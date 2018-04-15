Take The Red Pill - The History Of Syrian False Flags Exposed

"You take the red pill... and I show you how deep the rabbit hole goes."
The infamous line from the movie 'The Matrix' - where Morpheus offers Neo a glimpse of the 'real' reality that is occurring, not the 'manufactured' reality that those whose rule want him to see - could not be a better analogy for what one brave (and clearly a treasonous Russian troll who should be banned from any and all social media forever) Twitter user exposes below.
"Jad" - @Jadinho123 - shows how the world has been lied to many times to create the current Syrian theater of war...
I’ve been trying to get this message across to people for so long but then people would always call me evil for supporting Assad, I was just tryna show you guys the other side of the story. Never believe the western media.— Jad (@jadinho123) April 14, 2018
Remember this photo of a kid laying next to her ‘dead’ parents who were ‘killed’ by Assad and this photo went viral and got thousands of retweets and had people crying all over Twitter?
Well...
Oh and remember this photo of this child who was in the back of an ambulance after supposedly being attacked by Assad and his regime???
Well...
Interesting pic.twitter.com/jw1HzWCXzV— Jad (@jadinho123) April 13, 2018
It gets worse...
And worser...
Hey @jadinho123, you put the photo of the #WhiteHelmets, but here is the video 😏#Syria pic.twitter.com/3S120fbiOw— Enrique 🇨🇱 (@garoukike) April 15, 2018
And worsest...
And a little make-up for good measure...
And a rehearsal for a false flag chemical attack...
2013 Syria— Rex B Nasty (@Ookalyptus) April 11, 2018
FSA jihadists train children to fake symptoms of nerve gas poisoning for fabricated FALSE FLAG attack
pic.twitter.com/9d2oGzSUPk
Remember the girl "running to survive and All her family have been killed..."
Well, it was a clip from a music video!!...
Oh, and remember that video of the Syrian boy 'saving' his sister from Assad forces?
Well, it was a lie too...
It’s a lie pic.twitter.com/vRzIppUwlH— Jad (@jadinho123) April 13, 2018
And here is the cast...
And one has to wonder if this is a 'coincidence' or is this girl just shit out of luck?
And CNN didn't care...
Remember this harrowing scene from Syria?
Well it was Gaza...
Remember Bana? The young Syrian girl living in Syria who would post videos blaming Assad and the regime for her friends and families deaths.
Well, this is her dad...
Here’s Bana meeting Turkish president Erdogan. Because a man who funds ISIS is so innocent right???
Finally here are two truth-bombs that actually made it to the mainstream media...
2 minutes of truth about US intervention in Syria from Jeffrey Sachs @JeffDSachs is worth more than 98 percent of the bullshit we are hearing on TV -- worth clicking on this: pic.twitter.com/T503g2oL1d— Mark Weisbrot (@MarkWeisbrot) April 12, 2018
Now, go back to your dinner and your ignorantly uninformed, cognitively dissonant, unquestioning 'patriotism' to support whatever you're told... no matter how much evidence of previous lies and manipulation you are confronted with.
Comments
Well... All I can say is: Thank you.
Yeah, there are a lot of fake pictures and fake news - but they are made by Assad and the Russians to confuse gullible people on site like ZH.
In reply to Well by balz
Tell me about how Israel's attack on the USS Liberty was FAKE you HASBRA fucking scum.
In reply to Yeah, there are a lot of… by yomutti2
No way, muslims lying about the situation to provide 'evidence' for a foreign power to get involved in their war and bomb their enemy.... Who could have thought that could happen....
In reply to Tell me about how Israel's… by manofthenorth
The kikery is strong with this one: yomutti.
JIDF is in full damage control tonight.
In reply to No way, muslims lying about… by Darkman17
ZH clearly full of russian trolls kicking and screaming all the way. You know they are losing big.
In reply to yo by Leakanthrophy
I tend to assume the worst in everyone...
so, yeah, US army probably lying and UK probably lying... but if we assume most men in power lie, then why would Russia... or Syria... or the Syrian rebels be any different.
they're all trying to manipulate us for their own good.
the REAL solution? mind our own fucking business then wtf cares who is lying. let the camel jockies sort it out.
In reply to ZH clearly full of russian… by PrezTrump
Avoid foreign entangelment? The founding fathers were wise. We are much less so.
In reply to I tend to assume the worst… by Laowei Gweilo
some famous guy said "great men are rarely good"
In reply to I tend to assume the worst… by Laowei Gweilo
Fuckers will go bonkers when a s300 gets delivered to Damascus.
In reply to yo by Leakanthrophy
The girl Bana is the daughter of a terrorist. She has been exploited by her family and Western propagandists.
The reality of the family of Bana Alabed Part 1 (24min. 27sec., English subtitles)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MbKVoVF0gSo
The reality of the family of Bana Alabed Part 2 (21min. 47sec., English subtitles)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B-GXAqsSRMo
Explores Bana's neighborhood in Aleppo, interviews neighbors, visits sites from Bana's videos, and even turns up some interesting items in the apartment that Bana and her family abandoned when their terrorist patrons were forced to leave Aleppo.
In reply to No way, muslims lying about… by Darkman17
The propagandists certainly love to use children in order to shield their lies... Can someone explain why Bana al-Abded was taped with terrorists by her side?
https://youtu.be/TkKVuvM84PE
Yomutti or IH8OBAMA (or are they the same person? They certainly share identical ideologies--> Hasbara lies irrespective of evidence to the contrary)
In reply to The girl Bana is the… by Shemp 4 Victory
Why don't you tell how you know otherwise you stoopid fucknut
In reply to Tell me about how Israel's… by manofthenorth
Just for a second imagine the type of evil that comes up with this stuff, and has for thousands of years.
In reply to Tell me about how Israel's… by manofthenorth
Go fuck yourself dipshit. Stuff happens during wars but youmutti2 is right, I've never seen any but one of those pics and they are made by lying Assad forces and ISIS.
I don't know what you are even trying to prove. Are you a Syrian soldier? Most Syrians I read about are wanting the U.S. to stay in Syria to keep Assad and Putin from murdering them. There are over 250,000 civilians dead in Syria the last few years!!!! It nearly all is at the hands of the Syrians, the Rebels and the Russians.
And YOU know it. So get off your fucking moral high horse, idiot.
AND why do EVERY ONE of you motherfuckers start out by calling other posters vulgar names for posting their opinion. YOU RUSSIAN AND SYRIAN SUPPORTERS ARE THE LOWEST, STUPIDEST MOTHERFUCKERS I HAVE EVER SEEN POST ONLINE.
In reply to Tell me about how Israel's… by manofthenorth
What about those killed by US weapons?
Why did you forget those people?
In reply to Go fuck yourself dipshit. … by IH8OBAMA
I swear the best entertainment on this website is when you go off your lithium.
In reply to Go fuck yourself dipshit. … by IH8OBAMA
Dingding... give yomutti another potato. Working hard for it today! Trollin' ain't easy!!!
In reply to Yeah, there are a lot of… by yomutti2
Do not feed the troll.
On a second thought, please do, but ONLY with big bags of dicks .
In reply to Dingding... give yomutti… by the phantom
The first hour of Infowars (Alex) on Youtube today showed that there are at least 40 documented instances of the our Western-backed Al Qaeda and ISIS terrorists using poison gas on civilians and on Syrian government forces.
We need massive demonstrations demanding that our nations get completely the hell out of Syria, and telling people that if they want any truth, freedom, and peace, and if they want to protect their minds from the poison of fake-news, propaganda, and brainwashing, they should get the MSM completely the F out of their houses and their lives.
In reply to Do not feed the troll. On a… by Leakanthrophy
Please explain each picture and video, and how it supports your case, I mean, the one you get from CNN/CIA. Or just post another flippant remark. Because, yeah, I mean, people are naturally convinced by shallow remarks, and they naturally follow shallow idiots, like yourself, especially in serious situations and serious matters. Totally.
In reply to Yeah, there are a lot of… by yomutti2
The stupid is strong in this one!
Damn!
I mean...just damn.
13 % of the worlds population have
an IQ below 87.
Never believed it possible until now.
Dunning-Kruger effect.
In reply to Yeah, there are a lot of… by yomutti2
On second thought.
The agencies responsible for this clearly want it known
this butcher Assad stuff is fake and you still believe it?
Or more likely, you're just here to make it even more obvious
by affixing your special retard stamp of approval.
It's a tangled web, that is for sure.
One thing is certain Yomutti2, you are a manipulative son of a bitch.
In reply to The stupid is strong in this… by The best Sun
13% of the world have an IQ below 87? That's above average for Africa (70) and India (82) so I'm a bit doubtful.
In reply to The agencies responsible for… by The best Sun
youmutti2 - When full-scale war breaks out we will remember that you are on the other side.
In reply to Yeah, there are a lot of… by yomutti2
There's no one confused here. We all know what's really going on THANKS to sites like ZH.
Btw, sometimes I feel like I have super instincts and know who's telling the truth and who is spitting bullshit. I'm sure most of you here feel the same. The bullshitters are so obvious. You really can't believe anything anymore but when you do have something you want to believe, due your due diligence and check it. Getting truth doesn't come easy anymore.
In reply to Yeah, there are a lot of… by yomutti2
You sure?
This isn't part of a long con?
I'm pretty sure this site is
mostly a disinformation psychological
operation with the occasional useful honest comment.
In reply to There's no one confused here… by Donald J. Trump
This site mostly calls out bullshit and does a good job citing facts. Yeah, you get the occasional russian military propoganda but take that with a grain of salt. You always know when you're reading an opinion piece. The last thing I like about a lot of the articles here is that only facts are reported and they are given to you in a way that you make your own mind up as to what's really going. That could be some pretty deep psychological manipulating but this sites theories are rarely wrong. Sometimes it just takes a long time for their theories to come to fruition.
In reply to You sure? This isn't part of… by The best Sun
That is certainly the impression the writers go for.
I am not prepared to take anything at face
value anymore. I just keep getting this sinking
feeling that I am being manipulated.
I mean, I KNOW we are being manipulated.
I just suspect it is not in precisely the way we think.
In reply to This site mostly calls out… by Donald J. Trump
What CIA/NSA troll farm are you out of? Or are you a "Russian" bot?
In reply to Yeah, there are a lot of… by yomutti2
And CNN apparently ... Doesn't do much good to create false false-flags if most people think it's real in the first place.
CNN isn't going to out itself as idiots so false false-flags are a waste of time. The first impression sticks and no one (but 'alt-news' like ZH) is going to point out it was fake. The truth is the mainstream don't care if it's fake. If it supports their beliefs, that's good enough for them e.g. the current 'gassing' situation.
In reply to Yeah, there are a lot of… by yomutti2
And if you, yomutti2, still believe that a donkey has two big ears, then you are a crack pot, tin foil hat conspiracy nutter.
I mean, how much more stupid can you get???
Next thing you'll anounce is that the earth is flat (or will it be "flattened"?)
In reply to Yeah, there are a lot of… by yomutti2
Because... everyone is a Russian and an Assad tool:
http://21stcenturywire.com/tag/syria/
https://www.globalresearch.ca/search?q=US+NATO+Syria+ISIS+Al+Qaeda+Chemical+Weapons&x=0&y=0
You have a lot of reading and catching up to do yomutti. Not that you will bother.
In reply to Yeah, there are a lot of… by yomutti2
The US Sanctions on Christian Russia are from the book of Revelation
Revelation 13:16-17
And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads.
And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.
Mission accomplished!
OK, more news from the "water is wet" department. When are the Zion supremacist criminals in government going to get a nuremburg trial?
@ Twatter,
The Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths in the Criminal Fraud UNITED STATES, CORP. INC. have a record of Gas Lighting the masses into submission with Scripted False Narrative PsyOp’s. Generational ones.
They’re just not “Occult” about it anymore. The Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Criminal Deep State actors in the CIA, MI6, Mossad, NSA, 5 Eyes Scum Fucks are operating now in plain sight for all the World to see.
Them & their Operation Mocking Bird / TALPIOT Presstitute appendages are losing & will continue to lose the Information Warfare. AI or no AI.
Their running the Hubris, Desperation Script now.
Any trust, loyalty, respect & World Creditability has been completely squandered. And, the Pentagram, Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths have no one else to blame but themselves. However, Psychopaths under complete Hubris never blame themselves. Make no mistake. These Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths Tyrannical Lawless Psychopaths are Blood Thirsty. They will stop at nothing less than War to achieve their sick, Twisted Plan at Total, Complete Spectrum World Domination, Petro Dollar Hegemony, Vassel Destabilized Middle / South East Asia & expansion of the Yinon Plan.
We’re Governed by Adult Children & Psychopaths.
In reply to OK, more news from the water… by Twatter
Answer: When are the LIberal retard ass clown supremacist criminals in government get a Nuremburg trial!
In reply to OK, more news from the water… by Twatter
Um.....sharing. Totally...
This meme is getting real old already. Is there a new timeframe that is nothing but truth and ((( no coercian?)))
LOL yes lets assume the chemical high moral ground as we spray Christ only knows what from horizon to horizon in the skies daily,btw your marines will be facing a much better equipped Syrian army Russian ships full of tanks,trucks and apcs are en route.
no pill necessary - just eyes wide open rather than eyes wide shut; includes the soft thing between the ears.
...therefore, we don't believe what they say happens, unless we ourselves are murdered? Wait, how do you know what's real any more? I'd just keep calm and carry on, then, if I were you. Turn off the TV. Stop reading "news" on the internet. Do your job, be productive, be the person you want others to be. People; you are being played, and your best choice is to not participate.
Trump fell for it.....
He met last week with the Lubavitch Chabbad rabbi's you know the ones that control the banking system,he got told.
In reply to Trump fell for it..... by Dr.Strangelove
He knows better, or would if he could be bothered to read the daily intelligence report
In reply to Trump fell for it..... by Dr.Strangelove
Now how do you convince the mainstream media audience? If you try, you are Russian troll. I say share this on media and let the sheep try to use there one brain cell that they still have.
Trump is Jewish
Only in a "Business" sense...he doesn't go to "Temple" and Stormy wouldn't confirm if he was "cut" or not..
In reply to Trump is Jewish by spoonful
Not just in a business sense
https://www.facebook.com/DavidDonHobley/posts/1429920847019855
In reply to Only in a "Business" sense… by Mr.Danglemeat