Syria: What Just Happened?

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 04/15/2018 - 17:30

Authored by Eric Zuesse via The Strategic Culture Foundation,

What happened right after the second direct U.S.-missiles invasion of Syria, which had occurred on the night of April 13th, could turn out to have momentous implications - far bigger than the attacks themselves...

The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons headlined on April 14th, in the wake of this U.S.-UK-France invasion of Syria that was allegedly punishing Syria’s Government for allegedly having used chemical weapons in its bombing in the town of Douma on April 7th, "OPCW Fact-Finding Mission Continues Deployment to Syria”, and reported that:

The Fact-Finding Mission (FFM) team of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) will continue its deployment to the Syrian Arab Republic to establish facts around the allegations of chemical weapons use in Douma.

The OPCW has been working in close collaboration with the United Nations Department of Safety and Security to assess the situation and ensure the safety of the team.

This means that the effort by the U.S. and its allies on the U.N. Security Council, to squash that investigation, has failed at the OPCW, even though the effort had been successful at blocking U.N. support for that specific investigation.

The OPCW is not part of the U.N., nor of any country; it, instead (as introduced by Wikipedia):

is an intergovernmental organisation and the implementing body for the Chemical Weapons Convention, which entered into force on 29 April 1997. The OPCW, with its 192 member states, has its seat in The Hague, Netherlands, and oversees the global endeavour for the permanent and verifiable elimination of chemical weapons.

In conformity with the unchallenged international consensus that existed during the 1990s that there was no longer any basis for war between the world’s major powers, the Convention sought and achieved a U.N. imprimatur, but this was only in order to increase its respect throughout the world. The OPCW is based not on the U.N. Charter but on that specific treaty, the Chemical Weapons Convention, which was formally approved by the U.N.’s General Assembly on 30 November 1992 and was then opened for signatures in Paris on 13 January 1993. According to the Convention’s terms, it would enter into effect 180 days after 65 nations signed it, which turned out to be on 29 April 1997.

So, although the treaty itself received U.N. approval, the recent Russian-sponsored resolution at the U.N.’s Security Council to have the U.N. endorse the OPCW’s investigation of the 7 April 2018 Douma incident, did not receive U.N. approval. It was instead blocked by the U.S. and its allies. Nonetheless, though without a U.N. endorsement, the OPCW investigation into the incident will move forward, despite the invasion.

This fact is momentous, because a credible international inspection, by the world’s top investigatory agency for such matters, will continue to completion, notwithstanding the effort by the U.S. and its allies on the U.N. Security Council, to block it altogether. This decision was reached by the OPCW — not by the U.N.

Among the 192 signers of the Chemical Weapons Convention are U.S., Russia, and Syria, as well as China, Iran, and Iraq, but not Israel, nor North Korea and a very few other countries. So: all of the major powers have already, in advance, approved whatever the findings by the OPCW turn out to be. Those findings are expected to determine whether a chemical attack happened in Douma on 7 April 2018, and, if so, then perhaps what the specific banned chemical(s) was(were), but not necessarily who was responsible for it if it existed. For example, if the ‘rebels’ had stored some of their chemical weapons at that building and then Syria’s Government bombed that building, the OPCW might not be able to determine who is to blame, even if they do determine that there was a chemical attack and the chemical composition of it. In other words: science cannot necessarily answer all of the questions that might be legal-forensically necessary in order to determine guilt, if a crime did, in fact, occur, there.

If the investigation does find that a banned chemical was used and did cause injuries or fatalities, then there is the possibility that its findings will be consistent with the assertions by the U.S. and its allies who participated in the April 13th invasion. That would not necessarily justify the invasion, but it would prove the possibility that there had been no lying intent on the part of the U.S.-and-allied invaders on April 13th.

However, if the investigation does not find that a banned chemical was used in the Syrian Government’s bombing of that building, then incontrovertibly the U.S.-and-allied invasion was a criminal one under international laws, though there may be no international court that possesses the authority to try the case.

So: what is at stake here from the OPCW investigation is not only the international legitimacy of Syria’s Government, but the international legitimacy of the Governments that invaded it on April 13th. These are extremely high stakes, even if no court in the world will possess the authority to adjudicate the guilt — either if the U.S. and its allies lied, or if the Syrian Government lied.

For us historians, this is very important. And, for the general public, the significance goes much farther: to specific Governments, to their alleged news media, and to the question of: What does it even mean to say that a government is a “democracy” or a “dictatorship”? The findings from this investigation will reverberate far and wide, and long (if World War III doesn’t prevent any such findings at all).

*  *  *

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse is the author, most recently, of  They’re Not Even Close: The Democratic vs. Republican Economic Records, 1910-2010, and of  CHRIST’S VENTRILOQUISTS: The Event that Created Christianity.

Tags
War Conflict
Politics

Comments

Vote up!
 47
Vote down!
 0
the phantom El Oregonian Sun, 04/15/2018 - 17:45 Permalink

I would not exactly agree with the author that the OPCW is "independent" and completely on the up-and-up.  Bolton in 2003 (yep, same John Bolton of today), did not think the former head of the OPCW, Jose Bustani, was a suitable head for Washington's interest.  So, he threatens his family if he doesn't resign, gets him forced out, and gets his own people put in.  Does that strike you as very "independent"?  Yeah, me neither.

https://theintercept.com/2018/03/29/john-bolton-trump-bush-bustani-kids…

Vote up!
 13
Vote down!
 1
greenskeeper carl Mr. Universe Sun, 04/15/2018 - 17:56 Permalink

No, we probably won't. But, here's a little truth: these people will probably find whatever the country that gives them the most money wants them to find. Why do you think the UN never condemns the US when it does things that are blatantly illegal? THis bombing was illegal, for starters, as is what we've done in many other countries in the Middle East and Africa, but none of these people say jack shit. They want our money. This group is probably no different.

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 1
philipat are we there yet Sun, 04/15/2018 - 19:25 Permalink

SO now the OPCW is in Syria, perhaps they can also take a look at the "Chemical Weapons Facilities" that the "US and its Allies" just destroyed. The fact that there was no immediate impact on surrounding populations is already strange, in that "Chemical Weapons Facilities" presumably store chemical weapons which would be released courtesy of Tomahawk missiles? Putting that aside for a moment, if indeed these were "Chemical Weapons Facilities" then with certainty, there must be high concentrations of such weapons in the destroyed building? Just sayin...

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 3
IH8OBAMA philipat Sun, 04/15/2018 - 19:45 Permalink

Let's correct one little fact in this story:

"At a special session on the UN Security Council on Tuesday, the Russian Federation vetoed a resolution establishing an independent investigation into the Syrian chemical attack that occurred last weekend.

All members of the 15-member security council voted for the resolution except Russia, China, and Bolivia. China abstained."

 

Vote up!
 7
Vote down!
 1
DownWithYogaPants east of eden Sun, 04/15/2018 - 18:16 Permalink

Well some lefties did say that they could impeach Trump for an illegal missile attack.

.....it would be like them to encourage a missile attack then impeach because it was illegal. That's how they roll !

You know same folks that brought you Nuremberg trials:  It is illegal to follow an order to commit a war crime but if you do not do what we say you go to jail and don't even talk about whistle blowers.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
Mr.Sono Danedog Sun, 04/15/2018 - 18:03 Permalink

They will know if OPCW is corrupted after this investigation. This could open a new Pandora box. But if they do say, there was no trace of the chemical weapons. What do you think will happen? How would Russians and the world will react to this? This is going to be a crazy week.   

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 1
shovelhead Danedog Sun, 04/15/2018 - 18:14 Permalink

My understanding was that OPCW released the full report to member states but the UN published account for the public left that little fact out.

OPCW states their remit concerns only if something was used and what it was. It doesn't extend to assigning blame to who used it. Lavarov states that Russia has never possessed BZ toxin.

I'm gonna have to say the mackerel in the moonlight is the UN. Maybe some fine work by Nikky Hayley?

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 0
spyware-free Danedog Sun, 04/15/2018 - 18:24 Permalink

Thankfully, Russia and Syria control the area around Douma where this fake attack took place. They have their own chemical weapons experts there and will be making sure of the integrity and veracity of the report by filming and documenting the investigation. If the OPCW tries any shenanigans the Russians will know it.

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
milking institute the phantom Sun, 04/15/2018 - 18:24 Permalink

Members of the OPCW Investigative team have already received Notices (in english...) reminding them just how important the health and well being of their Families are to the Freedom loving Western Democracies "We are keeping a close Eye on your loved ones,best of luck with your investigation as we are confident you will make the right Decision! Attached a picture of your Daughter at the Play Ground,she is adorable!"  

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
valerie24 spyware-free Sun, 04/15/2018 - 19:01 Permalink

Well the Chinese are trying the so called "Petro Yuan" so there's your energy importance.

Unfortunately oil is an intangible asset and is tough to store.

I'll stick with this: The first country to back their currency with gold or silver wins the game. All that being said, they are all addicted to the Rothschild fiat. Unfortunately.

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 1
leftcoastfool serotonindumptruck Sun, 04/15/2018 - 18:13 Permalink

Sort of like the Chinese ignoring rulings that they don't own the South China Sea?  I'm not in favor of US actions in Syria, but let's get real: the US government is not the only bad actor out there.  After my indoctrination in US public schools in the 60s I find it pathetic that Russia seems to be the only major power acting rationally and showing restraint...

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 32
Mark Urbo pc_babe Sun, 04/15/2018 - 17:52 Permalink

Yawn is right !

Its time to take down Assad and kick Iran out of Syria ~ Trump/Bolton will put an end to the Iranian plan to be the shit stirrer of the ME and eventually it will lead to the demise of the radical mullahs...