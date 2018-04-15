US Syria Strategy "A Succession Of Failures Divorced From Reality"

American involvement in Syria - "from Obama through Trump" - was described to Axios by a Republican foreign policy expert as "a succession of failures divorced from reality."
The expert, which Axios says wishes to remain anonymous but "has decades of experience analyzing the region," emailed his devastating indictment of the U.S. Syria "strategy" over several administrations - noting "The inevitable result was failure."
Presented below are said expert's thoughts:
-
"Syria is a microcosm of U.S. foreign policy in general. We never had a coherent strategy beyond simplistic generalities, childishly selecting our goals based on what we wanted, not what was necessary, or even possible. The inevitable result was failure. Wobbly Assad won, powerful us lost. Rust-bucket Russia accomplished its goals, triumphant us achieved none."
-
"The Obama Administration bears the principal responsibility for Syria and Libya but not for Iraq and Afghanistan or the succession of failures elsewhere. Timid intervention did not work for the former; full-scale intervention did not work for the latter. "
-
"But the military are not miracle-workers. These failures sprang from cobbled-together strategies based on comforting illusions that have repeatedly proven not to be true, with objectives shaped not by the constraints of reality but the indulgent selection from an a la carte menu. There is little evidence that repeated failure has had a significant impact on policymakers or specialists."
-
"There is a price to be paid for incompetence. Few now fear us; fewer respect us. As our opponents increase in number and strength, the prospect of defeat at their hands will grow. But the more immediate result will be irrelevance."
Ouch! No wonder this mystery foreign policy expert wishes to remain anonymous. This is a sobering take.
Comments
“If there is not the war, you don't get the great general; if there is not a great occasion, you don't get a great statesman; if Lincoln had lived in a time of peace, no one would have known his name.”
― Theodore Roosevelt
https://www.goodreads.com/author/quotes/44567.Theodore_Roosevelt?page=5
The only way I see us avoiding WW3 is a military coup by Jim Mattis against the Neocons.
In reply to “If there is not the war,… by Déjà view
Wow, Moscow is ordering a lot of posts on this topic. they must really be worried their position in Syria.
In reply to The by UnpatrioticHoarder
“Is it only in the army in the Philippines that Americans sometimes commit deeds that cause all other Americans to regret?
[Theodore Roosevelt 1901 relating reports of water torture in the Philippines to lynching in the south]”
― Theodore Roosevelt
https://www.goodreads.com/author/quotes/44567.Theodore_Roosevelt?page=7
In reply to Wow, Moscow is ordering a… by yomutti2
Pffft this whole this is a Joo World Order production. The plan and the goal... The Greater Israel Plan.
In reply to “Is it only in the army in… by Déjà view
“Americans learn only from catastrophes and not from experience.”
― Theodore Roosevelt, Theodore Roosevelt: An Autobiography
https://www.goodreads.com/author/quotes/44567.Theodore_Roosevelt?page=6
In reply to Pffft this whole this is a… by WTFRLY
Take this article together with:
and you have MAGA.
One can only believe in above nonsense if one gets paid, directly or indirectly, by this nonsense. Hello World.
In reply to “Americans learn only from… by Déjà view
Hey asshole who wrote this article, everything went perfectly AS PLANNED for our GREATER ISRAEL masters. Who said they ever planned to rebuild anything, destroy and walk away.
In reply to Take this article together… by Troy Ounce
Incompetence sums it all up.
Whether you look at the bloated U.S. MIC innovations that don't float nor fly or simply don't roll, or at the foreign policy that doesn't hold water, or at the economy that sinks and is overpriced, or at the educational system that truly brainwashes younger generations and does not produce any good technician or scientific, or the infrastructure that is already way past beyond repair, or at the health care system that is a banker's joke, or at the toxic gender bending food you are spoonfed with, or at the political oppression that is probably worse than one former USSR, or at the taxes that are completely out of control, it is hard to see what makes America relevant nowadays.
This might hurt The few good Americans that are left, but they all know how desperate the situation is.
----
It's okay not to be a Jew.
In reply to Hey asshole who wrote this… by TahoeBilly2012
"The Obama Administration bears the principal responsibility for Syria and Libya but not for Iraq and Afghanistan or the succession of failures elsewhere..."
What a crock of shit! Obama and every other president since WWI bears responsibility for everything the US has done or attempted in MENA and elsewhere, just by virtue of being president / commander-in-chief. Any president could have stopped this crap any time. But, no! The US and its western allies have been feely-fucking around in the Middle East for at least 100 years and have achieved nothing but chaos, pain, agony and distortion.
It's time to pack-up and go home and leave the Arabs, Persians, Jews and all the other peoples of MENA to work it out themselves. - I guess that's too much to hope for.
In reply to Take this article together… by Troy Ounce
You're either the worst troll or the biggest asshat to grace these pages in a while. Why don't you just leave now while you still have some teeth.
In reply to Wow, Moscow is ordering a… by yomutti2
You certainly picked a good user name for yourself.
Nothing makes you look more stupid than threats you can't back up with action. So suck me.
In reply to You're either the worst… by GooseShtepping Moron
Nothing makes you look more stupid than believing the evil empire's bitching about false flag chemical weapons and its support of Islamic terrorism in the name of dumbocracy and freedumb.
Shit-for-brains shills like you can do us a favour and direct us to Saddam's "WMD" stockpiles while you're at it LoL
In reply to You certainly picked a good… by yomutti2
R Lee Ermey has died. emergency meeting of the E4 mafia for a replacement is on going. be advised. nothing is going to happen unless the E4 mafia says so. stant out
In reply to The by UnpatrioticHoarder
Yes if your a big enough prick this world will remember you,I think since its inception your nation has only had about a decade without war isn't it about time you put the war horses out to pasture...for all our sakes.
In reply to “If there is not the war,… by Déjà view
War in Syria will do for Americans what Operation Barbarossa did for Germans.
Barbarossa. LOL Soros is playing Barbarossa II or thinking he can, that's why he sent a mercenary army from Africa into Europe.
Senile old bastard.
In reply to War in Syria will do for… by Lost in translation
Why would Soros care? He won't be around to see the consequences. He's just trying to make a fast buck.
In reply to Barbarossa. LOL Soros is… by Savvy
I think now might be a really good time for the US to gather up their troops and go home.
Per 1984, the purpose of war is not to win, but to control society. In that respect they are very successful, look at their budget.
War is a Racket
...and to make them as long and protracted and expensive as possible to get those budgets bigger and fill contractors coffers.
In reply to Per 1984, the purpose of war… by Mustafa Kemal
the clows are raging, because trump blasted clown assets in syria.
not really a surprise there ;)
US and Israeli policy -- especially "Operation Clean Break"--is to rule without challenge in the ME by creating failed states... That's what the US has done. On the neoCon Likud scoreboard, that's a success.
It is now confirmed that the US' claim that all its missiles hit their targets in Syria is a propaganda lie, and that Russia's claim of intercepting 71 of 103 or 105 missiles is either very accurate, or entirely accurate.
We know that the US claim is false right off the bat, because video proof shows one of the US' missiles being knocked out of the sky above Damascus:
https://youtu.be/Vx5ez_KuV5c
So, we know that the US' claim of all its missiles hitting their targets is false. But how false? And, conversely, how accurate is Syria and Russia's own claim about the number of missiles intercepted by old Soviet-era anti-missile systems?
Well, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based anti-Assad human rights organization which is regularly quoted by US and UK mainstream news media, observed the US attack on Syria, and reported they witnessed in-excess of 65 of the US' missiles that Trump bragged about being successfully intercepted:
http://www.syriahr.com/en/?p=89324
And Syrian MP also cheered the overwhelming failure of the US' newest "smart" missile on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/ShehabiFares/status/985057769270235136
Additionally, Syria has just agreed to purchase a bunch more Russian anti-missiles after witnessing the performance of the ones they already have against the US, UK, and France's best missiles.
All in all, I think it looks like the US government is extremely humiliated by the overwhelming failure of its newest "smart" missiles, and is trying to cover up its extreme embarrassment. And the motivation for the US government to lie is obvious (though entirely unjustified):
The US government wants to protect its pride after a mostly-failed attack using its bragged-about newest "smart" missiles. It would be an absolute PR nightmare for the US if it was revealed that its best missiles were no match for Soviet ancient anti-missile systems (which Russia is selling much newer versions of).
The US' largely-failed attack is a huge threat to US arms sales, and to the appearance and assumption of US power, control, and domination.
And at the same time, the US likely wants to deny Russia the highly positive PR and marketing win for its anti-missile systems that the US / UK / France attack failure has created (hence Syria is now buying a bunch more anti-missile systems from Russia).
But the blatant propaganda lies that the US is now seemingly spreading are not justified by that.
It is a result of being Israel's vassal state. They get you to do the dirty work.
The students of Dulles, Brzezinski, and Kissinger in the American deep-state think themselves much more intelligent than they are. They are paragons of the truism that a little knowledge is a dangerous thing. They believe that they are pursuing realpolitik, but they misunderstand what realpolitik is and was.
They listen to a few lectures at Harvard and think themselves learned. They sit for a semester or two at the knee of the court jesters of political science who hold the chairs in the overgrown wilderness of marble that was once a higher learning and think themselves wise.
These jester instructors ape and mimic the words of Machiavelli or Rochau: men who knew languages, who had read the classics, who had learned from Thucydides in the Greek. The West once had serious thinkers. Now it is a pantomime of education that the American potentates, magistrates, and lords of the West receive: a tale produced by children for children, a Walt Disney production, not a school of government. The modern jester instructors sing a chorus the words of which they do not understand, and their students dance to the tunes of these penny pipers.
To these bastard heirs of Western Civilization, realpolitik means that might makes right and that might is required to set order to international affairs. Nothing could be further from the truth. Realpolitik means that ends must be measured by what means and resources are required to achieve them. Realpolitik means that policy must be conformed to reality and to what is possible. We do not create "new realities" as the idiot Karl Rove was quoted on Zerohedge as saying.
Such is the mindset of the fops, dandies, and functionaries who plot and scheme their little schemes, between cocktail parties and grands galas, in the salons and appartements that circle the Cour Royale in Washington: each little dilettante creating his own little reality as he goes about the chores of the l'ancienne aristocratie and the nouveau riche. As the sun sets on empire, the guillotine of reality casts ever longer shadows over this circus playing in front of the Orange King.
Fuck AB - stunning post mate if you composed this. Terrific insight . +200
In reply to The students of Dulles,… by AurorusBorealus
Don't think much of the Axios. They seem to think USG intervention was too timid. Should not have been any intervention.
Rubbish. We have no significant opponents. Too many countries have US as an opponent - and don't want US for one.
Why is it that my entire life these "policy" arguments are always framed in these narrow abstract terms devoid of any real-world considerations? How about that denial of reality?
These wars we've been stuck in since the early 1990s... they haven't panned out quite so well for the average American taxpayer or Joe Grunt or America as a country. But someone's making bank. 2~3 trillion in defense spending over 20 years. Somebody made out. Let's have that conversation.
Follow the money.
its amazing how many gullible Americans still believe the official govt and media
The CIA went into Syria and stirred up a handful of jihadis to overthrow Assad.
Assad reacted.
Just as a US president would if BLM or Antifa tried to take over the govt.
I worked in Libya and that is exactly what the CIA did in Ben Ghazi. and then told the gullible Americans that Ghaddaffi was going to kill his own people.
Total bullshit. IN fact,, I still communicate with former colleagues in Tripoli who say its a living hell now and not safe to walk the streets at night.
The Libyan army could have defeated those rebel rats (as they called them) within 24 hours if not for NATO bombing.
its amazing how many gullible Americans still believe the official govt and media
The CIA went into Syria and stirred up a handful of jihadis to overthrow Assad.
Assad reacted.
Just as a US president would if BLM or Antifa tried to take over the govt.
I worked in Libya and that is exactly what the CIA did in Ben Ghazi. and then told the gullible Americans that Ghaddaffi was going to kill his own people.
Total bullshit. IN fact,, I still communicate with former colleagues in Tripoli who say its a living hell now and not safe to walk the streets at night.
The Libyan army could have defeated those rebel rats (as they called them) within 24 hours if not for NATO bombing.
"Syria is a microcosm of U.S. foreign policy in general. We never had a coherent strategy beyond simplistic generalities….”
Nonsense. The Wolfowitz doctrine has driven US Foreign policy for more than two decades. It is alive and well under Trump’s administration.
In the UN, Haley parrots her predecessor John “Dr Strangelove” Bolton, a Bush UN appointee, war-hawk, supporter of regime change in Syria, and now Trump's national security adviser.
The plan, brainchild of Zionist Paul Wolfowitz in the 1990s, is to establish the US as a sole super-power regardless of the terrorism required to destroy any sovereign state that stands in its way, such as Syria at present.
Ask national security adviser Bolton if he disagrees.
I wonder if those head chopping Jihadis that want to overthrow Assad know that if successful ,, they would next be wiped out by Israel.