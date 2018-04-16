California Rejects Trump Order To Deploy National Guard To Southern Border

Is anyone really surprised?
Two weeks ago, President Trump announced plans to "deploy U.S. troops" to the southern border to guard against illegal crossings into the country "until we have a wall," signing an executive order on Wednesday directing the National Guard to deploy troops to "assist the border patrol."
While many states moved ahead with the plan immediately, one state did not... And AP now reports that two U.S. officials say:
California has rejected the federal government's initial plans to send the state's National Guard troops to the border.
And the reason for their rejection of Trump's orders...
Because the work is considered too closely tied to immigration enforcement.
As a reminder, California Gov. Jerry Brown elicited rare and effusive praise from President Donald Trump when he pledged last 400 troops to border mission last week....
California Governor Jerry Brown is doing the right thing and sending the National Guard to the Border. Thank you Jerry, good move for the safety of our Country!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 12, 2018
But the Democratic leader conditioned his support on troops having nothing to do with immigration enforcement, and has now, according to AP, backed out.
Is it any wonder "everyone wants to leave California?"
We wonder how long before Trump tweets a response to this...
Why am I not surprised?
What I am surprised about is how come people still pay to live there?
LA is a cesspool, the homeless ride the train tracks north and south to live on the streets.
The cost of taxes alone is mind boggling.
Fucking commies.
Poland does not stand for this mealy-mouthed shit. But, boy, the rest of the US sure bends over for it.
In reply to Why am I not surprised? by Bricker
Yen C ~~~ INCOMING!!!
Governor Moonbeam needs MOAR votes
In reply to Fucking commies. by Killtruck
Trump is setting up the Cali govt that is currently in open rebellion. This has more to do with human trafficking then illegal immigration
In reply to Yen C ~~~ INCOMING!!! by DillyDilly
Ever been to that agricultural incoming checkpost on I-40 near Barstow?
NOT ONE FRUIT FLY shall enter this state!!! but as far as the Mexican border is concerned...
In reply to Trump is setting up the Cali… by JimmyJones
We were somewhere around Barstow on the edge of the desert when the drugs began to take hold. I remember saying something like "I feel a bit lightheaded; maybe you should drive..." And suddenly there was a terrible roar all around us and the sky was full of what looked like huge bats, all swooping and screeching and diving around the car, which was going about a hundred miles an hour with the top down to Las Vegas. And a voice was screaming: "Holy Jesus! What are these goddamn animals?"
In reply to Ever been to the… by DillyDilly
This is great. Any injury to an American by an illegal who crossed the border after the President exercised his authority to order up the National Guard to protect the national borders is now arguably a federal matter and the GOVERNOR and PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA can be sued in federal court for failing to carry out their Constitutionally mandated duties.
God damn these people are stupid.
I am Chumbawamba.
In reply to We were somewhere around… by syzygysus
Maybe we should do to LA and SF what we did to Mosul and Aleppo.
They could be determined to be full of terrorists as well.
Oh, don't forget to include Sacramento.
..and US air strikes can nicely level urban areas.
In reply to This is great. Any injury… by chumbawamba
Dear California :
Please secede immediately.
Signed, The Adults of the Nation.
In reply to Maybe we should do to LA… by Manthong
Fine...send in the US Army, to ARREST the politicians of Commie-fornia.
Better yet, send them to me; I've got a few new pieces I haven't even tried yet.
In reply to Dear California : Please… by InjectTheVenom
Trump haters, rejoice! The destruction of the country continues. You had another opportunity to broadcast your hatred of the USA and you jumped (in a very effeminate way) at it. You should feel good after this.
"Damn orange jesus trying to save the country. Dotard... FREE $HIT FOR EVERYBODY!!!"
In reply to Fine by Croesus
Just drop a couple of MOABs on the fault and let the fukker sink!
In reply to Trump haters, rejoice! The… by ThinkerNotEmoter
Dear California, Canada would be happy to have you...
In reply to Dear California : Please… by InjectTheVenom
Nah, let's close down all US military installations in CA and relocate the equipment and personnel to other parts of the US. As we abandon these basis make sure to destroy them so they are not used to house illegals. Tell the defense contracting industry that they will also have to relocate or the will lose government contracts. Don't forget to shut down all operations at Lawrence Livermore. The other nuke development facilities can pick up the slack.
Great way to destroy California's economy and assist the Mexican's in their Reconquista efforts.
In reply to Dear California : Please… by InjectTheVenom
No........
You're not Chumbawamba!!!
(whatever the fuck that is)
In reply to This is great. Any injury… by chumbawamba
I was reading your comment when I realized, hey that sounds very Thompsonesque, then I remembered. I laughed my ass off, I had to get back on my chair. Kudos for inserting this quote into this article. Thanks for the memory this brought me!
In reply to We were somewhere around… by syzygysus
Simple explanation there: Fruit flies don't vote. Illegals will vote for free stuff, of course. Who wouldn't?
In reply to Ever been to the… by DillyDilly
Now why didn't I think of that!?
Wait what! are you sure fruit flies don't vote?
In reply to Simple explanation there: … by Bryan
In reply to Now why didn't I think of… by DillyDilly
Mexican fruit flies.
In reply to Ever been to the… by DillyDilly
Hopefully the other states will sue California for the costs of dealing with the illegals that California keeps importing.
In reply to Trump is setting up the Cali… by JimmyJones
Of course if California's NG was needed in Syria, they'd be there in a Hollywood minute.
In reply to Yen C ~~~ INCOMING!!! by DillyDilly
I am reminded daily of the disaster that is imminent for America
In reply to Fucking commies. by Killtruck
Looks like another missile strike is necessary. Damn "Animal" Brown
Cut a Federal aide starting with all welfare payments and education funds.
In our dreams...
In reply to Cut a Federal aide starting… by Bill of Rights
Where again do they get their water and electricity from?
In reply to Cut a Federal aide starting… by Bill of Rights
Just build the fence around California and grant them independence.....
Brown.
You're a fucking spic lover la raza marxist asshole.
Call it what it is.
Treason and sedition.
Think about what a taxpaying US citizen has to go thru when returning from overseas. The documents you have to fill out. Waiting in long lines for your turn to remove your shoes and be scanned and groped by TSA goons. Having to endure searches of your luggage and be questioned about the purpose of your travel and what you have in your possession to determine if you need to pay any taxes and fees for it.
All of this is necessary they tell us to keep us safe from terrorists getting in.
Then these same treasonous elitist assholes in their gated and guarded communities lecture us you about how cruel and unfair it is to impose any restriction or hardship on foreigners entering the country illegally and staying as long as they like regardless of their actions or intentions.
You have to be a special kind of stupid to believe anything these people say.
In reply to Call it what it is. … by 2banana
If they break up the state, please put a non-Leftist in charge of the part that includes the Mexican border!
i think it is truly time to give California back to Mexico. But first put up a big fucking wall all along the borders and then tell them: "sorry, all benefits are turned off. No further aid of any kind from federal sources. No public schools no EBT cards... nothing"
first get the wall up then let them FOAD.
Take the line on that royal blue area and move it up just north of Sacramento...
The Proud State of Jefferson.
I keep wondering how fucking long before citizens take back our govt.
When their bellies gurgle hungry
In reply to I keep wondering how fucking… by EcoJoker
When their children's bellies rumble with hunger.
In reply to When their bellies gurgle… by D.T.Barnum
Trump has made it crystal clear that the swamp is undrainable and this shit cannot be fixed. let them come at this point, the only thing it will change is when it all comes down, not if it does
No wonder Cali is set to break apart. Such extreme ideological differences have destroyed what is actually a beautiful state. Too bad. I say split it up and may the best area prosper.
So, send in Federal troops. Done and done.
"Pull it"
Rogue state. Regime change.
Hey all you liberal anti American leftist out there you are giving the green light to the rest of the country to say"fuck no" to the next democrat president...
I'm wondering why you think a D or R makes a difference. Isn't it obvious by now?
In reply to Hey all you liberal anti… by Aubiekong
So federalize them and give the commander a direct order from the commander in chief. If he does not comply then court marshal him and try the next in command. If the governor interferes then charge him under federal law. This won't take long.
I'm saying we conquer Mexico and annex the beach frontage and Baja and oil and silver. Build your stupid wall at Panama, it would be much easier to defend.
Brown has taken CA to the brink. If you don't get excited over radical progressive 'ideas', he's the devil. If you're a nearly-communist progressive in CA, all you see is sunshine flowing from Sacramento. Still leading the rest of the US is California, down the tubes.
The State of California has been bankrupted by Brown. I recently read an article that stated The democratic controlled legislature has since Brown was elected spent 75% of the tax revenue on illegal aliens. They have made up the difference in money to run the state by raiding the pension funds that they were entrusted to keep in trust. In less than a year the pensions will be bankrupt so the pensioners will not get paid and the state will have only 25% of the money needed to run the state. But as you expected the illegal aliens will get their money at the expense of all the taxpayers in the state including the tax revenues they are presently being given.
Governor Browns legislature has gone far beyond many measures to establish total control over the people that is far beyond anything Mao or Stalin could have imagined. In California is is mow illegal to barter or grow a new vegetable garden. The latest insult to our freedoms is the changes coming to our I.D. and drivers licenses. In 2020 the California drivers license will only allow you to drive a car in California and it will not be recognized for identification. To get a drivers license that is valid for identification you will have to present to the state a birth certificate, social security card and other documents to get California's new "enhanced" drivers license which will be at a very enhanced price. I'm presently packing my belongings and I will soon put my home on the market. I'm out of here!
It's gotta be sumthin' in the water ,probably in combination with daily smog overdoses and too much time in the tanning salon sucking in bronze tan airbrush paint fumes.
Caifornia's plan may be simply to mirror Mexico's successful model: become a narco state that supports itself by selling illegal drugs to the other 49 states. Arguably it's halfway there, to the extent it acts as a drug gateway.
The drug profits would insulate the elected and appointed officials, as is the case in Mexico. The second amendment would ensure the suppliers and dealers would always be well-armed.