"Bloodbath" - Trump Tower New York Condo Prices Are Nosediving

The Trump Tower at 721 Fifth Avenue, New York City, is a glass skyscraper located between 56th and 57th Streets. Developed by Donald Trump in 1983, the Midtown East Side skyscraper is home to 238 residential condominiums. As of recent, property values of condos in the tower have plunged much faster than comparable luxury high-rises in Midtown Manhattan, said Reuters.
Since 2015, residential condo prices at Trump Tower have plummeted somewhere in the neighborhood of 30 percent per square foot compared with an 8 percent decline in comparable properties around Manhattan’s Midtown East Side, according to data from cityrealty.com.
Reuters reveals that older luxury high-rises on New York’s East Side have declined in value — following a flood of supply from new high-rise developments. Interesting enough, many Trump Tower residents have had difficulty selling their condos in a real estate market that is saturated with Democrats, as some residents have turned their backs on the Trump brand.
“Clearly the Trump candidacy and presidency have had a negative impact on the real estate values,” Wendy Maitland, a real estate broker with Brown Harris Stevens, who recently failed to sell one client’s $7.5 million condo, told Reuters.
At Trump Tower, “there are currently 22 units on the market, which is a statement in and of itself,” said Maitland, adding that the supply of condos has more than doubled since 2015.
Cityrealty.com shows 21 condos are currently for sale at New York’s Trump Tower. Roughly 33 percent of the listed condos are discounted between -4% and -35%; as Reuters notes, some condo advertisements have had bolded headlines announcing: “PRICED TO SELL.” As if this is any indication of a trend, it seems as roughly 9 percent of residents are fleeing — with all listed properties debuting on the market less than two years ago.
Apartments for rent at Trump Tower are repricing lower as well.
Closing history in the past 12-months has been an absolute bloodbath:
The 16-year trend line in sales history shows how prices peaked in 2013 through 2014.
A noticeable downturn in Trump Tower condo prices parallels Trump’s run for President through his inauguration as the 45th President of the United States.
Richard Tayar, a real estate broker with Keller Williams NYC said some owners are selling their condos because they want to “disassociate themselves from Trump after the election.”
“There are people who want to disengage from it because of the name,” said Tayar, who is listing a two-bedroom Trump Tower unit for $3.8 million.
“Obviously they have different political views and want nothing to do with it.”
On the other hand, many international buyers covet Trump Tower’s Fifth Avenue address and see a “cool factor” in having an apartment in the same building as the president of the United States, he said.
“There are people who are making offers; they are low-balling the offers,” said Tayar.
Another complaint from residents is the airport-style security screening by the Secret Service. The tower includes President Trump’s residence and his global headquarters, which has turned the building into a security nightmare.
However, not all of the Trump Organization’s properties are plunging in value, some of their newer developments on the West Side of town have held price gains.
And with the effects of the Trump tax reform plan – which is expected to rear its ugly head in high-tax blue states [New York] – having yet to take effect, one likely forward-looking indicator that weakness might be vibrating through one of the country’s most iconic (and expensive) real estate markets could be the condo price implosion at Trump Tower.
With the latest reading on the Case-Shiller 20-City Composite printed within 1 percent of its record highs from 2006, we ask a complicated question that is seemingly on every real-estate investors’ mind: Is this a “top” or a “breakout”?
Comments
Not to worry, I'm sure lots of Kremlin-connected Russians will come in and pay above-market price to buy the units.
Maybe they'll set up a nice troll farm there!
40-50 year payback on rent/price psf.
I think I'll rent, please.
In reply to Not to worry, I'm sure lots… by yomutti2
Here take this $2m and give me a 1 bed 1 bath hamster cage because I want to live in a crowded place full of nasty people and pay 10x everywhere else in the country for my daily needs.
In reply to 40-50 year payback on rent… by evoila
Uh why do you think those fires were set????
Geebus no putting 2 and 2 together is there?
In reply to Here take this $2m and give… by overbet
trump tower waikiki is down 50%
In reply to Uh why do you think those… by DownWithYogaPants
new yawk new yawk
so nice ya gotta say it twice
In reply to trump tower waikiki is down… by rccalhoun
Never try and make America better, or you will be punished. Simple message from the Satanic Globalists. What a world.
In reply to Uh why do you think those… by DownWithYogaPants
Since when is $3,000 per sq ft too expensive? Waaaaaaahhhhhhh!
In reply to Never try and make America… by SMG
Not to worry, I'm sure lots of Ashki banksters will be happy to refi at "chosen" rates.
In reply to Not to worry, I'm sure lots… by yomutti2
seems like more of a NY thing than a Trump brand thing o.0
an aside but it's funny to see Trump Tower in Vancouver so busy ... for a city so indignantly socialist, the booming economy has sure made locals ironically fond of opulents too haha hilarious seeing the place full of libtards every weekend eating $30 bison burgers in gold-plated lobbies complaining about inequality and discrimination ^_^
In reply to Not to worry, I'm sure lots… by HRClinton
Have you seen Shia LaBeef there???
In reply to seems like more of a NY… by Laowei Gweilo
... because the Russians have all the money and you don't, muttstain Sorrows tool.
In reply to Not to worry, I'm sure lots… by yomutti2
Potential buyers are afraid they will find Mueller going throw their medicine cabinets
In reply to Not to worry, I'm sure lots… by yomutti2
Going much lower...
The Towering Inferno. The fat out of shape art dealer found dead in his Trump pad had overloaded the outlets with entertainment, lights, camera, action. That caused the electrical fire. Cheap, dry rot electrical wires (35+ years old), cheaper outlets, and the raging inferno will be ripe for the next fire. It's a trap!
As a former fire chief, who did Trump pay off re: fire sprinklers???
I bet his properties in Israel has them...As well as his pallatial digs in florida.
In the end...motel 6....
they keep the lights on fer ya..
This guy does some cool vids on mystery “ fires “ . https://youtu.be/p4vfIR6CxeU
In reply to As a formed fire chief, who… by Lumberjack
Seen a few myself. There’s a term for that....What bothered me recently is the bombing of ‘chemical weapons factories’.
That was bullshit at best IMH professional opinion and the god damn stupidest stunt I ever saw.
#fuckinnumnutz..
In reply to This guy does some cool vids… by 4Celts
Don’t look under the beds either...
https://tenor.com/view/putin-wink-flirty-smile-gif-7397910
Got a few questions for the lady pilot that shot down a passenger jet over PA awlile back too.
#knowfolks
Goddamn serious about that one.
In reply to As a formed fire chief, who… by Lumberjack
Good thing the Russians aren't to be blamed
They're all over $1M. Who cares?
BTFD
I will buy 2 units IF I can send my kids to Trump University when they graduate.
Watch out for Jewish lightning striking 22 more times this Spring.
Ha Fucking HA!
I'd lay the crash in NYC RE more to Mayor DeBlazzeeeeeeo (Saji Kahn - no knives for you--is my Idol) NYC The Next Londonistan
than anything Trumpish
Maybe this blatant political propaganda will be a little tinder to help burst the whole RE bubble...
The wealthy New Yorkers who can afford Trump tower condos don't want to be subjected to searches upon entry to their condos, while they tell us we need to be searched if we get on a plane because the cave dwelling Arabs at war with Isreal may try to blow us up for doing Isreal's bidding. That's rich.
This Wendy Maitland is one big mouthed imbecile. Look for her to be black balled from Trump Tower and rightfully so. (You don't disparage the product you're trying to sell.)
Well, still above my pay grade.
Otherwise I would have jumped.
Go broke, go broke go broke.....see how billions of normal people live you orange creature
Folks are finally wising up. Why own a NY rabbit hutch when you can own a mansion on the gulf coast and fly to NY and back for less than 200 bucks? It's a no brainer!
That there inflation is a bitch.
TLT
I walk by there a few times a week and you wouldn't want to live there either. Guys with serious guns and dogs all around the entrances 24/7, jackass protesters for the first 6 months post election and every time some liberal gets a bug up their butt about something, every protest march ends up there usually ending with a huge pack of really ugly lesbians screaming, tourists in front taking pictures all the time, the entire square block cordoned off with cement blocks, 56th street completely closed, etc.
I try and walk by on the far side of the street. Seriously, who would want to pay millions to come home to screaming, fat lesbians?