moves?
This is fake market action. Someone is wash trading in the hopes of attracting more suckers. The fraud needs to be cleared out before anyone even thinks of buying in. You will be able to do so at much better prices.
Eureka ~ we agree on something!
It'll still probably get to 8900 on BTC and somewhere between 540-600 on ETH (or when either daily RSI gets up in the 80 vicinity)...
Anyway ~ cryptos ain't dead, that's 4 sure.
Edit: I actually agree a little with lesters comment (for once)... If you were someone who got in late and are sitting on losses... Well ~ I'm not really a day trader, but if you 'book' some losses here, you'd be able to offset any capital gains you might book later on in the year (and then get in at a lower price like mosley says).
BCH ~ that's a tougher nut because the chart's just not very mature... U could still see 940, but then again it might have already made all of its move... It's a descending wedge though, so even it it trips back, it ought to get moving again by June...
In reply to See those huge single candle… by tmosley
figured that out did ya loser, what did it cost you......hahahaha
In reply to See those huge single candle… by tmosley
Nothing, I was long out of the market before they started happening.
Do I have to keep repeating how pathetic you are? Or can we just pretend that I point out the things that indicate how much of a loser you are (focusing on other people's perceived losses in this case) every time I respond to you? Honestly I don't think you are worth the time it took my to write out this comment.
In reply to figured that out did ya… by simpson seers
You better hope you're right, Mosley. I can't believe you sold it all. Ouch.
In reply to Nothing, I was long out of… by tmosley
not as bad as selling a 'house full of silver'...
I mean, WTF? You'd have nothing to sit on...
Me? I still have mine... I hammered it a toilet bowl because I like to sit on THRONES!
In reply to You better hope you're right… by Dsyno
Since you FODL you are suffering cognitive dissonance.
Huge candle move? So what?
You are an awful trader.
You have good insights about crypto technology but your timing is wrong.
In reply to See those huge single candle… by tmosley
They'll ramp it up again. And cash out. Then inflate again. "It's a trick, we always use it"
Boooyyyaaa Jim Boyyyaaa!
You Won’t Believe What We Saw In Zimbabwe – Cash Flow Shortage/Bitcoin!
This is the Soros-Rockefeller Foundation-Rothschild Banksters going all in to cryptos, after their governments of the world depressed and shorted the currency. They are buying on the dip.
In reply to You Won’t Believe What We… by davatankool
I only put in 250 dollars litecoin..I currently have 126 dollars, so I did lose some money. I just let it ride, I dont care..But if I had a larger sum involved, every time the price went up (which hasnt happened to me yet), I would take the profit but leave in my original amount that I first invested. I got in mid December 2017 so I have had no profit as of yet. Altho, my balance went down to 96 dollars recently, and now is 126 dollars...I just put in a little to play a bit. Yes, I have to eat top ramen and mac and cheese all week now, but I like mac and cheese so its ok.
I would have invested more, but no way I can do without my Blue Moon beer, so I have to be a bit more conservative in my investments.
Another scratch off & powerball jackpot hopeful fails to learn lesson. Rinse & repeat on a macroeconomic scale.
In reply to I only put in 250 dollars… by weliveinamatrix
I guess that's better than a savings account at the bank. Deposit $500 and in 1 year you'll have $200 (after $25/mnth fees) plus 13 cents interest.
In reply to I only put in 250 dollars… by weliveinamatrix
> $25/month fees
Ever hear of a Credit union? I swear it just makes you look like an idiot when you write bullshit.
In reply to I guess that's better than a… by Savvy
Yeah I've heard of a credit union. Biggest banking fuck over I ever got was from a credit union. I wouldn't piss on a credit union banker if he was on fire.
In reply to > $25/month fees Ever hear… by cheech_wizard
Cryptos will last as long as over speculative dipshits exist. Which means it could be awhile. On an investment level, this is one step above playing mega millions or scratch offs at the gas station. Even the dot com bubble had more substance.
How much interest are you earning in your (((bank))) account?
Yeah, thought so.
In reply to Cryptos will last as long as… by NemesisteM
Who is making an argument for earning interest in a bank account? Grow some brain cells and get back to me later crypto shill.
In reply to How much interest are you… by WorkingClassMan
His $19k wasnt reduced to $8k overnight either.
In reply to How much interest are you… by WorkingClassMan
You mean his $200 that went to 19K then to 8K? Just awful aint it
In reply to His $19k wasnt reduced to … by markj113
Someone is going to eat his own thingy.
They are pokeman cards...baseball cards...they have value because idiots believe that electronic numbers are valuable.
Please send me all the dollars you want. Or Euros or Yuan or pesos or rubles....The stupidity of this all lies in the fact that common sense and book smarts are not connected. Why this isn't illegal is beyond me. It has no backing of any government.
Even THAT is SOMETHING....GRANTED NOT MUCH....BUT SOMETHING.
We just need one good solar storm or maybe the poles of the planet switch. Then see how great your bitcoins are.
Like Magic the Gathering Cards... Over the last two years, I've been dumping stuff that sat in the basement for 20 years. I've made quite a bit of money so far on printed pieces of cardboard.
I see greater fools, I see them all the time.
In reply to Someone is going to eat his… by Thebighouse
What Timmy fails to mention is that in order for "Satoshi Scrotomoto" to succeed he will need the cooperation of those Eastern Central Banks to allow BTC's mining servers into their countries again.
"Exhibit A" (https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-01-05/bitcoin-miners-migrate-china-…)
And that if those mining service operations don't RETURN to the places that have SOUND MONEY like the Russian Federation / PBOC Petro-Ruble/Yuan (https://www.rt.com/business/424192-russian-producers-benefit-china-futu…) THERE WILL NOT BE A SNOW BALLS CHANCE IN HELL for BTC to survive on Western Central Bank "UNSOUND" MONEY to facilitate it's growth/value through digital wallet creation and dumping which mirrors the rest of the algo-driven chaos on Wall Street we've witnessed the last 10 years alone let alone the fixing of prices in the commodities trading which has been pernicious and systematic for decades propping up King $!
Case in point "Exhibit B" (https://www.rt.com/news/424185-security-council-strikes-concerns/) (https://www.rt.com/usa/424204-us-troops-syria-pull-haley/) the Western Central Banks continued looting operations as a "bargaining chip" to compensate for their worthless fiat that buys "$hitcoin"!
Stupid is as Stupid does!!!
"...selling related to capital gains taxes in US should be lifting as tax day is 4/17?..."
The tax year ends Dec 31 not Apr 17.
And crypto traders need to sell Jan 1-Apr 17 to pay the capital gains taxes.
2017 taxes are due Apr 17, 2018.
In reply to "...selling related to… by Jay
Newest CBOE BTC Futures COT report lookin short for the 5th week in a row.
https://www.cftc.gov/dea/futures/deacboelf.htm
The only crypto I'm long on is XRB NANO
Robert is way behind some of us ZHers!
I don't need no EEE-lectronic mail. I'll put my letter in an envelope, lick it, stamp it and mail it.
I don't need no EEE-lectronic ledger. I'll make the double entries and trust the banks.
Haters gonna hate until...
