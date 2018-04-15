Trump Job Approval Highest Since First 100 Days; Majority Of Men Support The President

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 04/15/2018 - 23:10

Update: Trump has apparently taken notice, correctly pointing out that his approval rating, according to Rasmussen, is higher than Obama's was at this point in his presidency.

* * *

Even Bloomberg and the Washington Post are being forced to admit that President Donald Trump's approval rating is on the rise.

Both media organizations, which had seized on every opportunity to tout the president's approval rating when it was mired in the mid-to-low 30s, are now being forced to tout a recent Washington Post-ABC News poll showing Trump with an approval rating above 40% - his highest since his first 100 days in office.

Poll

Furthermore, among men, Trump's approval rating has risen to 49%, while 47% of men disapprove. Meanwhile, 32% of women approve of the president's job performance. Meaning that, for the first time, half of US men support the president.

 

 

Nearly every credible poll is now showing the president's job approval at his highest since taking office. On Friday, Rasmussen Reports published a poll showing 50% of likely US voters approve of Trump's job performance - while 49% disapprove. Of those 34% strongly approve of the president's jon performance, while 40% strongly disapprove.

Last week, CNN was also forced to report that Trump's approval rating has rebounded to its highest level since the 100-day mark, with 42% of likely voters approving of the way Trump is handling the presidency.

The president's strongest approval rating was for his handling of the economy, of which 48% approve and 45% disapprove. This is clearly a sign that the Republican's tax cut plan has been welcomed by most Americans, who are beginning to see more money left in their paychecks.

Finally, an NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll released last week shows Trump's approval rating just four points below a peak reached last month - down from 43% to 39%.

However, the president's decision to attack Syria will likely dent his support among some of his most fervent backers, who had applauded Trump's "America First" stance, and his promises to bring US troops home from abroad.

Comments

IridiumRebel DownWithYogaPants Sun, 04/15/2018 - 23:22 Permalink

Enlist troll bot auto downvote times ten in 3..2..1...

 

edit: funny that earlier I was in ABC and noticed they had comments enabled for a Comey article. First five or six were anti-Trump with a couple of greens and an attempted sarcastic comment(you Democrat sycophants gotta work on your material) and one guy through a fuck Comey proTrump comment and it had like thirteen up votes. 

 

I’ve noticed that ZH has had an upswing Soros ball chuggers here. I think the authoritarian progressive troll comment army has really been targeted to the right wing sites like ZH.

 

Maybe I’m wrong. Anyway, Bes, Deep Snorkler, Bababuoy (added Pandelis too ya cunt) and the other nevertrumper cunts can eat my taint.

Pandelis beepbop Sun, 04/15/2018 - 23:26 Permalink

Survey with the highest rating ever?   Really???  Myself, I know plenty of people who voted for him and have changed their mind ...   

lets take each issue one by one, and how MAGA worked so far ...

job creation? BS, the worst economy ever.

Clean the swamp? Give me a break; this administration is more Goldman ever.

TPP - changed his mind and is reconsidering ... when i heard that before??

Get out of Syria?  I will believe it when i see it.

Have Mexico pay for the wall ? not in your life amigo.

embassy built? yes.   i see ... in what country was the survey taken??? not the US that is for sure ...

dbsbunker beepbop Sun, 04/15/2018 - 23:42 Permalink

The actual percent in a poll an be wrong, and often is.  That's why a proper poll will always list a margin of error, because it's just luck if you poll perfectly reflects reality at any given point.

However, when polls show a movement in the numbers, especially when that movement is consistent and exceeds the former margin of error, it is almost certainly correct.

Thus, if you want to believe Trump's approval has been hovering around 25%, you are welcome to believe that, but know also that it is now headed toward 30%. 

As more Americans get more money in their paycheck and more Americans are getting paychecks, people are starting to trust the president more than the trust the media and Democrats, at least on the economy, which is really what wins or loses elections.

Yellow_Snow beepbop Mon, 04/16/2018 - 00:26 Permalink

I knew MSM BS polls would do this...   Just ask ANYONE you know for truth !!!  He really has 10% Approval (ziocons) and 90% Strongly disapprove (all the rest)

MSM wants Amerika to think that white males in 'flyover country' are supporting this MONSTER...  it's the opposite - the base got phucked over by Trump...  even Alex Jones is throwing in the towel

Amerika NSA, CIA, MSM - "Victory by Deception"

Itdoesntmatter tmosley Mon, 04/16/2018 - 00:15 Permalink

Where is your argument dickwad....?  you talk like a complete idiot...you know...the guy that people walk away from at parties, rolling their eyes...The polls are good when the results agree with your narrative, and the polls are shit when they go against your narrative...There's your fuckin argument you fuckin moron...

veritas semper… DemandSider Sun, 04/15/2018 - 23:41 Permalink

 Well ,if this is true ,which I doubt , it means that Hillary's supporters became The Donald 's supporters ; because there is no other way for this increase .

 So many here ,including myself , showed no support at all.

 So ,for the remaining The Donald fans : enjoy the company of ANTIFA and other assorted Hillary supporters. They are now on your side.