Obama And Lynch "Jeopardized" Clinton Email Investigation: Comey

With the country's attention focused on James Comey's
book publicity gala interview with ABC at 10pm ET, the former FBI Director has thrown former President Obama and his Attorney General Loretta Lynch under the bus, claiming they "jeopardized" the Hillary Clinton email investigation.
Comey called out Obama and Lynch in his new book, A Higher Loyalty, set to come out on Tuesday. In it, he defends the FBI's top brass and counterintelligence investigators charged with probing Clinton's use of a private email server and mishandling of classified information, reports the Washington Examiner, which received an advanced copy.
“I never heard anyone on our team — not one — take a position that seemed driven by their personal political motivations. And more than that: I never heard an argument or observation I thought came from a political bias. Never ... Instead we debated, argued, listened, reflected, agonized, played devil’s advocate, and even found opportunities to laugh as we hashed out major decisions.
("Guys, LMAO, we totally just exonerated Hillary! My sides! Hey Andy, how's Jill's Senate race going?")
Comey says that multiple public statements made by Obama about the investigation "jeopardized" the credibility of the FBI investigation - seemingly absolving Clinton of any crime before FBI investigators were able to complete their work.
“Contributing to this problem, regrettably, was President Obama. He had jeopardized the Department of Justice’s credibility in the investigation by saying in a 60 Minutes interview on Oct. 11, 2015, that Clinton’s email use was “a mistake” that had not endangered national security,” Comey writes. “Then on Fox News on April 10, 2016, he said that Clinton may have been careless but did not do anything to intentionally harm national security, suggesting that the case involved overclassification of material in the government.”
“President Obama is a very smart man who understands the law very well. To this day, I don’t know why he spoke about the case publicly and seemed to absolve her before a final determination was made. If the president had already decided the matter, an outside observer could reasonably wonder, how on earth could his Department of Justice do anything other than follow his lead.” -Washington Examiner
Of course, Comey had already begun drafting Clinton's exoneration before even interviewing her, something which appears to have been "forgotten" in his book.
“The truth was that the president — as far as I knew, anyway — he had only as much information as anyone following it in the media. He had not been briefed on our work at all. And if he was following the media, he knew nothing, because there had been no leaks at all up until that point. But, his comments still set all of us up for corrosive attacks if the case were completed with no charges brought.”
"Matter" not "Investigation"
Comey also describes a September 2015 meeting with AG Lynch in which she asked him to describe the Clinton email investigation as a "matter" instead of an investigation.
“It occurred to me in the moment that this issue of semantics was strikingly similar to the fight the Clinton campaign had waged against The New York Times in July. Ever since then, the Clinton team had been employing a variety of euphemisms to avoid using the word ‘investigation,’” Comey writes.
“The attorney general seemed to be directing me to align with the Clinton campaign strategy. Her “just do it” response to my question indicated that she had no legal or procedural justification for her request, at least not one grounded in our practices or traditions. Otherwise, I assume, she would have said so.
Comey said others present in the meeting with Lynch thought her request was odd and political as well - including one of the DOJ's senior leaders.
“I know the FBI attendees at our meeting saw her request as overtly political when we talked about it afterward. So did at least one of Lynch’s senior leaders. George Toscas, then the number-three person in the department’s National Security Division and someone I liked, smiled at the FBI team as we filed out, saying sarcastically, ‘Well you are the Federal Bureau of Matters,’” Comey recalled.
That said, Comey "didn't see any instance when Attorney General Lynch interfered with the conduct of the investigation," writing "Though I had been concerned about her direction to me at that point, I saw no indication afterward that she had any contact with the investigators or prosecutors on the case."
In response, Loretta Lynch promptly issued a statement in which she said that if James Comey "had any concerns regarding the email investigation, classified or not, he had ample opportunities to raise them with me both privately and in meetings. He never did."
Statement from former AG Loretta Lynch on Comey pic.twitter.com/w9lRIT0dwS— Laura Jarrett (@LauraAJarrett) April 15, 2018
As we reported earlier, President Trump slammed Comey in several Saturday morning tweets - calling him a "slime ball" and a liar, and the "worst FBI director in history", intent on exacting his revenge for being unceremoniously fired.
To start off his morning tirade, Trump lashed out at Comey for his stunning admission that the he might have behaved differently toward Clinton if her polling numbers weren't as strong, and that Comey may not have reopened the Hillary probe if he thought she could lose.
Trump notes - correctly according to Comey's own statement - that the FBI director's admission shows that he was making decisions during the investigation based on whether he believed Clinton would win.
Unbelievably, James Comey states that Polls, where Crooked Hillary was leading, were a factor in the handling (stupidly) of the Clinton Email probe. In other words, he was making decisions based on the fact that he thought she was going to win, and he wanted a job. Slimeball!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 15, 2018
According to excerpts of his memo leaked to the mainstream media, Comey admitted that he publicly revealed the reopening of the FBI's probe into Clinton's mishandling of classified information partly because he feared that, once she won, her critics would have grounds to question the legitimacy of her presidency, as we pointed out on Friday.
Trump then points out that Comey offered no explanations for the bureau's most questionable behavior, including the DNC's refusal to let the FBI examine its email server after Wikileaks released a trove of hacked emails, as well as the $700,000 campaign contribution received by Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe's wife from an ally of the Clintons.
The big questions in Comey’s badly reviewed book aren’t answered like, how come he gave up Classified Information (jail), why did he lie to Congress (jail), why did the DNC refuse to give Server to the FBI (why didn’t they TAKE it), why the phony memos, McCabe’s $700,000 & more?— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 15, 2018
But hey, according to Comey - it was Obama and Lynch who complicated "matters" with the investigation. The "boyscoutish" former FBI Director could do no wrong. Just make sure to buy Comey's book to know for "sure."
Comments
Phoney Comey: "We NEVER (let politics interfere)"
But he was "living in a world where Hillary would win"
“President Obama is a very smart man who understands the law very well. To this day, I don’t know why he spoke about the case publicly and seemed to absolve her before a final determination was made. "
DO NOT like this holier-than thou mind reader ... but gotta give him ONE point for this.
Still on balance, a sanctimonious, self-righteous POS.
Unbelievable! This lying flip-flopping faggot has just bombed another country and all he’s worried about is another fag’s book.
Looney
In reply to by Creative_Destruct
“The attorney general seemed to be directing me to align with the Clinton campaign strategy.”
The only thing that should have been “directing you” was your sworn oath and conscience. But, since you do not possess the latter, it is understandable why you would betray the former, commit treason and be totally oblivious to it.
I must admit though... Trump's tweets are truly the pot calling the kettle orange. After all of the oaths and promises HE has broken, he has no moral authority to criticize acts of treachery and cowardice.
In reply to Unbelievable! This lying… by Looney
Why did Obama say these things? I'll tell you why.
Because Obama is George Sorrows little bitch, that's why.
In reply to “The attorney general seemed… by J S Bach
Obama gave the nod to Killary in return of the favor from 2008.
She should have known that she would never be POTUS after being SOS since this had not occurred since James Buchanan did so in 1857.
"Public virtue is the vital spirit of republics and history proves that when this has decayed and the love of money has usurped its place, although the forms of free government may remain for a season, the substance has departed forever."
James Buchanan
"To avoid entangling alliances has been a maxim of our policy ever since the days of Washington, and its wisdom no one will attempt to dispute."
James Buchanan
It would appear that the wisdom of the once great republic has been usurped by the love of money and it's associated power.
Virtue has been replaced by hubris.
In reply to whiy by ???ö?
Comey is a dead ringer for the brainless Scarecrow in the Wizard of Oz.
In reply to Obama gave the nod to… by manofthenorth
I think he's thinking about his ride on Epstein's plane and his Howdy Doody adventure.
In reply to ... and everyone thought… by ???ö?
If the president had already decided the matter, an outside observer could reasonably wonder, how on earth could his Department of Justice do anything other than follow his lead.
Apparently this line of thinking only applies to the left.
In reply to I think he's thinking about… by joego1
The Left can do no wrong.
They can lie under oath...but Mike Flynn has to bankrupt himself before pleading out because he can't recall a conversation THAT THEY TAPED VIA A WARRANT DERIVED FROM A POLITICAL DOCUMENT AND IS FALSE. They can have business dealings and even represent Russian oligarch interests without registering as a foreign agent..."Oh, my bad." says Podesta, a mere oversight, let me go down and register. They can run an illegal server (with INTENT!) and pass classified documents across it, BleachBit it, take a hammer to any & all devices while its all under subpoena to produce and say "I've given all my yoga class appointments to Congress." but...let some deplorable sailor take a few pictures of his boat and its prison. They can sic the IRS on their political enemies and when caught call it "Oh just some rogue agents" and then "Whoopsie the hard drives of these political hack employees were...recycled...sorry about that!"
Motherfucking cocksuckers.
I-Don't-Want-To-Hear-Another-Fucking-Word-About-The-Law.
Ever.
Until these sonofabitches are convicted and sentenced.
In reply to If the president had already… by overbet
Georgie Boi Stephanopoulos: "But didn't he have a right to know that?
Comey: "That it (the Steele dossier) was financed by his political opponents? I don't know the answer to that. It wasn't necessary for my goal to alert him that we had this information."
It was used for a FISA warrant to spy on him and others in his campaign, by his political opponents, you fucking snake.
This is Stasi-Land.
In reply to ... and everyone thought… by ???ö?
Now, Clintonistas might be going through cerebral collapse. Do they hate Comey now for speaking the truth about HRC, Lynch and Obama? Or do they still love him for being a victim of Trump when he got fired?
In reply to “The attorney general seemed… by J S Bach
Well played by the Clintons- they knew these idiots would ultimately muck up the pond by pointing at each other to obfuscate who really pulled the strings.....
In reply to “The attorney general seemed… by J S Bach
It is easy just to consider everything a lie now because even as a lie gets revealed something that you always thought might be truthful is in fact another lie.
The whole western world is just an illusion of smoke and mirrors so we never question their narrative.
Trump seems to have been using this illusion tactic and his action are starting to knock it away.
In reply to “The attorney general seemed… by J S Bach
I listened to a very interesting video done today on why Comey came out in October with re-opening the Clinton investigation.
The person who made the video dug up old audio of Erik Prince (blackwater founder) who had contacts in the NYPD and who explained that the NYPD were getting ready to issue arrest warrants against high level people who were implicated in crimes found on the Weiner laptop that was confiscated pursuant to Weiners arrest for sexting underage girls.
Anyway, immediately following that interview, Loretta Lynch dismissed the team charged with investigating the Garner death and replaced them with her own hand picked team. Then she insinuated that some NYPD cops might be charged with manslaughter in that death (this was the choking death/heart attack involving several cops. Garner was selling loosies on the street in NYC). This was taken as a threat to the NYPD to stand down in the Weiner laptop investigation, which they did, but not until they made copies of what was on the laptop and referred the matter to the NY FBI office.
It was this office that was threatening to go public with the fact that Clinton emails were found on the laptop, which is what forced McCabe (who was sitting on the story for 3 weeks) to finally tell Comey about them and for Comey to re-open the investigation. Loretta Lynch needs to go to jail as does McCabe and Comey.
In reply to “The attorney general seemed… by J S Bach
I agree. I've lost interest in this because nothing is going to happen and I say that because it never does.
An aircraft carrier is on it's way to "liberate" Syria.
In reply to Unbelievable! This lying… by Looney
Not leaving neither seems the US is staying put there.
In reply to I agree. I've lost interest… by chunga
Tyrannical Lawlessness.
In a Banana Republic Tyrannical Lawless Political Police Surveillance State
In reply to I agree. I've lost interest… by chunga
I've lost interest too. Largely because I no longer support trump or give a shit about what any of these people do or say to each other. Trump questioning the integrity of anyone is laughable on its face, just for starters. He's probably going to lose the house and senate, and they all deserve it. This may well end up in his impeachment. I don't really want rabidly Israel-first President Pence, either, but what ever. Not like trump is doing anything useful anyways.
In reply to I agree. I've lost interest… by chunga
Jesus, you people are a pack of candyass lightweights.
1) did you honestly think Trump would do everything perfectly the first time? that he would make NO mistakes, *ever*?
2) 'cause that's sure how you sound. "he made a mistake! that's, like, totally IT! I totally give UP! slowing down/turning around the hugely entrenched enormously powerful Deep State that's been in place for over 150 years is taking too LONG! it's just too HARD, maaaan! game over!"
3) is it POSSIBLE Trump did what he did for reasons we don't know about?
4) even as sadly imperfect as he is, he's still light-years ahead of anyone else. he's damn sure not appointing statists to be judges. he damn sure is right about bullshit like TPP and NAFTA and the Department of State being hugely skewed against the American people. NO other pol, GOP or dem, tries to better the lot of Joe Sixpack. and when one guy does, for the first time in my lifetime, you whine like little bitches because he's not batting 1.000
5) oh yeah: if the gop loses house/senate, Trump isn't responsible for that loss: THE GOP is. they've made it clear they'd much rather lose than anger their corporate masters, or -God forbid - have liberals say mean things about them
6) so go soak yourselves in vagisil, pussymen. you're worse than useless: you're fair-weather allies, unless of course the dems don't like it. then you bravely hunker down and a) run away bawling like a pack of little bitches or b) shoot right, aiming bravely for the back, in a pathetic attempt to curry favor with .... who knows who. a pox on all of ya
In reply to I've lost interest too… by greenskeeper carl
+1000000
what a bunch of homosexuals ZH has become
In reply to Jesus, you people are a pack… by vato poco
"I am not a homosexual !!!" (Conjure up your mental Nixon voice to read that one)
In reply to +1000000 what a bunch of… by Mactruck
BINGO!
In reply to Jesus, you people are a pack… by vato poco
Gotta give him at least a full 4 years and then look back.
One of the interesting, yet missed, points in Fridays IG report on McCabe was that the DOJ leadership directed the FBI to drop the investigation into the Clinton CT Foundation . Me thinks this is going to be an interesting year...
In reply to Jesus, you people are a pack… by vato poco
Right now the US gov is risking war with Russia by making believe it is concerned about the Syrian people so all the other things it is making believe about are ridiculous.
In reply to I've lost interest too… by greenskeeper carl
Keep complaining and Canada's next.
In reply to Unbelievable! This lying… by Looney
Are you talking about our PM hipster?
In reply to Keep complaining and Canada… by sheikurbootie
These criminals should be in handcuffs immediately.....meanwhile Comey is going on Colbert because he is now a hero to the left
In reply to by Creative_Destruct
... and all this time we thought millennials were a bunch of fags ..
In reply to These criminals should be in… by Mr Pink
Really? Obama & Hilary were only a micron to the left of the republicans on a scale of a few light years.
They were firmly tied to the money.
In reply to These criminals should be in… by Mr Pink
Obama And Lynch "Jeopardized" Clinton Email Investigation: Comey
My response: How about that development? The PERVERTED MARXIST PROGRESSIVE LIBERALS are EATING THEIR OWN!!!
It should be interesting to watch events unfold in the days/weeks ahead because I suspect these people will turn on each other to protect their OWN ASSES!!!!!
The HUMAN HEART is deceitful above all else and desperately wicked!!!!!!
King CYRUS (THE POTUS) is about to HANG THEIR SORRY ASSES and SEIZE their ASSETS!!!
In reply to by Creative_Destruct
All of the upper neoZiocon-artists are self-serving narcissists who spout the NWO party line only to advance their individual power and wealth. As the ebb-tide progresses, the fun part will be watching the piranhas attack each other. Keep your corn popper at the ready.
In reply to Obama And Lynch "Jeopardized… by GUS100CORRINA
Corporate fascists like Comey are adept avoiding blame.
In reply to by Creative_Destruct
You failed to do your job, so I guess you'll forfeit your pension?
Like he needs it now....Trump is making him a superstar..Too bad Trump couldn't just shut his mouth...
In reply to You failed to do your job,… by 11th_Harmonic
The "rule" is, if the MSM says it is, then it is.
Silence or "taking the high road" is loss, submission and taken as an implicit admission of guilt.
Are we forgetting HOW Trump won and how Romney lost?
When dealing with progressives and their media public opinion enforcement agencies, silence is deadly. Trump will NEVER fail to respond or attack.
What is funny is how so many irreverent, crude, obscene and aggressive posters here attack Trump for doing the same. Is he coarsening the conversation?
.
In reply to Like he needs it now… by Itdoesntmatter
Everybody lies. If your wife asks you if her dress makes her look fat you better not say yes. That being said, when dealing with material witnesses to real events, I find that liars cannot keep their story straight. The little inconsistencies trip them up every time.
In reply to You failed to do your job,… by 11th_Harmonic
POS liar
I guess letting Cankles hide 33,000 emails and destroy tons of hardware, granting immunity to every DNC faggot cockscuker and their brother, and not taping any interviews had nothing to do with "jeopardizing" your findings?
In reply to Post liar by YHWH is greater
ha, ratting out?
What investigation? There wasn't any!
If you want Hils' emails, just download 'em from Wikileaks! Sheesh.
comey lynch obama
1. Round 'em all up.
2. Tie 'em to posts.
3.Offer a blindfold and last cigarette.
4. Hear last words.
5. Fire Order and Coup de Grace.
Excellent idea. But, Hillary would prefer a cigar over a cigarette.
In reply to 1. Round 'em all up. 2. Tie … by Ink Pusher
Pathological liar.
Fighting Sex Traffickers – FOSTA Laws and Freedoms
Is the book at a 95% discount yet? At some point, it'll be cheaper to use than puppy training pads, then back up the truck.
They won't be able to give them away on eBay. Not worth the media shipping rate from the USPS.
In reply to Is the book at a 95%… by holdbuysell
Comey is profiting through his book sales from his famous notoriety. The more controversy, the more sales.
~~~(")"(")") What Is This Term 'Owned'? ("(")"(")~~~
Owned means you are not your own boss. .. You don't make your own autonomous decisions.
Who are the real bosses? .... Never mind that now. .. We'll deal with that later.
Let's just look at our 'Owned Leaders'.
Our leaders are owned via Control Files. .. That name we can probably thank J Edgar Hoover for. ... He kept a large collection of files on all the power players in and around government. .. The crooks, the mafia, industry leaders and the good intentioned government workers. ...... Everyone he could gather dirt on.
Jaybird had a huge staff and public funding to gather all the dirt he could sweep up. ...... He was a regular Hoover vacuum sucking up everyone's private crud. (Sorry, I just had to get that bad joke out of my head and pass the pain on to my readers.)
So why would Hoover do all that peeping Tom nosey shit?
It kept him his a job for decades for one thing. ..... Nobody said no to J Edgar Dirtsucker.
"......we want no Gestapo or secret police. The FBI is tending in that direction. They are dabbling in sex-life scandals and plain blackmail. J. Edgar Hoover would give his right eye to take over, and all congressmen and senators are afraid of him." — Harry S. Truman[7]
So what does that make our nation's top law enforcement officer?
A common blackmailer.
That's what they call crooks like him out here in the hills, farm land and little USA villages and towns.
Listen carefully to this entire David Hawkins phone call.
U.S. Strikes Syria - David Hawkins Phone Call
Ok, so Jaybird Sex Scandal Sucker is dead and gone.
But those Control Files are bigger, thicker, dirtier and better (nastier) than J Edgar Hoover could EVER have dreamed of gathering. ....Even with his little army of winged monkeys with hidden cameras.
All thanks to the digital age, the information highway and the infiltrated evil called the SES in dot gov.
They are building Control Files on every US citizen because they work so effectively on the leadership.
ANYONE paying the least bit of attention knows Comey should have been tried for massive money laundering dating back at least as far as HSBC. .. With the charges growing in severity through Lockheed graft and corruption and on to the FBI directorship. Which is controlled (at least in a lot of ways) and gatekeeps the Deep State.
That's - Owned.
Live Hard, Control Files, How Could Government Ever Function Without Them?, Die Free
~ DC v8.8
Interesting and informative vid....
In reply to ~~~(")"(")") What Is This… by DuneCreature