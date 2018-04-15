This Is How The US Postal Service Loses So Much Money

Authored by Justin Murray via The Mises Institute,
Lately, when he isn’t trying to blame China on America’s competitiveness woes, President Donald Trump has become obsessed with the online retailer Amazon. While there’s speculationthat Trump is using the reins of government to carry out a personal grudge because Jeff Bezos, Amazon CEO, also owns The Washington Post, the more recent obsession is based on his belief that the United States Postal Service is subsidizing Amazon’s activity.
The claim is that, based on a cost-plus method of pricing, Amazon is being subsidized $1.47 per package delivered by the USPS as a last-mile carrier. With an estimated608 million boxes shipped by the online retailer in 2017, Trump is implying that Amazon has shorted the postal service by $893 million.
Considering the USPS lost $2.7 billion, this further implies that Amazon is a key reason why the USPS is struggling financially. Trump goes on to state that Amazon should fork over the entire $2.7 billion to cover the difference.
A key problem here is the assumption that businesses operate on a cost-plus basis. This kind of thinking is a result of how warped government operations are, which frequently engage in cost-plus kinds of contracts. Cost-plus contracts are where the government agrees to cover all the applicable costs of performing the work plus a guaranteed profit. These forms of contracts are relatively unusual in the private business sector, where bidding on price are the primary form of activity. Because of the nature of cost-plus, and how they will frequently go over-budget because there is little incentive to control costs of performance, companies generally don’t engage in them. This means, in the world outside of tax-funded activity, the USPS has to compete with other package carriers like UPS and FedEx and doesn’t have the luxury of guaranteeing itself a profit on every activity.
When it comes to the USPS, the organization has significant fixed costs. In business planning, prices are usually lower-bound by the variable cost of activity. Any revenues that are collected above and beyond the variable costs are able to contribute toward fixed expenses. This is referred to as the contribution margin. Because the fixed component exists whether the product or service is sold or not, companies will be pressured to lower prices until they reach this contribution margin is exhausted. Companies then hope to generate sufficient volume at this margin to cover the fixed expenses. If the choice is between no sale and a sale below an optimal price with some contribution margin, the organization will usually go with the lower than optimal price to at least slow the resource deterioration.
The reason the USPS is in trouble and is struggling to cover its estimated $29 billion in fixed costs is because of its status as a partial legal monopoly. From the own words of the USPS, Congress has granted, with criminal penalty, the USPS total monopoly over the delivery of letters, with some carve-out exceptions (such as urgent or free of charge). Like most monopolies, the USPS had little incentive to keep costs controlled. In 1999, the USPS even went so far as to shrug off the burgeoning Internet, e-mail in particular, as some fad and engaged in sorting facility expansions with the expectation that letter volume would continue to grow. Since peaking in 2001, the number of letters delivered by the USPS has since collapsed to nearly half as much in 2017. The USPS costs, however, continued to increase, from $62 billion in 2000 to $72.3 billion in 2017, despite the collapse of business volume. The USPS was only able to remain solvent by leveraging its monopoly status by driving up the price of stamps from $0.34 for a first class stamp in 1999 to $0.50 later this year. But even this is running into limitations as the decline in mail volume accelerates.
This monopoly, however, doesn’t cover package delivery, putting the USPS in a strange position of having a legal monopoly on only part of its business. This creates the impression that the package business is subsidized by the letter business since the prices on the letter side aren’t limited by a competitive force. This then creates the further impression that the expenses, which were never controlled because of the historical reliance on letter delivery, should be evenly applied to package delivery as well. Thus the assumption there is a subsidy at all when in reality the costs are grossly overinflated due to a lack of market discipline.
When a private business is threatened by decreased volume, they usually have to trim operations to adjust their size to meet the new market demands. The USPS, on the other hand, does not do this. The organization continues to operate on the assumption it must make daily deliveries, six days a week, to every address in the nation. Even the old rural excuse has become weakened as the nation becomes more urban (assuming it was ever justified to tax city residents to provide city amenities to those who elected to live in remote places). Not that rural residents need a monopoly organization to deliver junk mail.
Repeal the Postal Service's Monopoly
So what’s the answer to the failings of the USPS? Repeal the Private Express Statutes and let the USPS loose to manage its own affairs without Congressional interference in its operations. As Lysander Spooner famously proved back in 1844 with the American Letter Mail Company, the private sector can not only deliver the mail, it can deliver the mail profitably for a fraction of the cost of the postal service. This solves two problems:
-
The appearance that Amazon is subsidized through the USPS is eliminated
-
Profitable, stable delivery organizations can come into play
Repealing the private express statutes and getting government out of the mail delivery business may also very well save the USPS as not only can the USPS get out from under populist mandates, such as the overly generous retirement program and maintaining an absurd number of postal service locations; the USPS maintains over twice as many postal stops as McDonald’s has restaurants. It will also open up the market to more competition and competition breeds superior operations for competing members as creative methods of operation are more likely to be identified and can be mimicked, leading to superior operations for all players.
In the end, the “problem” with Amazon is self-inflicted by the government insisting it operates a monopoly letter carrier. Trump can fix the problem with one fell swoop by pressuring Congress not to pass laws imposing higher rates on Amazon delivered packages, which will only accelerate the failure of the USPS since Amazon would just pick an alternate carrier, but to open up unrestricted competition in mail delivery and cut the USPS loose from the government tether. It certainly worked out well in New Zealand.
The corporate welfare queen championship trophy weighs in the wings between Musk and Bezos...
In reply to The corporate welfare queen… by holdbuysell
Congress passes bill that USPS must fully fund it's pension liability.
USPS is the ONLY govt entity that must fully fund.
Why?
USPS has valuable real estate in all major metro areas.
Who gets to sell it for $$$ commissions?
Nancy Pelosi's husband.
That's how it all works.
Follow the $$$.
In reply to " In 1999, the USPS even… by Stuck on Zero
Exactly, and this is why the USPS is losing money. Without this congressional mandate, the USPS would be turning a profit.
This article is just bullshit propaganda.
In reply to Congress passes bill that… by bobbbny
We know a letter carrier who sits in a Baptist church on Sunday, and Monday thru Saturday reads all of the magazines the customers on his route paid for and are expecting to be delivered, while he eats his lunch.
Why should his pension be paid by the people from whom he’s stealing?
In reply to Exactly, and this is why the… by Shemp 4 Victory
Amazon, E Bay, Walmart, and just about all other on lne businesses use US Post office. I think Amazon , however, gets the best pricing, and that price is likley less than prime or variable cost to USPS.
I am certain amazon knows when its cheaper to send via USPS, UPS, or independent driver.
That cheaper, however, means that amazon is cutting it amazon prime losses.
Amazon cannot continue for too many years more with current pricing and profitability structure. If it binks anre raises prices--what if Walmart et all do not raise prices and go for the jugular on amazon. or what if amazon raises prices and so do the others--inflation city here we come.
In reply to We know a letter carrier who… by Lost in translation
Does he put the words back in the magazines?
In reply to We know a letter carrier who… by Lost in translation
Then why haven't you video-taped it and put it on your YT channel?
Why haven't you sent the same video to the Attorney General, your Senator, Congress-Critter, the local media, their boss???
Don't complain if you ain't gonna do something about it.
In reply to We know a letter carrier who… by Lost in translation
The well-connected continue to plunder.
In reply to Congress passes bill that… by bobbbny
Probably because they can function as a bank. USPS money orders, and from what I understand the United States Post office has it's own accounts (very large) separate from the United Postal Service. Some things to check out.
In reply to " In 1999, the USPS even… by Stuck on Zero
The USPS is a Constitutional mandate, so closing it would be kind of a big deal. Pelosi's husband will just have to wait.
In reply to The corporate welfare queen… by holdbuysell
I suppose some hate Musk because he fits the, "low tech has to be outsourced or banned" narrative of the neoliberals, but, it's not easy manufacturing most things in The U.S. Ironically, due to neoliberal outsourcing, most Americans will never be able to afford the kind of expensive, high tech domestically made items he sells, but he seems to sincerely think he can produce a car for a shrinking middle class. I feel kind of sorry for the guy. Unless he can get a PRC state owned non profit to make most of the car, like Wall Street does, his cars will spiral ever further out of the orbit of affordability for most Americans.
In reply to The corporate welfare queen… by holdbuysell
Trump is now the neocon war lobby bitch making war for his Israeli masters. No time efforts to help United States postal service.
And Obama did what?
In reply to Trump is now the neocon war… by Magnum
Bill the Retard obsessing over his Black Daddy, Obama. It's the Orange Fuckhead's shitshow now- but if he miraculously gets elected in 2020 Bill the Retard will still be talking about Obammy in 2023.
In reply to And Obama did what dumb ass?… by Bill of Rights
What about all the capacity added to handle the #!$@%*&#! Junk mail? Raise the price on that crap.
ITS NOT THE POSTAL SERVICE RATES CHARGED USA CUSTOMERS!!!!!...ITS NOT ITS NEAR MONOPOLY REGULATED STATUS...ITS CAUSE 25 PERCENT OF AMAZON AND EBAY SALES COME IN FROM ASIA WITH POSTAGE THAT COSTS A FRACTION OF WHAT WE PAY TO SEND THE SAME PACKAGE ACROSS TOWN !!! ITS BECAUSE THE USPS DELIVERS AMAZON PACKAGES ON SUNDAY !!!!! ITS BECAUSE THE USPS GIVES TOO GOOD OF A PENSION PLAN AND POST RETIREMENT HEALTH BENEFITS THAT US NORMAL FOLKS DONT GET.
We NEED TO IMMEDIATELY DO AWAY WITH a little known Asian subsidy which is KILLING jobs for us folks but enriching the richest man in the world. Did you know a small package sent by an Asian online seller only cost them about $1.00 vs the $20.00 that we would have to pay to return the junk in a package to Asia. We even provide tracking services on that freaking package. Amazon even gets Sunday delivery of their packages. This was pushed down our throats thru the “heavy lobbying” by Ebay and Amazon and backdoored thru a United Nations action to help "developing countries. SO CHINA WANTS AND IS READY TO BECOME THE WORLD RESERVE CURRENCY--THIS IS NOT DEVELOPING COUNTRY !!!!! Sooner or later our “paid off” politicians (CRONIES OF OBAMA, BUSH, CLINTON) are going to have a change of heart, albeit from taxpayers and voters aware of the “Amazon Subsidy” and get SICK AND TIRED of it and voting them out of office or just plain old guilty conscience. Just the headlines about retail store closings tell us about jobs being lost and commercial real estate getting ready to tank, (Store closings---just a few—Penny’s 130-140 stores, Sears/Kmart 150, Macy’s 100, Foot Locker 100, Kohls 16, Office Depot 200, Abercrombie 114, BCBG 118, HH Gregg 88, Pier One 100, Toys R Us bankruptcy).
Problems with this is:
1) Post Office loosing hundreds of millions delivering these cheap packages (taxpayers left holding the bag making up for their losses and eventual USPS pension shortfalls)
2) Uninspected goods come in, many of which are in violation of intellectual property laws and safety regulations.
3) USA stores can’t compete- thus many previous full time jobs in retail have disappeared altogether or with lower paying and reduced benefit part-time jobs.
4) Foreign online sellers are NOT paying any sales tax, income tax, or tariffs like the importers in the USA.
5) Lost jobs equals social security taxes NOT COLLECTED--another freaking problem waiting to rear its ugly face.
6) Millions of pounds of goods delivered by post office SHOULD come into the USA by container by the large retailers and then distributed by USA TRUCKERS AND WORKERS (NOT USPS) then China should buy from us and fill the container for the return trip (HELPS THE USA WORKERS TOO)
My advice to TRUMP—do away with only this one unfair trade deal and positive results will be felt FAST in our economy—no need to expand the Trade War after this is done.
In reply to ITS NOT THE POSTAL SERVICE… by J Mahoney
A very good comment. Even WaPo admitted that the USPS is subsidizing Amazon.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/storyline/wp/2014/09/12/the-postal-…
In reply to ITS NOT THE POSTAL SERVICE… by J Mahoney
Just walk into any Post Office. Look at the people working there. You have your answer.
Years ago, back in the early Eighties, one of my cousins was trying to get a job at the Post Office. He got a 99 on the exam, was a Vietnam vet with a Purple Heart, but he had to wait a year. Others with lower scores were hired before him. The Post Office hires people with disabilities before anybody else. Mental illness is considered a disability. That's why there's such a scurvy crew at any Post Office.
In reply to Just walk into any Post… by homiegot
Trump was right on calling Amazon out. Because of sweetheart deals with the government Bezos Inc. which is comprised of more parts than most people imagine has rapidly expanded. The company usually sports the face of Amazon, Amazon Web Services or AWS, Whole foods, and the Washington Post but has many other parts.
The fact is that many of the options Bezos employs to expand Amazon are available to him only because of the many areas his various companies engage in and this is the crux of growing antitrust talk. The article below delves into how Amazon is exploiting America.
http://Trump And Bezos Face Off - Clash Of The Titans.html
"Trump was right on calling Amazon out. Because of sweetheart deals"
Not really, Amazon did not force USPS to deliver packages for them. Quite the Opposite. Package courier service is dominated by UPS & FedEx. The USPS wanted a piece of the action and try to find a nitch where the USPS could compete. USPS is the more expensive and usually has delays & frequently trashes packages. I wish Amazon dumped the USPS and just used UPS and FedEx. It would save Amazon & its customers.
In reply to Trump was right on calling… by Let it Go
The USPS is Constitutionally required to send mail to all Americans, even if it's not profitable. The private companies have no such requirement, which is why they often use the USPS for the "last mile" of service.
In reply to "Trump was right on calling… by AGuy
Exactly. There are large swaths of the nation to which UPS and FedEx would never deliver were it not for the USPS making the last leg of the delivery.
In reply to The USPS is Constitutionally… by DemandSider
you are wrong about that, private carriers would deliver to those areas, but can't compete with subsidized USPS deliveries. who is the mooch now lol?
In reply to The private companies… by Shemp 4 Victory
http://blogs.pb.com/mail-solutions/2014/10/23/last-mile-parcel-carriers/
"Last mile services are generally cheaper than normal UPS and FedEx Ground services. Why? For a private carrier, the most expensive part of a standard delivery is that last mile on the ground. That’s why UPS and FedEx tack on a surcharge on deliveries into residential neighborhoods. Plus, there can be confusion around what constitutes a “residential” address. For example, consider an attorney who has an office in the back of her house. If the private carrier considers that to be a residential address, a surcharge will often be added."
"But, by partnering with the Postal Service, carriers can rely on USPS delivery trucks to take shipments into the individual neighborhoods that they’re already delivering to every day. It’s minimal extra work for the USPS, and it’s good for both shippers and customers, who escape extra costs and added fees"
Since 1971, The USPS has NOT relied on tax payers for operations. It IS, however, mandated by The Constitution.
In reply to you are wrong about that,… by DEMIZEN
If I could just talk my wife into finally stop sending 50 Christmas Cards every year , I might actually never need a stamp in 2018.
I get all my Precious Metals delivered via the Post Office, insured.
Try sending shit through Fedex Ground. It will get stomped on and lost. DHL? Brown? Same. IMO that's about all that's good about the USPS. Shipping PMs. Any reputable PM dealer will only ship USPS.
Never a package lost or broken into. I do specify picking it up at the receiving local hub just to eliminate another hand or chance for human error/abuse. And I hate it when the delivery guy at my house says, dayum! that shit be heavy! Whaz yougotz in dere?
My answer is incendiary .50 cal rounds which often makes them think I'm fucking crazy so they don't double back with the homies and break into my house.
USPS a good job if you can get it. You can go to work at Fedex Ground but that shit sucks. Trust me.
In reply to If I could just talk my wife… by Seasmoke
they lose money on their flat fee schemes. again, Bezos pays them what they charge. why is USPS offering services that go below break-even delivery? get rid of the senile decision making retarded hippies
should charge per mile/size/medium of transfer number of transfer hubs enroute and delivery volumes. economies of scale much? also, bundle assets and liabilities together and hit sell!
writing a k-12 algo is not so hard. fuckers should make sure they get the numbers right. it cannot be that hard.
What the author from the dumber than fuck Mises Institute won't tell you is that although USPS is a supposed private entity Congress has the authority over it. Try and close a non performing or unneeded post office and the local congress person dredges up a few bodies and has an onsite protest and the joint stays open. Try to raise postage a penny and congress has a conniption. USPS has a monopoly because no one wants the business. Why do you think the many small packages picked up by UPS and FED X end up getting delivered by USPS. As far as compete I can send a 2 to 3 day envelope by USPS to my son for $6.65 and great service. FED X and UPS want around 20 bucks. USPS used to advertise how much cheaper their service was but FED X and UPS bitched to congress and USPS was told to cool it. Then we get stupid as fuck consumers bitching that half a buck to send a letter across the country is robbery yet that same idiot spent more than that driving to the post office to mail that letter. Plus congress loads USPS with demands like fund pensions 10 years in advance but yet no other government agency is required to do so. You want to fix USPS you start by getting congress out of the picture.
In reply to What the author from the… by not dead yet
"USPS has a monopoly because no one wants the business. "
FWIW: If the USPS folded, other carriers would take its place. Price to deliver a package may even decline because a Private Carrier will use modern tech, and be able to deliver letters more efficiently. Letter traffic has been steadily declining for over 2 decades and people use electronic systems (ie eMail) for correspondence, but the USPS was unable to reduce head count due to mandates from Congress. So the USPS uses in efficient tech to keep all those postal workers employed.
"As far as compete I can send a 2 to 3 day envelope by USPS to my son for $6.65 and great service. FED X and UPS want around 20 bucks."
Just the opposite. I use FedEx/UPS Ground and most of the time it arrives in 2 to 3 days and its cheaper than using USPS. To send a 20-30 pound package via USPS is usually 30 to 40 percent more expensive, and a lot of times the package is beat up. You basically need to insert Plywood inside of a USPS Box to prevent it from getting ripped open during transport.
I be ecstatic if the USPS end package delivery since a lot of vendors insist on using them.
Also consider that the USPS is subsidized by the Tax payer on every letter & package it delivers.
"You want to fix USPS you start by getting congress out of the picture."
What do you expect? its a Gov't agency.
In reply to What the author from the… by not dead yet
The reason those private companies are cheaper is because they aren't Constitutionally required to mail to every American. The USPS is, which is why the private companies often contract with The USPS to deliver "the last mile" to a given address. In effect, The USPS subsidizes Wall Street carriers.
In reply to "USPS has a monopoly because… by AGuy
Bullshit. Neither UPS or FedEx deliver to remote/isolated regions of the country. For those places, they deliver to the nearest post office. If UPS and FedEx didn't have the Post Office to cover the final segment of delivery to those places, their rates would be much higher.
That doesn't even rise to the level of bullshit.
It's self-funding and would be turning a profit if not for congressional leeches sucking money out of it.
In reply to "USPS has a monopoly because… by AGuy
That's simply not true sir.
I live pretty far out, on a dirt road. 60 miles from Nashville. 20 miles from the nearest real city. I get packages from all the carriers. USPS, UPS, and FEDEX will be here Tuesday in fact.
Yes, I suspect they lose money delivering to people like me. Then again my taxes pay for things that I don't get, but people closer to civilization do.
Things like 911 service. Police take 30 minutes to find me. The last time I needed an ambulance (for my mom) we gave up waiting after an hour, and drove her ourselves. There is a volunteer fire department about 20 minutes away.
No cable internet. Yea, I could get satellite...but that sucks on the lag thing.
No WATER.
No SEWER.
Power frequently goes out.
No trash pickup. I take it myself once a month or so. It's a one hour round trip for me.
No paved roads.
I hope no one thinks us rural folk are getting an unfair advantage.
(BTW- I would not move even if they cut off the mail altogether. I figure the only reason they haven't shut off the mail, is because we also get our bills in the mail.)
In reply to FWIW: If the USPS folded,… by Shemp 4 Victory
Tough choice. Would I rather go to the Post Office or undergo a painful dental procedure? I guess I would go to the dentist. At least they would be nice to me.
.... The organization continues to operate on the assumption it must make daily deliveries, six days a week, to every address in the nation.
Not quite. They have to get permission from Congress to make changes and they've petitioned congress to end Saturday mail several times but Congress won't let them. Congress people are afraid that people won't get their medicine and other stupid reasons like that. The history of wanting to end Saturday mail goes back to the 70's.
Americans are 50 years behind the times in many areas. Here in China, nobody writes letters. Letters? What is this? 1750? If you want to communicate with somebody you call them, send a text, or use Weixin/Wechat for a video chat. What is this pen, ink, and paper stuff? Even the old people here don't write letters.
People don't get bills in the mail or write checks. How archaic is this? Bills are paid with an account at your bank, or on the Internet with a debit card.
There is no junk mail. None. That is a huge waste of public resources.
Every home has a mailbox, but I have never seen one used. Once a year I clean out the KFC and Pizza Hut flyers. Parcels are delivered by the China Post to your door or by private delivery services. Important documents come directly to your door the same way. The USPS is a dinosaur.
No, the USPS is the backbone of e-commerce in America.
And if I wanted to live in China, I'd move there. And for many reasons, I don't plan on moving any time soon.
In reply to Americans are 50 years… by roddy6667
Oh, yeah, The PRC's where it's at. How do they deliver the organs they forcibly and systematically harvest from religious minorities?
In reply to Americans are 50 years… by roddy6667
Yeah, and try having a heart attack on the street in China. Think anyone will help? Good luck. The Good Samaritan thing hasn't quite taken hold yet.
The nail that sticks up gets hammered down.
I prefer that nobody dare tread on me.
Different philosophy, different cultures, different countries. Fascinating, but I don't want to live there.
In reply to Oh, yeah, The PRC's where it… by DemandSider
When I hear this worn out song, I know one thing - private interests are angling to make a bundle off the USPS.
Let's get a piece of the profitable package delivery business - in large, urban areas anyway - and leave the less profitable shit for the government to handle. How much do lobbyists cost in DC?
Long before e-commerce could even be imagined, the founders understood that a reliable and dependable postal system was essential in America. That's why it's in the Constitution. You can deliver that package by First Class mail to the farthest reaches of Alaska, Guam, PR, any APO address, or right next door. Same price, any zip. You think that has implications for robust e-commerce in America? The founders understood it.
They would also understand that what's good for Bezos is not always good for Americans. I'm sure that Bezos would love to be the new USPS, because, of course he could do it better. Right.
Pension costs? Healthcare costs? Check out how the USPS manages that before you talk about profits. If you fully funded these costs, how many organizations would collapse? For whatever reason, Congress puts special requirements on the USPS in this regard. (wink, wink) FedEx? UPS? Anything to say? Your lobbyists? Anything.
How 'bout we have lots of private companies compete for delivery service and watch a thousand flowers bloom. Costs go down, prices go down, everybody is served, service improves. Is anybody that dumb anymore? Private, connected companies with friends in the swamp go in and skim what they want, pay their contract employees slave wages and tell them to pee in a bottle, bathrooms on your own time. No benefits, no problem. There's this EBT program and medicaid for ya.
Bezos and his many shills have a vision. I've heard it all before. I know who gets fucked in the end.
They have Detroit'ed their pension and benefits... They bought one-off delivery vehicles because because... They sell their mailing lists... they make bulk-mail a thing... so our mail boxes get full of junk, so the carriers have something to haul around... and then the stamp thing... as if raising stamp prices won't directly lead to reduced private mail ( greeting cards will be completely gone in 10 years ). And the USPS couldn't care less. It's all about minority hiring and promoting. The actual letter carriers are good folks... pushed hard... but like the school system, the folks flying desks above them are many... and they make good money.
Privatize the whole thing. Reduce to 4 days a week mail. Mon/Tues, Th,Fri. Everyone would adjust.