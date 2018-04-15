"You Can't Be Safe In The Stock Market" Stockman Slams America's "Bad Money System"

Via Greg Hunter’s USAWatchdog.com
Former Reagan White House Budget Director David Stockman says look out for the “perfect storm” coming our way. Stockman explains,
“I think we are in peak crazy time, really, to launch an attack against Syria based on the flimsy evidence to date, and the likelihood it was another false flag operation...
Trump declared victory two weeks ago in Syria and said we are coming home, which is exactly the right thing to do and say.
Then, all of a sudden, you have a gas attack and the clamor from the war party to do something, respond and bomb Assad yet one more time, even though those air bases and military bases are populated with Russian military..."
Stockman summarizes the chaos...
"You have a hot war against Russia and the Iranians, which we have no business starting. You have a trade war brewing, I am afraid will get out of control with China, which is totally unnecessary. You have a fiscal calamity brewing right before your eyes, and you have a Fed populated by Keynesians, who think they miraculously cured the economy and everything is fixed. So, they are finally going to do what they should have done a long time ago and that is normalize interest rates...
The problem is they have waited so long...that by October, they will be shrinking their balance sheet by $50 billion a month... while the Treasury is attempting to sell $1.2 trillion a year of new debt...
You are going to have, and I am quite certain of it, you are going to have a yield shock like the world has not seen in a long time...
When yields hit 4%, the proverbial brown stuff is going to hit the fan. It is the proverbial perfect storm of upset, upheaval and really insane kind of developments. Finally, after kicking the can all these years, it is finally going to come together, and I don’t see what is really going to slow it down.”
How did the world get into record debt and trade wars? Stockman says,
“The point is a free market based on honest money would never produce this kind of imbalance.
Under the old system, when you start to run trade deficits this big...there would have been quick adjustment because we would have lost reserves.
Pre-1914, that was gold. When you lost financial reserves, gold, that caused the banking system to tighten up and caused interest rates to rise, credit to be curtailed, and the economy slowed down. Prices adjusted and slowly imports declined and exports recovered...
We don’t have that anymore. We basically have a bad money system, which allows these kinds of trade imbalances to grow.”
What Stockman sees is deflation, depression and financial Armageddon. Stockman says,
“In the bond market, I don’t know any other way to describe it... It’s uncharted territory, and we have never been here before...
The house of cards is so shaky and so fragile right now that there is the risk of the proverbial black swan event. We don’t see something coming. It shocks the system. It triggers a panic, and the panic soon envelops itself and descends into some sort of doom loop. That could very easily happen.”
Stockman says, “Gold and silver are the only safe investments to have . . . you can’t be safe in the stock market, and you can’t be safe in the bond market.”
"... a Fed populated by Keynesians, who think they miraculously cured the economy and everything is fixed..."
If it is "fixed" then it is only fixed to their advantage - everyone else is screwed.
You mean David Stockman who was Reagan's budget director and architect of trickle down economics who doubled the national deficit? The guy who, in his only job in the private sector (most of his career was working for the federal gov or wall street) ran an automotive components manufacturer into bankruptcy and was indicted on a scheme to defraud stockholders? That guy?
He can shove his advice up is own ass.
In reply to . by Erek
Trickle down has been a HUGE success, For Chinese, Mexican, Japanese, Indian workers.
"Job creating" tax cuts have gone where the cheapest labor is. We're left the resulting deficit, but no reciprocal job/wage growth.
In reply to You mean David Stockman who… by DontWorry
The Money System is more than bad.
It's destroying America's economy.
In reply to Trickle down has been a HUGE… by Frilton Miedman
The root of the problem is money in politics, US policy is devised by corporations & the wealthy who control what party/politician is elected, in turn we get wacko economic & trade policies that rape US workers to the benefit of legalized bribers.
Trickle down is the best example, 4 decades of failure and we're still being propagandized that it "could still work"...
In reply to Oh, it's bad, alright! by beepbop
What a bunch of bull. China has raped America and a trade war is long overdue. Russia is a weak third world barbarian country. Anyone who believes China, Russia and Iran are anything other than craphole barbarian communist dictatorships needs their sanity checking.
You should be a bureaucrat. I bet you would fit right in in Washington with all the other delusional losers.
In reply to What a bunch of bull. China… by The Jaguar
And just how would you define the good ol' USofA?
Something evil has happened to this country.
In reply to What a bunch of bull. China… by The Jaguar
The evil started quite a while back. The methods have become way more in your face. Quite a shame.
In reply to And just how would you… by Erek
There are people who can be safe in the stock and commodity markets. As long as you are an insider to staged government events, like the Syria bombing and Sandy Hook, you can go long oil and long gun companies, respectively. And when the oil price comes tumbling down on Monday 4/16/18, you can make money in the short contracts you purchased on Friday 4/13/28. And you also will get rich on the long position you took in oil when Trump said he was getting out of Syria. And if you are in the CIA, you don’t even have to use your own money: you’ve got the Hammer fund at your disposal. Remember too that the commercials had record short positions which they will be able to cover as the oil price comes tumbling down.
In reply to The evil started a while… by silverer
The crooks in D.C. trade their policy decisions and their legislation. Paul Ryan is worth $6 million dollars. On a Congressman's salary. Must be nice.
In reply to There are people who can be… by BigCumulusClouds
us stawk market is the most stable market in the world..
-Fuck yourselves low life Gold fucks
Everywhere in the media someone is "Slamming!" this and "Raging" at that.
When you see such a united, concerted effort at a meme, know it is orchestrated and purposeful.
They believe in behavior modeling, and that we will do what we see. This is why so many commercials have Marge going nuts over some laundry detergent, like it saved her life. This is modeling the behaviour they want women to adopt, and so are these headlines.
Which I might add.....ZH rams down our throats ceaselessly.
ALL MEDIA IS PART OF THE SYSTEM, they just have different roles. These people aren't one dimensional or linear. They know how to use a bit of truth to gain your trust, then feed you lies once your guard is down. That is how they gain control over everyone, regardless of their political stance. Even gold buyers and people on ZH are controllable, because they know what we believe.
It'll be okay.
Now's a good time to fire a spiff.
In reply to Everywhere in the media… by karenm
Speaking of weed (Modest hijack) the off market dealers are strengthening their product to be more competitive.
My doper buddy bought some that smelled and smoked 'chemical', and he has been huffing it a loooong time.
In reply to It'll be okay. Now's a good… by Arnold
You got that right. When you’ve got the media to manipulate markets, it is easy to make a buck.
In reply to Everywhere in the media… by karenm
I often wonder if some of the articles on ZH are nothing more than pure propaganda, inserted as breaking news, authored by deep state PR practitioners. Those are some sneaky people. I know because I got my degree in P.R. and learned the tricks of the trade.
In reply to Everywhere in the media… by karenm
I don't "wonder" at all. It's an absolute certainty ever since the original Tyler's sold this site.
In reply to I often wonder if some of… by MrNoItAll
stockman you stupid dipstick, nobody bombed Assad
What hole did you just crawl out of?
In reply to stockman you stupid dipstick… by swissthinker
Is that like a roundtuit?
Or free beer tomorrow?
My name is Morrow.
In reply to What hole did you just crawl… by Erek
The US will just keep attacking country after country after country. No body is immune. One Jihadist in Canada or the Saudis sell to China for RMB not $US.
Doesn't matter. The US will bomb anyone for any planted excuse that isn't fueling the US debt machine.
The problems are inherent in neoclassical economics.
The economics wasn’t new, and it has the same problems it’s always had.
The two elements of neoclassical economics that come together to cause financial crises.
Everyone marvels at the wealth creation of rising asset prices, no one looks at the debt that is driving it.
https://cdn.opendemocracy.net/neweconomics/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2017/04/Screen-Shot-2017-04-21-at-13.52.41.png
The “black swan” was obvious all along and it was pretty much the same as 1929.
1929 – Inflating US stock prices with debt (margin lending)
2008 - Inflating US real estate prices with debt (mortgage lending)
“Stocks have reached what looks like a permanently high plateau.” Irving Fisher 1929.
An earlier neoclassical economist believed in price discovery, stable equilibriums and the rational decisions of market participants, and what the neoclassical economist believes about the markets means can’t even imagine there could be a bubble.
The amount of real wealth stored in the markets becomes apparent once the bubble has burst.
The Chinese revealed they have found the cause of financial crises at Davos this year.
Over inflated asset prices and the debt-to-GDP ratio (see graph above).
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1WOs6S0VrlA
A globalisation, using neoclassical economics as the gold standard, was bound to cause a lot of financial crises, as it has.
American exceptionalism meant they had to go one better and leverage up their real estate boom with complex financial instruments to take out the global economy.
In reply to The problems are inherent in… by Batman11
You've got to be a real wonk to listen to Stockboy for 41 minutes. When was the last time he was right about anything? Gartman/ Stockman 2020 for the Wrongway ticket.