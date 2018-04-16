California Rejects Trump Order To Deploy National Guard To Southern Border

Is anyone really surprised?

Two weeks ago, President Trump announced plans to "deploy U.S. troops" to the southern border to guard against illegal crossings into the country "until we have a wall," signing an executive order on Wednesday directing the National Guard to deploy troops to "assist the border patrol."

While many states moved ahead with the plan immediately, one state did not... And AP now reports that two U.S. officials say:

California has rejected the federal government's initial plans to send the state's National Guard troops to the border.

And the reason for their rejection of Trump's orders...

Because the work is considered too closely tied to immigration enforcement.

As a reminder, California Gov. Jerry Brown elicited rare and effusive praise from President Donald Trump when he pledged last 400 troops to border mission last week....

California Governor Jerry Brown is doing the right thing and sending the National Guard to the Border. Thank you Jerry, good move for the safety of our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 12, 2018

But the Democratic leader conditioned his support on troops having nothing to do with immigration enforcement, and has now, according to AP, backed out.

Is it any wonder "everyone wants to leave California?"

Or break the state up?

We wonder how long before Trump tweets a response to this...