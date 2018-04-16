The Grand Troika: A Chance For A World New Order

Authored by Matthew Jamison via The Strategic Culture Foundation,
Back in the late summer of 2017 I wrote an analysis of the state of world affairs and international relations after two seismic geopolitical world events occurred almost simultaneously in 2016 – the UK Referendum result to Leave the European Union and the defeat of Democrat Hillary Clinton by Republican Donald Trump for the White House in the US 2016 Presidential Election. Those twin political events were like major earth shaking bombs going off creating all kinds of disturbances and tremors, aftershocks and creating the greatest of shock and bewilderment within the international political order that had held sway since the defeat of Nazism in 1945.
It had become clear to me by the summer of 2017, as I had thought for some time, that politics in Britain – and global geostrategic politics within the broader historical framework of civilizational and human development – had changed profoundly and significantly from were we had been during the 1990s-2012 period, perhaps even from where I started off life in the most intense but ending days of the Cold War in the mid 1980s.
The UK EU Referendum result and the election of Donald Trump and rejection of Hillary Clinton have simply brought into focus that the world has indeed entered what many international relations experts have been discussing for sometime, the era of extreme global tension, so intense and great that it could trigger World War III. The state of international affairs and the tension within the international system along with the upheavals in the post-WWII 1945 international geopolitical, economic and security architecture have created the environment where misunderstandings and differences can now lead to profound policy implications for foreign affairs, international peace and stability and the course of human history.
The world has now become what Europe was like on the eve of the outbreak of the World War I.
A new Cold War has begun, as I wrote back in the summer of 2012, it started some time ago. I placed the point at around 2012. For the great historian Michael Burleigh in his excellent work “The Best of Times. The Worst of Times,” a review of the current now in world affairs, it is around 2011-2013. For Burleigh it is not so much a Cold War more a transition phase of historical proportions on a civilizational scale. The most disturbing matter of all is that this new Cold War could be more deadly than the last. Yet it does not need to be like this and a Cold War mentality must be rejected of seeing Power Politics as the ultimate beneficiary of a State on State zero-sum game based on rampant mass national psychological manipulation and control. The International Community can yet avoid slipping back into a Cold War mentality even if it has now slipped into a new era of international relations, a 2012 New World Order.
This 2012 New World Order signifies the ending of the period of sole American superpower unipolarity after the collapse of the Soviet Union. The American unipolar moment has come definitely to an end in terms of its sheer unilateral ability to carry out enterprises such as the 2003 Iraq invasion or the preceding invasion of Afghanistan in 2001 combined with the damage wrought by the Wall St Global Financial Crisis of 2008. There has been a tremendous power shift to the East, most notably in economic and financial power, and of all the emerging economies and new mini-regional powers in the area, the most important of these and the most salient to the changes under way in this Great Global Transition, is one of the greatest countries and civilisation in human history, China.
The fundamental transformation in communications and information which the internet and social media has introduced into the public realm has completely upended the traditional process for Governmental policy making, diplomacy and political campaigning as well as the media and business and leadership in general.
Technology is creating a virtual reality cyberspace world of enhanced globalisation but greater atomised individualism while inequality in the West is rampant as is social decay and breakdown alongside a serious problem in the Western Anglo-American democratic electoral model which seemed to prevail in 1989 and in general a deeper moral malaise of existential nihilism.
A global struggle for power is occurring on many levels. This is due to the breakdown of the global balance of power that has held sway since the end of World War II and the brief interlude of the 1990s. In my article in August 2017 I discussed the remoulding of President Trump around the traditional military-industrial complex with his penchant for military Generals. I also stated that the more liberal “West Wing” Democrats seemed to be in the ascent with the removal of Mr. Steve Bannon. The National Security Council seemed to be in better hands under HR McMaster while Rex Tillerson was showing some promise at the State Department but had already started to exhibit worrying trends.
That is the inclination in some parts of the American foreign and defence policy National Security Establishment to view this new era of international relations, this 2012 New World Order, as a period of Superpower Rivalry and Great Power competition. Nothing could be more destabilising and dangerous for the future peaceful and prosperous development of the planet through this Great Transition than following such a policy course and setting the United States on such a global posture. There is nothing preordained that the United States cannot remain the number one economy on the planet during President Trump's tenure and beyond for quite some time.
And even if China were to start to economically advance well above the United States in the decades ahead, America would still be pretty much number one in terms of overall assets. Besides that is a long way off and the planet is big enough for two powerhouse economies on planetary super scales. While China has transformed itself the likes of which has not been seen in human history and is on course to once again play a unique, special and critical role in world affairs as a Superpower, which it has been many times before throughout history, it is still a developing nation with all the challenges that a country of 1.3 billion people possess. It has no great wish to usurp the United States as the global policeman and Leader of the International Order. There is great potential for a deep and creative comprehensive and truly lasting partnership based on mutual admiration, mutual respect and mutual collaboration and trust between Washington DC and Beijing which together could be of enormous benefit for the development of humanity in peace and harmony. The work on North Korea which China has undertaken is a fine case in point of Chinese diplomacy contributing to the greater global good.
Over the course of the last few months President Trump has remade his administration again and with a new National Security Advisor John Bolton. It was very wise to get rid of Secretary Tillerson and also to reign in the Obama/Clinton pro-German wing of the State Department and US National Security community by replacing McMaster. However Bolton is an extreme American nationalist hawk and allied with the neoconservative movement which portends for some significant and serious ramifications for the making and influencing of American foreign policy going forward.
The changes in the domestic personnel have also seen a shift which is worrying with the more moderate Goldman Sachs type of Gary Cohn who was the President's Director of the White House National Economic Council is gone. Instead the administration seems to be flirting with the Office of the Trade Representative Peter Navarro's ludicrous ideas for a Trade War with China which would be totally counter-productive and extremely damaging to the international order at this fragile and extremely vulnerable time, not to mention hurt America a great deal and the Republican Party in the midterm Congressional elections. There is no need for this and a return o protectionism such as that of the 1920s and 1930s could lead to the rise of a new form of extreme totalitarianism in power. Hopefully calm will prevail on this issue of major global significance. President Trump's new pick for Director of the CIA, the first woman to serve in the role, Gina Haspel looks also a very astute and good pick.
In this post-2012 New World Order the Asia-Pacific is a crucial theatre of strategic significance. As is Eurasia comprising the European Union, the UK and the Russian Federation. The Atlantic arena containing the United States and Canada is heavily integrated and connected through the Western Atlantic NATO Alliance with Europe and also the European Union. It had been my great hope, one of the highest of the incoming Trump administration, to see a successful, truly successful and enduring reset in relations between the United States of America and Russia in a final positive dynamic post-1991 based on mutual admiration, mutual trust and mutual cooperation in vital global national security interests such as combating the danger posed by the spread of violent and ideological jihadist Islamic fundamentalism and nuclear security. With Europe remaking itself due to the crisis over Britain's departure from the EU it seemed to be a propitious time to be imaginative. However nothing involving America, Europe and Russia is ever going to be suitable in terms of time.
It is pointless for two big and great strong countries like America and Russia not to have a positive and constructive dialogue and even partnership for the benefit of common interests. President Obama wanted to reset relations and have a good dynamic with Moscow as did President George W. Bush and President Clinton. It never really worked out and now the hopes of the Trump Presidency have nearly evaporated. US-Russian diplomatic relations and the bilateral US-Russia relationship are at their lowest and worst stage since the darkest days of the Cold War. I am shocked and mortified at the speed and deep deterioration in relations between Washington DC and Moscow since I wrote the last article on this subject back in August.
I am greatly disturbed at the speed and strength which the relationship seems to have nearly collapsed and the negative turn it has taken. I am very surprised at this turn of events as I had hoped the one bright spot of the Trump administration might be President Trump getting along better with President Vladimir Putin and utilising that relationship to get a better American-Russian and hence Global strategic accommodation for the Great Transition going forward in world affairs. Russia is a great country and deserves a new relationship with the West, especially a new and more vibrant respectful and harmonious relationship with America. A warm relationship.
The Russian people and Russia itself deserves a great deal more respect than how it has been treated and spoken of late. So the actions of the British Government of Theresa May regarding the stage managed and appallingly planned spiteful anti-Russian bigoted so-called Skripal poisoning affair in Salisbury, England has been a deeply shameful and irresponsible act of madness on the part of an increasingly irrelevant, trivial and useless Prime Minister badly damaged and leading a country in the midst of a collective Brexit nervous breakdown in no way fit for the duties of a serious responsible national actor on the global stage.
In this new era of international relations in the post-2012 New World Order, a more respectful and constructive understanding and approach is required to take account of Russia and Russian interests, legitimate security and defence political interests which were trampled on at the end of the previous Cold War. Russia is and will be a key power in the 2012 New World Order and together the Leaders of America, China and Russia can form a special strategic troika of global leadership to enhance global security, understanding, stability and development. Thus it would be in the best interest of the United States and the world for the Trump administration not to intervene militarily in the Syrian civil war or if it really must keep it as limited and surgical as possible. The chemical weapons attacks over the last seven years have and are barbaric and beyond the conscience of humanity and civilised values but this war has been raging for seven years now and it will not be brought to an end with a belated American military intervention.
Furthermore, the British Government has known for some time that chemical weapons attacks were ongoing in Syria despite the 2013 autumn diplomatic breakthrough for their disposal. Why now is this such an urgent matter to be resolved when the British Government has known about it for over three and a half years? Such a time may have existed early in 2011 but President Obama chose not to intervene overtly militarily thus allowing a vacuum which Islamic State filled. Russia in many respects had no choice but to side with its only remaining Middle Eastern ally and listening post. Furthermore, after the disastrous US-UK interventions in the region in Iraq and then Libya not to mention the still continuing catastrophic war in Afghanistan the growth of al Qaeda/ISIS posed a clear and growing threat to Moscow and the region and world as a whole. The chemical weapons attacks are truly nightmarish but there should be no rush to judgement in a war just as the situation was measured in the autumn of 2013 before a intervention was proposed. The best course would be to let the Russians continue to exercise their influence over Assad and allow for a end to the conflict with a peace process instigated. Both Russia and Israel should team up to manage and contain the situation in Syria while the United States would be best advised not get itself dragged into and bogged down in another war in a Middle Eastern Arab Muslim country.
Yet the stakes are even higher than that. It would not just be a conflict fought against the Assad regime. The truly appalling nature of this crisis is that it could potentially lead to all-out war between America and Russia which would in all likelihood lead to a Third World War. That situation is inconceivable and it is deeply distressing that we have even arrived at that point in 2018 after only 27 years of the USSR officially having been dissolved. If a war breaks out between America and Russia there will not be much of the planet left for anyone to enjoy in the years to come.
That is what is most alarming about the growth of the anti-Russian xenophobia and hysteria in the UK fuelled by the right wing Tory Government of Theresa May and the near total collapse in US-Russian relations.
How could we have arrived at this situation in the international community and global system in 2018 where after the End of History there is a serious and distinct geopolitical possibility of a real hot war between America and Russia over a proxy battle in Syria.?
How has the international political system become so tense and volatile that such a scenario after all the events of 1945-89 has emerged again and this time perhaps in an even more deadly form?
Russia is not the source of all evil on the Earth and to believe so is not only deeply offensive but completely mad.
As President Trump said when asked regarding President Putin: 'We have a lot of killers. What you think our country is so innocent?' Greater dialogue and understanding is needed to bring Washington DC and Moscow back together and ensure between President Xi, President Putin and President Trump a Troika of Statesman Leadership that can steer the world through its current choppy waters. A role of constructive partnership can be found for Russia with America and China. A solid, suitable and worthy role befitting of a great nation like Russia. There are so many opportunities and challenges to face as a world this century and together the capitals of Washington DC, Beijing and Moscow can be a Grand Alliance for good on the planet in the early 21st century.
Comments
Is ABC Media the same entity that owns ABC TV network???
If it is the tribe member there are going to choke on this site.
ABC Television is part of Disney, which was founded by an antisemite like yourself.
The ABC Media that owns Zerohedge has nothing to do with it.
In reply to asdf by DownWithYogaPants
Three Blind Mice
Moe, Larry and Curly.
One wears lipstick and hair dyed, one has hair dyed and bronzing, and the third is the only real man.
You know who I'm 'Putin' my money on to win.
J. Peasemold Gruntfuttock
In reply to Three Blind Mice by UmbilicalMosqu…
This is not a Bitcoin article.
You must have just skimmed it. Its right there.
In reply to This is not a Bitcoin… by Golden Phoenix
The Rothchild's owned Economist Magazine showed Trump sitting on top of the globe with an American flag wrapped under him.
The globalists have been moving industry to the east for decades. Gotta be able to see the signs, but of course, that requires turning off FOX news and thinking for yourself.
Let's think. If Global Britain was to reactive the empire by turning the Commonwealth into a trade zone and manages to snatch America for a breach of contract (Constitution and treaties are contracts). Then there will be sweet fuck all China, Russia or the EU could do about a new world order. Besides, the Rothschilds control all the money anyway.
In reply to The Rothchild's owned… by karenm
You expect the other commonwealth nations to side with the UK over the US?
LOL. Good luck with that. Meanwhile, pay the Sri Lankan chick that successfully sued the NHS for not telling her she needed to feed the baby to keep it alive.
"Reactive the Empire"...Fuck me...
In reply to Let's think. If Global… by Xredsx
It's interesting how May has stalled Brexit. Many in the UK question her loyalty. Is she loyal to the crown or the people?
This article stated US asset valuation is why the US is number one. US assets are valued in dollars.
The US dollar is not worth the paper it is printed on. If the world was off the US reserve currency, then whatever currency wouldn't value the US economy as number one.
Most of the US economy is weak, the US has aborted the economic creative destruction cycle. This means an economic cycle flushes out poor producers and new firms emerge with new technology and better management. Capital is provided to these new growth engines. Not when the US banking system has been rigged to fail.
All we get is banks providing certain producers with cheap capital. Once interest rates rise, many weak producers will be out of business.
The only thing the Fed can do is print more worthless dollars until the world understands the dollar isn't worth the paper it's printed on. These worthless dollars are given to NYC money center banks who are trying to control the world. Interesting how Trump is now ready to enter the Pacific Partnership which is a sell out of US workers and is what the NYC banks want.
A one world government, a one world bank, a one world religion that worships the government. This is called International Communism, the recipe for total global control by a group of royals and their Jew bankers. It's been going on a long time, the Royals are the ancient snake kings.
The US and UK are in a suicide rush to war all over the world. The reasons are illogical. I wonder who is pushing us to kill ourselves? You mentioned Red Shield owns the economist. Red Shield is a major player through the Bilderberg Group. The US strings have been pulled for a long time by the Red Shield family. The US and UK are puppets under control by an inbred species for a long time. (Red Shield provided capital to bankers like JP Morgan to create the Federal Reserve which isn't federal(1913 a vote in the middle of the night).
The US is not allowed to audit the Fed, according to Greenspan who works in the London banking district known as "The City" flew back to NYC for a television(Greek Tele means far, and Latin visionem means seeing) interview to instruct us, we're not allowed to audit the Fed, because it's above the constitution. We're allowed to look into their world, through a remote viewing device used for mind control programming. He was telling his fellow Jews don't let them audit the Fed.
What was Greenspan really saying, the 8000 metric tonnes of gold has been moved to "The City" in royal vaults after Clinton tried to sell it off. It's not our gold, it's the Jews gold. The London banking district is a royal banking district which ran the British Empire. It is run by the Jews, it has been said the Royals couldn't trust their subjects to count the gold, this is not true, many of the royals have the ancient snake kings blood line. The Queen isn't English, she comes from southern Germany, that branch had cross marriages like all royals do, they crossed with the royals of Romania, she's one of the Roma with white skin covering over her original genetic code. She's the richest person on the planet, the British have been used for wars and wars, royal companies are still in place, nothing has change. We are in the middle of the greatest take down in history.
Again, wonder why the UK is so determined to have a huge war with Russia? the Russians are escaped slaves, the Slavs were eaten by a cannibal species coming out of India at the end of the last ice age. The Russians didn't even know this until now, if I was the USA, I would stop the Jews from starting a war, but our leader is a certified television mind, completely controlled from looking in to a different world which is not America.
It's interesting, the multi-generational take over of the US has made a serious mistake. The military has been transformed into a mercenary military, they will not fight unless money is given to them. How many will kill Americans when the people rise up to take their country back?
The objective of those who have manipulated our nation and many nations is to take the people's weapons away. Unfortunately for them, the military being a mercenary force will not kill the people off like what happened in Russia between the White Army and the Red Army(Red Shield). There are too many Americans that are aware of what is happening.(the Russians, have only recently been free, they were slaves longer than the African Americans and other Africans, they were in serfdom, even under communist rule, and now the know, and they will fight to the death of every Russian to be free. They were serfs longer than any European tribe.The cannibals want them back as slaves. period.)
If I were the US government, the martial law agencies and control agencies created after the civil war, I would have a plan to destroy all payroll records.
Northern States created the agency system of government after the civil war for a martial law system to keep the South and all the states of the West under martial law. An agency is created by one law voted on by congress. From that one law, agencies create untold numbers of regulations to control every aspect of the American people. It's unconstitutional.
Then in 1913, the Senator was taken from the state. Prior to that a Senator was elected by the state legislature. States at one time debated the business of the nation. Now every Senator is like a president with no term limit. At the same time, the Internal Revenue was created to control the income of the slaves, they want to know everyone in your family, how much you make etc. At the same time, the Federal Reserve was created, it was a grand plan of central command and control.
Now they close in for the kill, they have placed martial law, round up concentration camps and authorized the mercenary military to conduct war on the American people. They did this in the annual National Defense Authorization Act, Senator Levin was a major mover on this. It was for the terrorist right? that's what Mason President Bush II told you, he was chosen by the Bilderberg Group as leader for wars etc for oil, North Sea oil was being drained, the Crown order it, the wars for oil, now the Crown orders a war on Russia, again the Crown isn't English and is one of the ancient snake kings.
April 19 is a famous day in the history of mankind, it's the Satanic day of fire. For over a 100,000 years humans were rounded up by the cannibals, the cannibals would set fire to the woods to drive the humans out. (It's also the day of Israel independence and the so called Star of David is the Khazar Empire symbol. The cannibal empire.)
Don't fear them, don't believe what the TV tells you, be strong, you are a human. They will not win, we have technology which is 100,000s of years old. We have the technology from a different age of man.
When we hear the word Aryan, we're told to believe this means Nazi, well Germany was trying to find the ancient technology, that's all. These people were an ancient species of man, one of the first with their allies the red race. They fought the cannibals, not many red race and not many white race are left compared to the ratio of the beginning of the humans.
We are facing the most sophisticated killing species in the history of man.
The television has programmed the Americans like dogs, to be evil, to seek evil. These are their dogs of war. But they made mistakes and they're caught, this is why time seems to be speeding up, time isn't speeding up, the more people don't listen and don't conform to the television interpretation of reality, then the more fear they have, not you. Show no fear, no worry.
A weapon has been deployed against them. It is called God, not in the western sense of the word, but in the way it was called by an ancient civilization.
Open your mind to see, be aware of what is to be. We have a God not of this age. It has been deployed as a weapon.
Not one of the control religions have defined God correctly, it was known to a civilization of early man, a more advanced people because they were in direct contact with God.
Open your minds of things to come.
In reply to The Rothchild's owned… by karenm
Reading Zerohedge often is like taking a trip back in time into the mind of Joseph Goebbels. You and He would have got on very well.
In reply to It's interesting how May has… by MK ULTRA Alpha
As usual, the (((elephant))) in the room is crushing the furniture and eating all of the peanuts...and he doesn't have a fear of mice.
This article eloquently written but is fundamentally a pipe dream. Share power? Constructive dialogues? Creativity around new ways to develop our planet and culture?
Armchair theories written by someone who never leaves their cozy tenured uni staff office much less had a real job where they had to deal with people with power and had to understand it.
Shrug. Humans are still kinda broken. Many can only feel they have won when it means someone else loses. The more that lost something, the better they feel. Not sure how to fix that.
The only cure for psychopathy is death.
In reply to This article eloquently… by Inzidious
yes pipe dream. NO acknowledgement of what uk us and the {oligaths} did to the USSR/ Russia in the 1990s when 85% of the assets wealth everything was stripped out. Drunken dying blackmailed Yelstin gave Rus to Putin to save.
In reply to This article eloquently… by Inzidious
dupe.
In reply to This article eloquently… by Inzidious
the author is naive and doesn't understand how jews work
The world is ending, the leaders are morally inferior, what is left will be nothing more than a feral pig farm, no one will care who chooses or slaughters the pigs.
Aristotle,Plato,Socrates,Einstein,Tesla,Mill,Franklin,Newton...at least we had a few good moments before it all went full retard.
In reply to The world is ending, the… by AmarUtu
Here's a funny thought: what if these three powers were secretly colluding to trick us into thinking that WWIII/oblivion was at our doorstep in order to use fear to force us into accepting whatever problem-crisis-solution scenario they have predetermined? A one-world government/currency/tax system? The digital technocratic panopticon? "Gene therapy" to make us kinder and gentler?
What price wouldn't you pay for peace??
As for the similarity to WWII, well (((WHO))) was it that was responsible for creating those conditions? Hint: The same (((innocent victims))) whose bloody fingerprints are all over WWI, and the Vietnam War, and 9/11, and the Iraq invasion...anybody seeing a pattern here?
Patter recognition is racist, goyim.
When they try to, and that's the pivot, go cashless and track all and everything, what do you do? what do you do...
We take the banks hostage, TNT the Utah Data facility and live like rouges in the desert.
But yo, they won't until the grocery store shelfs are near empty.
Human are idiots, and it will be the demise of us.
In reply to Here's a funny thought: what… by nati
What price? My Freedom. To Hell with the bastards - give me my Freedom or Eternal War - they can bash their slavery where the sun don't shine.
In reply to Here's a funny thought: what… by nati
4d chess???..seems to me someone got their balls caught in a bear trap set by Teresa Mayhem...I fear the four horsemen might by Larry,Curly,Moe and Shemp-with nukes.
The author is living in wonderland, if he thinks the US can resolve anything peacefully.
Why not Cambodia was a shithole in 92,guys were still walking the streets with RPG's but with a peace keeping force and goodwill it got turned around.Unfortunately its got to sink in if not Assad his regime will have to be at the table- now even if you regard them as the same as the IRA,PLO or whatever they are the power on the ground and they aren't going anywhere.
In reply to The author is living in… by zoghead
Exactly. The author doesn't grasp pathocracy.
In reply to The author is living in… by zoghead
WWIII,who wants a fight? I do not discriminate, jews, wasps, wops, niggers, chinks. Here you are all equally worthless, and don't fucking try to correct it, the jews are my first in the list.
I tremble for the world if a totalitarian government like China who runs it's own people over with tanks, and carefully monitors and limits their speech, and executes its people and then bills the family for the bullet is considered a equal and fair contributor to some Orwellian world order. Bad news indeed.
You obviously weren't around for Kent State,Ruby Ridge or Waco....or Facebook
In reply to I tremble for the world if a… by Quantify
No I wasn't, if you were why didn't you stop them. And they billed you for the bullets? Greased the tank treads with human blood did they. Waco was an overstep to be sure but David Koresh was a nut and essentially a cult leader killed the majority of his own followers killed by setting fires. Ruby Ridge was of course the worst overstep of a police force by shooting a pregnant woman over a very minor discourse, but hardly sanctioned by the countries leader. Kent state was essentially the fault of the protesters for committing arson not exactly a passive riot. If you engage in violence you should expect a equal response. Or if someone burned your house down I guess you would join in and get out the hotdogs. Facebook is a private entity and fascist and easily avoided by just not using their platform.
In reply to You obviously weren't around… by khnum
You seem naive enough to think that voting gives you power. Lol.
In reply to I tremble for the world if a… by Quantify
Power no, nor do I seek power. But all in all better than getting sent to a gulag or being killed by a communist regime by the millions.
In reply to You seem naive enough to… by luckyfool150
With every mini ice age big changes occur. dynasties collapse.
In reply to I tremble for the world if a… by Quantify
With every mini ice age big changes occur. dynasties collapse.
In reply to I tremble for the world if a… by Quantify
Q: How could we have arrived at this situation after the End of History ?
A: US wanted a free ride which russians consider now to be too expensive for them. That is why
The US didn’t understand the requirements of the Washington Consensus.
The US had skimped on its Ricardo.
Ricardo made the arguments for the Repeal of the Corn Laws and the case for free trade through comparative advantage.
We have one, but not the other.
When the architects of globalisation were reading up on Ricardo’s law of comparative advantage they must have missed it.
You need a low cost of living for free trade, which is why Ricardo campaigned for the repeal of the Corn Laws. The repeal of the Corn Laws was essential to usher in the era of Laissez-Faire.
Why did the jobs go to Mexico after NAFTA?
The cost of living = housing costs + healthcare costs + student loan costs + food + other costs of living
The cost of living is too high in the US, and this has to be covered in wages reducing profit.
The US economy is not geared for a free trade world.
“Income inequality is not killing capitalism in the United States, but rent-seekers like the banking and the health-care sectors just might” Angus Deaton, Nobel Prize Winner
The interests of international capitalists and national rentiers are directly opposed.
China’s low cost of living meant it was the ideal destination for investment and off-shoring. In the four decades of globalisation it naturally became a super power.
Why do I feel like I'm going to be fighting for the Rebel Alliance after somebody blows up a planet with a frickin giant laser ?
Unfortunately the movie is Spaceballs not Star Wars with the power of the Schwartz not force.
In reply to Why do I feel like I'm going… by I am Groot
"How could we have arrived at this situation in the international community and global system in 2018 where after the End of History there is a serious and distinct geopolitical possibility of a real hot war between America and Russia over a proxy battle in Syria.?"
A: Rothschild & co just won't quit - no matter what the risk, no matter what the hazard. Global rulers, fucking idiots.
A lot of tea talk here, and aren't you an idiot? WIII comes and you listen to your wife whinge and moan about she didn't get this and that in the apocalypse, I think like me you will come to the conclusion that you have have to kill her. Women do not, and will not, and should never be in charge en euchre of anything.
Smack the people around you, do it, and do what you want to make stacks, there are no laws.
Is it conceivable, perhaps, a new cold war has begun--only that it is the US out in the cold? Kind of like PK Dick Man in the High Castle nuance?
The US economy crashes... US and Israel, European Black Nobility oligarchy crumbles. Of course this could never happen to US! The denial. The laughter of the world at the great satan facing humiliation for it's actions over the many years since, say, 1913. Since Wilson, perhaps? Since the League of Nations?
Oh, the humanity!
Humpty Dumpty.
The Pharohs, Chinese Dynasties, Japanese Shogunates, Incas, Brittainia, Rome, The Ottoman Empire, The catholic church... on and on. They all fall down. Ozymandias!
We think; think... speculate, consider, reassure one another, self-affirm that this empire of sub prime shit is gonna hold out another hundred years where we will retire and die before the end. As if we deserve the luxury of seeing it coming and letting our kids lick it up while we consolidate our portfolios. 66 million Russian Christians didn't have that luxury to see it coming. Funded straight off Wall Street. Do you really think the next cold war won't be 2 billion Chinese, Russia, Iran, most of northern Africa, some pissed off switch hitter Arabs and perhaps South America and India (who could blame them) from jumping on and taking heads?
In the past there were people who were important. Our culture in the US is so sick, so sick that all we need are Musk, Bezos, and that ugly green skinned piece of shit Zuckerberg. We have no one else. Moreover we killed everyone else that was worth a shit: Rife, Tesla, Black Elk: countless others who tried to hold a candle to them. The US is a theme park. Half the rides are closed.
Our president, our government is a carnival barker.
Our education system is fucked. Our, no... their economic system is FUCKED. Our health care is fucked. Our kids are fucked, we hate each other, and mark my words we're past due to get bitch slapped back to the 18 century if we're lucky.
Our handlers, our government, its agencies... they hate us. They poison us. They lie to us. We're criminals to them. We are the problem in some kind of fucked up dysfunctional family triangle. People shoot up high schools, over and over and over. Masochistic, end of history, repulsive, no art, no music, no culture shit hole country with a dying economy, imported junk everywhere mess. And if you think that's food you eat you're wrong.
The US and it's Euro allies its proxy fancy assemby lines of democracy called the UN it's all fake tits. Our stupid piece of shit government is gonna lie to the end so that you believe in tax code until the end. They will roll it up. Piss on you and start over. Because they think they can. Remember: on the one hand they need you to slave for them, and on the other hand you are debt. Less people, less debt. That's why they talk about population reduction and global warming. They hate you. If they hate you, they hate everyone else too. Everyone. Except for thier fellow thieves.
Look at the assholes we have today compared with Einstein (relativist stupid fuck): Musk... We'll go to Mars! But he can't make a economy vehicle. Suckerbutt: We'll hoover all your data and get paid black budget. And Bezos: Bezos can't fit on the earth itself it has so much shit while you can't take one.
And our President, Congress, Senate, and well, Supreme Court are full of assholes given marching orders from private families, the FED RES and the fucking dairy council or anyone else who slips them a buck. They don't care. Our children are idiots, most, and our future is fucked. The best thing anyone can do is spend that money as fast as they get it like roads... But 50k bridges are for shit.
This is the end of the line and if someone doesn't nut up and tell it like it is it will only get worse. CF Rachmaninnoff with Hewey Luis and the News and try not to put a .45 acp in your head. Cold war? There's gonna be a new name for it when this is over. It's gonna be a fucking cook out.
LOL I was just watching a politically incorrect video and a facebook prompt came up that I might check myself out for social media addiction,they obviously know everywhere I go so Im off to neo-nazi,satanist redneck and russian websites so they can get a really good profile in that cloud
In reply to Is it conceivable, perhaps,… by Golden Showers
One of the many madnesses of the prevailing concocted relationships that exist between the US & its NATO allies like the UK is that we shun good working relationships and mutually beneficial business with countries like Russia and China in favour of relationships with the likes of Israel and Saudi Arabia who we have known for a long time are run by a bunch of crooks & criminals and quasi-religious lunatics.
All of this when we also know that Russian people are overwhelmingly good decent people and are just wanting to adopt similar ideals to those of us in the West.
And who doesn't enjoy a bowl of Chinese food?...even if you need another one 2 hours later ;-)
Did I hear someone say we choose the wrong friends?
It is way past time for Washingtown & Westmonster to get its act together and to run our countries in the interests of ((our)) populations, not in the interests of a self-serving kakistocracy in Washingtown or foreign powers who think they're God's Chosen People trying to remake the world in their own image and in the process stealing everything from everybody.
There is indeed a lot of changes necessary. The only unknown at this point is whether these can be achieved voluntarily or if it will take war.
Seeing Trumps face in that picture is like reaching into your wallet pulling out $100 bill and finding Milton Bradley's signature on it. you know we are fucked.