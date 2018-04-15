Haley: US Not Withdrawing Troops From Syria "Until Goals Accomplished", Will Hit Russia With More Sanctions Monday

Sun, 04/15/2018 - 11:30

So much can change in just 2 weeks.

Recall that just on March 29, Trump said that based on allied victories against Islamic State militants, "We’ll be coming out of Syria, like, very soon. Let the other people take care of it now. Very soon, very soon, we’re coming out. We’re going to get back to our country, where we belong, where we want to be."


Well, maybe not, because one oddly well-timed "chemical attack" by the Assad regime just days after Trump's statement, the US not only launched its second massive airstrike against Syria, lobbing 105 Tomahawk cruise missiles at three empty military facilities, but no longer has any intentions of "coming out."

Speaking on Fox News on Sunday morning, the US Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, said that the United States "would not pull its troops out of Syria until its goals were accomplished." The US currently has over 2,000 troops in Syria, as well as a number of contractors.

It is our goal “to see American troops come home, but we are not going to leave until we know we have accomplished those things,” Haley said and listed three aims for the United States: ensuring that chemical weapons are not used in any way that pose a risk to U.S. interests, that Islamic State is defeated and that there is a good vantage point to watch what Iran is doing.

“Be very clear, if we leave, when we leave, it will be because we know that everything is moving forward,” Haley added. Asked about US-Russia relations, she said they are “very strained,” but the US still hopes to mend ties.

On Saturday, Haley said that the US’ guns are “locked and loaded,” and that Washington will not hesitate to strike if a chemical attack in Syria takes place again.

Over the weekend, Trump himself contradicted his own March 29 statement, when he made it clear he wants to withdraw the roughly 2,000 U.S. troops in Syria involved in the anti-Islamic State campaign. But he appeared to refute that message when he said on Saturday that Western allies were prepared to “sustain” the military response if Syrian President Bashar al-Assad does not stop using prohibited chemical weapons.

Meanwhile, assuring that relations with Russia deteriorate even more - coincidentally, just as the Mueller probe of Russian collusion peaks - Haley also said that on Monday US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will announce more Russian sanctions on Monday, which are supposedly set to address chemical equipment used by Assad.

Moscow has yet to retaliate to the US sanctions against several Russian billionaire oligarchs who are generally close to Vlarimir Putin, including aluminum magnate Oleg Deripaska, whose aluminum production giant Rusal, has suddenly found itself without access to western sources of funding, and the resulting solvency concerns have sent aluminum prices soaring.

07564111 Klassenfeind Sun, 04/15/2018 - 12:12 Permalink

mosley is a fool

Assad will not be 'deposed'

and as I type yesterday

Round 1 has been an easy win for Team Syria.....Round 2 is, I am sure, in preparation, bibi has not much to say and never put an airframe into service.

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-04-14/people-are-dancing-streets-sy…

We still have some [small or not] time left before things pass beyond no return.

PrivetHedge 07564111 Sun, 04/15/2018 - 12:16 Permalink

I suspect Bibi was told to keep them on the ground or watch them be shot out of the sky over Lebanon.

Hi need to murder has been so great he revealed too much of his true self to the Russians last week, that missile strike on Syria has and will cost him dearly. The Russians spend a lot of time, money and lives flushing ISIS out of Syria and to have Israel try to stop them in such a deliberate, obvious way has opened many eyes to their true demonic form.

tmosley 07564111 Sun, 04/15/2018 - 12:17 Permalink

Funny how you chose a string of numbers for you username so that no-one can remember your name. Interesting way of avoiding criticism while being able to launch it.

I remain a fool for being right, according to this nameless "Russian" who idiotically prays for war. You were supposed to sink ships, remember? Why didn't you?

Delusional.

DillyDilly tmosley Sun, 04/15/2018 - 14:14 Permalink

" I remain a fool for being right, according to this nameless "Russian" who idiotically prays for war. You were supposed to sink ships, remember? Why didn't you? "

 

You're not right... You were claiming that Trump was gonna bomb, then pull out of Syria... [do I need to pull those comments up or would that be considered doxxing you]?

 

Looks here more like Nikki Haley has Donald Trump by the pussy cause she says we're staying in Syria...

Whoa Dammit tmosley Sun, 04/15/2018 - 12:07 Permalink

IMO Haley should have been run out of town on a rail after she took away Confederate statues and the Confederate flag from Southerners just because some nut case who shot a bunch of people had a Confederate flag. But Muzzies can kill a bunch of people here and their Korans and hijabs aren't banned.

tmosley Whoa Dammit Sun, 04/15/2018 - 12:21 Permalink

I honestly never paid much attention to her. Kinda tune her out like a combination between a yippy dog and a nagging woman.

But now she has my attention. She has implicitly stated that it is ok for to use chemical weapons in Syria so long as it isn't against US/Western interests. Given Scott Adams periscope yesterday "catching" the Syrian ambassador "admitting" to having if not using chemical weapons, that could be a positive thing. But it could also mean that they know that ISIS has such weapons and is using them, and that THAT is ok. It could also be purposefully ambiguous.

Things in Syria are always more complicated than they seem.

Beowulf55 tmosley Sun, 04/15/2018 - 12:39 Permalink

I agree with the first part about yippy dog and nagging woman.

As for the rest, you never provided any links, similar to the accusations by the United States terrorist organization on the use of chemical gas used by the Syrian government are never linked to anything with facts.

Either provide links or shut the fuck up.

Bubba Rum Das tmosley Sun, 04/15/2018 - 13:31 Permalink

What these retards behind Trump & May have done now is convince the Syrian Arab Army & Russians to search out & exterminate EVERY 'rebel head chopper' they can find, including the Kurd's & Turk backed operatives in Syria; simply for the reason that then the US cannot claim 'Chemical Weapons' again, in the future.

The hunt is about to commence, mark my words, & they will be imprisoning & executing those that surrender instead of letting them leave on buses. I have a feeling the 'White Helmets' are about to disappear rather quickly, just for starters.

zvzzt Whoa Dammit Sun, 04/15/2018 - 13:40 Permalink

To be fair to the US, they are consistent in being inconsistent. After all, they support tyrannies in the lovely peaceful kingdom of S.A., turn a blind eye to 'inhumanity' (whatever that is) in NK, Yemen, Ukraine, Turkey, Pol Pot (bad guy, but anti-Vietnamese so that was good enough), the Contra's, Mana Blanca etc., etc. but slap Assad for hunting and killing the real nasties like ISIS in his own back yard. How can anybody even remotely be against him? I visited Damascus in the mid 1990's. Felt more like Paris (at that time) than the middle east. Few burka's and relatively modern feel. No hostility at all. 

Waiting for counter-sanctions by the Ruskies. No more basic resources for the West... Good luck with that Boeing, Intel, Lockheed, Tesla etc. 

tmosley ljag Sun, 04/15/2018 - 12:54 Permalink

I get about ten good comments a day out of the peanut gallery. If I find a place with a better rate of return RE intellectual discussion, you won't see nearly so much of me.

And with me gone, this place will immediately circle the drain and become a fully formed clown cult. Probably not the optimal outcome, though there are certainly many who think that is what they want.