Dow Tests Critical Technical Support As Fed's Kashkari Fears "Forgotten 2008 Lessons"

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 04/16/2018 - 13:05

Following headlines warning of a malicious Russian cyber attack and Minneapolis Fed's Neel Kashkari warning that we have "forgotten the lessons of 2008," US equities are legging higher once again...

As S&P inches into positive territory year-to-date...

 

And The Dow tests its 50-day moving-average.

 

While the machines run stops above Friday's highs...

 

The yield curve remains entirely unimpressed...

Comments

LawsofPhysics Mon, 04/16/2018 - 13:08 Permalink

What "lessons"?!?! THE TAXPAYER WAS FORCED TO BAILOUT THE FUCKING PERPS IN BANKING AND FINANCE THAT CAUSED ALL THE PROBLEMS IN THE FIRST PLACE!!!!!!

THE LESSON IS NOW BECOMING CLEAR, SPECIFICALLY, THAT WE SHOULD HAVE LET ALL THESE FUCKERS FAIL AND PUT THEIR POLITICAL PUPPETS ON TRIAL!!!!!

"Lesson"... LMFAO!!!!

Go ahead and raise those rates motherfucker!

 

"But when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security." - just in case you forgot.

Russdiamon Mon, 04/16/2018 - 13:30 Permalink

Yen Cross Mon, 04/16/2018 - 13:38 Permalink

  Trump and Abe are having high level meetings at Mar-A-Gago today.

  Who wants to take bets that Trump is asking for the BoJ to take up any slack in Treasury sales from China.

 That would also be $usd positive and weaken the yen, which is exactly what Abe wants right now.

 In return Trump will run interference for Abe on his corruption problems.

khakuda Mon, 04/16/2018 - 13:45 Permalink

The lesson was that when the Fed makes money too cheap, people do all sorts of dumb shit on leverage and the government can take on tons of debt to spend money it doesn’t have.

Only the Fed didn’t learn the lesson. 

adr khakuda Mon, 04/16/2018 - 13:50 Permalink

The lesson was that Jewish fortunes would be saved at the expense of everything else.

A profitable private business that has been open for 100 years is of no concern because the Wall Street psychopaths can't make money off it.

A bullshit "company" with no business plan and no hope for profit is preferable because the shares for cash con game can enrich the market makers.

Mossad won the thousand year war in 2008. We are all subjects of Israel now.

IDESofMARCH Mon, 04/16/2018 - 13:50 Permalink

I'd rather watch the markets from the sideline as I did in 2008. History doesn't just rhyme, it's a reminder that we're that they're buying hype   again.   A crash coarse on, no fear just greed is coming again.  It's better to keep what you got than loose to the coming drop.

the Dood Mon, 04/16/2018 - 14:36 Permalink

It's a market correction only and everyone representing the meteoric volume in the inverse market funds is getting trapped. It's a secular bull market with support at the 2000-2007 highs at the very lowest. Most likely the market trades sideways and lower to the 2015-2016 levels. Mistakes the tech traders continue to think is the 2008 lows are the trend instead of the highs. For now we go higher and range down when credit defaults, TED spread and rate inversion becomes an issue. 

francis scott … Mon, 04/16/2018 - 14:36 Permalink

Tyler, don't you think in the last 9, 10 years that support (& resistance ) levels, like everything in the 

Grand Casino of Investment and Finance, has undergone a major paradigm shift and probably aren't

where they used to be?