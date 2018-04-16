China Macro Data Disappoints As MOFCOM Threatens Retaliation For ZTE Ban

With the yuan at its strongest since devaluing in 2015...
and lunar new year distortions starting to wash out of the macro-surprise data... (Monthly data for January and February are often plagued by shifts in the lunar new year holidays in China. For today's March numbers, we should really be past that -- although last week's trade numbers still had a surprise impact.)
Tonight's smorgasbord of Chinese economic data is the first glimpse of the state of the economy as the credit impulse slipped negative and the crackdown on shadow banking (and implicitly leverage) began.
Commodities are leading the China bubble for now, with bonds and stocks having been bubbled-through...
And China stocks (red) are notably underperforming their Asia-Pac peers (green)...
So, the markets need some hope to cling to and so we strongly doubt GDP will be allowed to miss. Bloomberg notes that the backdrop to today's data is that China is broadly expected to slow somewhat this year, after last year it saw the first acceleration in growth since 2010, when China -- and the rest of the world -- was bouncing back from the global recession.
-
China Q1 GDP YoY MEET at 6.8%, versus +6.8% exp. and +6.8% prior.
-
China Retail Sales YoY BEAT at 10.1%, versus +9.7% exp. and +9.4% prior.
-
China Industrial Production YoY MISS at 6.0%, versus +6.3% exp. and +6.2% prior.
-
China Fixed Asset Investment YoY MISS at 7.5%, versus +7.7% exp. and +7.9% prior.
Notably, China Q1 GDP QoQ disappointed however, rising only 1.4% QoQ (versus expectations of a 1.5% QoQ jump...
So the initial sign is some softening in the industrial part of the economy, and strong growth in the consumer side.
This one will disappoint President Trump: Steel production still growing...
-
First Quarter Crude Steel Output Rises 5.4% to 212.15M Tons
-
March Crude Steel Output Rises 4.5% Y/Y to 73.98M Mt
-
March Steel Product Output Rises 4.2% to 89.77M Tons
Bloomberg's Chris Anstey notes that on the softening in industrial-output growth, Goldman Sachs economists had warned that weather conditions in March weren't favorable for reducing pollution -- so authorities probably put more restrictions on production, construction, and transportation.
Additionally, a new indicator - the monthly survey-based urban unemployment rate will be introduced today, providing a reading on China's labor market.
The NBS may start publishing China's monthly surveyed unemployment rate (SUR) very soon. The government has long been in a dilemma: cares much about employment but lacked an effective gauge. SUR, we believe, is necessary for guiding the economic transition toward high-quality growth. Compiled according to international standards, the SUR defines the unemployed (the numerator) as people of working age (above 16) who are out of work, want a job, have actively sought work in the previous three months and are available to start work within the next two weeks.
Meanwhile, the Hong Kong Dollar remains glued to its peg band's lower limit with HKMA intervention not helping for now...
The Hong Kong Monetary Authority has bought a total of HK$19.02b ($2.4b) worth of Hong Kong dollars since the currency fell to the weak end of its trading band last week, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. This includes HK$9.36b of purchases in the past 24 hours. No need to proactively adjust the local dollar’s interest rates, as that would easily lead to doubts over the city’s determination in defending the linked exchange rate, HKMA says in an emailed statement.
But, despite this statement (raising rates would counter the USD Libor carry trade flows), when former Hong Kong Monetary Authority Chief Executive Joseph Yam said there IS room for Hong Kong to adjust interest rates and additional exchange fund bill sales can be an option, the dollar strengthened...
Finally, it appears the trade wars are anything but fading as China's Ministry of Commerce said in a statement on its website that China has noticed U.S. Commerce Department’s export restriction on ZTE, and will take necessary measures to protect Chinese companies’ interests.
Trading of ZTE shares in Hong Kong suspended from 9am pending release of inside information announcement on the activation of denial order by U.S., it says in filing to Hong Kong stock exchange.
The statement went on to note that ZTE has cooperated with hundreds of U.S. companies and has contributed tens of thousands of jobs in the U.S.; and China hopes U.S. to fairly deal with the matter based on rules and regulations, and ensure fair, stable environment for company.
Comments
So Germany front runs China.
Once again? Who wants to short some euros with me?
The November'17 - February '18 eur/usd stretch was 90+ days, [on the daily chart]
We have plenty of room to run, before any sort of trend change.
Let's have some fun?
got cut off shorting euro several times but always recovered scalping longs. still shortish, hate to take any firm positions.
In reply to So Germany front runs… by Yen Cross
What's your R/R?
How are you defining your risk, and against what levels?
I want to see you succeed.
In reply to got cut off shorting euro… by DEMIZEN
1,2 to 1,3 depends on volatility. 10k of margin/order is my absolute stop I derive my risk from loss limits and include trends and daily ranges. , I ignore long-term trends, but sometimes manipulate stops according to my eurobearish feel.
I have two brokers .oanda and another outside SEC, I hedge with simultaneous buy/sells defined by daily ranges I read babypips I could adjust levels I have some reserves. I just trade intraday and usually call the day before the NY opening bell. I appreciate your gesture of goodwill. my stops are leaning short. 1,2 rr if ticker moves 60 pips south.
In reply to What's your R/R? How… by Yen Cross
1,2-3 are very reasonable expectations.
Do you look at daily directional movement in your trades? Do you know how to combine those risks?
Do you know how to use margin requirements in your favor?
In reply to 1,2 to 1,3 depends on… by DEMIZEN
it takes a lot of patience to maintain RR, low volatility drives me nuts. sometimes I go days without hitting the buy/sell button just staring at the trends.
I trade margins its forex. but not sure if I understand what is using margin requirements in my favor?
In reply to 1,2-3 are very reasonable… by Yen Cross
expel apple.
so she ate it. lordy, it was love at first bite.
In reply to expel apple. by DEMIZEN
I love the cognitive dissonance of ZH commentators. China is an officially communist nation that is now the world's second largest economy but Venezuela is a failed state because it is really communist even though it denies it. Chinese officials played ball with the bankers and oligarchs to become wealthy beyond their greatest dreams, Venezuelan officials did not. There's the difference.
It's not too tough to look under the hood of a cheap Chinese knock off LTER.
;-D Hope all is well my friend.
Wonder what this is going to be?
02:00 EURGerman ZEW Current Conditions (Apr) 88.090.7
02:00 EURGerman ZEW Economic Sentiment (Apr) -0.8
In reply to I love the cognitive… by LetThemEatRand
All is well, YC. I only wish I had your investment acumen. Be well and good luck!
In reply to It's not too tough to look… by Yen Cross
Good on ya Brother. Been mostly flat, for the last couple of weeks.
Profit reallocation from that awesome move in February.
Now I'm dipping my wick. "Defining my risk"
In reply to All is well, YC. I only… by LetThemEatRand
As Stormy Daniels has probably thought (but never said aloud), I wish I was flat. I am hodling on to my PMs and miners after many years ago losing my ass trying to trade. Fortunately I'm still a long way from retirement, but if you know any Walmart managers put in a good word for me as a greeter if this shit stays flat for the next decade or two.
In reply to Good on ya Brother. Been… by Yen Cross
If we are looking for evidence of communism in China, the first and most important place to look is at the economy. The economy in China is now decidedly capitalistic in nature. Average Chinese citizens can start their own businesses and put their income into private bank accounts. Chinese citizens can buy stocks in companies and enjoy the revenues or suffer the losses. As of just a few years ago, private property rights have been greatly enhanced in China, and Chinese people can now be more secure that their land will not be taken away from them. Let us not forget about the heavy international investment that has been permitted in China which has played a major role in fueling this developing and booming economy. As a result, there are very rich people and very poor people in China as well as an emerging middle class. Chinese citizens, who always carried a good sense for business but were restricted from entrepreneurship in the past have now been more free to take risks and build successful companies. Thus capitalism has transformed the Chinese economy and changed people’s lives forever.
Some people just can't understand that China now employs capitalist and socialist economic policies! Its ridiculous! How can people be so stupid! China has been reforming from communism for 30+ years now. So many people never change their mind, but never over something so stupid! its not like this is up for debate, 10 minitues on google will show anyone that China is no longer 100% communist.
China is, indeed, going through a transition, but it is not a transition from capitalism to communism. The evidence supports a conclusion that feudal appropriation has prevailed in both agriculture (during the commune-era) and industry (during the SRE-era) in the recent past and is now being displaced by capitalism in industry and increasingly in agriculture. In other words, China is going through a transition from feudalism to capitalism. I just don’t see calling such a transition socialism.
Capitalism will be much more robust if it’s not a monopoly of the West, but flourishes in societies with different cultures, religions, histories, and political systems.
From Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia
The socialist market economy is the economic model employed by the People's Republic of China.
In reply to I love the cognitive… by LetThemEatRand
I'm not sure from reading your post which "side" of this debate you are on which is fine, because there is no correct side. Here are a few fun facts:
Xi just became leader for life -- not a system that is worthy of praise.
China's one political party is the communist party.
China has in the recent past directly dictated procreation rights.
China openly has a national facial recognition system run by the state.
China allows foreign investment but insists on Chinese majority ownership in factories.
China's "middle class" is still a tiny fraction of the West's, and what constitutes middle class is largely defined by lower cost of living while a very tiny percentage makes almost all of the money.
America is trying to catch down with China on all of these points.
In reply to If we are looking for… by Justin Case
We may not like those things, but I don't believe they define a state of communism.
In reply to I'm not sure from reading… by LetThemEatRand
That's kind of the point I keep trying to make. China is officially a communist nation. They have one party -- the communist party. They openly call themselves communists. Xi is the party leader of the communist party.
Why are people so enamored of isms/ists? We debate about text book examples of things that do not exist in real life.
In reply to We may not like those things… by duckandcover
Loser: Qualcomm
Winner: Mediatek
Qualcomm has been split more times than a stale pineapple.
After that Broadcom denial, It's going lower. Most of the technology has been licenced, and the commercial R/E payments are expensive.
Qualcomm isn't even worth shorting.
I've looked into breaking it down, but financing costs are too expensive.
That's what the Chinks just tried to do. [anti trust]
In reply to Loser: Qualcomm Winner:… by saldulilem
The Gold rocketship is ready to launch. But who will ignite it ??
Ban the export, to the US, of any product which contains parts that contain rare earths.
On national security grounds since rare earths can be used to build weapons.
Funny..
https://wolfstreet.com/2018/04/12/more-shifty-accounting-us-public-sect…
Seeing wallstreet pegs up by CB's..
(don't see this article's shows up in ZH. But, i don't checks ZH that often..)