Trump "Mission Accomplished" Sparks Stock Buying Spree; Investors Dump Bonds & Bullion

After Washington unleashed more missile on Syria, and amid the chaotic responses from the world's pro- and anti-Assad nations, 'investors' must assume "Mission Accomplished" means it's all over...

Dow futures are up 175 points, Gold and Bonds are trading lower as any safe haven bid for JPY evaporates into equity exuberance...

As a reminder, this is how the market reacted to that dramatic escalation...

Stocks kneejerked lower by around 1%... only to be met by the ubiquitous dip-buyers to erase any sign of trouble (before sliding back to the lows in the next few days)

Gold prices spiked higher on the headlines...

And Treasury prices spiked (yields dropped) before getting hammered during the day session...

Presumably we went straight to the buying-panic part, since by the time stocks reopened for trading, there was no risk that Russia would retaliate; last year there was at least a few hours in which it was not clear how Putin would respond.

We assume further that this means any worries about Mueller and Cohen are now also long gone?