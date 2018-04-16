Analyst Spots $3.4 Billion Hole In Tesla's Balance Sheet

When it comes to covering up key risks in their P&L or balance sheet, the current crop of tech names are without equal: whether it involves excluding stock-based compensation from cash flow calculations in the case of Twitter and Facebook, or building a mountain in off-balance sheet debt, as Netflix has done with its nearly $9 billion in unfunded content costs, it is remarkable how effective the extended FAANG family has been in fooling almost all of the analysts (and investors), virtually all of the time.
Now, according to an analysis released today, one more company has managed to sneak through billions in contractual obligations between the cracks: the company is Tesla, and according to Vertical Group's Gordon Johnson, the electric vehicle makes has $2.1 billion in Unpaid PP&E/Deferred CAPEX Coming Due, of which $1.4 billion is "Due Imminently."
Johnson explains his calculation as follows:
Unlike anything we’ve ever seen in GAAP accounting, when TSLA orders equip., or invests to construct a building, a portion of the associated CAPEX is deferred, a large chunk of which seems to coincide w/ the start of Model 3 production.
TSLA accounts for this as an “Accrued Purchases”, overstating/understating free-cashflow/ expenses.
Once the equip. is installed and functioning, the accrued purchase reverses & moves into accounts payable.
So how big a risk is this? Well, as detailed in Ex. 2, applying our approach to estimate deferred CAPEX, beginning in ’13, taking the difference in TSLA’s annual purchase of PP&E and cash payment for PP&E, we arrive at the increase/(decrease) in unpaid PP&E (i.e., deferred CAPEX); then, taking the cumulative of this number ’13-‘17, we arrive at $2.518bn in aggregate TSLA unpaid PP&E/deferred CAPEX.
When comparing this figure to the cumulative ’13-’17 supplemental non-cash item “Acquisition of Property & Equip. included in Accrued Liabilities” that appears on TSLA’s cash flow statement (i.e., the actual unpaid PP&E/deferred CAPEX balance) of $2.138bn, we note the numbers are quite similar (Ex. 3).
Thus, taking the $2.138bn figure exiting 4Q17, & subtracting TSLA’s reported “Accrued Purchases” of $753mn in 4Q17 – these purchases represent the liabilities, or what we see as essentially debt, on TSLA’s unpaid PP&E CAPEX which have not yet hit the threshold necessary to be converted into payables – we arrive at payables due on deferred CAPEX for TSLA as of 12/31/17 of $1.385bn.
Consequently, given TSLA’s payable days were 81.3 in 4Q17, this liability represents a “surreptitious” form of ’18 debt for TSLA due imminently.
Johnson's summary: "Based on our checks, we do not believe this risk to TSLA’s liquidity is well known at present."
But wait, there's more, because in addition to the $1.4 bn in "deferred capex", Johnson believes that the company faces another $2bn in Gigafactory 1 CAPEX likely/necessary in ‘18. He explains why below:
First, as of 4Q17 TSLA’s capitalized costs for Gigafactory 1 were a “whopping” $3.15bn vs. just $1.04bn in ’16 (a $2.1bn Y/Y increase – Ex. 5).
Importantly, we remind readers that TSLA originally estd. that total cost for Gigafactory1 would be $2.5bn, w/ another $2.5bn coming from “partners” (see this link & this link). Furthermore, with Electrek reporting in a Feb. ’18 article (link) that Gigafactory 1 is ~30% complete (Ex. 4), & TSLA’s investment of ~$2bn as of 6/17, … we see the incremental capital required to complete the facility at ~$3bn.
Needless to say, Johnson is bearish on Tesla, and specifically the company's liquidity situation. because "when adding ~$2bn in '18 Gigafactory1 CAPEX + $1.4bn in deferred CAPEX due imminently (i.e., $3.4bn in likely ’18 expenditures) vs. TSLA’s 4Q17 cash balance of $3.368bn, we see a large dilutive equity &/or debt offering from TSLA as likely in 2Q18."
What does all this mean for the company's production plans and/or stock price?
While some may assume TSLA will forgo the incremental investment necessary to bring Gigafactory1 up to full scale, we surmise that this would likely delay their ramp to 5K cars/week of production for Model 3 (i.e., a bigger risk to the story, we believe, at this point vs. incremental equity &/or debt issuance). Caveat emptor
At this point it may be prudent for Elon Musk to revise his outburst to the economist from last Friday that Tesla will be cash flow positive as soon as Q3, because if the above is correct, not only will it burn massive amounts of cash soon, but it will have to sell either more equity or debt, or both.
Comments
Nothing a bailout couldn’t paper over. Move along. Nothing to see here
$3.4 Billion hole?
That isn't Stormy Daniels is it?
In reply to Nothing a bailout couldn’t… by Seasmoke
So a company with a half-baked product cooks it's books - sounds about right.
In reply to $3.4 Billion hole? That isn… by Erek
They bake half in the factory, and then light up the other half after plowing into the divider.
In reply to So a company with a half… by Joe Davola
Sound like their balance sheet is about to go up in flames. Just like their cars.
In reply to They bake half in the… by ParkAveFlasher
This is why Musk stays so busy pimping the price of the common to stay above $300- no doubt that his credit facilities are watching this nonsense very carefully, and Musk prolly drew his capitalization-in-the-sand line at $300- below $300, it doesn't compute, everyone yanks their credit extended, and the common may be worthless right now;
But hey, I'm sure a Musk tweet will fix things right up.......
In reply to Sound like their balance… by StackShinyStuff
Once the convertibles are upside down, it's cash on the barrel head. The bonds are turning out to be riskier than Musk thought.
In reply to This is why Musk stays so… by jcaz
half glass empty again guys...
by "cash flow" Elon meant cash "flowing" into TSLA from the banks and new sucker equity buyers. He was not speaking as a CPA or some know-it-all financial 'analyst'.
In reply to They bake half in the… by ParkAveFlasher
No worries! Tesla's going to send a car to Uranus and all the droolin' 'tards won't even notice stock dilution.
In reply to So a company with a half… by Joe Davola
Nice
In reply to $3.4 Billion hole? That isn… by Erek
Tesla, Bitcoin, and Deutsche Bank are all zombie investments that are going to end up crashing and wiping out a lot of stupid people.
None of these investments would possible without the Federal Reserve's QE money printing and distorting the free market!
In reply to Nothing a bailout couldn’t… by Seasmoke
You forgot to add the US Dollar to your list... (Good thing for you you're holding on to those)...
In reply to Tesla, Bitcoin, and Deutsche… by lester1
still salty on bitcoin... it just jump a whole gold coin in a week.. yea those forgotten relics
In reply to Tesla, Bitcoin, and Deutsche… by lester1
ETH is up 50% in the past 10 days...
In reply to still salty on bitcoin... … by dark pools of soros
not that many fools here made a dime off the crypto jump... some probably got squeezed if they actually could figure out how to short
In reply to ETH is up 50% in the past 10… by DillyDilly
It’s hidden in the trunk of a roadster parked in orbit 93 million miles away.
Even better than boating accidents!
In reply to Nothing a bailout couldn’t… by Seasmoke
Anyone with any technical sense would have seen this as a scam from the outset - 'subsidies/tax concessions' are the give-away words.
It's only those that also saw the route to scamming the American taxpayers for every cent they could manage before the wool was pulled away from their eyes that were keen to keep it going - as it is today.
In reply to Nothing a bailout couldn’t… by Seasmoke
The hell you say, break out the popcorn! Nothing like a snack when a car is giving the taxpayer a fine lube job.
In reply to Nothing a bailout couldn’t… by Seasmoke
California is so in love with Elon's dream that they will probably bail him out, and they are so stupid that they probably will NOT require a clawback of every single dime that he has extracted from TSLA over the past 5 years.
In reply to Nothing a bailout couldn’t… by Seasmoke
lol
Ok, you nazis, how is this the Jews fault? You skirts always blame the Jews!
This is what happens when you give free money to carnival barkers. Fraud.
In reply to Ok, you nazis, how is this… by PunchyBinThinkn
A lame attempt at an even more lame deflection.
In reply to Ok, you nazis, how is this… by PunchyBinThinkn
TSLA down 2.5% today. It appears the PPT aren’t interested in holding up Elon’s revenue stream. Maybe he served his purpose.
watch some of these tesla salvage attempts, it'll show you how big of a scam these giant batteries on wheels really are. this guy is a real masochist for doing half the shit he tries to do
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pZBNHEzzLic
if someone gave me one for free i wouldn't take it, paying tax on it wouldn't even be worth getting one for free
also, see how a small dent on your tesla can cost $34,000 to repair and will get your car totalled
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=18MItauAgKo
total fucking scam
Haha- that car needs service.
In reply to watch some of these tesla… by ted41776
A 3.4 billion hole? The word hole just doesn't due the size justice.
Maybe a 3.4 billion Stormy Daniels Vaginal Opening would be more apropos?
"Wow, I'm really surprised TSLA won't be cash flow positive in Q3."
-No one, ever
Maybe he could do Verizon or Sprint commercials, after all this stupid shit comes to an end, he seems to be their caliber of half man.
Tesla will be filing Chapter 11 LONG BEFORE Model 3 production hits 5000/week. First they have to get to 5000/quarter, and they don't even have the cash to do that.
Production slowness has EVERYTHING to do with their solvency, and nothing to do with technical glitches.
They've exhausted all manner of liar loans, and funds.
So expect Tesla out once again with the hype machine, to invent new levels of fraud, to suck more losers into loaning them(giving them to never be repaid) more debt.
How ironic is his flame thrower now?
In reply to Tesla will be filing Chapter… by OccamsCrazor
Look for Tesla locomotives or freighters. He's already played the truck card...
In reply to Tesla will be filing Chapter… by OccamsCrazor
I've seen a few smoked turbo's on Diesel locos - not good. Can't imagine what a 100,000 lbs. of Li-Ion batteries going non-linear would look like...
In reply to Look for Tesla locomotives… by DisorderlyConduct
TSLA is not a car company, it is a tax credit harvester.
...Washington could end that in a heartbeat. Why are us taxpayers subsidizing this crackhead?
In reply to TSLA is not a car company,… by Edward Morbius
I suspect that the Musk phenomenon is more hype than substance.
" applying our approach"
Who says accounting isn't a weaselly art form
So buy the dip?
Gordon Johnson must be a youngster. We used to do this all of the time when I was in Silicon Valley during the 90s. And the reason we did it was it allowed executives of the company to load up on performance based shares and stock options. Does Johnson not understand the real purpose of equity markets?
Per the article, financing for 50% is coming from partners. So this article only rings true if that financing doesn't happen.
Who in their right mind would extend any more credit to Musk? Essentially he is trying to get new credit cards to pay off the old ones. We know how that works out.
In reply to Per the article, financing… by slightlyskeptical
Works well for the Federal Government.
In reply to Who in their right mind… by Basaltie2017
Good! let him/his company go bankrupt. Trump is not going to bail him out.
"Paging Mr. Ponzi, Mr. Charles Ponzi...please call your banker"