Why Theresa May Must Be 'Impeached'

Authored by Rob Slane via TheBlogMire.com,
So the moment we’ve been holding our breaths for a week finally came. In the end, I am mighty glad that this particular strike seems more like the impotent thrashing of the neocon snake that didn’t dare to attack places where Russian servicemen were likely to be killed, than it does the start of World War III. For the moment, at least, thank God.
But the fact that it was a fairly limited strike — compared to what it might have been — in which the majority of missiles failed to hit their targets, having been eliminated by Soviet-era air defenses, does not in anyway absolve those who ordered the strike from the grave and reckless action they have taken and for which they are responsible. Not only did they authorise this action before an investigation had been carried out in Douma, and in fact hours before the OPCW inspectors were due there, they did so without consulting their respective legislative bodies, without knowing how many of their missiles would or would not hit their targets, or — and this is crucial — knowing for sure whether their actions would elicit a response from Russia.
In other words, if you live in Britain, France or America, you now know just how cheaply the leaders of your country hold your life, and the lives of your fellow countrymen. They have taken action which could have resulted — and might still result — in a direct clash with the Russian military, and while you have breath left in you, you must never forget this, and do all you can to hold these people to account for their lawless, reckless and enormously dangerous actions.
You must also remember that they did so not because they cared about ordinary Syrians, but because their diabolical attempts to topple the Syrian Government, by backing Islamic terrorist groups such as Jaysh al-Islam, has been thwarted.
But there is one more thing.
Amongst the myriad of mind-boggling and often deceptive remarks made by Theresa May during her statement after the attacks, I was particularly struck by this:
“Together we have hit a specific and limited set of targets. They were a chemical weapons storage and production facility, a key chemical weapons research centre and a military bunker involved in chemical weapons attacks. Hitting these targets with the force that we have deployed will significantly degrade the Syrian Regime’s ability to research, develop and deploy chemical weapons.”
So the response to an alleged and unproven chemical weapons incident was to attempt to blow up alleged stockpiles of chemical weapons. I confess that I am not an expert in blowing up chemical weapons stockpiles, but it does seem to me to be a reckless and insane thing to do. If there really were stockpiles of chemical weapons in those places, exactly what guarantee could Donald and Theresa give that such chemicals would not then be released into the atmosphere? As I say, I’m not an expert in blowing up chemical weapons stockpiles — I doubt that there are many in the world who are — but it does seem to me at least possible that an action such as this is potentially catastrophic.
Of course, in all probability there were no chemical weapons there at all. But if we take her at her word, it seems that Theresa May has this to answer for: Not only did she authorised an attack on a sovereign state based on unproven allegations; not only did she fail to consult Parliament; not only did she risk a confrontation with Russia; she also risked the possibly disastrous release of chemical weapons into the atmosphere.
These are just some of the many reasons why this woman needs to be impeached by Parliament. It has never happened before, but it is possible. In fact, it is absolutely needful, not just in her case, but also to ensure that no Prime Minister ever acts so lawlessly and recklessly with so many lives again.
Comments
This author is a complete retard. Far too many Russian stooges on ZH now. Time to unsubscribe...
See ya.
In reply to This author is a complete… by batalyst
Brits got what they paid for.
Next up, they will get what they deserve: either total Muslim invasion and forced conversion or vaporization.
Good luck.
----
It's okay not to be a Jew.
In reply to See ya. by indygo55
Author is a total moron. I’m embarrassed for him. Sorely clueless.
Legislative bodies are for making laws.
Executives are for making decisions.
In reply to Brits got what they paid for… by Adolph.H.
Syrian opposition confirms: at least 65 missiles intercepted by Assad's forces.
http://www.syriahr.com/en/?p=89324
They went for lots of targets, but Syrian air defense prevailed - for now.
Prepare for more false flags and pretexts for additonal missile and bombing attacks once the US aircraft carrier strike group has reached the combat zone.
Seems the anglozionist scum drank too much of their own cool-aid. Isra-hell claimed back in february that they "had taken out half of syrian air defense". Well, they were lying or clueless. Or the remaining half is remarkably powerful.
The syrian opposition, which certainly doesn't make pro-assad propaganda basically confirms that this was not a show by Trump! Trump wanted to inflict real military damage on Syria. So much for all the idiots who believe the q-anon hoax and "trust the plan". And who seriously argued that the actual target were assets of the deep shit in Syria. LOL!!
Speaking of the latter, they yesterday emphasized that iran was the ultimate goal. Sure, it is. And it is a retarded, stupid, most dangerous idea to bomb and invade Iran. If that is "the plan that should be trusted", then I really don't know why anyone would still support Trump. Folks, destroying iran was ALWAYS the necon's plan. If Trump is carrying that one out now - then we could as well have Killary in power.
I hope that I am wrong, but I fear Mattis will be the next one fired by Trump. Mattis talked Trump out of bombing Russioan and Iranian targets. I am sure Trump is infuriated about the utter failure of the attack.
When he fires Mattis, the warriors will have taken full control. Let's prey he stays as the only remaining adult in the war room.
In reply to Author is a moron. by Occident Mortal
The other way to look at it might be "Oh shit! This article lays out exactly why the Western leadership has failed, and must be ridiculed immediately! Quick, get onto it immediately, Private!"
"Yes, Sah! Right away, Sah! Ridicule and derision: one, for the use of!"
In reply to This author is a complete… by batalyst
LONDON — The EU's chief Brexit negotiator has warned Britain that a long-term free trade deal will take "several years" to negotiate and fall short of the comprehensive deal Theresa May has vowed to negotiate.
http://uk.businessinsider.com/michel-barnier-post-brexit-trade-deal-wil…
In reply to The other way to look at it… by OverTheHedge
Yes, of course the Tomahawks would have released chemical weapons into the atmosphere. That assumes that "Chemical Weapons Facilities" do indeed have stockpiles of CW's. So wreckless in the extreme (unless, of course they knew very well that are ARE no CW's in Syria.
But, putting that aside for a moment, now that the OPCW team is on the ground in Syria, why not also take a look at the target sites? If indeed there were CW's in the buildings it is for sure that high concentrations would be present in the rubble, even if, for some strange reason, they were not released into the atmosphere.
In that way, "The US and its Allies" will be able to prove beyond reasonable doubt that these facilities were indeed manufacturing CW's. Or perhaps not.....
In reply to LONDON — The EU's chief… by Déjà view
I saw a video the day after the attack of men in jeans and tee shirts filming around the "chemical research laboratory".
Now if in fact, "horrible shit was inside" don't you think the street in front of the place would not have men in jeans and tees but rather dead bodies? Of course the White Helmets of Jabhat al-Nusra (al Queda) aren't allowed in that area.
In reply to Yes, of course the Tomahawks… by philipat
I thought it was against the law to destroy evidence before it could be presented in a court of law, or something like that.
What can I say? USUK set a precedent?
In reply to The other way to look at it… by OverTheHedge
Our Presidents say, "Screw Rule of Law, the Constitution and the horse you rode in on".
In reply to I thought it was against the… by PT
The author states obvious and objective truths.
Anyone but a complete imbecile belives that was a false flag, much like the Skripals case that has so many holes in it that it clearly indicates the incident has been staged by the British professionals. Bombing supposed Chemical Arms Factories hardly seems like a good idea to me either.
And what do we do about those OPCW experts now? Suppose, they go to Gouta, find nothing of substance and report back.
Wouldn't that be embarassing, if you call a premediated attack on a sovereign state based on false claims "an embarassment".
It's a war crime if anything.
Not only the witch should be impeached, she should be tried in a court of law. Preferably not the on in Hague where they let the Muslim Kosovars walk free and outright kill Serbs due to not providing adecvate medical care.
In reply to This author is a complete… by batalyst
thats what happened the research building which was blown up, had no residue of any chemical weapons when checked afterwards,. It was last visited in March 2018 by the OPCW who used a lab to test their samples... the building housed research into medicines, children's toys safety, household materials and antidotes to scorpions and snakes.
just appalling.
In reply to The author states obvious… by wonderfulme
It seems that our combat boots had stepped on one's testicles in the Douma, this is why they are so insane and screaming so loud.
In reply to The author states obvious… by wonderfulme
Then go my disingenuous, attention seeking, easy virtue, slacktavist. Why bother? I would personally prefer you keep posting your utterly unoriginal simian turd flinging, as it demonstrates nicely what intellectual and emotional half wits look like and where they fall on any particular issue is a useful compass bearing. You are like missionary really, converting those who can be saved to anything but whatever your malware cerebral matter farts out of its preprogramned script algorithm.
Again - i would prefer you don't go. Please keep acting as the articulate fluid intelligence devil's advocate that we have come to appreciate.
Yours in contempt
Non-Down-Syndrome-Anon.
In reply to This author is a complete… by batalyst
Good, fuck off then. You'll not be missed.
In reply to This author is a complete… by batalyst
The author strikes me as a refreshingly clear thinker. Pity you did not have the intellectual integrity to dispute his argument, rather than resort to ad hominem insults before you depart.
In reply to This author is a complete… by batalyst
I would love to see the makeup of the OPCW team visiting to inspect Douma. Are they totally objective or clowns of the US, UK and France with one or two others whose families have been threatened if they don't tow the line.
In reply to The author strikes me as a… by galant
Go back to Tel Aviv, Shlomo.
In reply to This author is a complete… by batalyst
Don't let the door hit you in the Trump ass kisser on the way out.
In reply to This author is a complete… by batalyst
Don’t let the door hit you on the way out !
FUCK off !!
In reply to This author is a complete… by batalyst
Piss off then BoJo.
In reply to This author is a complete… by batalyst
"Syria" back in the news.
Agreed.
Impeach the evil old douchebag.
Polls showed that over 80% of the UK citizens did not want any airstrikes as well.
All the BBC/MSM false flag propaganda was worthless, as even the sheep don't trust the government war mongering anymore.
It is curious that the dems in the ussa have not jumped all over this - if I were one of them, I would - this is a kill shot they can take with them into the elections this fall.
If we impeach/remove numnutz, then we get the evil emperor in his place. What a wonderful world of choices.
In reply to Agreed. polls show by TheSilentMajority
Dems “leadership” are also in bed with ZWO.
They cannot persecute trump for following israhells orders.
In reply to It is curious that the dems… by bigkahuna
The old sausage was kissing Trump's ring so she could get a Trade Deal for the UK. But Trump trade deals always involve a pledge of loyalty amongst the cronies.
In reply to Agreed. polls show by TheSilentMajority
Don't fool yourself. In this MIC world, this gets a round of applause, not impeachment
please. the key line in the whole article comes at the end: "it has never happened before ..."
and THEN, we'll all ride our unicorns to the Big Rock Candy Mountain!!!
Here Here!
We live in peak deception. Only the hackers can save us now
Absolutely. May (and Trump) are behaving in such belicose ways as are antithetical to reason, lawfulness, justice, and respect for the "victims" frankly, that they have no place in command of nuclear weapons if you think about it.
The Bloodhound Gang on 321 Contact on PBS when I was a young man had more sense, honor, dignity and respect for facts and evidence. As such being in a leadership or Designated Dummy official executive capacity over hundreds of thousands if not millions of armed forces soldiers, Intelligence field agents and agencies, deriving a mandate of authenticity from the People, really proved how flawed and unfit, morally and intellectually unfit they are to rule.
It might be one thing if they just came out and said they were following orders, because anyone who has a brain can tell they were just following orders and couldn't possibly have been so Poirot to solve the case instantly, while pretty much everyone else in the peanut gallery has surmised via logic, I'd say May and Trump have fucked up.
As soon as the US says, throw bombs the UK throws bombs. It's time to raise the US flag outside Downing Street and stop pretending we are an independent country.
Brits make good poodles
In reply to As soon as the US says,… by HANGEMHIGHER
Neither is independent here and it is not the ussa giving orders - the ussa is also following orders. Our citizens are only there to foot the bill in terms of blood and resources. It is so "out in the open" now that the shotcallers feel they can do whatever they want. No one is doing a thing to stop them. Not yet anyway.
In reply to As soon as the US says,… by HANGEMHIGHER
I think you mean the Israeli flag.
In reply to As soon as the US says,… by HANGEMHIGHER
Any impeachment will be part of a greater campaign to subsume Britain into the EU (again).
Ever since the referendum there has been zero 'intent' - other than conceding to every demand made of the UK both financially and legally - to maximise the countries obviously strong position regarding exit the communist block called the EU.
Camoron's decision to resign was a delaying tactic, electing May was diversionary, delaying and counter-productive and any so-called opposition party has taken up the EU's rallying call for a second referendum to 'change our minds'.
The majority of the people voted to LEAVE and that majority has only increased over time as the EU have been clearly shown to be aggressive, corrupt and poisoning (in the literal sense too).
May's decision to follow the US instructions over Syria is the last straw for her authority - another area where she's ignoring the will of the public in the full knowledge that her impeachment will totally derail the Brexit cause, allow Labour to gain office and truly fuck this country up.
NWO plans working exactly as they want.
Mays bombing covered up the swiss poisons identification of BZ gave the first concrete proof that the whole Skripal story is a fraud perpetrated by the British. Further they identified a trace of novichok which is highly volatile which they said would not have persisted in the samples. Ie they were added to spike the resutls.
BZ is a nasty substance developed by the British and Americans, it was tested in Angola and other places, it is a hallucinogen that decapacitates, it is not a fatal nerve agent.
Politically she did need to do it.
In reply to Any impeachment will be part… by kellys_eye
Agreed, Theresa May is a terrible Prime Minister and an even worse person.
The deal is this: The US has promised to back-stop the pound on the condition that the UK supports US-led initiatives. That's why the pound hasn't tanked since Brexit.
Why is the UK in Syria? Surely there are enough problems at home to keep all the ministers busy. There is no winnable war here, just years of misery and waste. There is no moral high ground either - is dropping bombs on children better than gassing them?
Historically, sanctimonious BS has always been the UK's greatest export.
Absolutely.
I have never "liked" May and this just proves what an imbecile she is but the UK and France where just following orders to walk in lock step with the US by their Masters in the little country from the Middle East.
I had SOOOOOO much hope that Trump would actually do the things he said he would do before and during the election but I believe he has almost totally been neutered by the swamp. This just proves that INSANE people are running the Major Western "Democracies" (NOT NO MORE). What to do, What to do?
Everything that was said in this article needs to be repeated in homes all over the West. The poisoning of the former Russia Spy and now this so called Chlorine attack. Both being proven as, just another way to attack Russia and to continue the US Hegemony in the World. It is getting harder and harder for TPTB to BS people. This is where it might get really scary. They have apparently Nothing to lose and peoples lives DO NOT MATTER to them.
Hold onto your hats boys and girls, this is going to get interesting.
none of my business what brits do about the cunt, but this head bobbing hag is full of it.she is a British version of Baghdad Bob.
lies, promises, more lies.
The whole world is a basket case.
My head hurts!
More click-bait bs, here!
i have a more practical question - how do we prevent pathological liars from becoming our leaders ?
Did anyone stop to think that the chem attack false flag in Syria , Skripal poisoning and responses to both are designed to both de-legitimize May and tie her to Trump. Thereby resulting in possible early elections and reversal of Brexit.
I believe that VERY powerful people are pushing to reverse Brexit (and thus overturn the will of the people) by manipulating public opinion of the current pro-Brexit government. They will do so using any means possible. Even if lives are lost in the process.
Just look at the uptick in terrorist attacks and violence in the UK since the Brexit vote. You can go back and look at a violence/ terrorist attack timeline in the UK and compare it to the Brexit vote and change in the government. It's a very clear transition.
The rise of Tony Blair's war criminal head into this debate should be a major warning red flag to all . Don't let their nefarious acts keep your eyes off of the ball and the real prize.. completed Brexit and UK independence.
agreed.
in practise, this wull happen as soon as the Northern Irish, Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) withdraws its support from the (Conservative-led) UK Government.
How likely is this? Tied in with Brexit, open (EU tariff free) land borders with Southern Ireland in the face of hard borders with the rest of the EU, success of further blackmail demands by the DUP, the levle of support of DUP voters for their leadership (remember the Northern Ireland parliament is unable to "sit" because of procedural issues - there is no government in Northern Ireland, aka Ulster.
So, this does lead back to Brexit.
But the bottom line is, May, Macron and Trump are losing credibility with those taking the middle ground of politics, because of war-mongering over wild and unproven (unprovable?) allegations of misconduct by Syria.
It is more likely that chlorine plants in Syria are used to manufacture water purification than for bombs. The launch of 105 cruise missiles is an act of war and terror on a civilian population that poses no direct threat to the remote countries of the US, UK and France (aka FUKUS).
Once May quits in disgrace for lying to the British public and fomenting the conditions for global conflict, in will walk the leader of the monster raving labour party, jeremy corbyn, who at least beleives in the rule of (domestic and international) law and the respec for human life, without the use of weapons of terror, like cruise missiles.
britain will then resume its slide into a back-street mongrel nation of warring religious and political factions - begging for state handouts - , without any ability to implement the doctrine of common law evolved over the prior ten centuries.
bleh
Not much of a choice is it? The UK should hold their noses and stick with May. Brexit is THAT important to the people. Don't allow these outside forces to detract from that ultimate goal. The important step is to recognize what's actually going on in the UK right now and why.
The UK leaving in conjunction with the rise of nationalist governments in Hungary and Italy may actually bring down the EU completely and we all know that the "Fourth Reich" will never allow it.
In reply to agreed. in practise, this… by hooligan2009
And the OP doesn't even mention the Skripal poisonings with BZ.
Chlorine is used as a disinfectant in hospitals, commercial and households also to chlorinate swimming pools.
Obviously, there were no chemicals as people were taking pictures and videos with the media after the blasts as if nothing serious was going on.
The whole thing smells like a rat.
Yep, anyone can buy a cylinder of Chlorine with a credit card. It's too easy to obtain by isolated "rebels" as opposed to serious agents . It's cheap, accessible and on the OPCW list. That's why its being used by the losing side right now.
In reply to Chlorine is used as a… by alphasammae