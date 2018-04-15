Haley: US Not Withdrawing Troops From Syria "Until Goals Accomplished", Will Hit Russia With More Sanctions Monday

So much can change in just 2 weeks.
Recall that just on March 29, Trump said that based on allied victories against Islamic State militants, "We’ll be coming out of Syria, like, very soon. Let the other people take care of it now. Very soon, very soon, we’re coming out. We’re going to get back to our country, where we belong, where we want to be."
Pres. Trump: "We'll be coming out of Syria very soon. Let the other people take care of it now...We're going to have 100% of the caliphate, as they call it —sometimes referred to as land. We're taking it all back." pic.twitter.com/N9cPYkS6pk— Evan McMurry (@evanmcmurry) March 29, 2018
Well, maybe not, because one oddly well-timed "chemical attack" by the Assad regime just days after Trump's statement, the US not only launched its second massive airstrike against Syria, lobbing 105 Tomahawk cruise missiles at three empty military facilities, but no longer has any intentions of "coming out."
Speaking on Fox News on Sunday morning, the US Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, said that the United States "would not pull its troops out of Syria until its goals were accomplished." The US currently has over 2,000 troops in Syria, as well as a number of contractors.
It is our goal “to see American troops come home, but we are not going to leave until we know we have accomplished those things,” Haley said and listed three aims for the United States: ensuring that chemical weapons are not used in any way that pose a risk to U.S. interests, that Islamic State is defeated and that there is a good vantage point to watch what Iran is doing.
“Be very clear, if we leave, when we leave, it will be because we know that everything is moving forward,” Haley added. Asked about US-Russia relations, she said they are “very strained,” but the US still hopes to mend ties.
On Saturday, Haley said that the US’ guns are “locked and loaded,” and that Washington will not hesitate to strike if a chemical attack in Syria takes place again.
Over the weekend, Trump himself contradicted his own March 29 statement, when he made it clear he wants to withdraw the roughly 2,000 U.S. troops in Syria involved in the anti-Islamic State campaign. But he appeared to refute that message when he said on Saturday that Western allies were prepared to “sustain” the military response if Syrian President Bashar al-Assad does not stop using prohibited chemical weapons.
Meanwhile, assuring that relations with Russia deteriorate even more - coincidentally, just as the Mueller probe of Russian collusion peaks - Haley also said that on Monday US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will announce more Russian sanctions on Monday, which are supposedly set to address chemical equipment used by Assad.
Moscow has yet to retaliate to the US sanctions against several Russian billionaire oligarchs who are generally close to Vlarimir Putin, including aluminum magnate Oleg Deripaska, whose aluminum production giant Rusal, has suddenly found itself without access to western sources of funding, and the resulting solvency concerns have sent aluminum prices soaring.
So Nicki, what are those goals you speak of? Overthrowing the duly elected government of Syria like we did in Urkraine?
Gotta set up that Rothschild owned central bank.
Aw, the poor Russkies are still not finished propping up their murderous puppet. Ah, well not to fret. One of the great advantages of not being a democracy is that Putin doesn't have to worry that Russian moms will get tired of their boys coming home in boxes.
I guess we're in a demon-acracy then. I don't like to see my tax payer money spent on endless wars nor do I like to see our bankrupt government print even more script in the name of the people. And I sure as hell don't like to see our boys coming home in boxes, while the government lies about the circumstances of their death.
https://twitter.com/RussianEmbassy/status/985485046416015360
Who was it that was in here saying that Trump helped ISIS get away from Ghouta?
Nevermind who said that, but know that it was not correct according to Russia.
Another lie from the Orange Jesus, but hey, who's countin'?
Anyway, as expected the Orange Dufus wearing a dead beaver on his head ("nice beaver!") is doing the bidding for the MIC, Israel and Saudi Arabia.
Assad will not be 'deposed'
and as I type yesterday
Round 1 has been an easy win for Team Syria.....Round 2 is, I am sure, in preparation, bibi has not much to say and never put an airframe into service.
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-04-14/people-are-dancing-streets-sy…
We still have some [small or not] time left before things pass beyond no return.
I suspect Bibi was told to keep them on the ground or watch them be shot out of the sky over Lebanon.
Hi need to murder has been so great he revealed too much of his true self to the Russians last week, that missile strike on Syria has and will cost him dearly. The Russians spend a lot of time, money and lives flushing ISIS out of Syria and to have Israel try to stop them in such a deliberate, obvious way has opened many eyes to their true demonic form.
Haley: US Not Withdrawing Troops From Syria "Until We Destroy Syria For Israhell"
There, FIXED it.
People in Israhell see in Nikki Haley the long awaited Messiah. She is the UN ambassador for the united and serving states of Israel....and Trump cant fire her before he is not sitting upright in the white house.
Nikki and het sanctions aren't going to stop all Asian countries from rushing to be the first to buy Russian weapons.
I suspect you are correct. I also suspect that he was not certain of how far Hezbollah would go in defense..they are not without the means to hit back into israel.
Funny how you chose a string of numbers for you username so that no-one can remember your name. Interesting way of avoiding criticism while being able to launch it.
I remain a fool for being right, according to this nameless "Russian" who idiotically prays for war. You were supposed to sink ships, remember? Why didn't you?
Delusional.
You want Russia to sink US War ships. That most likely would trigger a Thermonuclear War. Your are a God Dam fool aren't you? Or a Deep state troll egging to kill most of the population.
We were promised that if the US fired tomahawks Putin would sink ships. Nope.
Re read the headline:
We are not withdrawing, more coming.
(Brace for it little Puttie, just keep the shirt off, grin and Bear it)
" I remain a fool for being right, according to this nameless "Russian" who idiotically prays for war. You were supposed to sink ships, remember? Why didn't you? "
You're not right... You were claiming that Trump was gonna bomb, then pull out of Syria... [do I need to pull those comments up or would that be considered doxxing you]?
Looks here more like Nikki Haley has Donald Trump by the pussy cause she says we're staying in Syria...
"Behind the ostensible government sits enthroned an invisible government owing no allegiance and acknowledging no responsibility to the people."
— Theodore Roosevelt
IMO Haley should have been run out of town on a rail after she took away Confederate statues and the Confederate flag from Southerners just because some nut case who shot a bunch of people had a Confederate flag. But Muzzies can kill a bunch of people here and their Korans and hijabs aren't banned.
I honestly never paid much attention to her. Kinda tune her out like a combination between a yippy dog and a nagging woman.
But now she has my attention. She has implicitly stated that it is ok for to use chemical weapons in Syria so long as it isn't against US/Western interests. Given Scott Adams periscope yesterday "catching" the Syrian ambassador "admitting" to having if not using chemical weapons, that could be a positive thing. But it could also mean that they know that ISIS has such weapons and is using them, and that THAT is ok. It could also be purposefully ambiguous.
Things in Syria are always more complicated than they seem.
I agree with the first part about yippy dog and nagging woman.
As for the rest, you never provided any links, similar to the accusations by the United States terrorist organization on the use of chemical gas used by the Syrian government are never linked to anything with facts.
Either provide links or shut the fuck up.
You...want me to link to the article in whose comment section you are posting?
As for the Scott Adams accusations, here is the link to the periscope: https://www.pscp.tv/ScottAdamsSays/1lPKqnpyozWGb
" yesterday "catching" the Syrian ambassador "admitting" to having if not using chemical weapons "
Chlorine is NOT on the chemical weapons list of the OPCW...BTW go do some research as to how much of a stockpile the US & Co have stockpiled!
That is very good information to have. I was having trouble figuring out what the hell Syria was supposed to do to prove that they didn't have weapons that can be made by mixing bleach and ammonia.
What these retards behind Trump & May have done now is convince the Syrian Arab Army & Russians to search out & exterminate EVERY 'rebel head chopper' they can find, including the Kurd's & Turk backed operatives in Syria; simply for the reason that then the US cannot claim 'Chemical Weapons' again, in the future.
The hunt is about to commence, mark my words, & they will be imprisoning & executing those that surrender instead of letting them leave on buses. I have a feeling the 'White Helmets' are about to disappear rather quickly, just for starters.
Haley: "The ISIS Caliphate was the area we needed to control for pipelines and shit. Then those ISIS idiots started thinking for themselves and got defeated. Not that we'll ever admit that.
The CIA is working hard to create another Syrian boogeyman and false flag gassing helps fill the gap."
Both curled & thin lipped, strawed haired, sullen cheeked, crepey skinned evil cunts. Masters of lying and war mongering.
To be fair to the US, they are consistent in being inconsistent. After all, they support tyrannies in the lovely peaceful kingdom of S.A., turn a blind eye to 'inhumanity' (whatever that is) in NK, Yemen, Ukraine, Turkey, Pol Pot (bad guy, but anti-Vietnamese so that was good enough), the Contra's, Mana Blanca etc., etc. but slap Assad for hunting and killing the real nasties like ISIS in his own back yard. How can anybody even remotely be against him? I visited Damascus in the mid 1990's. Felt more like Paris (at that time) than the middle east. Few burka's and relatively modern feel. No hostility at all.
Waiting for counter-sanctions by the Ruskies. No more basic resources for the West... Good luck with that Boeing, Intel, Lockheed, Tesla etc.
...yet here you are....among the deplorables...spouting off on anything that doesn’t fit your argument criteria
I get about ten good comments a day out of the peanut gallery. If I find a place with a better rate of return RE intellectual discussion, you won't see nearly so much of me.
And with me gone, this place will immediately circle the drain and become a fully formed clown cult. Probably not the optimal outcome, though there are certainly many who think that is what they want.
Your words are empty. You don't even know what a loser is.
Describe the loser philosophy to me, if you can. Explain how it pertains to me.
Nikki Haley, America's War Goddess
1. Syria is a signpost of the absurdity of America's fakey-shakey empire
2. this lusty war-woman will strike fear in enemy-mothers everywhere
3. political chaos and endless war costing $trillions is America's joy
The US is good at cosmetic military victories.
It hasn't won a political war since 1945, a serious ongoing disease.
The only mission accomplished here is the collapse of the USA
into a ball of socio-financial chaos.
