The Saker Warns "Alas, This Is Far From Over"

Let’s begin by a short summary of events.
About a month ago Nikki Haley announces to the UNSC that the USA is ready to violate the rules of this very self-same UNSC should a chemical attack happen in Syria
Then the Russians announced that they have evidence that a chemical false flag is being prepared in Syria
Then a chemical attack (supposedly) takes place (in a location surrounded and, basically, controlled by government forces!)
The OPWC sends investigators (in spite of western powers loudly proclaiming that no investigation was needed)
The AngloZionists then bomb Syria
Next, the UNSC refuses to condemn the violation of its own rules and decisions
Finally, the US Americans speak of a ‘perfect strike’
Now tell me – do you get a sense that this is over?
If you tell me that 32/103 is hardly perfect, I will reply that you are missing the point. In fact, if anything, 32/103 is further incentive to bomb again!
Let’s look at the differently for a second and ask this: what has the AngloZionist attack actually demonstrated?
The western general public is so terminally zombified that false flag attacks can now be announced 4 weeks in advance
The Europeans now live by the motto “my honor is called solidarity” (a variation of the SS motto “my honor is loyalty“)
Lead by the USA, western countries have no objections to wars started in violation of their own national laws
The UN Security Council has no objections to wars started in violation of the UN Charter and International Law
The PRC leaders, in their infinite wisdom, act as if they have nothing personal at stake and act like bystanders
The Israelis, via the UN Neocons, are now in total control of the Empire and use it to “clean house” next door
Oh, I hear the objections. They go something like this:
– But the attack was a dismal failure!
– So what? the Empire did not pay any price for executing it.
– But the US Americans did blink! The attacked from Jordanian airspace and from the Red Sea! They avoided the Russians completely! They are afraid of them!
– So what? They still bombed a Russian ally with total impunity.
– But, surely you are not suggesting that the Russians should have started a war against the USA over a strike which did not even kill a single person?
– No, of course not, but by not taking any action the Russians also failed to deter any future attacks.
– But what could the Russians have done?
Now *that* is the right question!
Let’s look at it a little closer.
Roughly speaking, the Russians have a choice of 3 types of retaliatory measures: political, economic and military.
However, each one of them has a specific set of prerequisites which are currently problematic to say the least:
This really can be summarized a simple sentence: the AngloZionist Hegemony is a threat for the entire planet, but nobody besides Russia and Iran is willing to take it on. Ain’t that an irony!
The so-called “Christian West” has become a willing parasite for its Zionist host and the only ones with the courage and moral integrity to take it on are Orthodox Christians and Muslims! Sic transit gloria mundi indeed…
But what is even more important is this: while it is true that the US Neocons did not succeed in delivering the kind of massive attack they would have wanted to, and while it is true that the US attack was just about as lame as can be, you need to completely forget about these facts. Facts simply don’t matter. And neither does logic. All that matters are perceptions!
And the perception is that “we” (the AngloZionist rulers and their serfs) “kicked” Assad’s “ass” and that “we” will “do it again” if “we” feel like it. That is all that matters in the Empire of Illusions which the AngloZionist Hegemony has become.
As soon as you understand that, you also will have to agree that Trump was right: it was a “perfect strike” (again, not in reality, but in the world of illusions created around it).
So now we come full circle.
The AngloZionist Hegemony demands that the entire planet bows down and worships it. Except for Russia and Iran, everybody meekly goes down on their knees or, at most, meekly looks away. In their own delusional reality, the ‘Mericans feel empowered to smack down Russia or Iran at anytime.
There is nothing Iran can do to stop them, and while Russia can, she can only do that at the risk of the future of our entire planet.
Now you tell me – do you really think this is over?
The USA alone spent over $100million to bomb only three insignificant targets.
Those damaged areas can be rebuilt for less than $1million.
The illegal attack on Syria was a complete failure. No need for Russia to escalate tensions over a nothingburger.
Putin understands how/when to choose a battle.
>>> "The AngloZionist Hegemony demands that the entire planet bows down and worships it." <<<
... sounds so nefarious
I think most of us will settle for Olive Garden 'buy one take one' o.0
In reply to The USA alone spent by TheSilentMajority
It is far from over. The reason for creating this false flag to bomb Syria is still alive and kicking. So, there must be more and Russia will be pushed to a breaking point. The US underestimates the world's disgust with its behavior. It's like the big bully who has everyone on his side until someone stands up to him and then he realized nobody was really on his side, they were just afraid of him. The moment they do not need to fear him for their survival, they all turn on him.
In reply to >>> "The AngloZionist… by Laowei Gweilo
Well Germany came out and said it didn't want anything to do with this thing. So there is one "unwilling partner".
In reply to It is far from over. The… by Max Hunter
I’m still saying the target of this strike was not chemical weapons – that was a total red herring only needed to justify the attack to the world. FUKUS knew there were no chemicals but were desperate to attack anyway – and quickly. Why? Obviously there was something else they needed to get rid of!
The university building that was destroyed (with 76 missiles hitting it!) was actually checked last year by the OPCW and given the ‘all clear’. If there was any suggestion it was a chemical weapons facility, the US could have asked the OPCW inspectors, now in Syria, to take another look – there never was any need to destroy it! In fact, if there were chemical weapons there, and the OPCW found them, it would have been far more damning for the Syrians!
I have seen reports of missiles hitting targets in residential areas – that were not mentioned in the ‘official’ Pentagon account of the targets. I say THAT was what they were really after and everything else was a smokescreen. Those US, UK, French and Israeli special forces that were captured must have left something ‘important’ behind that needed destroying
The whole Skripal case and Douma were false flags needed to get some cover for an operation to destroy something specific. And since the Brits were involved in both of those false flags (and bungled them hopelessly!), I say it was something left by the British special forces - the Brits were just too keen to get this show on the road.
If I am right, it explains why Trump gave in and agreed to the attack and if they got what they were after, there is now no need for another strike.
In reply to Well Germany came out and… by LA_Goldbug
Laowei"I think most of us will settle for Olive Garden 'buy one take one"
That means you would settle for bad food. Not a good choice!
In reply to >>> "The AngloZionist… by Laowei Gweilo
https://imgur.com/hJXTJ9s
In reply to The USA alone spent by TheSilentMajority
Its not about destroying non-existent chemical weapons resources, this is about destroying infrastructure and impoverishing Syrians the way the Palestinians are in Gaza.
After Germany had finally been manipulated into invading the USSR, the 3 jew-stooges (Roosevelt, Churchill and Stalin) invaded neutral Iran, Reza Kahn refused to put up serious resistance because he had spent the previous decades building up infrastructure that he didn't want destroyed by the allies of the sadistic snake people. Roosevelt, although the US was not officially at war with Germany, refused to aid neutral Iran in any fashion.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Anglo-Soviet_invasion_of_Iran
The simple destruction of critical civilian infrastructure was clearly the motivation behind the allied bombings of Japan and Germany in '44 and '45, just as in Yugoslavia in the 1990's, and throughout the middle east since Israel was welped by the true racial supremacists.
In reply to The USA alone spent by TheSilentMajority
You're absolutely Right !!! It is all about destroying and impoverishing so as to make it as easy as possible to EXPLOIT ,for next to nothing, the targeted country.
In reply to Its not about destroying non… by Heros
In the events of Total Nuclear Exchange? China side's already said, who they are siding with..
https://financialtribune.com/articles/international/83994/we-came-to-le…
( I saw this first in RT. But i choose western MSM link. So you know, that western world heard what Chinese said..)
However? In a total nuclear exchange? There can be no winner..
China's economic expansion is heavily dependent on military coordination/cooperation with Russia, mutually beneficial, as in turn, strengthens their Allies economies. Win/Win
America aren't just testing Russia & China's resolve but even more so, the resolve of their vassal states, who are dropping like flies off of Vichy DC's coattails.
Folks have had it with Uncle Sham, the AID in form of WMD's/Trainers (lol) to keep a better informed public contained/corralled, jack-booted down. The US has so many proxy Organisations/Command Posts across the globe which will soon be used to keep they themselves out.
In reply to In the events of Total… by kaboomnomic
When do we start indicting rothschilds and rockefellers? Its rothschilds stolen iraqi oil field that needs the syrian pipeline, right?
Indict the rothschilds! Its time!
Demand an audit of the rothschilds!
When i think of the Wrathchilds & Rottweilers as you most considerately cared to mention, i see, keepers of the gate, the grim reapers, armies of foot-soldiers, hell on earth, decaying flesh, hollow man. I'm sure it's much worse than that.
In reply to When do we start indicting… by GoFuqYourself
Dream on, brother. The Rothchilds and Rockefellers, Netanyahu and their ilk are the true rulers of the United States of America. They control the Anglo-Zionist Empire of Lies, the Anglo-Zionist FAKE NEWS Media & Entertainment Oligopoly, the judiciary and especially the Supreme Perferts in black robes. Dream on, brother.
In reply to When do we start indicting… by GoFuqYourself
I appreciate the sentiment, but Iraqi oil and gas can get to Europe via Turkey already. It's the Sunni Gulf States, including KSA that have a problem.
See attached map.
https://www.mapsofworld.com/iraq/oil-pipelines-map.html
In reply to When do we start indicting… by GoFuqYourself
Accountability changes everything.
It's definitely over for the US for several decades, a couple of generations. All's not lost though, Rome reinvented itself, albeit in the mirror of the Sisters of (little) Mercy, kowtowing to the paedos/money launderers in the Vatican.
Was it over when the Germans bombed Pearl harbour?
You mean Japan whom Roosevelt backed into a corner and gave them no option but to start a war,sound familiar,the zionist playbook doesn't change now its Russias turn.
In reply to It's definitely over for the… by WTFUD
I was thinking John Belushi as it goes my friend.
In reply to You mean Japan whom… by khnum
Originally, Japan was going for a land empire in East Asia, including Siberia. Soviet General Zuhkov made them change their mind.
Of course you are right about FDR. Pearl Harbor was allowed to happen.
Just saying, originally, they had a different plan.
In reply to You mean Japan whom… by khnum
They didn't
In reply to It's definitely over for the… by WTFUD
Animal House . . . . ah faggot it, putz!
In reply to They didn't by Mimir
" Germans bombed Pearl harbour", You must have missed History class.
It was those little Yellow pre-jihadi suicide bombers with the thick glasses and buck teeth flying the rising sun flag.
Watch some 1940 era buggs bunny and popeye cartoons and you will see.
In reply to It's definitely over for the… by WTFUD
See above for tongue in cheek reference!
Admittedly though i gave them 'history' books on offer at school in the UK a wide-berth, fearful of indoctrination in later life.
In reply to " Germans bombed Pearl… by BorraChoom
LOL, Old cartoons that have not been scrubbed by the PC Police are more accurate than current PC history books.
The net is being rapidly scrubbed of articles that do not follow the NWO Deep State Agenda.
In reply to See above for tongue in… by WTFUD
Propaganda at its best because it is unnoticed. Target: the little ones who will grow up to be soldiers.
In reply to " Germans bombed Pearl… by BorraChoom
I agree, Current techniques are very effective.
In reply to Propaganda at its best… by LA_Goldbug
With Bolton as NSA & soon Pompeo as SecState plus torture queen at head of CIA, it's far from over. Trump will either capitulate to Zionist porn star blackmail or get JFK'ed. We know what kind of President Pence would be. All that's needed is another massive, domestic greater than 9/11 false flag blamed on Iran to launch a blitzkrieg on Iran, Syria and Lebanon at the same time. God knows what Russia will do then.
A good comment from Paveway IV at MoA (an ex-ZH'er):
"b - "The attack was a U.S. attempt to disable the Syrian air force by destroying its airports."
Do you mean the runways, specifically? The tactic of grounding aircraft by damaging runways is used, but it is understood as a temporary (hours, maybe a day or two) at best no matter how big the crater. Several smaller craters or a deeper crater require more effort to repair, but do not substantially increase the time the runway is unuseable (hours, days). Typical western scenarios have cruise missiles or stand-off weapons taking out the air defenses first, followed by aircraft using precision munitions to destroy all the aircraft and infrastructure.
FWIW, the attack pattern yesterday is pretty much what one would expect from a wide-area, short-range air defense probe, not a strike mission. The US and Israel already have the general geographical positions of longer- and mid-range air defense radars and communications networks mapped out for the time being. Taking those out will necessarily mean killing Russian soldiers. They'll only do that when they go all out.
They need a better picture of the quantity/type of short-range systems defending the longer-range systems, or short-range systems deeper inside Syria that may not have been noticed or ever turned on. Any intel is intel - positions will change, but you'll know to focus on an area tomorrow to pinpoint targets if you know they are there today.
On an attack like the one yesterday, you attempt to get a few cruise missiles inside or beyond the longer-range defenses. You want to appear to attack deeper, high-value targets (actual or suspected) that may defended with short-range SAM systems. Those systems (Pantsirs in the case of Syria) don't fire up their radars revealing their presence until a missile gets close enough. So you have to make that happens. You want to make sure they are nervous about a significant attack and watching for one. I think that part went swimmingly.
The cruise missiles don't even have to strike anything. Probe one site, then maneuver to the next one and probe it. Or probe a site approaching from one direction/altitude, then divert and approach from a different one. You don't even have to have a specific target - just buzz an area to see if its defended at all and by what equipment. Everything, including the cruise missile itself, is gathering data and sending it off to someone. At the end of the mission, run the missile into a plausible target or destroy it. See? It wasn't a probe, it was a failed strike mission. There were xx number of apparent attacks, so there must have been xx number of cruise missiles fired. Hah - your expensive cruise missiles are worthless!
It failed and the Pentagon is hiding that failure.
Or it was a successful SIGINT/mapping mission, not a strike mission, and neither the Pentagon nor Tel Aviv care to advertise that fact. Russian command staff plays the 'old, dumb Soviet generals' throwback act and brags about their supposed air defense success. In the meantime, they know exactly what happened and why FUKUS did it, and don't care to advertise that fact. Everything is intel to them.
Soviet leadership were psychopaths and didn't quite understand the US. The Russians, today, know what psychopathy looks like from up close. The current crop running Israel and the US are just not that clever. Russia can see right through them and realize how dangerous they are. They know exactly where this is going and what's at stake.
Israel and the US are still obsessed with the success of the 1967 Six Day War. Land-grabs, resource-stealing and Arab-killing require total air dominance first. That is being arranged. Exhausted opponent forces like the Egyptian troops Israel was facing in 1967? Check - that is the job of the Saudi and US Special Forces al Qaeda and ISIS contingents - Syrian troops are determined but exhausted today, and have lost most of their military equipment. [By the way, the Egyptian troops sent to the Sinai in '67 were exhausted because they had been fighting the flip-flop army of northern Yemeni tribes. Nobody defeats the flip-flop army!]
I'm not an army guy so can't speak to whatever the ground invasion of Syria will look like. The writing is on the wall for me about the Syrian air defenses, though. Russia interrupted the 'destroy all air defenses' phase for a few years, but the Israeli-firster US deep state demands we finish the job. For Christ's sake, they exhumed Bolton's corpse and a week later Tomahawks are flying. The US Administration and Pentagon have been well-sheckel'd and properly trained to kiss the ring of MbS for easy cash. Time to earn that pay... er, make the little people earn that pay. The way to Iran is through Syria and the Israelis and Saudis are getting impatient."
Russians in the eyes of Americans are stupid. That is the standard stereotype in the US. Those young military types better read this ZH article and then think long and hard before it is too late.
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-04-10/american-dunning-kruger-epide…
In reply to A good comment from Paveway… by Heros
The key to any successful invasion or attack is the ability to destroy command and control. Air defense systems can then be quickly overwhelmed most of the aircraft destroyed on the ground. Essentially, the war is won at that point...but, if you try to occupy and control...it devolves into a long insurgency base conflict.
In reply to A good comment from Paveway… by Heros
The planet needs to contract some kind of virus and get rid of this surface nuisance called homo sapien. All species except the former agree
Russia has to give nuclear weapons to Iran.
400 bombs. The capability of b61.
Exactly as many, as US gave to its Nato vasals, Belgium Holland, Italy, Germany and Turkey.
Together with delivery systems.
Iran has enough conventional fire power to wipe out Israel within 24 hours. without nukes.
In reply to Russia has to give nuclear… by oncemore1
The USA/UK bombed Dresden which had NO military significance and killed 25,000 people overnight.
One of the worlds worst war crimes.
Yes they did BUT ONLY because Germany was defenseless. Hence North Korea is untouched because it has its own stick and easy targets within range (not US).
In reply to The USA/UK bombed Dresden… by ExPat2018
It was more like five times that number.
In reply to The USA/UK bombed Dresden… by ExPat2018
Look: when Nick, what's her name? "Nikki Haley" That robot, she's a robot. Snarky face ugly bitch robot.
Whatever this article is trying to say it says this creature Nikky Haley has some kind of authority, some merit, some clout. But it's just a snarky faced robot. Why? Because her name came first.
In our minds there is a person. Think of a person, any person. Daddy. Mommy. Nikki. Trump. Soros. Golden Showers. Darth Vader. It's not that person who has power or control to act like an asshole. It's consent. It's the idea, the front. Comey. Rockefeller. Rothschild. A front. It's never these people whom you hate or love. It's the idea. You don't love picasso, you love Guernica. Shit. Most of the thoughts you have are not even your own thoughts.
It's the people that upset you who define you. You are defined by what you are not. Just look at Antifa. Antifa doesn't stand for anything. Antifa is against. Why they resonate with A- or Anti- Anti what? Anti Facist? Look around and grow up. This is the emotional maturity of a nation. People went to work, to war, came home to raise children whos children had children who were against going to work to war. But we have Nikki!
Nikki isn't a person she's an idea: a construct. Nikki is the Venus of Willendorf of Antifa reactionary knee jerk de jure tabloid harlot branding. She's just a model of an idea. She has no brain. It was an insult to send her to speak with Putin. He recognized that she was an idiot and removed her from St. Petersburg to a shit hole in Russia where she would feel more comfortable.
A gentleman. Now as for ideas one can kick them about. As for people: people are most at home where they feel special.
Nikki is almost the most disgusting creature I've ever seen with exception of an English Professor and a couple ex girlfriends. She's trash. It's the idea that she has merit somehow other than being a slut with a bad attitude who has an OBVIOUS PROGRAM its like watching the HIndenberg explode not because it's a german blimp but because it's filled with Hydrogen. Like watching magnesium framed teslas explode over and over and over.
It's not the driver, it's the material. It's not the individual, it's the idea. If you want to poison the well send in a dead hooker like Nikki and you'll get the outcome you desired. I really had to hand it to Putin that one of the staff in the room didn't punch her in her plastic surgeried face. And the fact that Putin had to tell her twice, three times, without beating the shit out of her was because Putin respects individuals and understands child psychology. This has always been the issue. Don't mistake the player for the game. But remember: Never forget the player. The player is always the weakest link.
People come and go. Ideas, not so much. Green Bay Packers. Fudge Packers. Meat Packers. Your mother. Incendary. If you occupy a realm above reaction and look, well, that's the only way anyone has discovered anything new. Excluding niggers because that's a choice and not a skin tone. It would seem that the US is only good at nigger jiving. Nikki, you are pathetic. I'm not sorry for you but look at you: Nikki doesn't know her ass from her elbow. My doctor when I was a young man told me this: never put anything in your ear smaller than your elbow. So I tried to put my elbow in my ear. I could never get it in my ear. Ten years later I was enlightened.
She's just a mouthpiece for the Neocon Faction in the US. There are other factions there which I hope are not as stupid as this Zio one.
In reply to Look: when Nick, what's her… by Golden Showers
My father fought the Nazis in the Dutch underground here in NL.
He said the German Wehrmacht (ARMY) were the most disciplined soldiers.
No one in my family to give me this info but from my readings of history that is the impression I get. The SS, Gestapo etc were the real scum bags.
In reply to My father fought the Nazis… by ExPat2018
Privately in Germany ,, Americans are referred to as '''Bloede Amis'',. (Stupid Americans)
That same sentiment privately is echoed in Netherlands and other European countries.
Of course Americans will say ''We saved you and rebuilt you'
Wrong. The Marshall plan FUNDED the rebuilding but the WORK was done by the citizens of those nations. And it was done to the highest of standards. which is why the autobahn is hi speed and doesn't crumble like US interstates. and homes are built SOLID with hi quality materialss.
We have no worries with the Orange Idiot at the helm.
In terms of history ,, WW2 was a mere 75-80 years ago. Some wars alone lasted 100 years in history.
Americans thought they were the winners of WW2 because they were untouched and at the end controlled all the money in the world.
Those days are changing.