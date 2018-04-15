Take The Red Pill - The History Of Syrian False Flags Exposed

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 04/15/2018 - 22:45

"You take the red pill... and I show you how deep the rabbit hole goes."

The infamous line from the movie 'The Matrix'  - where Morpheus offers Neo a glimpse of the 'real' reality that is occurring, not the 'manufactured' reality that those whose rule want him to see - could not be a better analogy for what one brave (and clearly a treasonous Russian troll who should be banned from any and all social media forever) Twitter user exposes below.

"Jad" - @Jadinho123 - shows how the world has been lied to many times to create the current Syrian theater of war...

Remember this photo of a kid laying next to her ‘dead’ parents who were ‘killed’ by Assad and this photo went viral and got thousands of retweets and had people crying all over Twitter?

Well...

Oh and remember this photo of this child who was in the back of an ambulance after supposedly being attacked by Assad and his regime???

Well...

It gets worse...

And worser...

And worsest...

And a little make-up for good measure...

And a rehearsal for a false flag chemical attack...

Remember the girl "running to survive and All her family have been killed..."

Well, it was a clip from a music video!!...

Oh, and remember that video of the Syrian boy 'saving' his sister from Assad forces?

Well, it was a lie too...

And here is the cast...

And one has to wonder if this is a 'coincidence' or is this girl just shit out of luck?

And CNN didn't care...

Remember this harrowing scene from Syria?

Well it was Gaza...

Remember Bana? The young Syrian girl living in Syria who would post videos blaming Assad and the regime for her friends and families deaths.

Well, this is her dad...

Here’s Bana meeting Turkish president Erdogan. Because a man who funds ISIS is so innocent right???

h/t @Jadinho123

Finally here are two truth-bombs that actually made it to the mainstream media...

Before being cut off...

Now, go back to your dinner and your ignorantly uninformed, cognitively dissonant, unquestioning 'patriotism' to support whatever you're told... no matter how much evidence of previous lies and manipulation you are confronted with.

Laowei Gweilo PrezTrump Sun, 04/15/2018 - 23:33 Permalink

I tend to assume the worst in everyone...

so, yeah, US army probably lying and UK probably lying... but if we assume most men in power lie, then why would Russia... or Syria... or the Syrian rebels be any different.

they're all trying to manipulate us for their own good.

the REAL solution? mind our own fucking business then wtf cares who is lying. let the camel jockies sort it out.

Shemp 4 Victory Darkman17 Sun, 04/15/2018 - 23:15 Permalink

The girl Bana is the daughter of a terrorist. She has been exploited by her family and Western propagandists.

The reality of the family of Bana Alabed Part 1 (24min. 27sec., English subtitles)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MbKVoVF0gSo

The reality of the family of Bana Alabed Part 2 (21min. 47sec., English subtitles)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B-GXAqsSRMo

Explores Bana's neighborhood in Aleppo, interviews neighbors, visits sites from Bana's videos, and even turns up some interesting items in the apartment that Bana and her family abandoned when their terrorist patrons were forced to leave Aleppo.

IH8OBAMA manofthenorth Sun, 04/15/2018 - 23:31 Permalink

Go fuck yourself dipshit.  Stuff happens during wars but youmutti2 is right, I've never seen any but one of those pics and they are made by lying Assad forces and ISIS.

I don't know what you are even trying to prove.  Are you a Syrian soldier?  Most Syrians I read about are wanting the U.S. to stay in Syria to keep Assad and Putin from murdering them.  There are over 250,000 civilians dead in Syria the last few years!!!!  It nearly all is at the hands of the Syrians, the Rebels and the Russians.

And YOU know it.  So get off your fucking moral high horse, idiot.

AND why do EVERY ONE of you motherfuckers start out by calling other posters vulgar names for posting their opinion.  YOU RUSSIAN AND SYRIAN SUPPORTERS ARE THE LOWEST, STUPIDEST MOTHERFUCKERS I HAVE EVER SEEN POST ONLINE.

 

 

FBaggins Leakanthrophy Sun, 04/15/2018 - 23:40 Permalink

The first hour of Infowars (Alex) on Youtube today showed that there are at least 40 documented instances of the our Western-backed Al Qaeda and ISIS terrorists using poison gas on civilians and on Syrian government forces.

We need massive demonstrations demanding that our nations get completely the hell out of Syria, and telling people that if they want any truth, freedom, and peace, and if they want to protect their minds from the poison of fake-news, propaganda, and brainwashing, they should get the MSM completely the F out of their houses and their lives.  

HominyTwin yomutti2 Sun, 04/15/2018 - 23:06 Permalink

Please explain each picture and video, and how it supports your case, I mean, the one you get from CNN/CIA. Or just post another flippant remark. Because, yeah, I mean, people are naturally convinced by shallow remarks, and they naturally follow shallow idiots, like yourself, especially in serious situations and serious matters. Totally.

The best Sun The best Sun Sun, 04/15/2018 - 23:28 Permalink

On second thought.

The agencies responsible for this clearly want it known

this butcher Assad stuff is fake and you still believe it? 

Or more likely, you're just here to make it even more obvious

by affixing your special retard stamp of approval.

It's a tangled web, that is for sure.

One thing is certain Yomutti2, you are a manipulative son of a bitch.

 

 

Donald J. Trump yomutti2 Sun, 04/15/2018 - 23:28 Permalink

There's no one confused here.  We all know what's really going on THANKS to sites like ZH.

Btw, sometimes I feel like I have super instincts and know who's telling the truth and who is spitting bullshit.  I'm sure most of you here feel the same.  The bullshitters are so obvious.  You really can't believe anything anymore but when you do have something you want to believe, due your due diligence and check it.  Getting truth doesn't come easy anymore.

Donald J. Trump The best Sun Sun, 04/15/2018 - 23:37 Permalink

This site mostly calls out bullshit and does a good job citing facts.  Yeah, you get the occasional russian military propoganda but take that with a grain of salt.  You always know when you're reading an opinion piece.  The last thing I like about a lot of the articles here is that only facts are reported and they are given to you in a way that you make your own mind up as to what's really going.  That could be some pretty deep psychological manipulating but this sites theories are rarely wrong.  Sometimes it just takes a long time for their theories to come to fruition.

quesnay yomutti2 Sun, 04/15/2018 - 23:55 Permalink

And CNN apparently ...  Doesn't do much good to create false false-flags if most people think it's real in the first place.

CNN isn't going to out itself as idiots so false false-flags are a waste of time. The first impression sticks and no one (but 'alt-news' like ZH) is going to point out it was fake. The truth is the mainstream don't care if it's fake. If it supports their beliefs, that's good enough for them e.g. the current 'gassing' situation.

dogismycopilot Sun, 04/15/2018 - 22:47 Permalink

The US Sanctions on Christian Russia are from the book of Revelation

Revelation 13:16-17

And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads.

And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.

Twatter Sun, 04/15/2018 - 22:50 Permalink

OK, more news from the "water is wet" department. When are the Zion supremacist criminals in government going to get a nuremburg trial?

Chupacabra-322 Twatter Sun, 04/15/2018 - 23:05 Permalink

@ Twatter,

The Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths in the Criminal Fraud UNITED STATES, CORP. INC. have a record of Gas Lighting the masses into submission with Scripted False Narrative PsyOp’s.  Generational ones.  

They’re just not “Occult” about it anymore.  The Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Criminal Deep State actors in the CIA, MI6, Mossad, NSA, 5 Eyes Scum Fucks are operating now in plain sight for all the World to see.  

Them & their Operation Mocking Bird / TALPIOT Presstitute appendages are losing & will continue to lose the Information Warfare. AI or no AI.  

Their running the Hubris, Desperation Script now.  

Any trust, loyalty, respect & World Creditability has been completely squandered.  And, the Pentagram, Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths have no one else to blame but themselves.  However, Psychopaths under complete Hubris never blame themselves.  Make no mistake.  These Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths Tyrannical Lawless Psychopaths are Blood Thirsty.  They will stop at nothing less than War to achieve their sick, Twisted Plan at Total, Complete Spectrum World Domination, Petro Dollar Hegemony, Vassel Destabilized Middle / South East Asia & expansion of the Yinon Plan.  

We’re Governed by Adult Children & Psychopaths.

 

khnum Sun, 04/15/2018 - 22:53 Permalink

LOL yes lets assume the chemical  high moral ground as we spray Christ only knows what from horizon to horizon in the skies daily,btw your marines will be facing a much better equipped Syrian army Russian ships full of tanks,trucks and apcs are en route.

Bryan Sun, 04/15/2018 - 22:54 Permalink

...therefore, we don't believe what they say happens, unless we ourselves are murdered?  Wait, how do you know what's real any more?  I'd just keep calm and carry on, then, if I were you.  Turn off the TV.  Stop reading "news" on the internet.  Do your job, be productive, be the person you want others to be.  People; you are being played, and your best choice is to not participate.

Mr.Sono Sun, 04/15/2018 - 22:56 Permalink

Now how do you convince the mainstream media audience? If you try, you are Russian troll. I say share this on media and let the sheep try to use there one brain cell that they still have.