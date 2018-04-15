Krieger Fears Friday's Missile Strikes "Mark The Official Start Of World War 3"

Authored by Mike Krieger via Liberty Blitzkrieg blog,

Sharing links unrelated to the reckless, criminal and unconstitutional act launched by Donald Trump and the U.S. government Friday night feels kinda inappropriate. As such, here are a few short paragraphs on what I think it all means. I’ll have more next week.

I think Friday night’s historically foolish action by the U.S., UK and France may mark the official start of World War 3.

You could argue it began long ago, but there’s always been hope for the trends to reverse. We’ve now likely gone over the brink, and the odds of turning this ship around is so low it doesn’t deserve serious consideration.

Russian leadership are not a bunch of fools, nor will they back down. After Friday night, they know for certain the U.S. empire is determined to castrate them globally at all costs in order to impede an inevitable emergence of a multi-polar world.

I don’t think Russia or Iran will respond with a shock and awe attack any time soon, nor will this likely spiral out of control in the near-term. It’s more likely we’ll see this all play out over the course of the next 5 years or so.

I also don’t expect this to go nuclear, but I think the chances the U.S. experiences an imperial collapse similar to that of the USSR (or like any historically unmanageable and corrupt empire) has become increasingly likely.

My view at this point is the U.S. and its global power position will be so dramatically altered in the years ahead, it’ll be almost unrecognizable by 2025, as a result of both economic decline and major geopolitical mistakes. This will cause the public to justifiably lose faith in all leadership and institutions.

We don't have a real media.

We don't have Constitutional government.

We have elite lawlessness.

What are we supposed to do now as citizens? — Michael Krieger (@LibertyBlitz) April 13, 2018

Thank you neocons, thank you Democrats and your fake resistance, thank you trash media, and most importantly thank you Trump. The people will never forget what you did. — Michael Krieger (@LibertyBlitz) April 14, 2018

Remember everyone, when the U.S. government murders civilians it's just humanitarian killing. https://t.co/EfaIqTORgj — Michael Krieger (@LibertyBlitz) April 14, 2018

Reporter to Mattis: What was the evidence that the Syrian government delivered the chemical attack in Douma?



Mattis: “I am confident” they had the capability to carry out a chemical strike.



So no evidence. And Mattis could not specify whether sarin or chlorine was used. — Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) April 14, 2018

The U.S., UK and France intentionally bombed Syria the day before OPCW was to start working to investigate the alleged chemical attack. https://t.co/IyxxB8mgRY — Michael Krieger (@LibertyBlitz) April 14, 2018

Supporting the reckless polices of your government isn't patriotic, it's stupid. — Michael Krieger (@LibertyBlitz) April 14, 2018

The only lesson learned here is Trump is easily manipulated and the playbook to get him to bomb is well established. Expect more of the same. — Michael Krieger (@LibertyBlitz) April 14, 2018

You know you live in a Banana Republic when Iran's leadership makes more sense than your own President. https://t.co/7hiVsTZ5Rs — Michael Krieger (@LibertyBlitz) April 14, 2018

France's real proof is $18 billion in deals with Saudi Arabia. https://t.co/ZR25nIGwu7 — Michael Krieger (@LibertyBlitz) April 14, 2018

So now that we’re sending cruise missiles into countries to send a message to brutal dictators who massacre children, when do the air strikes on Saudi Arabia begin? — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) April 14, 2018

No honeyed words nor the trappings of state can refine the illegal and unjustified actions ordered by the President this evening. Even in the heart of empire, we see the bombing of Damascus for what it is: an inexcusable act of aggression, barbaric to its core. — DSA 🌹 (@DemSocialists) April 14, 2018

Anti-war sentiment transcends political ideology. It can unite us all. Push as hard as you can and expose these crooks. They are lying about everything. — Michael Krieger (@LibertyBlitz) April 14, 2018

