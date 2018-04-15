Krieger Fears Friday's Missile Strikes "Mark The Official Start Of World War 3"

Authored by Mike Krieger via Liberty Blitzkrieg blog,
Sharing links unrelated to the reckless, criminal and unconstitutional act launched by Donald Trump and the U.S. government Friday night feels kinda inappropriate. As such, here are a few short paragraphs on what I think it all means. I’ll have more next week.
I think Friday night’s historically foolish action by the U.S., UK and France may mark the official start of World War 3.
You could argue it began long ago, but there’s always been hope for the trends to reverse. We’ve now likely gone over the brink, and the odds of turning this ship around is so low it doesn’t deserve serious consideration.
Russian leadership are not a bunch of fools, nor will they back down. After Friday night, they know for certain the U.S. empire is determined to castrate them globally at all costs in order to impede an inevitable emergence of a multi-polar world.
I don’t think Russia or Iran will respond with a shock and awe attack any time soon, nor will this likely spiral out of control in the near-term. It’s more likely we’ll see this all play out over the course of the next 5 years or so.
I also don’t expect this to go nuclear, but I think the chances the U.S. experiences an imperial collapse similar to that of the USSR (or like any historically unmanageable and corrupt empire) has become increasingly likely.
My view at this point is the U.S. and its global power position will be so dramatically altered in the years ahead, it’ll be almost unrecognizable by 2025, as a result of both economic decline and major geopolitical mistakes. This will cause the public to justifiably lose faith in all leadership and institutions.
We don't have a real media.— Michael Krieger (@LibertyBlitz) April 13, 2018
We don't have Constitutional government.
We have elite lawlessness.
What are we supposed to do now as citizens?
Thank you neocons, thank you Democrats and your fake resistance, thank you trash media, and most importantly thank you Trump. The people will never forget what you did.— Michael Krieger (@LibertyBlitz) April 14, 2018
Remember everyone, when the U.S. government murders civilians it's just humanitarian killing. https://t.co/EfaIqTORgj— Michael Krieger (@LibertyBlitz) April 14, 2018
Reporter to Mattis: What was the evidence that the Syrian government delivered the chemical attack in Douma?— Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) April 14, 2018
Mattis: “I am confident” they had the capability to carry out a chemical strike.
So no evidence. And Mattis could not specify whether sarin or chlorine was used.
The U.S., UK and France intentionally bombed Syria the day before OPCW was to start working to investigate the alleged chemical attack. https://t.co/IyxxB8mgRY— Michael Krieger (@LibertyBlitz) April 14, 2018
Supporting the reckless polices of your government isn't patriotic, it's stupid.— Michael Krieger (@LibertyBlitz) April 14, 2018
The only lesson learned here is Trump is easily manipulated and the playbook to get him to bomb is well established. Expect more of the same.— Michael Krieger (@LibertyBlitz) April 14, 2018
You know you live in a Banana Republic when Iran's leadership makes more sense than your own President. https://t.co/7hiVsTZ5Rs— Michael Krieger (@LibertyBlitz) April 14, 2018
France's real proof is $18 billion in deals with Saudi Arabia. https://t.co/ZR25nIGwu7— Michael Krieger (@LibertyBlitz) April 14, 2018
So now that we’re sending cruise missiles into countries to send a message to brutal dictators who massacre children, when do the air strikes on Saudi Arabia begin?— Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) April 14, 2018
No honeyed words nor the trappings of state can refine the illegal and unjustified actions ordered by the President this evening. Even in the heart of empire, we see the bombing of Damascus for what it is: an inexcusable act of aggression, barbaric to its core.— DSA 🌹 (@DemSocialists) April 14, 2018
Anti-war sentiment transcends political ideology. It can unite us all. Push as hard as you can and expose these crooks. They are lying about everything.— Michael Krieger (@LibertyBlitz) April 14, 2018
Comments
USA bombed because, the story goes, that Assad used chem weapons against "Millitants" (ISIS) in Ghouta...ISIS is a "U.S. interest"?
I now understand the rush to bomb...it was to save what was left of the USA's proxy army in Ghouta.
Ghouta is lost, "US Interests" gas some folks, Assad/Russia are distracted and ISIS escapes under live fire cover from the USA.
MISSION ACCOMPLISHED...ISIS IS SAVED TO FIGHT ANOTHER DAY!
Will Assad be foolish and use chem weapons in Daraa...bet on it as he gets close to winning and wiping out "US Interests".
https://www.timesofisrael.com/after-ghouta-syria-army-eyes-rebels-in-da…
"Behind the ostensible government sits enthroned an invisible government owing no allegiance and acknowledging no responsibility to the people."
— Theodore Roosevelt
In reply to . by FireBrander
Have a source for that other than ass-pull sites that all quote each other?
In reply to "Behind the ostensible… by Déjà view
Doomers just can't let it go.
There will be no war.
In reply to Have a source for that other… by Tallest Skil
Yes there will.
In reply to Doomers just can't let it go… by tmosley
Here's an interesting take from "Syrian News" regarding the recent attack on their country:
This crime against humanity should not go unaccounted for, if the citizens of the countries involved do not overthrow the politicians they elected to launch this attack, each citizen of those countries is a partner in crimes against humanity and holds the same blood share their ‘elected’ politicians do hold. No excuse for ignorance or incapability is justified.
In reply to Yes there will. by 07564111
Timing?
The Orange Dufus wearing a dead beaver on his head ("nice beaver!") deliberately waited until all markets had closed on Friday before launching his missiles.
I'm wondering if the Russians are deliberately waiting for the markets to open before they retaliate, either politically, diplomatically or militarily... 😜
In reply to Here's an interesting take… by Dickweed Wang
USA does and repeats the same fatal mistake all empires did at the end of their life, they try to preserve their leading position by terrorising and trying to contain emerging new enclaves of power . Proof is it never worked out, but hey, they take their chance at beeing the 1st ones to succeed even if again, for a 1st in history the fall may unwind in a global scale catastrophe.
In reply to Im ondering by Klassenfeind
Gassss
Hitler was afraid of gassss.
The use of gassss is a war crime.
I wonder who would be so stupid as to use gassss.
Before you use gassss, you need to know which way the wind blows.
What purpose would it serve?
I wonder.
In reply to USA does and repeats the… by Luc X. Ifer
Krieger is a Russian mouthpiece.
I wonder how much he gets paid to say this shit for Russia?
In reply to Gassss Hitler was afraid of… by Deep Snorkeler
Your statement and follow up question are incongruent.
Can't you do better...?
In reply to Krieger is a Russian… by yomutti2
One hypothesis of the plan (which, alas, didn't work) is as follows:
US has a large basis on the Syrian boarder in Iraq where it trains "opposition fighter" (terrorists).
The plan was for the Saudi-supported terrorists in E. Ghouta to fabricate a chemical attack and the Evil Empire would launch a massive surprise attack to take out Syria's Air Force, Command and Control, munition warehouses, armor, etc. Under cover of these attacks, the 20,000 terrorists in E. Ghouta and the terrorists on the Syrian border would launch a pincher attack against Damascus. The US would impose a no-fly zone and take out Syrian tanks who were engaged to resist the assault, just like they did in Libya, likely with the same allegation that the tanks would be used to massacre civilians. Really it was to be Libya 2.0.
This is why UK was pressuring the White Helmets to initiate the false flag or farce chemical attack, as Russian reported: E. Ghouta was on the verge of falling (and it did indeed fall shortly after the alleged attack), defeating the entire plan.
In reply to Your statement and follow up… by Consuelo
ALL MAJOR WARS in the last century were started by the Neocons/Zionists/Bolsheviks.
Same parasite, different monikers.
In reply to One hypothesis of the plan … by NiggaPleeze
Come on, man. You just don't get it. The U.S. military is a paper tiger. It couldn't defeat Ethiopia right now. Everything in the U.S. sucks. Americans are all evil, stupid, fat, lazy and misinformed. The rest of you ZHer's can feel free to jump in here and pile on.
In reply to Krieger is a Russian… by yomutti2
What do you support and why?
In reply to Krieger is a Russian… by yomutti2
u get sure much less.
moron, he asks for fin support, he is not bought out by Soros, as you are.
In reply to Krieger is a Russian… by yomutti2
You're gonna get embarrassed again.
In reply to Yes there will. by 07564111
A long war when there is a 20+ Trillion debt hanging around the necks of the bankers and politicians may just make the estimates from Deagle come true. If you read the bottom of the page, within the context of non nuke world war, where Deagle explains the dramatic population decrease in the US - it looks like it is lining up.
http://www.deagel.com/country/forecast.aspx
In reply to Yes there will. by 07564111
That's a very comforting assertion by you.
And if there is you'll also assert this was a plan by Trump because WW IV would be worse.
In reply to Doomers just can't let it go… by tmosley
"There will be no war"
There's been non stop fucking war since about as long as I've been alive.
Last time I can remember there NOT being a war was in the 80's when there was a WAR ON DRUGS (which was exactly the time while the Bushes & Clintons were flying drugs into Mena, AK ~ bonus points if you can spot the irony by remembering who the VP of the US was then, then the next 2 Presidents, or 3 of you count shrub)...
In reply to Doomers just can't let it go… by tmosley
Well, you forgot about Iran Contra affair and the other things going on in Central/South Anerica.
In reply to "There will be no war" … by DillyDilly
I was going to mention Clinton bombing some Muslims to distract from his goo on a blue dress but that was the 90s. I was working in a moderate Muslim country at the time and was wondering if that scum bag was going to get me killed.
In reply to Well, you forgot about Iran… by Lumberjack
The Iran Contra affair and Mena, AK were all tied in together... It wasn't just arms for hostages... That was a smokescreen to get the coke running operation going.
In reply to Well, you forgot about Iran… by Lumberjack
I know...
In reply to The Iran Contra affair and… by DillyDilly
The playbook had already been used... They used to smuggle heroin in with body bags during the Vietnam War...
In reply to I know... by Lumberjack
There is no Mena, AK (Alaska), but there IS a Mena, AR (Arkansas).
In reply to The Iran Contra affair and… by DillyDilly
What I mean when I say "there will be no war" is that there will be no war between the US and Russia. Just fake responses to fake atrocities that wind up not killing anyone.
Igor (I'm going to start calling that idiot with numbers for a username Igor) claimed that Russia was going to sink American ships. And it wasn't just him. Lots of people here said that. They wished for me to die in a nuclear fireball for telling them that there would be no war.
Dementia has taken hold of the peanut gallery.
In reply to "There will be no war" … by DillyDilly
I never said any ships were gonna get sunk... But what I did say was:
- What's the point of putting that possibility at risk
- over what was almost clearly a false flag (at minimum, nobody gave it a chance to be investigated)
- and there are always the possibilities of mistakes (unless you think that there have NEVER been ANY mistakes in military operations in the history of warfare)
It was the most irresponsible thing I've ever seen a POTUS do...
In reply to What I mean when I say … by tmosley
Assuming that the recent Syrian military strike was not just because of unproven use of chemical gas by Assad, and considering Russians, so far, have not retaliated militarily, means the U.S. will be emboldened to strike again in order to achieve their real goals. In this sense, there will be more confrontation until one side or another reaches their goals or backs down due to a heavy cost---history tells us there has to be a winner and a loser in military confrontations. Currently Russia in the Middle East has a slight logistical military advantage but U.S. and Europe have a huge military resource advantage. Recent history also tells us that Russia loses foreign competition for political and economic expansion, but invariably wins patriotic wars by foreign invaders on their territory. A third possibility is that Russia may withdraw from the western global economic system and opt for a balanced economic model with bilateral partners, such as China thereby denying Europe and the western economy of cheap energy and much needed natural resources from a geographic territory the size of U.S.,Canada and Europe combined. A worthy bounty justifying a stupid war no one can win.
Much better to seek economic cooperation now and prevent Neocons from causing world armageddon.
In reply to What I mean when I say … by tmosley
Eager Lion starts on April 18, one day before Israel independence day, April 19, also the day of fire, a Satanic ritual day. It's in Jordan, with around 4000 US troops and thousands of mercenaries and with Jordan's military, since the Saudi Salman was in DC and is willing to fund just about everything, we can expect Saudi funding of Jordan. We paid for a new drone and helicopter base, B1 have been using the Jordanian air base. (around 50K US, Jordanian and mercenaries troops from Jordan are ready to go starting April 18)
US troops in Israel, more than 2500, we can't get accurate reports, they've been hiding it, new US Army base and Israel Command, Iwo Jima helicopter carrier in port. USAF fighters now in Israel. Limited reporting on this.
Carrier and 7 escorts moving in, with UK warships and subs, it looks like war.
Putin talks of the new Satan ICBM, it's named after an ICBM feared by the West, the SS-18 NATO code name Satan. These are much better than any weapon the Russians have, these weapons are heavy lift ICBM, there are still around 40 in silos. They are MIRV, multiple reentry.
I would say, Russia has a nuclear strike force the US and Trump better fear. The fleet of SS-18 which NASA has repeatedly said doesn't exist, I don't know what planet NASA is on, but it's real, the fleet of 40-50 SS-18, though old can level the US many times over. It only takes 10 SS-18 to destroy the entire US. So I don't know what Trump is talking about in his arms race comment.
The reason for hypersonic is to hit the US before it can launch, US counter strike would then be hit with greater throw weight.
The only real threat to Russia is the sea leg which is the Ohio class ICBM boats. But these can easily be hit, in port, and at sea. A one megaton ICBM hit at a subs launch station will kill subs for many miles. Russian subs can track US and UK subs because of recordings done for the Russian subs super computer, then the data is downloaded into the new nuclear arms torpedoes.
Because of the way it is, a Russian First Strike could win and they know it, but the Americans think they have all the cards. US land based silos can easily be dug out of the ground, US silos were built on the cheap, they can't take the pound per square inch, it's pathetic, US air bases can be wiped clean and only the sea leg of TRIAD would be the only counter.
Carriers have stores of nukes, supersonic nuke armed Russian and Chinese Sunburn cruise missiles will kill them easily. These are launched from many platforms.
If the US invades Syria, a nuclear retaliation in in order. France, small ICBM fleet easy to take out, UK sub fleet easy to kill. Satellites monitor earth magnetic field distortion and heat detection, recording of sound by underwater sensors etc.
Russia can move a large portion of it's 150 million people underground. The US, our government will get us killed and they have proven they could careless about the people of this country unless someone has a lot of money.
China, ICBM fleet of 20 heavy lift with 4 megaton weapons, largest warhead yield in the world, would finish us off, no chance of a counter strike.
Syria had a large population of Christians, early Christians who are mixed with the Israelites, they made Palmyra, it was on a desert, the caravans from the silk road would trade there. It was one of the routes, they got along good with the Romans. Later it became a Kingdom, it encompassed the exact land of the 10 tribes.
Well we helped kill around 500K out of 2 million. They're all in the Syrian armed forces trying to prevent the genocide of their people. No word from the US Christians, the Pope, nothing except Tucker Carlson. I don't watch TV, I was reading Tucker was the only one who pointed out we are killing the early Christians for Israel.
The reason Putin went to save Syria is because the Russian Orthodox Church ordered him to do it. Putin is the one who brought back the Church, it was because his mother was a Christian even though this was against the law.
Remember when Putin went and got permission from the Russian Orthodox Christian leader? Putin believes in God, does Trump believe in God?
There is history of the Russians sending a fleet to this region to fight to protect the early Christians. Not many know that, but it's true.
So the Russians have another reason for this, it's not all geopolitical.
We have the nutcase former CIA director bragging about killing Russians in congress, citing a couple a hundred, it's outrageous, these weren't Russian troops, they were mercenaries for a Russian company. And this jack ass brags about it.
We know there is 3 billion barrels of oil under the Golan, Netanyahu wanted Trump to approve of the annexation of Syrian Golan, this was cited in Trump's visit to Israel. We also know Netayahu want's block 9 natural gas field which belongs to Lebanon. Already there are warships defending Exxon's operation off Cyprus. Greece and Turkey are ready to have a war over the natural gas fields.
Turkey wants the lost lands of the Ottoman empire, the Kurds are standing in the way.
The Islamic world wants war because it's the big battle of the end times, because they believe Mahdi and Isa(Jesus) is here ready for the final battle of good vs evil. Syria is an important battle for this end time event. They actual believe Mahdi is here and Jesus is here, well it's true, both are here. Turkey is driving to take the area for the final battle and the Americans haven't got a clue. They think it's all geopolitical and they have control.
What else? Oh yes, Israel, because of Israel's nuclear weapons arsenal, it will be taken out for the next ten thousand years because it is a threat, radioactive desert for the next ten thousand years is kind of Biblical and a fitting end to all of this.
Salman and Netanyahu are so good friends proving to the Islamic world what they always suspected, the Saudi royal family were the Jews. Which is true by the way.
Netanyahu is an American face for the con job, he's actually a con artist who worked with Romney in the rip off of mom and pop America during the tech stock market crash, those who don't know how those huge pools of money called hedge funds developed, that's the stolen money in a huge rip off of the American people.
We've been hit and hit and now we'll be killed because of these people who call themselves Jews. It's a huge lie.
Another point, the Saudi royal family came from Yemen a long time ago, they came from India, the Houthis tribes ran then off around 500 or 600 AD, they became raiders on horses, they set up shop in front(a small town) of Mecca and charged money and sold raided supplies to the annual Hadjj. Well there is a huge war in the south and the Houthis always chant, first Saudi Arabia, then Israel, and then America, because they know.
The war with Iran and the Houthis is not based on religion as we are led to believe, it is the ancient Aryans, the last and the Houthis against the ancient snake people. There are white blue eyed Iranians, some mixed with the Persians, etc.
The US is going to get it's head handed to it over this because this a historic war which the Americans have no idea the reasons. But we can all depend on television mind Trump, can't we?
I voted for him but I didn't vote for more wars. We could walk away, like he said he would do. It's insane, we're officially broke, we agreed to give them more money because they said they needed to replace old ships, now it's being spent on more wars, how much does it cost to deploy troops, or why did we have to cut an emergency check of $800 million for SAM missiles for Israel.
The nut case USAF Commander in Israel relinquishing his command to an Israeli general, it was too much, at least the American Christians no what's going on, they believe we need an end of all war to go to their god.
So all the time lines for an end of time battle for all the religions is here. The ancient snake people set us up good didn't they?
In reply to "There will be no war" … by DillyDilly
Yes
No
Has a world war begun?
Mr. Mosley, most of us are far from doomers. It is quite obvious that it has begun as surely as the first shot fired at Lexington Concord.
I cast my vote as aye.
In reply to Doomers just can't let it go… by tmosley
its almost 100% assured as mosely is a fool proof contrary indicator
there already is war.......i presume we are discussing the escalation of the current war
In reply to Yes No Has a world war… by Lumberjack
Agreed, it’s been hot for awhile. The US, Israel, UK, France, India, China, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Africa et. al. have been having at it for a spell now.
Like a town drunk, village idiots all take turns...it gets really ugly when everone thinks it’s their turn...all at the same time...
In reply to its almost 100% assured as… by rccalhoun
Ask the dead people either by collateral damage, deliberate poison, or military engagement how the war is going for them.
In reply to Like a town drunk, village… by Lumberjack
I have this quote in my ZH bio:
“Justice will not be served until those who are unaffected are as outraged as those who are.” Benjamin Franklin
—-The other BF quote relates to my imperfections.
In reply to Ask the dead people either… by RAT005
What we have now hardly even rises to the level of spycraft, much less war.
No, were the US and Russia to go to war, you would KNOW IT. Even if it were a limited, non-nuclear war, you would know it. Ships would be sunk, aircraft knocked out of the skies, camps bombed with thousands of soldiers dead.
It would be very, VERY obvious.
This shit is all just status quo.
In reply to Like a town drunk, village… by Lumberjack
Israel weighs consequences of U.S.-led tripartite attack on Syria
http://www.xinhuanet.com/english/2018-04/15/c_137113083.htm
They are trying to rally the diaspora to pressure other governments to enter their fray. There will once again be very serious consequences for that.
https://www.google.com/amp/m.jpost.com/Diaspora/Think-tank-offers-roadmap-for-Israel-Diaspora-relations-549878/amp
In reply to What we have now hardly even… by tmosley
says the bitcoin expert......
In reply to Doomers just can't let it go… by tmosley
It has already started.
In reply to Doomers just can't let it go… by tmosley
+1 because for lord liftin jesus I want you to be right.
In reply to Doomers just can't let it go… by tmosley
Either someone in the Pentagon is a complete total idiot, or the Syrian strike was a false flag. The Tomahawk is a 550 mph subsonic cruise missile, the Syrian Air force is flying supersonic MiG 16s. The slow, defenseless, stupid Tomahawk turned out to be clay pigeons for a supersonic fighter jet turkey shoot. The flight path of those missiles was plotted seconds after they had left their launch pads; the MiGs just wandered up, and waited for them.
The Skripal case is turning out to be another absurdity. The BZ was not made in Russia, and it was just a matter of a few days before that was to be confirmed. Someone is going to an awful lot of trouble to take out Assad. The alleged gassing by Assad in Douma is a case that doesn't hold water either; again it was just a matter of days before it would be shown to be more bullshit. The US, British, and French got pulled into this quagmire, and apparently their military doesn't want to go along with it. Trump, May, and Macron are getting their strings pulled, and there is no better place to look for who is doing the pulling than the arch enemies of Assad; the Israelis and their new found friends, and bossism buddies the Saudis. Of course they are trying to put the blame on the Russians; in the long run that may not work very well. The Russians have a long memory!
In reply to Doomers just can't let it go… by tmosley
Even if the quote is false it’s still true.
In reply to Have a source for that other… by Tallest Skil
Try your Library of Congress. https://www.loc.gov/collections/theodore-roosevelt-films/articles-and-e…
In reply to Have a source for that other… by Tallest Skil
...sez's the useful idiot
In reply to "Behind the ostensible… by Déjà view
“They don’t think it be like it is, but it do.”
-B. Obama
In reply to "Behind the ostensible… by Déjà view
Chuckle:)
In reply to “They don’t think it be like… by TheRideNeverEnds
Did FDR marry his niece? It never occurred to me we had too Roosevelt Presidency's. I know the bush disaster.
Anyway I'm very concerned with what is going on now. Along with millions of other Americans.
Evil triumphs when good men say nothing. I've noticed very few of my friends and family not talk politics anymore. Since most of my family and friends are for Liberty, Freedom, Justice and the rule of Law. Nothing needs to be said.
In reply to "Behind the ostensible… by Déjà view
There. You made a valuable point.
In reply to . by FireBrander
In reply to . There. You made a… by researchfix
In reply to Hahahaha! by tmosley