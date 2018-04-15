Trump Hits Russia With New Sanctions Over Syria Gas Attack

The Trump administration will impose new sanctions against Russia on Monday for "enabling the Syrian government's use of chemical weapons in civil war", Nikki Haley revealed earlier on Sunday, and the New York Times confirmed later in the day.
The sanctions, coming shortly after American-led airstrikes against facilities linked to Syria’s chemical weapons, are meant to signal that the United States holds responsible not just the Damascus government of President Bashar al-Assad but also his patrons in Russia and Iran. President Trump has vowed that Syria’s allies will pay a “big price” for permitting his use of poison gas.
The Sanctions, first announced by UN ambassador Nikki Haley, "will go directly to any sort of companies that were dealing with equipment related to Assad and chemical weapons use," said Haley on CBS's Face the Nation Sunday morning.
“I think everyone is going to feel it at this point. I think everyone knows that we sent a strong message and our hope is that they listen to it,” said Haley.
The Monday sanctions will be the third round enacted by the Trump administration against Russia in the past month. In March, the administration imposed sanctions on a series of Russian organizations and individuals over 2016 election meddling and other "malicious cyberattacks."
In late March, the U.S. State Department warned European corporations that they will likely face penalties if they participate in the construction of Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, on the grounds that "the project undermines energy security in Europe", when in reality Russia has for decades been a quasi-monopolist on European energy supplies and thus has unprecedented leverage over European politics, at least behind the scenes.
“As many people know, we oppose the Nord Stream 2 project, the US government does,” said State Department spokeswoman, Heather Nauert at a Tuesday press briefing. “We believe that the Nord Stream 2 project would undermine Europe's overall energy security and stability. It would provide Russia [with] another tool to pressure European countries, especially countries such as Ukraine.”
Last week, the Trump administration slapped sanctions on seven of Russia's richest men and 17 top Kremlin officials over election interference and other Russian aggressions.
Effectively, the action prevents the oligarchs from traveling to the United States or doing business or even opening a bank account with any major company or bank in the West. It also restricts foreign individuals from facilitating transactions on their behalf. -NYT
Former Obama Admin sanctions official Elizabeth Rosenberg called the penalties as "fairly muscular," and predicted more to come.
The list is an assault on one of the oligarchs’ favored tools for avoiding sanctions, which is to pass assets to their children.
It targeted the oil executive Igor Rotenberg, the son of Arkady Rotenberg, who is a former judo partner of Mr. Putin and whose companies have won a host of state contracts, including one for the construction of a bridge from the Russian mainland to Crimea, the Ukrainian Black Sea peninsula seized by Moscow in 2014.
Also on the list is Oleg V. Deripaska, who once had close ties to Mr. Trump’s former campaign manager, Paul Manafort. Altogether, the Trump administration targeted seven oligarchs, 12 companies they own or control, 17 Russian government officials and a state-owned arms export company. -NYT
The Trump administration also expelled 60 Russian diplomats and intelligence officers, closing the Russian consulate in Seattle after the poisoning of former Russian double-agent Sergei Skripal, in Salisbury UK (except, oh my, a Swiss lab says the "BZ toxin" used in the poisoning came from the US or the UK).
Meanwhile, U.S. strikes against Syria in retaliation for a suspected chemical attack in the city of Douma were said to have been designed specifically to avoid striking Russian targets and provoking a response.
By hitting just three targets and limiting the attack to a single night, the Trump administration seemed to keep it limited enough not to compel Moscow to lash back.
But Ms. Haley said the administration was determined to make Moscow pay a price for supporting Mr. Assad, noting that it had vetoed six United Nations resolutions related to Syria and chemical weapons. -NYT
“Assad knew that Russia had its back,” she said on “Fox News Sunday.”“Assad knew that Russia would cover for him at the United Nations and Assad got reckless and he used it in a way that was far more aggressive.”
I Am a Syrian Living in Syria: “It was Never a Revolution nor a Civil War. The Terrorists are sent by your Government”
American People, Please Help Us
by Mark Taliano
https://www.globalresearch.ca/i-am-a-syrian-living-in-syria-it-was-neve…
In reply to Lindsey Graham with tits… by Occams_Razor_Trader
It would be legitimate to wonder if the U.S. MIC will stealthily add to the long list of sanctimonious sanctions the interdiction for any western vassal state to buy the vastly superior Russian weapon systems in a not so distant future. One can feel it coming. Needless to say this kind of short sighted vision will be the straw that will break the camel's back.
These sanctions are ultimately going to hurt more the USA than Russia because little by little countries are leaving the American sphere of influence for the more balanced and reasonable Eurasian one. Nobody wants to stay with a maniac like Nikki or a fool like trump...
The Americans will be begging to be integrated once they hit the bottom.
In reply to I Am a Syrian Living in… by FBaggins
The reason we voted for Trump is because we are tired of this sanctimonious hypocritical horse shit. Instead we get more of what we didn't vote for. All Russia did was kindly not sink any of our war ships when we attacked Syria on an assumption.
In reply to H by Adolph.H.
In reply to . by Whoa Dammit
In reply to . by nmewn
As long as Russia and China continue their slow "sanctions" against using the U.S. dollar for their trade, they will have the last laugh. 😆💸
In reply to No Bush Legs for you!!! by Lumberjack
In reply to As long as Russia and China… by J S Bach
America ruins the world to rule it.
Dying petrodollar makes it harder for Zionist/Deep State to rule with debt and military. So they fall over..or debt free Rothschild free resource rich Christianized Russia and exporter producer business doing China takes over.
Meanwhile we listen to a silly twat like Halley dumb our minds with embarassingly absurd MIC deception.
In reply to Does related include the… by Bes
In reply to America ruins the world to… by strannick
“We believe that the Nord Stream 2 project would undermine Europe's overall energy security and stability. It would provide Russia [with] another tool to pressure European countries, especially countries such as Ukraine.”
Why can’t the Europeans take care of this?
Where is there benefit to the American Sheeple?
I guess this makes Germany our pimp and America Germany's bitch.
In reply to Really tired of that cunt… by pods
Yea..pressure Europe to rid itself of American Deep State
In reply to "We believe that the Nord… by macholatte
Germany has reach the point where it has to choose ; does it sink with the American Titanic or walk on the Silk Road .
The British Empire did everything in their power to prevent the alliance between Germany and Russia . Now the torch is carried by the AAZ empire ,through America.
In reply to Yea..pressure Europe to rid… by strannick
The Europeans(Germans) want cheap gas from Russia. The Zios in Tel Aviv, D.C. and City of London don't.
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-russia-germany-nordstream/germany-fu…
In reply to "We believe that the Nord… by macholatte
In reply to Really tired of that cunt… by pods
In reply to Really tired of that cunt… by pods
There is this country, biggest on this planet, full of resources, self providing, without debt, nuked up. They can laugh off US, tiny britain, coward france and IM Erika.
In reply to America ruins the world to… by strannick
In reply to Does related include the… by Bes
... I’m still waiting for Nimrata Randhawa (aka Punjabi Nukie) to announce the sanctions against this deal ... >>> http://www.boeing.com/resources/boeingdotcom/company/key_orgs/boeing-international/pdf/russia-cisbackgrounder.pdf ...
In reply to As long as Russia and China… by J S Bach
The Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths in the Criminal Fraud UNITED STATES, CORP. INC. have a record of Gas Lighting the masses into submission with Scripted False Narrative PsyOp’s. Generational ones.
They’re just not “Occult” about it anymore. The Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Criminal Deep State actors in the CIA, MI6, Mossad, NSA, 5 Eyes Scum Fucks are operating now in plain sight for all the World to see.
Them & their Operation Mocking Bird / TALPIOT Presstitute appendages are losing & will continue to lose the Information Warfare. AI or no AI.
Their running the Hubris, Desperation Script now.
Any trust, loyalty, respect & World Creditability has been completely squandered. And, the Pentagram, Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths have no one else to blame but themselves. However, Psychopaths under complete Hubris never blame themselves. Make no mistake. These Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths Tyrannical Lawless Psychopaths are Blood Thirsty. They will stop at nothing less than War to achieve their sick, Twisted Plan at Total, Complete Spectrum World Domination, Petro Dollar Hegemony, Vassel Destabilized Middle / South East Asia & expansion of the Yinon Plan.
We’re Governed by Adult Children & Psychopaths.
Remember four points:
1. Isreal will fight to the very last American Soldiers Death.
2. The Zionist screams in Fear as he Stikes you.
3.The Yinon Plan.
4.Operation TALPIOT.
Not only is Obama & now Trump Scum Fuck Pure Evil War Criminal Psychopaths, they've now officially become, although they've always have been, accessories to War Crimes, Treason & Conspriacy to Murder American's.
It's safe to say now, any Criminal Fraud CEO "President" of the Criminal Fraud UNITED STATES, CORP. INC. from here on out would have to defacto continue the Crime, swear an Oath to Treason & continue the PsyOp / False Narrative Flag of 911 & the absolute, complete, open, in your Faces Tyrannical Lawlessness Political Police Surveillance State.
In reply to ... I'm still waiting for… by PrayingMantis
In reply to The Pure Evil War Criminal… by Chupacabra-322
Russian farm equipment sales are through the roof. Tractors, grain harvesters etc..
In reply to As long as Russia and China… by J S Bach
the 'ussa' me thinks...ist not only the world's undisputed heavy weight champion--- but, the world's 'quartermaster'
In reply to As long as Russia and China… by J S Bach
In reply to No Bush Legs for you!!! by Lumberjack
Yea, that would be great, maybe Yeltsin has a list for you labeled "1990-1993 Friends of Bill" LOL.... oops, maybe we shouldn't go there hey? ;-,
In reply to lol...I just figured as long… by nmewn
In reply to Yea, that would be great,… by booboo
Do one on Zio/Bush-Clinton oligarchs. Closer to home ;-)
With an emphasis on Mena ;-)
And the Clinton foundation;-)
And afghan heroin ;-)
And 9-11 ;-)
In reply to Do one on Zio oligarchs by strannick
I thought everyone already knew about Soros, Zuckerberg and Steyer...lol...there's also the issue of Obama crushing Project Cassandra to get his silly Iran deal done.
But of course that went to benefit (((other))) actors.
In reply to Do one on Zio oligarchs by strannick
The sanctions will no doubt apply to the supplier of that high tech stuff in that chemical lab that the SAA discovered last month in Ghouta.
Just remembered, it was US made and sold through Saudi.
In reply to No Bush Legs for you!!! by Lumberjack
Trump's in deep over his head. It was an open question whether he posed any genuine obstacle to the pathocracy, but it seems more clear now that, one way or another, he has been brought more tightly under their control. THAT, much more than any individual false-flags or other deceptions or wrongs, should be cause for the rational world to fear. The psychopaths are still on the march, and Trump is at least paying lip service to their chicanery. The further out on a limb he goes, the more reluctant and then helpless he will be to backtrack as pathology becomes more extreme and events escalate under their own momentum. With markets looking more precarious than ever, how long will it be before the psychopaths commit more and bigger false flags?
In reply to Shame that the sanctions don… by JohninMK
Forgot to say that theses sanctions are downright embarrassing.
So we illegally attack a different country, that country’s ally doesn’t respond to our act of aggression, and we’re now slapping sanctions on that country... for not responding to our attack? Not only sanctions but sanctions on products that both parties actually know aren't there. Unless the US is sanctioning the supply chain of swimming pool and industrial/domestic cleaning agents based on chlorine.
Brilliant just the way to get an agreement from them next time.
In reply to Trump is in deep over his… by Lore
They don't want any agreements except submission. Anything less is unacceptable.
In reply to Forgot to say that theses… by JohninMK
Trump had 1 BILLION $ in debt to the chosen banks ; maybe this can point toward whether or not he was part of the deep state from the beginning ? But ,does it matter any longer ?
In reply to Trump is in deep over his… by Lore
So in other words, there are no actual sanctions, because as described above there is no actual target for sanctioning.
In reply to . by nmewn
Sanctions... act of war. Dropping bombs on a sovereign country (without UN approval even)... act of war. Insulting foreign leaders and creating false flags to justify your illegal actions... act of war. Don't be fooled into thinking that just b/c Russia did not respond to the US actions, that "nothing happened". War has started, this is just the beginning.
If you think otherwise, you are a fool.
In reply to "...will go directly to any… by chumbawamba
Agreed. The fact that the US isn't letting things settle down after Friday's strike says more is coming. Probably another provocation just before the carrier armada arrives. IDK.
In reply to Sanctions... act of war. … by the phantom
This is really a very dangerous situation and rather than diffuse it, Trump is making it worse.
In reply to Agreed. The fact that the US… by dirty fingernails
True, and he isn't doing it because he's insane. This is the empire fighting for survival. There is no time left to play nice. The petro-dollar has been officially challenged. Part of his job is to prevent a unified front domestically.
In reply to This is really a very… by chunga
It isn’t white priveledge or black lives matter. They only give a shit (and laugh like hell at us) for playing us like fools.
I’m long revolt.
In reply to This is really a very… by chunga
Here we go again- the ever-plotting West trying to create reality on the fly- attempting to make the alleged chemical weapons attack into a fait accompli, painting the tape of reality with the shadow-puppets of the operation mockingbird-controlled, corporate (MIC) media!
Any good reason we shouldn't just start calling the 5(+1)-eyez media environment the Oceania State News Network (OSNN) right now?
In reply to . by Whoa Dammit
Some communist said, "Never let a crisis go to waste." And if there isn't a crisis, the rat-bastards will create one.
In reply to Here we go again- the ever… by r0mulus
America starts the war on Syria ,by financing, training, paying the terrorists . America builds military bases there.
And Syria , with help from her allies , still wins the war.
America asks her remaining terrorists there to plan, execute a false flag . As a casus belli.
America attacks , the coalition is small .
Syria stuns the world with her courage and old Soviet era air defense . The aftermath for America is embarrassing .
America gives sanctions to Syria because Syria defended herself , to Russia because Russia still doesn't bow .
Iran is next .
In May we will have further escalation.
In reply to Here we go again- the ever… by r0mulus
If voting could make a difference they would outlaw it.
In reply to . by Whoa Dammit
You got exactly what you voted for... because if you were dumb enough to think you could actually get an outsider maverick anywhere near the white house I have to think you are too dumb to figure out how to turn on a computer.
In reply to . by Whoa Dammit
In reply to H by Adolph.H.
BDA if anyone is interested...
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5618609/Russian-ships-laden-tan…
...attached to this article (toward the bottom) of Russia shipping some more targets...errr, trucks & stuff through the Bosphorus Straits.
As an aside, the buildings where chemical weapons are researched, developed and produced outside Damascus were...obliterated.
Because of...the superior Russian air defense systems Syria is running.
In reply to . by Whoa Dammit
You're sumpin stupid if you think sending 110 missiles to hit 3 empty buildings is a sign of strength.
In reply to . by nmewn
The show of strength is that neither Syria nor Russia could stop it.
I mean WHAT MORE COULD BE DONE?!
They were TOLD they were going to be hit. They were TOLD what would be hit. The Russians knew the chemical facilities were going to be hit. The Russians even got the hell out of Dodge...errr...Tartus because they knew the chem labs were going to be hit and were unsure of how far it would go.
Yet, even with THAT three days notice, they couldn't stop them from being hit ;-)
In reply to You're sumpin stupid if you… by nmewn
We all know this shit-stained empire is destined to eat itself up due to greed and hubris. My only concern is how long that will take.
In reply to We all know this shit… by Brazen Heist
Hard to say, the baton was passed to him by his daddy Hafez and I'm unsure how many sons he has ;-)
In reply to We all know this shit… by Brazen Heist