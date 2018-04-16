California Rejects Trump Order To Deploy National Guard To Southern Border

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 04/16/2018 - 14:20

Is anyone really surprised?

Two weeks ago, President Trump announced plans to "deploy U.S. troops" to the southern border to guard against illegal crossings into the country "until we have a wall," signing an executive order on Wednesday directing the National Guard to deploy troops to "assist the border patrol."

While many states moved ahead with the plan immediately, one state did not... And AP now reports that two U.S. officials say:

California has rejected the federal government's initial plans to send the state's National Guard troops to the border.

And the reason for their rejection of Trump's orders...

Because the work is considered too closely tied to immigration enforcement.

As a reminder, California Gov. Jerry Brown elicited rare and effusive praise from President Donald Trump when he pledged last 400 troops to border mission last week....

But the Democratic leader conditioned his support on troops having nothing to do with immigration enforcement, and has now, according to AP, backed out.

Is it any wonder "everyone wants to leave California?"

Or break the state up?

 

We wonder how long before Trump tweets a response to this...

Bricker Mon, 04/16/2018 - 14:21

Why am I not surprised?

What I am surprised about is how come people still pay to live there?

LA is a cesspool, the homeless ride the train tracks north and south to live on the streets.

The cost of taxes alone is mind boggling.

syzygysus DillyDilly Mon, 04/16/2018 - 14:28

We were somewhere around Barstow on the edge of the desert when the drugs began to take hold. I remember saying something like "I feel a bit lightheaded; maybe you should drive..." And suddenly there was a terrible roar all around us and the sky was full of what looked like huge bats, all swooping and screeching and diving around the car, which was going about a hundred miles an hour with the top down to Las Vegas. And a voice was screaming: "Holy Jesus! What are these goddamn animals?"

chumbawamba syzygysus Mon, 04/16/2018 - 14:32

This is great.  Any injury to an American by an illegal who crossed the border after the President exercised his authority to order up the National Guard to protect the national borders is now arguably a federal matter and the GOVERNOR and PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA can be sued in federal court for failing to carry out their Constitutionally mandated duties.

God damn these people are stupid.

I am Chumbawamba.

ThinkerNotEmoter Croesus Mon, 04/16/2018 - 14:43

Trump haters, rejoice!  The destruction of the country continues.  You had another opportunity to broadcast your hatred of the USA and you jumped (in a very effeminate way) at it.  You should feel good after this.

"Damn orange jesus trying to save the country.  Dotard...  FREE $HIT FOR EVERYBODY!!!"

Muddy1 InjectTheVenom Mon, 04/16/2018 - 14:49

Nah, let's close down all US military installations in CA and relocate the equipment and personnel to other parts of the US.  As we abandon these basis make sure to destroy them so they are not used to house illegals.  Tell the defense contracting industry that they will also have to relocate or the will lose government contracts.  Don't forget to shut down all operations at Lawrence Livermore.  The other nuke development facilities can pick up the slack.

Great way to destroy California's economy and assist the Mexican's in their Reconquista efforts.

bowie28 2banana Mon, 04/16/2018 - 14:49

Think about what a taxpaying US citizen has to go thru when returning from overseas.  The documents you have to fill out.  Waiting in long lines for your turn to remove your shoes and be scanned and groped by TSA goons.  Having to endure searches of your luggage and be questioned about the purpose of your travel and what you have in your possession to determine if you need to pay any taxes and fees for it. 

All of this is necessary they tell us to keep us safe from terrorists getting in.

Then these same treasonous elitist assholes in their gated and guarded communities lecture us you about how cruel and unfair it is to impose any restriction or hardship on foreigners entering the country illegally and staying as long as they like regardless of their actions or intentions.

You have to be a special kind of stupid to believe anything these people say.

 

 

 

 

hardmedicine Mon, 04/16/2018 - 14:27

i think it is truly time to give California back to Mexico.  But first put up a big fucking wall all along the borders and then tell them: "sorry, all benefits are turned off.  No further aid of any kind from federal sources.  No public schools no EBT cards... nothing"

first get the wall up then let them FOAD.

ted41776 Mon, 04/16/2018 - 14:29

Trump has made it crystal clear that the swamp is undrainable and this shit cannot be fixed. let them come at this point, the only thing it will change is when it all comes down, not if it does

Cautiously Pes… Mon, 04/16/2018 - 14:29

No wonder Cali is set to break apart.  Such extreme ideological differences have destroyed what is actually a beautiful state.  Too bad.  I say split it up and may the best area prosper. 

Aubiekong Mon, 04/16/2018 - 14:35

Hey all you liberal anti American leftist out there you are giving the green light to the rest of the country to say"fuck no" to the next democrat president...

MaxDemon Mon, 04/16/2018 - 14:41

So federalize them and give the commander a direct order from the commander in chief.  If he does not comply then court marshal him and try the next in command.  If the governor interferes then charge him under federal law.  This won't take long.

petroglyph Mon, 04/16/2018 - 14:45

I'm saying we conquer Mexico and annex the beach frontage and Baja and oil and silver. Build your stupid wall at Panama, it would be much easier to defend.

Moving and Grooving Mon, 04/16/2018 - 14:48

Brown has taken CA to the brink. If you don't get excited over radical progressive 'ideas', he's the devil. If you're a nearly-communist progressive in CA, all you see is sunshine flowing from Sacramento. Still leading the rest of the US is California, down the tubes.

.

Bwana Mon, 04/16/2018 - 14:49

The State of California has been bankrupted by Brown. I recently read an article that stated The democratic controlled legislature has since Brown was elected spent 75% of the tax revenue on illegal aliens. They have made up the difference in money to run the state by raiding the pension funds that they were entrusted to keep in trust. In less than a year the pensions will be bankrupt so the pensioners will not get paid and the state will have only 25% of the money needed to run the state. But as you expected the illegal aliens will get their money at the expense of all the taxpayers in the state including the tax revenues they are presently being given.

Governor Browns legislature has gone far beyond many measures to establish total control over the people that is far beyond anything Mao or Stalin could have imagined. In California is is mow illegal to barter or grow a new vegetable garden. The latest insult to our freedoms is the changes coming to our I.D. and drivers licenses. In 2020 the California drivers license will only allow you to drive a car in California and it will not be recognized for identification. To get a drivers license that is valid for identification you will have to present to the state a birth certificate, social security card and other documents to get California's new "enhanced" drivers license which will be at a very enhanced price. I'm presently packing my belongings and I will soon put my home on the market. I'm out of here!

Ink Pusher Mon, 04/16/2018 - 14:50

It's gotta be sumthin' in the water ,probably in combination with daily smog overdoses and too much time in the tanning salon sucking in bronze tan airbrush paint fumes.

SantaClaws Mon, 04/16/2018 - 14:54

Caifornia's plan may be simply to mirror Mexico's successful model:  become a narco state that supports itself by selling illegal drugs to the other 49 states.  Arguably it's halfway there, to the extent it acts as a drug gateway.

The drug profits would insulate the elected and appointed officials, as is the case in Mexico.  The second amendment would ensure the suppliers and dealers would always be well-armed.