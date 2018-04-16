"Dear Paul Krugman..."

Authored by Frank Shostak via The Mises Institute,
In his New York Times article of March 27, 2018 — "Immaculate inflation strikes again" — Paul Krugman argues that those economists who are of the opinion that the key factor that causes inflation is increases in money supply are very wrong.
According to Krugman, the key factor that sets in motion inflation is unemployment. While a decline in the unemployment rate is associated with a strengthening in the rate of inflation, an increase in the unemployment rate is associated with a decline in the rate of inflation.
Note that for Krugman inflation is about general increases in the prices of goods and services, which is a flawed definition. To ascertain what inflation is all about we have to establish how this phenomenon emerged. We have to trace it back to its historical origin.
The Essence of Inflation
The subject matter of inflation is "an act of embezzlement." Historically inflation originated when a country’s ruler such as king would force his citizens to give him all their gold coins under the pretext that a new gold coin was going to replace the old one. In the process, the king would falsify the content of the gold coins by mixing it with some other metal and return diluted gold coins to the citizens.
On this Rothbard wrote,
More characteristically, the mint melted and recoined all the coins of the realm, giving the subjects back the same number of “pounds” or “marks”, but of a lighter weight. The leftover ounces of gold or silver were pocketed by the King and used to pay his expenses.1
On account of the dilution of the gold coins, the ruler could now mint a greater amount of coins and pocket for his own use the extra coins minted. What was now passing as a pure gold coin was in fact a diluted gold coin.
The increase in the number of coins is what inflation is all about. As a result of the increase in the quantity of coins (inflation of coins) that masquerade as pure gold coins, prices in terms of coins now goes up (more coins are being exchanged for a given amount of goods), all other things being equal.
Note that what we have here is an inflation of coins, i.e., an expansion of coins. Because of inflation, the ruler can engage in an exchange of nothing for something (he can engage in an act of diverting resources from citizens to himself). Also, note that the increase in prices in terms of coins is because of the coin inflation.
Under the gold standard, the technique of abusing the medium of the exchange became much more advanced through the issuance of paper money un-backed by gold. Inflation therefore means an increase in the amount of receipts for gold on account of receipts that are not backed by gold, yet masquerade as the true representatives of money proper, gold.
The holder of un-backed receipts can now engage in an exchange of nothing for something. Because of the increase in the amount of receipts (inflation of receipts) we now also have a general increase in prices.
Observe that the increase in prices develops here on account of the increase in paper receipts that are not backed up by gold. Also, what we have is a situation where the issuers of the un-backed paper receipts divert real goods to themselves without making any contribution to the production of goods.
In the modern world, money proper is no longer gold but rather paper money; hence, inflation in this case is an increase in the stock of paper money.
Observe that we do not say as monetarists are saying that the increase in the money supply causes inflation. What we are saying that inflation is the increase in the money supply.
So it seems that our Nobel Laureate, instead of discussing inflation is actually referring to its possible symptoms, which are price increases.
Once the proper definition of inflation is obliterated and inflation is viewed as general increases in prices then all sort of explanations of what causes these increases are possible.
By means of statistical correlation, Krugman asserts that a fall in the unemployment rate is an important driving factor of inflation. Hence, on this logic policy makers must carefully watch the unemployment rate and decide whether it has reached the point where it could trigger an explosion in the rate of inflation.
Why Low Unemployment Is Not the Cause of Inflation
But, using statistical correlations as the basis of a theory means that "anything goes."
For example, let us assume that high correlation has been established between the income of Mr. Jones and the rate of growth in the consumer price index. The higher the rate of increase of Mr. Jones’ income, the higher the rate of increase in the consumer price index. Therefore, we could easily conclude that in order to exercise control over the rate of inflation the central bank must carefully watch and control the rate of increases in Mr. Jones’ income. This example is no more absurd than correlating the unemployment rate with the rate of increases in prices as Krugman does.
Contrary to Krugman, a low unemployment rate does not cause a general rise in the prices of goods and services and an economic overheating labeled as inflation. Regardless of the rate of unemployment, so long as every increase in expenditure is supported by production, no "overheating" can actually occur. The overheating emerges once expenditure rises without being backed up by production, a situation that emerges when the money stock is increasing.
In his article, Krugman argues that the Fed’s inflation target of 2% is too low. According to Krugman, the Fed should aim at a higher inflation target, which amounts to an increase in the monetary pumping. Furthermore, Krugman is of the view that the Fed should not tighten its interest rate stance since this could push the US economy into a liquidity trap.
If Krugman were to define correctly what inflation is all about, he would quickly realize that a tighter stance would be required to eliminate various bubble activities that undermine the process of wealth generation. Contrary to Krugman, a liquidity trap, which is another way of saying that Fed policies cannot generate any longer an illusion that these policies can grow an economy, is the outcome of very loose monetary policy of the US central bank. The loose monetary stance, which weakens the process of wealth generation, results in either stagnant or a shrinking pool of real wealth. Without an expanding pool of real wealth, the illusion that the central bank can grow an economy is shattered.
Comments
https://translate.google.com/m/translate?client=ob&hl=en&ie=UTF8&sl=en&…
krugman's econ worldview is that of a freakin CHILD.
naturally, TPTB venerate him and tell us we should all be smart like him.
In reply to https://translate.google.com… by Dilluminati
Nothing wild anymore. Everything propertized. It will be illegal to store water running off your roof.
Welcome to 2030 where the is no inflation because there is nothing left for sale. Nestle owns it already.
In reply to krugman's econ worldview is… by vato poco
Even the Fed's dumbed-down price inflation indicators are running at 12 year highs:
https://goldsilver.com/blog/fed-inflation-gauge-with-greater-forecast-accuracy-at-12-year-high/
In reply to Nothing wild anymore. … by ???ö?
All these deep state people's mission is the status quo. Globalism path that was already in motion. They are desperately trying to keep the status quo. Smashing all things that go against it. Shorting stocks, gold and silver real valuations, real housing valuations, real currency valuations. All these things are to be smashed at all costs. This is how an economy gets destroyed. Human arrogance and fear.
In reply to Even the Fed's dumbed-down… by Pinto Currency
How many consenting coffee-klatch mothers did it take for this matzah ball to get his Nobel approved.
In reply to All these deep state people… by EmmittFitzhume
A winner of the Nobel Prize in Economics, Paul Krugman wrote in 1998, “The growth of the Internet will slow drastically, as the flaw in ‘Metcalfe’s law’—which states that the number of potential connections in a network is proportional to the square of the number of participants—becomes apparent: most people have nothing to say to each other! By 2005 or so, it will become clear that the Internet’s impact on the economy has been no greater than the fax machine’s.”
In reply to How many coffee mothers did… by ???ö?
those who can, do ...
In reply to A winner of the Nobel Prize… by SethPoor
The "Smart Adults" argue over the cause/meaning/definition/formula of "inflation" while millions are living out of their cars because the price of stuff has risen beyond what their income can afford.
Let us know when you get it worked out Krugman and friends; we'll be in vans down by the river awaiting your answer.
In reply to those who can, do ... by ???ö?
Trillions of Dollars in "new money" chasing goods has no effect on the price of those goods...got it!
In reply to Me: by FireBrander
Fiat's got nothing to do with valuing goods and services anymore.
In reply to Trillions of Dollars in "new… by FireBrander
It's the CURSE.
In reply to The point is that fiat is… by ???ö?
"Inflation is, at all times, a monetary phenomenon". Period.
And beepbop, a/k/a:
beepbop, pier, lloll, bobcatz, loebster, ergatz, armada, Mtnrunnr, Anonymous, luky luke, Cjgipper, winged, moimeme, macki mack, tchubby, sincerely_yours, HillaryOdor, winged, lexxus, kavlar, lhomme, letsit, tazs, techies-r-us, stizazz, lock-stock, beauticelli, Mano-A-Mano, mofio, santafe, Aristotle of Greece, Gargoyle, bleu, oops, lance-a-lot, Loftie, toro, Yippee Kiyay, lonnng, Nekoti, SumTing Wong, King Tut, Adullam, evoila, rp2016, One of these is not like the others.
If your "Biblicism Institute is so compelling in content, why do you need to create falso links to trick people into viewing? Is that the only way you can get people to visit? If so, it doesn't speak highly of either you or your site. Just sayin..
In reply to It's the CURSE. by beepbop
This guy is the IYI ARCHETYPE.
In reply to Me: by FireBrander
They have an obligation to themselves to make more money.
In reply to Me: by FireBrander
they will hide and/or tolerate all kinds of rising prices, EXCEPT the possibility that someone in flyover might get a raise
the free trade open border globalists at work
In reply to millions are living out of… by rf80412
Those who can't, write editorial pieces like him for the NYT.
In reply to those who can, do ... by ???ö?
he is a communist
In reply to krugman's econ worldview is… by vato poco
The well trimmed, greying beard is a rite of passage in liberal academia-douchetardia...
In reply to https://translate.google.com… by Dilluminati
whino communist
In reply to The well trimmed, greying… by Bitchface-KILLAH
5'll get ya 10 he wears a tweed jacket with leather patches on the elbows
In reply to whino communist by Dilluminati
https://translate.google.com/m/translate?client=ob&hl=en&ie=UTF8&sl=en&…
in russian for the bots
https://translate.google.com/m/translate?client=ob&hl=en&ie=UTF8&sl=en&…
In reply to 5'll get ya 10 he wears a… by vato poco
Proof that anyone can win a Nobel.
...well, anyone but Hillary...you know that just sticks in her craw...Obama got one for "peace" then went on to butcher Black/Brown Muslims at rate that made Bush blush.
In reply to Proof that anyone can win a… by UpTo11
Inflation is a tax. They just forget to tell you that.
The tax we all pay for fractional reserve banking.
Should be a deductible if you ask me.
Dear Paul:
See 17th floor window. Open it. Jump out.
Fuck off and die.
Signed,
EVERYONE with an I.Q. over 90.
In reply to Inflation is a tax. They… by Brazen Heist
For added humour, place a big window where he falls.....broken window fallacy will be a an actual fallacy in this instance.
In reply to Dear Paul: See 17th floor… by BabaLooey
Krugman straining so hard to remain relevant.
Well, there's always Contra Krugman to dog him for as long as he writes, so maybe Tom Woods can keep giving him a boost.
In reply to Krugman straining so hard to… by navy62802
Why is this guy even trying nowadays?
/Mulder
I feel sorry for Krugman's head, it's way too big for such a mean-spirited and small-thinking man
Paul "the Tool" Krugman should stay well lubricated, his day of reckoning is coming
I yearn tragically for us all.
LOL
In reply to I yearn tragically for us… by CptA.T.Tappman
If he was trying to turn America into a plantation economy then good job, it worked.
Krugman is either lucky, or he actually has the smarts to realize socialist politicians are happy to fund economists who say what the politician wants to hear (which is to give their seal of approval to the politicians' economic control desires). Even if they do so thru a newspaper engaging in liberal propaganda for the benefit of liberal/socialist politicians. Heck, that's what the owner is doing: promoting socialist politicians' propaganda, so the owner can essentially buy government favors from those politicians that make them richer. Just like Krugman.
Whether lucky or smart about what socialist politicians sell, Krugman sells out citizens for his own personal benefit. I've not read a single one of his articles in years, and I suggest you do the same. No reason to feed the beasts.
Krugman actually WORKS HARD at being a complete douche bag.
So its crack whore logic now? An this cat teaches economics?
Since the advent of the CFMA in 1999, this entire debate is stupid when TBTF's control prices of all commodities,metals and foods via undisclosed futures.
Want to collect shorts on a cereal mfg like General mills?...Manipulate wheat futures.
Long utilities, corner NG futures.
Restrict consumer income to induce a market crash in fraudulently rated mortgage derivatives....corner oil prices as in 2008.
If you control price, you control input costs & earnings, you control demand.
In 2008 oil surged to $145 a barrel, yet supply was high, demand was diminished, later revealed by Bernie Sanders that it was the TBTF's that had pressed oil so high.
Imo, currently suppressed commodity/material prices are the TBTF's doing their penance to bolster consumption, until they feel the markets fat enough for their next big short.
Is tarring and feathering illegal? We should check out the law books. Just saying it does seem rather fitting. If done in the cold of winter.
Inflation consists of 2 components. 1. Increase in the money supply beyond the growth of the economy, and 2. The velocity of that increased money supply through the economy. In other words, the Fed could print trillions of dollars but if those dollars never find their way into the mainstream economy, there will be no inflation.
There is another cause of inflation and that is the level of confidence in the currency. If the government is perceived to be weak, corrupt, or criminal, capital is likey to flow out of that country to a safer country. The outflow of capital means a dumping of that currency which will cause the value of that currency to fall resulting in higher prices for imported goods.
A situation is possible where all 3 factors are in play. Venezuela is the latest example. It also contradicts Krugman’s thesis. Venezuela has high unemployment but inflation is above 2000%.
Krugman gives economics and economists a bad name. This is why and how inflation accelerated:
See my June 2017 forecast:
01/1/2017 ,,,,, 0.13 ,,,,, 0.19
02/1/2017 ,,,,, 0.08 ,,,,, 0.16
03/1/2017 ,,,,, 0.06 ,,,,, 0.13
04/1/2017 ,,,,, 0.08 ,,,,, 0.18
05/1/2017 ,,,,, 0.09 ,,,,, 0.23
06/1/2017 ,,,,, 0.07 ,,,,, 0.19
07/1/2017 ,,,,, 0.07 ,,,,, 0.16 commodities & rates bottom
08/1/2017 ,,,,, 0.06 ,,,,, 0.20
09/1/2017 ,,,,, 0.06 ,,,,, 0.21
10/1/2017 ,,,,, 0.01 ,,,,, 0.21
11/1/2017 ,,,,, 0.03 ,,,,, 0.19
12/1/2017 ,,,,, 0.05 ,,,,, 0.11
01/1/2018 ,,,,, 0.01 ,,,,, 0.17
02/1/2018 ,,,,, 0.00 ,,,,, 0.18 (short commodities/buy bonds)
03/1/2018 ,,,,, 0.00 ,,,,, 0.14
04/1/2018 ,,,,, 0.00 ,,,,, 0.11
05/1/2018 ,,,,, 0.00 ,,,,, 0.12
06/1/2018 ,,,,, 0.00 ,,,,, 0.09
07/1/2018 ,,,,, 0.00 ,,,,, 0.09
08/1/2018 ,,,,, 0.00 ,,,,, 0.07
09/1/2018 ,,,,, 0.00 ,,,,, 0.07
10/1/2018 ,,,,, 0.00 ,,,,, 0.06
11/1/2018 ,,,,, 0.00 ,,,,, 0.06
Jun 25, 2017. 02:54 PMLink
This is the most recent trajectory, and it’s one that’s matching:
Money flows, volume X’s velocity, parse dt; R-gdp, inflation
01/1/2018 ,,,,, 0.09 ,,,,, 0.27 peaks
02/1/2018 ,,,,, 0.07 ,,,,, 0.25
03/1/2018 ,,,,, 0.04 ,,,,, 0.21
04/1/2018 ,,,,, 0.02 ,,,,, 0.17 bottom
05/1/2018 ,,,,, 0.03 ,,,,, 0.18
06/1/2018 ,,,,, 0.02 ,,,,, 0.15
07/1/2018 ,,,,, 0.04 ,,,,, 0.15
08/1/2018 ,,,,, 0.01 ,,,,, 0.13
09/1/2018 ,,,,, 0.00 ,,,,, 0.13
10/1/2018 ,,,,, -0.02 ,,,,, 0.12
11/1/2018 ,,,,, -0.01 ,,,,, 0.11
12/1/2018 ,,,,, 0.00 ,,,,, 0.07
The fact is that everyone is late to the game.
So with the 12/14/17 rate hike, the RoC in inflation subsided one month earlier than originally forecast
You see, economics is an exact science. I am going to change this world. Just watch me.
--– Michel de Nostradame (the best market seer in all of history)
Thank God we have left behind that era!
Thank God we have left behind that era!
Yes. Quantitative Sleezing allowing only the C-suite executives and whales to buy back company stock to make it look like they were efficient disciplined machines. Now Krugman is sipping river water out of the Hudson. Krugman's ego is in a deflationary death spiral.
In reply to Thank God we have left… by WHATDIFFERENCE…
Money creation is is from debt. Every loan increases the money supply by that amount. Every payment reducing debt decreases the money supply.
Feds mandate is to limit the symptoms of the increase in money supply which is price increases in goods and services.
However money supply is not the only cause of price increases as the increase is not equally distributed. If it was that would increase demand as there would be more buyers,and that would increase prices.
Krugman is correct in that full employment at a living wage increases inflation since this is an indicator the increase in money supply is trickling down to the little people and stimulates demand.
The measure of CPI is mainly a fake measure and drastically understates inflation. It is far greater than the so called 2% target.
The reason for that is we actually have monopoly capitalism where the few players in each industry , through a process called concious parallelism (or accidental collusion) become price makers. The laws of supply and demand are disrupted.
The Feds main reason to raise interest rates is not to combat price increases of goods and services. We do agree with that. It is to combat asset inflation of stocks and real estate.
Popping asset bubbles is enormously profitable so long as you know when it is coming. Paulson knew the sub prime bubble was popping and made billions when it did. In the aftermath of the destruction , those with cash buy low and prepare for the next asset bubble.
The cycle continues endlessly. The frequency and peaks become faster and higher, and the bailouts become more expensive
One can say the Feds main job is bubble making and bubble breaking. In other words they increase debt and transfer wealth to the top 0.1%. In return for looting the bottom 90% they agree to give the government unlimited credit so long as they pay interest to the Feds shareholders and other Central Banks and their shareholders. Another bubble if you will, one that has never been popped.
Much of the planning for how to pop bubbles and when to pop them takes place in Basel with the Basel Accords that come out before each collapse. Domestically we also have the CPRMG (counterparty risk management group) which Paulson Goldman Sachs headed before the subprimes popped to discuss managing risk when the the bubbles do pop (which Goldman did well)
The latest accords focus on interest rates and instruct the banks to manage that risk more tightly, which will make them respond in a more volatile than last tiem to interest rate increases that Sir Bubbles initiated over inflation that was caused by oil price speculation in Dubai and Wall Street. Knowing what was coming Sir Bubbles jumped ship and let Bernanke take it all down
The current Fed Chairman Powell in a FOMC meeting 6 years ago predicted what will happen next. He is todays Bernanke
If employment drives inflation then it should be accompanied by wage growth. The problem is, the Fed's mandate of "price stability" means that as soon as do get some real inflation, they put the kibosh on economic growth by hiking rates. No wage increases for you, suckers.
I never saw a guy that was wrong as much as this guy and still have a job, any job.