Trump Job Approval Highest Since First 100 Days; Majority Of Men Support The President

Update: Trump has apparently taken notice, correctly pointing out that his approval rating, according to Rasmussen, is higher than Obama's was at this point in his presidency.
Just hit 50% in the Rasmussen Poll, much higher than President Obama at same point. With all of the phony stories and Fake News, it’s hard to believe! Thank you America, we are doing Great Things.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 15, 2018
Even Bloomberg and the Washington Post are being forced to admit that President Donald Trump's approval rating is on the rise.
Both media organizations, which had seized on every opportunity to tout the president's approval rating when it was mired in the mid-to-low 30s, are now being forced to tout a recent Washington Post-ABC News poll showing Trump with an approval rating above 40% - his highest since his first 100 days in office.
Furthermore, among men, Trump's approval rating has risen to 49%, while 47% of men disapprove. Meanwhile, 32% of women approve of the president's job performance. Meaning that, for the first time, half of US men support the president.
New ABC/Post poll of Trump approval rating just out:— Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) April 15, 2018
Men: 49% approve, 47% disapprove
Women: 32% approve, 64% disapprove
Nearly every credible poll is now showing the president's job approval at his highest since taking office. On Friday, Rasmussen Reports published a poll showing 50% of likely US voters approve of Trump's job performance - while 49% disapprove. Of those 34% strongly approve of the president's jon performance, while 40% strongly disapprove.
Last week, CNN was also forced to report that Trump's approval rating has rebounded to its highest level since the 100-day mark, with 42% of likely voters approving of the way Trump is handling the presidency.
The president's strongest approval rating was for his handling of the economy, of which 48% approve and 45% disapprove. This is clearly a sign that the Republican's tax cut plan has been welcomed by most Americans, who are beginning to see more money left in their paychecks.
Finally, an NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll released last week shows Trump's approval rating just four points below a peak reached last month - down from 43% to 39%.
However, the president's decision to attack Syria will likely dent his support among some of his most fervent backers, who had applauded Trump's "America First" stance, and his promises to bring US troops home from abroad.
No one asked ZH readers after his warmongering. I get the feeling these people aren't normal.
Boo fucking hoo...
In reply to No one asked ZH readers… by DemandSider
I support him fucking shit up and twisting political swamp tits but he’s getting more swampy. Way better than Shitlary. Syria is pissing me off but for an empire in major decline he is giving us our circus!
In reply to Boo fucking hoo... by Dun_Dulind
Hey Dims... if you impeach him, you'll be cutting your own throats.
In reply to I support him ducking by IridiumRebel
I still support on most issues. Syria I can't say either way till I know more about these missile strikes.
......it might be another case of sending million dollar missiles into empty lots and if so that's super because I love to see the Deep State grind its teeth.
In reply to Hey Dims... if you impeach… by wee-weed up
Enlist troll bot auto downvote times ten in 3..2..1...
edit: funny that earlier I was in ABC and noticed they had comments enabled for a Comey article. First five or six were anti-Trump with a couple of greens and an attempted sarcastic comment(you Democrat sycophants gotta work on your material) and one guy through a fuck Comey proTrump comment and it had like thirteen up votes.
I’ve noticed that ZH has had an upswing Soros ball chuggers here. I think the authoritarian progressive troll comment army has really been targeted to the right wing sites like ZH.
Maybe I’m wrong. Anyway, Bes, Deep Snorkler, Bababuoy (added Pandelis too ya cunt) and the other nevertrumper cunts can eat my taint.
In reply to I still support on most… by DownWithYogaPants
Polls were inaccurate during elections
In reply to Enlist troll bot auto… by IridiumRebel
Survey with the highest rating ever? Really??? Myself, I know plenty of people who voted for him and have changed their mind ...
lets take each issue one by one, and how MAGA worked so far ...
job creation? BS, the worst economy ever.
Clean the swamp? Give me a break; this administration is more Goldman ever.
TPP - changed his mind and is reconsidering ... when i heard that before??
Get out of Syria? I will believe it when i see it.
Have Mexico pay for the wall ? not in your life amigo.
embassy built? yes. i see ... in what country was the survey taken??? not the US that is for sure ...
In reply to Polls were inaccurate during… by beepbop
How many Americans approve the bombing of Agrabah???
how many support mandatory MIC service???
basically 40-50%
and how many will beg for crumbs???
basically they are fucking morons.
In reply to Survey with the highest pro… by Pandelis
http://www.magapill.com/
In reply to a by Bes
I think you're pretty typical of ZH readers. Given the same choice, again, I'd choose Trump, again, because Clinton still seems to be the neoliberal choice.
In reply to Survey with the highest pro… by Pandelis
The actual percent in a poll an be wrong, and often is. That's why a proper poll will always list a margin of error, because it's just luck if you poll perfectly reflects reality at any given point.
However, when polls show a movement in the numbers, especially when that movement is consistent and exceeds the former margin of error, it is almost certainly correct.
Thus, if you want to believe Trump's approval has been hovering around 25%, you are welcome to believe that, but know also that it is now headed toward 30%.
As more Americans get more money in their paycheck and more Americans are getting paychecks, people are starting to trust the president more than the trust the media and Democrats, at least on the economy, which is really what wins or loses elections.
In reply to Polls were inaccurate during… by beepbop
exactly....people are fucking stupid...and Trump is among the stupidest...
In reply to Polls were inaccurate during… by beepbop
That's what they want you to think... (Trump is a manipulator not stupid)
WELCOME TO PSYCHOLOGICAL WARFARE - NOTHING YOU SEE OR HEAR IS REAL ANYMORE - ALL DECEPTION
In reply to exactly....people are… by Itdoesntmatter
Stupid self made billionaire. They come a dime a dozen in the US of A
In reply to exactly....people are… by Itdoesntmatter
I knew MSM BS polls would do this... Just ask ANYONE you know for truth !!! He really has 10% Approval (ziocons) and 90% Strongly disapprove (all the rest)
MSM wants Amerika to think that white males in 'flyover country' are supporting this MONSTER... it's the opposite - the base got phucked over by Trump... even Alex Jones is throwing in the towel
Amerika NSA, CIA, MSM - "Victory by Deception"
In reply to Polls were inaccurate during… by beepbop
Fair comment as polls do suck and are politically motivated. However, the comment is simply wrong in this particular case. This outfit was one of the very few giving Trump a chance of winning before the election.
In reply to Polls were inaccurate during… by beepbop
i know plenty of people who voted for him and have changed their mind ... where was the survey taken? is this for real?
In reply to Enlist troll bot auto… by IridiumRebel
Yes it’s for real you dumbass
I think Pandy is gonna cry 😢
In reply to Survey pro chump??? in… by Pandelis
ya...it's real now because it supports your narrative (and tiny balls), but, when polls move against your narrative, the polls are shit...which proves that you have shit for brains...
In reply to Yes it’s for real you dumbass by IridiumRebel
The economy is doing better, lower unemployment, the swamp is unhappy, Hillary's face is out of sight. A lot to be thankful for.
In reply to ya...it's real now because… by Itdoesntmatter
She almost caused an avalanche in the Indian subcontinent.
In reply to The economy is doing better,… by are we there yet
ZH right wing? Huh? Centre left. If there is such a thing these days.
In reply to Enlist troll bot auto… by IridiumRebel
All you prove by saying something like that is that it doesn't matter the candidate put in front of you....you people are dangerously stupid, and voting against your own interest, you stupid fucks...Roy Moore for president...
In reply to Hey Dims... if you impeach… by wee-weed up
Ah, but in spite of your name - it DOES matter - it ALWAYS does.
In reply to All you prove by saying… by Itdoesntmatter
"twisting political swamp tits" ORLY.
He's the very impersonation of said swamp.
Also how come you don't hear MAGA anymore? Whatever happened to them isolationist politics?
In reply to I support him ducking by IridiumRebel
Clownz need moar soy so they can hate Trump even moar.
In reply to No one asked ZH readers… by DemandSider
You're getting way more estrogen and hormones in that milk and cheese you're consuming, just a heads up.
In reply to Clownz need moar soy so they… by tmosley
I'm sure you can back that up.
In reply to You're getting way more… by Triple A
Really doesn't take much.
In reply to Clownz need moar soy so they… by tmosley
Evidently some men believe that killing innocent people who are no threat to them will give them a bigger dick.
In reply to No one asked ZH readers… by DemandSider
Small dick soyboi thinks with "his" emotions, like a fucking woman.
Clownz are the most pathetic mother fuckers on this planet.
In reply to Evidently some men believe… by Lost in translation
it's not your fault bud....it's okay...my sympathy for your psychopathy aside...you're a fucking moron...
In reply to Small dick soyboi thinks… by tmosley
Not an argument.
You know what is?
Two wounded, ZERO killed.
In reply to it's not your fault bud… by Itdoesntmatter
Where is your argument dickwad....? you talk like a complete idiot...you know...the guy that people walk away from at parties, rolling their eyes...The polls are good when the results agree with your narrative, and the polls are shit when they go against your narrative...There's your fuckin argument you fuckin moron...
In reply to Not an argument. You know… by tmosley
That's not an argument though.
Retard.
In reply to Where are your arguments… by Itdoesntmatter
And that is why most of them dislike chess, emotions are useless.
In reply to Small dick soyboi thinks… by tmosley
Want higher approval? Start deporting Islamic people
In reply to No one asked ZH readers… by DemandSider
wow....how bout atheists?
In reply to Want higher approval? Start… by Disgruntled Goat
Well ,if this is true ,which I doubt , it means that Hillary's supporters became The Donald 's supporters ; because there is no other way for this increase .
So many here ,including myself , showed no support at all.
So ,for the remaining The Donald fans : enjoy the company of ANTIFA and other assorted Hillary supporters. They are now on your side.
In reply to No one asked ZH readers… by DemandSider
What difference at this point does it make which president?
In reply to Well ,if this is true … by veritas semper…
75% of men are gun owners. Imagine the consequence of the Deep State taking out the Donald...
In reply to No one asked ZH readers… by DemandSider
History suggests a cult personality combined with nationalism never ends well..
It may well be the first time as it has never before been combined with 'most powerful nation on earth'. The power to destroy keeps others in awe and bending over.
In reply to History suggests a cult… by khnum
I dont know how when or where Syria and its allies will respond but expect a lot more names on that Langley wall next year.
In reply to It may well be the first… by uhland62
Every modern president has a “cult of personality” thingy. Things not ending well started well before Don was even born.
In reply to History suggests a cult… by khnum
Tell it to Rome under Caesar. Or the US under Washington.
In reply to History suggests a cult… by khnum
At least Rome had a Praetorian guard.
In reply to Tell it to Rome under Caesar… by tmosley
What do you think the CIA is?
In reply to At least Rome had a… by khnum
A bad idea of Truman's
In reply to What do you think the CIA is? by tmosley