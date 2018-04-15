US Syria Strategy "A Succession Of Failures Divorced From Reality"

American involvement in Syria - "from Obama through Trump" - was described to Axios by a Republican foreign policy expert as "a succession of failures divorced from reality."

The expert, which Axios says wishes to remain anonymous but "has decades of experience analyzing the region," emailed his devastating indictment of the U.S. Syria "strategy" over several administrations - noting "The inevitable result was failure."

Presented below are said expert's thoughts:

" Syria is a microcosm of U.S. foreign policy in general . We never had a coherent strategy beyond simplistic generalities, childishly selecting our goals based on what we wanted, not what was necessary, or even possible . The inevitable result was failure . Wobbly Assad won, powerful us lost. Rust-bucket Russia accomplished its goals, triumphant us achieved none."

" The Obama Administration bears the principal responsibility for Syria and Libya but not for Iraq and Afghanistan or the succession of failures elsewhere. Timid intervention did not work for the former; full-scale intervention did not work for the latter. "

" But the military are not miracle-workers. These failures sprang from cobbled-together strategies based on comforting illusions that have repeatedly proven not to be true, with objectives shaped not by the constraints of reality but the indulgent selection from an a la carte menu. There is little evidence that repeated failure has had a significant impact on policymakers or specialists ."

"There is a price to be paid for incompetence. Few now fear us; fewer respect us. As our opponents increase in number and strength, the prospect of defeat at their hands will grow. But the more immediate result will be irrelevance."

Ouch! No wonder this mystery foreign policy expert wishes to remain anonymous. This is a sobering take.