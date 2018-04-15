China: "The Arrogant US Has A Record Of Launching Wars On Deceptive Grounds"

While the lack of retaliation by Russia to Trump's Friday night Syrian airstrikes surprised some, Russia defended its stance of shrugging in response (and not escalating to full blown world war), by asserting that Soviet-made missiles intercepted more than half of the 105 cruise missiles fired at three Syrian facilities (the Pentagon denied any missiles were hit), and that the US, UK and French blitz was generally less aggressive than most had feared, perhaps thanks to extensive advance warnings by Trump that an attack was imminent.
Yet if Russia's managed response is understandable, one country whose vocal outcry to US strikes has been a surprise, is China.
As we reported yesterday, China was the first superpower outside those directly involved to slam the US airstrikes: "Any unilateral military action violates the United Nations charter and its principles and international law and its principles. [The strikes] are also going to add more factors to complicate the resolution of the Syrian crisis," Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said in a statement on Saturday afternoon.
Beijing also called for an investigation into claims of a Syrian poison gas attack on the rebel-held town of Douma that rescuers and monitors say killed more than 40 people, and prompted the Western action: "The Chinese side believes a comprehensive, impartial and objective investigation should be conducted into the suspected chemical attacks and it should come up with reliable conclusions ... Before this, no conclusion by any side should be made,” Hua said.
* * *
Then, on Saturday during the emergency session of the Security Council on Saturday, Russia proposed a resolution urging the US and its allies to “immediately and without delay cease the aggression against the Syrian Arab Republic and refrain from further aggressive acts in violation of the international law and the UN Charter." Not surprisingly, the proposal was voted down - and would have been vetoed by the US - but the roll call was surprising: Russia and Bolivia voted in favor of the resolution... alongside with China.
If there was any confusion on whose side of the Syrian conflict China finds itself, that confusion is now officially gone.
* * *
Finally, overnight China also reminded its population that while the US is engaging in a contained "hot war" with Syria, Beijing is currently fighting a trade war with Washington D.C. when in a front-page OpEd on the state-owned nationalist tabloid Global Times, the politburo authorized a scathing article in which it once again slammed Trump's involvement in Syria, claiming that "the facts cannot be distorted. This military strike was not authorized by the UN, and the strikes targeted a legal government of a UN member state... it has not been confirmed if the chemical weapons attack happened or if it did, whether government forces or opposition forces launched it. International organizations have not carried out any authoritative investigation."
And the most inflammatory accusation: the entire US attack was a false flag:
The Syrian government has repeatedly stressed that there is no need for it to use chemical weapons to capture the opposition-controlled Duma city and the use of chemical weapons has provided an excuse for Western intervention. The Syrian government's argument or Trump's accusations against the "evil" Assad regime, which one is in line with basic logic? The answer is quite obvious.
The US has a record of launching wars on deceptive grounds. The Bush government asserted the Saddam regime held chemical weapons before the US-British coalition troops invaded Iraq in 2003. However, the coalition forces didn't find what they called weapons of mass destruction after overthrowing the Saddam regime. Both Washington and London admitted later that their intelligence was false.
Finally, the Global Times pivots to what happens next, and how the US provocation could lead to further escalation in hostilities with Russia:
Washington's attack on Syria where Russian troops are stationed constitute serious contempt for Russia's military capabilities and political dignity. Trump, like scolding a pupil, called on Moscow, one of the world's leading nuclear powers, to abandon its "dark path." Disturbingly, Washington seems to have become addicted to mocking Russia in this way. Russia is capable of launching a destructive retaliatory attack on the West. Russia's weak economy is plagued by Western sanctions and squeezing of its strategic space. That the West provokes Russia in such a manner is irresponsible for world peace.
Finally, without stating it expressly, China makes it quite clear on whose side it would be should war break out between Russia and the US:
The situation is still fomenting. The Trump administration said it will sustain the strikes. But how long will the military action continue and whether Russia will fight back as it claimed previously remain uncertain. Western countries continue bullying Russia but are seemingly not afraid of its possible counterattack. Their arrogance breeds risk and danger.
Read the full Global Times op-ed here.
Comments
Remember the Lusitania!
The history of China:
http://thesoundingline.com/map-day-history-china-every-year/
In reply to Remember the Lusitania! by hedgeless_horseman
Xiriously...Treasury Paper Mâché Tiger Chicom holder of $1.6 Tn (incl. H.K. Belgium proxies) in Treasuries "LAUNCHING" MIC WARS...LOL!
In reply to The history of China: http:/… by Four Star
So much projection.
So little audience.
In reply to z by Déjà view
The Pentagon says that every missile hit its target - that can only be true if the missiles were looking to take out the Syria defence missiles... one at a time.
"Pentagon hails 71 successful strikes on ageing Syrian defences"
Even the anti-Assad Syrian Observatory says it "exceeded 65 missiles"
www.syriahr.com/en/?p=89324
In reply to So much projection. by Arnold
It's nice that China can point out our military aggression all the while threatening to invade Taiwan and claiming the whole South China Sea as its backyard pond.
In reply to The Pentagon says that every… by EuroPox
It's a "boy who cried wolf" thing.
The U.S. keeps bombing people because some lies appear in the media. At what point do they question the lies?
Or conversely, the U.S. keeps lying in the media so they can bomb people. At what point does the world question the lies?
Either way, since the Iraq/WMD lies, it's been an open secret. Probably way before that (Vietnam, the civil war?)
How do we get out of this?
In reply to It's nice that China can… by Pure Evil
Mongolia,Tibet, Paki, and India.
Historically there have been border squabbles and philosophical fisticuffs with the former Soviet as well...
In reply to It's by toady
Currently: Spratley island "claims"; South China Sea "adventurism"...
Never mind Taiwan, Hong Kong.
When nine hundred years old you become, look this good you will not.
In reply to Moongolia, Paki, and India… by Arnold
The Chinks always have a funny view of the world.....
In reply to Currently: Spratley island … by DaBard51
They don't wear their hair braided down their backs any more either.
Weird to see hip chinks with Topknots.
In reply to The Chinks always have a… by jcaz
I know, right? Is the top knot a cultural thing, or are they just copying the hipster doofus trend in the U.S.?
In reply to They don't wear their hair… by Arnold
I think China's indirect point can be summed up in this thought experiment:
Suppose we have another civil disturbance in St. Louis. The antifa and BLM are accusing the alt right of some bogus chemical attack on one of their rallies. Assad and Putin blame Trump for giving the order for the "alleged" attack. Suddenly, in the black of night, their missiles, launched from ships in the Gulf of Mexico, rain down and hit an alt right "base" somewhere in Missouri. Some innocent Americans are indiscriminately killed. Russian and Syrian media hail this brutal act of war as "justifiable".
I know this all may seem too insane to grasp, but it's essentially what is happening in the Middle East with the aforementioned nations in opposite roles.
In reply to I know, right? Is the top… by toady
"Launching Wars On Deceptive Grounds"
Yep! It was all for Israhell.
Artist's IMPRESSION of Satanyahoo RIDING Trump
In reply to I think China's indirect… by J S Bach
The fake Iraq WMDs is just one example. Remember the "incubator babies" that were used to justify the first Iraq invasion "desert storm"? The incubator baby psy-op is now a confirmed, admitted hoax. How about the gulf of tonkin attack that the US used as it's justification for war in Vietnam....it is now confirmed that it never happened.
It's called propaganda, and its so old and tired there's no excuse to fall for it anymore. All governments use it so dont start thinking that the US is the bad-guy and Putin/Xi are the good guys. They're all full of shit. And PS...if you havent figured it out yet, the media is just another propaganda arm of the government....there is no such thing as "independent media". Its the government, and yes, they are lying to you most of the time.
In reply to Launching Wars On Deceptive… by beepbop
... meanwhile, “Army Spokesman: Saudi Forces Use Chemical, Biological Weapons in Yemen's Ma'rib” ...
>>> http://en.farsnews.com/newstext.aspx?nn=13940721001520 ...
... and the F,UK, US reply? ... crickets ...
... and let us not forget ...
...”According to UN estimates, 17 million Yemenis, more than 60% of the population, are in urgent need of food. Out of these, 7 million are facing famine. The destruction of infrastructure has also left 15 million without any access to healthcare and generated an unprecedented cholera outbreak, with 900.000 cases and thousands dead already. 50.000 Yemeni children have died in 2017 as a result of disease and starvation. There is no hyperbole needed, this is a humanitarian disaster that is beyond words. Only it is not a natural catastrophe. More than something that is being allowed to happen, it is something that is being deliberately imposed on the Yemeni people.” >>> https://www.investigaction.net/en/yemen-a-western-sponsored-genocide/
In reply to The fake Iraq WMDs is just… by brushhog
I admit I have been with the Resistance.
For years I have resisted the nearly automatic responses posted on ZH challenging all things .gov from simple food labels to false flag war mongering. In too many instances the conspiracy theories have become conspiracy fact.
This is a terrible situation for citizens to be in. We have no where to go to get real factual information. Nearly every MSM outlet has an agenda of propaganda. It’s like the blind leading the indoctrinated with everyone making decisions based on bad data. How are people who spend the majority of their time (at work & sleeping) supposed to have any reliable information at all? And it’s not limited to the USA. It’s global. Just look at the bullshit thrown about regarding the very serious situation in Syria and the attempted assassination of the Skripals. WTF?
We know that the top levels of FBI, DOJ, State and the intelligence agencies are full of political hacks seeking to manipulate policy because they believe they are doing God’s work. Obama was part of the propaganda machine. The Clintons are frauds from day one and look at how many people think Hitlary is wonderful. Is Trump also being given skewed information so that he makes the “right” decisions? I think so. What other conclusion can there be.
We are so screwed.
In reply to ... meanwhile, “Army… by PrayingMantis
-The Deep State advanced Trump to the WAR CRIMINAL POSITION
-A real American president now ,believing absurdities and committing atrocities ,the Donald is very proud
-Trump ,the American Yeltsin ,who wanted to be Gorbachev
-Trumptards are delirious , they are still in the Trump sect cult
-The nation gasped , the majority in delight ( we are number 1) ,very few in horror , (number 1 criminals indeed)
-The world trembled with hidden disgust , while laughing in private
-This is how we roll , Tomahawk diplomacy,Mission accomplished
- Bush 5.o has risen ,praise SATAN
-The animal Assad had almost freed his country : he had it coming
-Americans sighed : they can finally watch ,in peace , Dancing with the Stars
- America wanted to start the beginning of the end ; could not finish it ;incompetence is a national trait now
-Iran and Russia will rearrange the board now , Iran invented the chess game and Russia plays it well
-Mr. Putin has a new powerful weapon now : the world's indignation
-America ,invest in body bags and yellow ribbons ; it's all you have left
-The religious scholars are thrilled : the mystery of "The MYSTERY BABYLON" was revealed ; we even have a Beast presidential limousine
- America ,America , how ugly you have become : judge , jury and executioner
In reply to I admit I have been with… by macholatte
"If there was any confusion on whose side of the Syrian conflict China finds itself, that confusion is now officially gone."
Ha. The author must think we are as stupid as he is corrupted. China simply comes in on the side or reason and lawfulness.
I will also repeat this: Why should I give shit about which way terrorist babies of shit color die? Why should I send my kids to war over that? I say kill the deap state for our protection. Especially that blood thirsty slut NH and her ilk.
In reply to -The Deep State advanced… by veritas semper…
Those babies are not terrorist babies ,but babies killed by the terrorist hands of US
If you can not distinguish between GOOD and EVIL , the RIGHT SIDE and the WRONG SIDE , you better keep quiet.
It's better for you and us.
In reply to "If there was any confusion… by King of Ruperts Land
Fucking liar,
I know they are not my babies or my kin's or countryman's babies. If its a choice between which babies burn, I say burn those foreign babies. Those that try to pervert that common sense to stir up war to kill my babies are evil. Death to them. This is the wisdom of Solomon. Fuck you and your Devils deceit that you try to pull on the feeble minded. I know the difference of good and evil.
In reply to Those babies are not… by veritas semper…
Definition of a peaceful muslim-
Those who seek to dominate not by violence, but by out-breeding, hence all the babies.
In reply to Those babies are not… by veritas semper…
Please. The comma, semicolon or colon goes right after the word, and a space follows the punctuation mark. It's the same in every Indo-European language, I think.
In reply to -The Deep State advanced… by veritas semper…
"We have no where to go to get real factual information. Nearly every MSM outlet has an agenda of propaganda."
If you're an American, this is true. But if you can read a foreign language or two online, your vistas will considerably widen your understanding.
Or if you have friends in other countries that can relay in English to you what they're hearing. We have friends in Europe who are privy to behind-the-scenes, out of MSM sights that reveal greater truths than the US phony media and its propoganda. You can't believe a word they say.
In the meantime, if you understand financial/military hegemony (the US) there's a great article today on ZH: Nomi Prins who reveals some of the behind-the-scenes activities on the part of some Western Nations. Read her article. Go there NOW. :)
In reply to I admit I have been with… by macholatte
Having a relative in Moscow (whose clients include mid-rank Military brass), is a very eye opening source of information.
We hear things the West does not report, and (although our information sources are obviously incomplete), the very blatant degree of "information manipulation" by the Western Media is scary, especially when this information corruption is deliberately leading the "Mass Uninformed" into unquestioning agreement with Global Conflict.
In reply to "We have no where to go to… by Rubicon727
The ONLY reason the Zio/US has ANY allies is because these countries fear economic ARMAGEDDON!!
It’s coming regardless !!!
In reply to ... meanwhile, “Army… by PrayingMantis
How about 9-11 and the war on terror.
Buildings totally removed in record time all the way down to the molten ponds of steel found in the debris, resultant from intense heat of burning jet fuel.
I worked in a steel mill for many years. (Electric Arc Furnaces.)Burning jet fuel will not turn steel liquid. You can take a pressurized pipe using oxygen as the gas, and once the pipe is lit with a torch, lance steel. But open air fuel burning without catalyst will not produce anything more than heated steel......not liquid steel.
Those ponds of liquid steel were the product of another very concentrated source of energy.
Major False Flag used to start the war on terror.
"Either you're with us or you're with them!"
In reply to The fake Iraq WMDs is just… by brushhog
Remember four pointes:
1. Isreal will fight to the very last American Soldiers Death.
2. The Zionist screams in Fear as he Stikes you.
3.The Yinon Plan.
4.Operation TALPIOT.
Not only is Obama & now Trump Scum Fuck Pure Evil War Criminal Psychopaths, they've now officially become, although they've always have been, accessories to War Crimes, Treason & Conspriacy to Murder American's.
It's safe to say now, any Criminal Fraud CEO "President" of the Criminal Fraud UNITED STATES, CORP. INC. from here on out would have to defacto continue the Crime, swear an Oath to Treason & continue the PsyOp / False Narrative Flag of 911 & the absolute, complete, open, in your Faces Tyrannical Lawlessness Political Police Surveillance State.
In reply to How about 9-11 and the war… by agNau
Lucky us ! The conspiracy spin doctors and their masters are no engineers.
Plenty of sinister plans but no engineering , as in engineering a crisis for any result
for that matter. Freaking big mouthed dilettante at work that can and will be defeated
by plain facts presented against them and against a wall.
In reply to Remember four pointes: 1… by Chupacabra-322
Don't forget the Patriot Act ! ! ! The single most damaging, most frightening piece of rights removing legislation ever crafted. It would make 1940's Germany or 1960's Russia proud.
In reply to How about 9-11 and the war… by agNau
How about after decades of trying to get Germany into war ever since unification in 1871/2 the perfidious Albion finally succeeded to have the nation destroyed that stole a march on them by perfecting the industrial revolution ? Mercantile Britain was already done at that time, but her corpse is alive and kicking from the parasites ever since.
In reply to How about 9-11 and the war… by agNau
Truth.
In reply to How about after decades of… by TheGardener
Americans are not good at SCIENCE : no matter how many pretend to be. This was shown with 911 ;
Basic laws of physics can not be spun around to fit the zionist narrative for ever.
Reality wins in the end.
In reply to How about 9-11 and the war… by agNau
Yes indeed. For more truth on this conspiracy, check out ae911truth.org. Architects and Engineers contesting the party line on 9/11.
In reply to How about 9-11 and the war… by agNau
Strange that no one so far has brought up the Gulf of Tonkin non-event. Historians of all ilk now agree that it was a total fabrication. Thank you for your service, Lyndon. Ironic that the Lizard King's father, George Morrison, was the commanding office. Maybe David Icke is right :-)
In reply to The fake Iraq WMDs is just… by brushhog
Hopefully more people learn to read between the lines. Soon..
In reply to The fake Iraq WMDs is just… by brushhog
Yep ! The only justifiable war worth fighting would be one of each individual against his own government.
In reply to The fake Iraq WMDs is just… by brushhog
Who the fuck is upvoting this character?
Question to brushhog: who the fuck is committing the fucking false flags? I don't see China/Russia getting involved in this shit so tone it down with the fake statement that EVERYONE is full of shit. Your 2nd paragraph gets off-track from the 1st with that nonsensical, uncorroborated point. Dumb ass. Get it straight.
In reply to The fake Iraq WMDs is just… by brushhog
"When contemplating war, beware of babies in incubators." - Tom Regan (Christian Science Monitor)
In reply to The fake Iraq WMDs is just… by brushhog
I'd say in addition to Israel (with its numerous, influential lobbyists throughout the US), the oil cartel and the military industrial complex have a hand in this kind of lawless military excursions in the Middle East as well.
Donald Trump has no respect for rule of law, be it inside and outside of America. That's blatantly obvious.
In reply to Launching Wars On Deceptive… by beepbop
JS - I fear you are giving the MIC ideas for domestic false flags....
In reply to I think China's indirect… by J S Bach
Regarding the Chinese op-ed, I particularly like the paragraph that asks the question about “basic logic.” Indeed. Did Syria NEED to drop one chlorine bomb on one apartment to clear out the rest of that city of its enemies?
This helped them how? This would/could hurt them how?
And the Chinese ask the other key question. Why couldn’t the U.S. and Brits wait a few days and let the fact-finding team investigate some facts?
In reply to I think China's indirect… by J S Bach
So many people in the West are fucking braindead sheep all too eager to swallow the stories, the illusions that they hail from the heroic side here to save the world. In actual fact, the West is just another full spectrum-esque empire, and all such empires are fundamentally based on extortion and deceit. Lots of it.
The MSM is totally taken over by CIA shills, the anti-war movement has been compromised from within and the propaganda is getting worse.
Zionists, Banksters and Imperialists are a big problem.
In reply to Regarding the Chinese op-ed,… by Give Me Some Truth
And soon the Congress will be taken over by CIA and MIC shills!
In reply to So many people in the West… by Brazen Heist
I think it's fair to say that a majority of informed US citizens disapprove of ALL the recent US aggression, whether they love the D or the R. But, what can they do?
Taxes are taken before people ever see the money.
Voting does diddly squat.
Lynching will work, at most, once.
So, sit back and wait for the flames to take it all?
In reply to And soon the Congress will… by CanadaGoose
Re: "But, what can they do?"
Ohhhh, I think you know -- and it's just a matter of time, but collapse will have to become more obvious for wakefulness to achieve critical mass. I think we can treat it as a given that America's future is a bloodbath. With psychopaths in charge, it's guaranteed.
In reply to I think it's fair to say… by ThanksChump
Remember Uncle Fraud and the Deep State can't advance to the next level of its agenda until America is disarmed. So, we will have many, MANY mass shootings until this happens and it will, one liberal state at a time.
Awake Americans absolutely, positively refuse to organize. They just sit back and eat popcorn as Uncle Fraud continues to pass laws, eventually making anyone with a gun, a criminal.
In reply to Re: "But, what can they do?"… by Lore
Trump and the US deep state have made a critical miscalculation by their efforts to bankrupt and take over Russia, which has served only to make that nation more self-reliant, and into forging even stronger alliances with China. Both nations will now share resources and industrial power and end up dominating every Asian nation. There is no way to win a land war with them, and for our crimes they will bury Europe, Britain, and the USA.
Like the last two world wars and all the ME wars, this situation was totally brought about by the monopolistic greed of the mainly US-UK bankster cabal, which is also responsible for destroying our Western civilization with their cultural Marxism, and "we the people" do FA, sitting on our hands waiting for Godot.
In reply to Remember Uncle Fraud and the… by 1033eruth
you know the skor!
In reply to I think it's fair to say… by ThanksChump
Considering the percentage of dual citizen Israeli-Americans in congress, any assistance by the CIA and MIC shills is not needed.
In reply to And soon the Congress will… by CanadaGoose