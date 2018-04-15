Trump "Mission Accomplished" Sparks Stock Buying Spree; Investors Dump Bonds & Bullion

After Washington unleashed more missile on Syria, and amid the chaotic responses from the world's pro- and anti-Assad nations, 'investors' must assume "Mission Accomplished" means it's all over...
Dow futures are up 175 points, Gold and Bonds are trading lower as any safe haven bid for JPY evaporates into equity exuberance...
As a reminder, this is how the market reacted to that dramatic escalation...
Stocks kneejerked lower by around 1%... only to be met by the ubiquitous dip-buyers to erase any sign of trouble (before sliding back to the lows in the next few days)
Gold prices spiked higher on the headlines...
And Treasury prices spiked (yields dropped) before getting hammered during the day session...
Presumably we went straight to the buying-panic part, since by the time stocks reopened for trading, there was no risk that Russia would retaliate; last year there was at least a few hours in which it was not clear how Putin would respond.
We assume further that this means any worries about Mueller and Cohen are now also long gone?
End of Scene 1. Enjoy the Intermission. Scene 2 will start shortly after the script has been read by the actors .
Gold beatdown.....mission accomplished?
Seasmoke
Those algos are so gullible....
https://olduvai.ca
FreeShitter
no the dumbfucks like me who held short over the weekend...... we are so guilible. My inner voice said get flat, but nope...
skbull44
The don't need much of an excuse to beat down gold. Have you not watch gold prices????
Yowy Zowy. TPTB do not play fair. They indict and convict some little guys of PM manipulation and the manipulation continues.
Must be nice to have one of those Rothschild "get out of jail free" cards! Woot dude. I believe their mortgages get paid off right quicks.
gatorengineer
Gold is down $3.40 as I type this, Interestingly enough the dollar opened flat not down... Dollar shoulda gotten pummelled, so maybe there is hope for me afterall.
DownWithYogaPants
Here is the pump to dump.
gatorengineer
JNUG will hopefully be on sale tomorrow as well,love it!
gatorengineer
war always brings the dollar up substantially at least initially...commodities like oil, copper, platinum and iron usually surge also. Gold traditionally gets beat down on a stronger wartime dollar.
gatorengineer
Keep your shorts on,your instincts were correct. i will be re loading cheap TVIX's tomorrow. has been very lucrative the past couple of month's....
gatorengineer
I yi yi.
skbull44
Bad always turns to good in a market rigged to go up
Seasmoke
Do all killing on a Friday after Market close so as not to hurt the Market Darlings.
Seasmoke
I believe it- unless his buddies had their bets in. I took a couple of short positions toward the end of last week based on the impending 'attack'- meh- who knew?
Uranium Mountain
I shorted the DOW 2 minutes before market closed due to higher rates and in case anything happened. Suckers bet. I'm the sucker. Central Banks had plenty of time to fix the Syria problem. Who knows. Maybe by tomorrow morning, the market will turn down? China is still selling bonds and I was originally betting the higher rates will smack the equities again.
Occams_Razor_Trader
Stocks can only go up.
Wait till they bomb a nursery or grade school....to the moon bitchez.
NVTRIC
i thought they already hit dozens of schools and hospitals...all in the name of "saving" the syrian peoples. Thank god the false flag actors are still alive for scene 3 after things get a bit ugly in the media in the weeks ahead.
FreeShitter
I'm just glad I didn't vote for the Warmongering President.
Oh Wait.....
Investors haha that is a good one..
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5mxWBJHpDdo
Ring_Of_Fire
Institutions and company buybacks sponsored by central banks = “investors”
Ring_Of_Fire
Most people, it seems, whether they defend Trump or denounce him, are parsing this entire subject the wrong way, and are thereby arriving at wacky hypotheses which, for truth’s sake, ought to be purged from the intellectual ecosystem.
It is not true that Trump has “betrayed us,” as if he ever sincerely held the same principles we do; neither is it true that Trump is a willing agent of some sort of Zionist conspiracy to control America. It is not true that Trump was given “the Talk” or “shown the real Zapruder film” in order to get him to fall in line (I’ve heard that idiotic trope going around for years); and neither is it true—which is a more Republican-friendly version of the same basic argument—that Trump had a “come to Jesus” moment when he “got that first intelligence briefing.” It is not true that Trump is still doing what he can to fight the Deep State while being hindered at every turn by a recalcitrant establishment; and it is definitely not true that Trump’s surrendering of every campaign issue can be explained by him playing “4D chess.” This is a pretty complete summation of the phase-space of proffered responses to Trump’s paradoxical behavior thus far, and absolutely none of these responses comes anywhere close to the truth.
This is precisely the phase-space that emerges whenever a legitimate hope is vested in some person or some outcome which then signally fails to live up to expectations. All these proffered explanations thrive on the disparity between expectations and reality—a disparity they are called forth to resolve. Some degree of denial, rationalization, hallucination, or straw-grasping is present in each of them. And given that the resolution process is difficult and uncertain, it is not surprising that there are some who recommend the degenerate solution, i.e. “You never should have expected so much in the first place.” But this will not do, for a valid expectation cannot yield no matter how many times it is disappointed. That would lead only to despair and despair is not a solution. So we are impelled into the phase-space by psychological necessity, and find there some Lorenz attractor to hover around in order to make the cognitive dissonance abate. But none of these explanations are true; they are, in fact, all demonstrably untrue if one cares to dig into the matter. What then is true, and how do we find the answer to the Trumpian paradox?
The fact of the matter is that Trump’s marriage of convenience with the Dissident Right was somewhat shaky to begin with, but it wasn’t a completely unwarranted gamble either. Although it was clear from the beginning that Trump was a shallow and narcissistic showman who had probably never entertained deep and sincere nationalistic sentiments, he understood enough about nationalism to perceive that it was the message that a majority of Americans wanted to hear. At that point it was incumbent upon him to investigate the subject further if he truly wanted to be the leader of these people. This he apparently did not do. He instead decided to take the lazy way out and endlessly regurgitate his flimsily contrived MAGA message, which was nothing but a pitiful and distorted reflection of the highly developed ideas of the far right. Still, there was just enough verisimilitude in MAGA to justify the hope that the “grace of office” would eventually pull Trump around to a better view.
But there was also an undercurrent of jingoism and globalism in MAGA which never should have sat well with a true nationalist, and didn’t with me. Trump did not so much wish to pull America out of foreign trade agreements and military commitments as to “renegotiate” them, and we should recall that Trump himself was rather reluctant to use the phrase “drain the swamp.” It is probable that Trump never remotely saw himself as we would like to have seen him; and to mount the mildest possible defense of the man, it may very well be the case that he still believes he is doing exactly what we elected him to do. The clear pattern of behavior that emerges from the Trump presidency is that he really just wants to do the same things his predecessors did, only “better than.” He wants to do DACA better than Obama and Congress; he wants to do the Middle East better than Obama and Bush. It never seems to have occurred to him that we actually wanted and expected a complete reversal of these policies. This is why he can hire a man like Bolton—to us, the greatest of possible betrayals—and not feel like he is doing anything wrong. “Why shouldn’t I use Bolton,” Trump thinks. “I can use him better than Bush did.”
The Dissident Right now has a choice before it to demonstrate whether we really believe in our principles or not. Since Trump’s opportunistic narcissism is never going to change, since Trump will never be able to do anything more than play “negotiation games” with the vital characteristics of the nation that we hold dear, it is obvious what the correct choice is: It is both a moral obligation and a political necessity that we cease our support for Donald Trump.
I do not advocate that we disengage from the political process altogether. I do not advocate that we abstain from voting, even if we can only vote for “the lesser of two evils,” which will probably be Donald Trump again in 2020. I am saying that we must release the idea that Trump represents who we are. We must not attempt to justify, explain, or defend his actions; neither do we need to postulate the existence of shadowy and fantastical forces of darkness that corrupted him. We simply must be done with him, and in so doing come to a better strength and understanding within ourselves.
Ok, that was long winded. Can you ever remember a candidate that delivered SO little of what they promised? I cant, Obowel you got what you voted, for, the Bushes, pretty much the same. Slick Willy, just as advertised.
America needed a hero instead we got a zero.
GooseShtepping Moron
vote ONLY for someone you'd leave young kids with overnight...not the LESSER OF 2 EVILS BS...
it's OK to NOT give your consent to be A$$raped every 4 years, because every time you vote, that is EXACTLY what you are doing...
gatorengineer
I coined Trump "Mega Psyop" since the primaries.
No help coming- abandon ship.
GooseShtepping Moron
Waters full of sharks captain..... suggestions?
Clock Crasher
Off grid living in Patagonia would be a good start.
Per Peter Schiff. Dollar crisis users in a far left president to bring communism to America in the 2020 election. Then inflation turns into hyperinflation. Then if the situation is not resolved in in the 2024 election the country will be too weak to fight off a NWO plague storm complete with slave labor FEMA death camps and satanic tyranny.
gatorengineer
Trump is a powerless patsy against the deep state. MIIC controls all and sitting presidents just go along or get snuffed out. Trump is not to blame here.
GooseShtepping Moron
You ignorant, cum-swallowing white trash. Trump's children converted to Judaism and Trump freely appointed a cabinet from Goldman Sachs. Trump IS The Deep State. Trump IS The Jew.
Snaffew
The American corruption never ends...
Fucking joke.
I picked a hell of a week to quit drinking.
LMAO same
Pernicious Gol…
I just found a nugget of shit in my pop corn. God damn new world order illuminati plague storm!
That's not a defect that's a feature.... be quiet or everyone will want one.
Clock Crasher
I think it’s been pretty well proven that 6:30 pm Sunday futures don’t mean shit for the next day
I never cease to be amazed at how easy it is to 'dump bullion'... I have this vision of suits running up & down the elevators with outsized stashes of good-delivery LBMA bars to awaiting Brinks trucks lined up around the block - multiple times per week even. These guys must be in great shape...
“Dumping bullion” is more important to the Status-Quo protectors than ever. They’re not going to stop now.
Consuelo
The show must go on. Since when does reality matter?
Welcome to where time stands still
No one leaves and no one will
Moon is full, never seems to change
Just labelled mentally deranged
Dream the same thing every night
I see our freedom in my sight
No locked doors, no windows barred
No things to make my brain seem scarred.... Welcome Home (Sanitarium) Metallica
NemesisteM
It's not fucking over, and whoever ZH authorized to write this piece of shit is obviously working for 'them'. Gold isn't selling off at all, except perhaps in Jew-City USA.
Boca Raton?
east of eden
logged in just to upvote u. that's funny. and true.
Snaffew
the plunge protection team is trying to give the impression the us strike was successful yet 70 % of the missiles were shot down.
this is the worst performance the us ever had with its tomahawks, the reason is Syria had defense capabilities while Iraq did not have any.
when they lobbed a shit load into Afghanistan ~20% landed in Pakistan--- not being detonated with little damage.
the pak's packaged them up for transport to their high-technology/ nuclear research facilities for reverse engineering.
obviously there are duds in Syria that are off to Russia (via transport cargo planes), which will help in developing a shoulder mounted 'state-of-the-art' tomahawk clipper!
Davidduke2000
Is that gold chart by the minute or the hour?
They'll get back into bonds and bullion after they see U.S ships get sunk, and Wall Street gets slammed by cyber attacks erasing $billions of investments as if they never existed, followed up by half the U.S power grid collapsing for who knows how long. Of course because their bots are already in the power grid, silently waiting to be activated.
It was no mistake they launched their little missile attack after markets closed, they knew it would of caused a spike as the news broke.
Options expiry is coming up.
Nothing has changed, the scheduled pattern remains in place.
One way or another, this shit in Syria is all about one thing and one thing only -- oil/gas. Who gets it, who controls distribution of it. There's no other reason to be in the Middle East, Syria especially.
"the American way of life is not negotiable" -- Bush/Cheney 2003
The American way of life depends on massive quantities of imported oil. Undeniable fact. And perpetuation of the "petro dollar" reserve currency depends on oil transactions being done in dollars versus some other currency.
If you're a political leader, or top general, or CIA/NSA head, and you look at the consequences to America and the rest of the world should the oil situation and/or the petro dollar collapse, then you'd probably decide that any amount of lies and bombs and applications of brute force would be justified to avoid those consequences.