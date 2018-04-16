Dow Tests Critical Technical Support As Fed's Kashkari Fears "Forgotten 2008 Lessons"

Following headlines warning of a malicious Russian cyber attack and Minneapolis Fed's Neel Kashkari warning that we have "forgotten the lessons of 2008," US equities are legging higher once again...
As S&P inches into positive territory year-to-date...
And The Dow tests its 50-day moving-average.
While the machines run stops above Friday's highs...
The yield curve remains entirely unimpressed...
Fake markets.
The PPT is working overtime to keep this phony shit propped up given the economic depression on main Street..
What "forgotten lessons" Mr. Kash n'carry!?
There were no lessons because you and your cronies bailed out the banks/corporations/insurers!
Everything is awesome, everything is cool when your part of a team
Everything is awesome, when you're living out a dream
The fed jawboning about 2008? This is surely good news, expect the markets up tomorrow!
this means the Fed is at war with the PPT. My money’s on PPT cause the fed is running low on paper to print.
What "lessons"?!?! THE TAXPAYER WAS FORCED TO BAILOUT THE FUCKING PERPS IN BANKING AND FINANCE THAT CAUSED ALL THE PROBLEMS IN THE FIRST PLACE!!!!!!
THE LESSON IS NOW BECOMING CLEAR, SPECIFICALLY, THAT WE SHOULD HAVE LET ALL THESE FUCKERS FAIL AND PUT THEIR POLITICAL PUPPETS ON TRIAL!!!!!
"Lesson"... LMFAO!!!!
Go ahead and raise those rates motherfucker!
"But when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security." - just in case you forgot.
Funny. Lots of us already knew that lesson in 2008. When The criminals gave themselves $700 billion we would be in this exact situation in 2018.
indeed, although the DEBT has grown substantially...
...not the same situation, not even close.
It is a passage which is not quoted often enough. In fact, make it a tag line on all of your posts ---
must rally into tax selling; no fear markets as every single "strategist" has a 3000 target for year end. PPT signature all over today's equities.
Instead of bitching about it and fighting the market----TRADE it, covert fiat profits to GOLD baby!!
says the guy who ran TARP, the acronym for "moral hazard".
While people watch the stock market, something big is going to happen elsewhere.
Trump and Abe are having high level meetings at Mar-A-Gago today.
Who wants to take bets that Trump is asking for the BoJ to take up any slack in Treasury sales from China.
That would also be $usd positive and weaken the yen, which is exactly what Abe wants right now.
In return Trump will run interference for Abe on his corruption problems.
Hmm, interesting - that could explain the pop on the Dow a little earlier.
DavidC
The lesson was that when the Fed makes money too cheap, people do all sorts of dumb shit on leverage and the government can take on tons of debt to spend money it doesn’t have.
Only the Fed didn’t learn the lesson.
The lesson was that Jewish fortunes would be saved at the expense of everything else.
A profitable private business that has been open for 100 years is of no concern because the Wall Street psychopaths can't make money off it.
A bullshit "company" with no business plan and no hope for profit is preferable because the shares for cash con game can enrich the market makers.
Mossad won the thousand year war in 2008. We are all subjects of Israel now.
It is always darkest before the light. And my gut tells me it is about to turn.
I'd rather watch the markets from the sideline as I did in 2008. History doesn't just rhyme, it's a reminder that we're that they're buying hype again. A crash coarse on, no fear just greed is coming again. It's better to keep what you got than loose to the coming drop.
It's a market correction only and everyone representing the meteoric volume in the inverse market funds is getting trapped. It's a secular bull market with support at the 2000-2007 highs at the very lowest. Most likely the market trades sideways and lower to the 2015-2016 levels. Mistakes the tech traders continue to think is the 2008 lows are the trend instead of the highs. For now we go higher and range down when credit defaults, TED spread and rate inversion becomes an issue.
Tyler, don't you think in the last 9, 10 years that support (& resistance ) levels, like everything in the
Grand Casino of Investment and Finance, has undergone a major paradigm shift and probably aren't
where they used to be?
